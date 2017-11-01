Where else does this principle apply

David Gillespie MP says:
It’s not the job of parliament to go double checking on people
Also according to Mr Gillespie:
We’re all adults in the building. We’re all meant to take responsibility for our own declarations of citizenship status.
What other bits of the constitution and general law are there where Parliamentarians are subject to self assessment? Tax? Corporate law? Anything else?
"It's not the job of parliament to go double checking on people," @DaveGillespieMP on the citizenship saga which now embroils @ParrySenator pic.twitter.com/lFWxUvmuGe
— ABC News (@abcnews) November 1, 2017
Therefore, it is also not the job of the Australian taxpayers to pay the legal bills for these idiots!
The Governor General needs to either pro-rogue Parliament at once until this matter is sorted out or be sacked himself.
This is a Constitutional matter far more severe than 1975 and must be dealt with.
We have an ATO that is corrupt and now our Parliament is crawling with duplicitous foreign nationals. Our institutions are all that keeps us from savagery and must be upheld.
What ever happened to “trust but verify”. Otherwise, why have rules you can’t keep to.
Stop polling us
Steyn is rarely wrong, but he is wrong bigly here.
Foreign filth have right to sit in our Parliament.
The rigorous and enthusiastic abuse of MP travel entitlements by parliamentarians across the political spectrum says that David Gillespie MP has no self-awareness and is a terrible piece of work who would probably prefer voters to fuck off and die.
Indeed, and you are held responsible for those declarations of citizenship status when the verification process occurs.
See how that works Dave?