24 Hours in Australia

Former UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson once said that a week is a long time in politics. One might wonder what he would have said if he was in Australia yesterday.
1 November 2017 should go down as a bad day for Australia, but sadly, it seems like it is standard fare.
This special day commenced with Australia’s leading business journal (The Australian Financial Review) publishing, separately, the views of the former CEO of ASX Limited advocating for government planning in Australia’s energy markets and the views of the former Chairman of ASIC advocating for government planning of Australia’s financial audit industry (including price fixing by government).
The thoughts expressed by the former ASX CEO followed his prior thoughts on massively increased personal income and consumption taxes to fund company tax cuts.
Oh but wait. The Australian then reported that a very senior member of the Coalition Government and of the Liberal Party has been working to undermine other members, not of the opposition but of the Liberal Party.
Following this, another Commonwealth Senator, the Senate President at that, “came out of the closet” and resigned disclosing that he was a dual citizen of Australia and the United Kingdom; in blatant breach of the Australian Constitution. And following this, a Commonwealth Member of Parliament, himself under a cloud for possibly breaching the Constitution declared that it was not the role of the Parliament to double check the declarations of Parliamentarians, including to make sure that the remaining 149 MPs (down 1) and 70 senators (down 6) are eligible to sit.
Meanwhile, a senior policy analyst from a leading Australian leading free market think tank expressed opposition to a proposal to devolve political power away from the central government in Canberra.
Oh yes. This country is heading in the right direction.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Democracy good and hard so to speak.
The idiots are in the ascendancy.
We need an Aussie trump to drain the Canberra swamp.
Even Labor is starting to look good. Hell, this lot makes the Greens look good.
Maybe I’ll join Rabz and flee to Enzed as a climate (political climate, that is) refugee.
Why wouldn’t the Left want to control the ACCC, ASIC and APRA?
That is straight out of Conquest’s Laws – both #2 and #3.
ASIC, ACCC and APRA are supposed to help capitalism be nicer. As a juicy fat target for the Gramscians they’re just about perfect. They certainly behave increasingly like they’ve been captured.
There are two classes in Australia – the corrupt political class and their cronies in big business and the rest of us.
The day of electoral reckoning is nigh.
Given the current difficulty in creating explicitly organisations loyal to the crown, and the tendency noted above for all organisations not explicitly loyal to become seditious – should we not terminate all such organisations within say 10-20 years of their creation on the basis that that will have become treacherous in that time ?
I noted in another forum that Australia is usually around 10 years behind the rest of the world, which is why we are still so desperately trying to implement global warming saving measures that are rapidly being abandoned by other nations (while paying lip service to the Paris Agreement).
But politically we are much like the US, where the Establishment has totally abandoned their interest in the welfare of the country and it’s people. They have become self-serving oligarchs with no morals or mores, and simply hell bent on extending their personal power and prestige at all costs.
By way of contrast in a cursory search of the 20 pages and 24 of the ’Womens Supplement’ of the SMH dated Tuesday 2nd November 1937 I could find only one column out of eight on page one with a few news items related to federal politics and one complete column out of eight on page 8 with the October federal election counting to date with absolutely no commentary.
There are two classes in Australia – the corrupt political class and their cronies in big business and the rest of us.
If it is assumed that big unions are in fact a “big business” (for the benefit of the officialdom), I agree with you.
Too late for that bro. They are in catch-up mode and with Jacintamania at the helm I’m thinking it won’t take long.
Not with compulsory preferential voting it ain’t.
That idea has been binned (or, bun bunned, eh, bro?).
Looks like it’s time to get a case of whiskey and drive on down to Texas.
Big Government, Big Union and Big Business. The Australian Holy Trinity.
Aaaaah, yes!
Faster than a speeding deficit! More stabby than Edward Scissorhands! Unable to do anything but f*ck up!
(“Look! There in the Lodge!” “It’s a scumbag!” “It’s a backstabber!” “It’s Captain Clusterf*ck!”)
Yes, it’s Captain Clusterf*ck… strange f*ckwit from another universe, who came to Australia with powers and abilities far below those of mortal men! Captain Clusterf*ck… who can ruin the course of mighty industries, bugger cabinets in seconds flat, and who, disguised as a Prime Minister, incoherent waffler for a once-conservative party, fights a never-ending battle against truth, justice, freedom and for the culturally Marxist way!
And now, another jaw-dropping episode in the Adventures of Captain Clusterf*ck!
Canada to admit nearly 1mn immigrants by 2020 to ‘prosper & grow’
https://newsline.com/canada-to-admit-nearly-1mn-immigrants-by-2020-to-prosper-grow/
maybe coming soon near you/us
Testing