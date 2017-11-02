24 Hours in Australia

Former UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson once said that a week is a long time in politics. One might wonder what he would have said if he was in Australia yesterday.

1 November 2017 should go down as a bad day for Australia, but sadly, it seems like it is standard fare.

This special day commenced with Australia’s leading business journal (The Australian Financial Review) publishing, separately, the views of the former CEO of ASX Limited advocating for government planning in Australia’s energy markets and the views of the former Chairman of ASIC advocating for government planning of Australia’s financial audit industry (including price fixing by government).

The thoughts expressed by the former ASX CEO followed his prior thoughts on massively increased personal income and consumption taxes to fund company tax cuts.

Oh but wait. The Australian then reported that a very senior member of the Coalition Government and of the Liberal Party has been working to undermine other members, not of the opposition but of the Liberal Party.

Following this, another Commonwealth Senator, the Senate President at that, “came out of the closet” and resigned disclosing that he was a dual citizen of Australia and the United Kingdom; in blatant breach of the Australian Constitution. And following this, a Commonwealth Member of Parliament, himself under a cloud for possibly breaching the Constitution declared that it was not the role of the Parliament to double check the declarations of Parliamentarians, including to make sure that the remaining 149 MPs (down 1) and 70 senators (down 6) are eligible to sit.

Meanwhile, a senior policy analyst from a leading Australian leading free market think tank expressed opposition to a proposal to devolve political power away from the central government in Canberra.

Oh yes. This country is heading in the right direction.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus