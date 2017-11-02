Tolerance and assimilation I understand. Cultural and national suicide is something different again. From TRUMP CANCELS Diversity Lottery Program – NYC Killer Sponsored 23 PEOPLE Since Coming to US!:
Today President Trump called for an end of the Diversity Lottery Program.
President Trump also called for an end to chain migration.
Sayfullo Saipov reportedly brought in 23 people with him since 2010!
President Trump: This man who came in, or whatever you want to call him, brought in other people. And he was the point of contact, the primary point of contact, and this is preliminary, 23 people!
Saipov was only in the US for 6+ years and already sponsored 23 others!
I guess these are the only people who will now reliably vote for Democrats.
Is anyone (but the Left) surprised? When are the voters going to wake up???
It’s can’t be repeated often enough:
Diversity is a strength.
Diversity Lottery = which immigrant will kill you?
Our refugee program isn’t really about refugees. It’s a muslim migration program.
No surprise at all.
The “chain” that follows can be very big.
I mentioned the Tampa teenage “asylum seekers” who were taken in by NZ in a post a while back. According to a NZ newspaper story there were 32 teenagers taken in. Between them they got in a further 210 (ie. average 6 + each). The story mentioned just one of those 210 was planning to get in a further 12. NZ Immigration was quoted as saying they did not keep the statistics on how many followed after the 32.
This does not include the kids, born in NZ, of the 32 and their 210 followers who were say parents and 4 siblings.
Just imagine the maths of this of the 50,000 Labor let in. Also remember it is pretty much impossible to check the real identity and background of those 50,000.
Always nice when they show remorse.
NYC terror attack suspect asked to display an ISIS flag in his hospital room
Well, yes, that would be the case in the middle of Manhattan in daylight.
I had no idea just how lax the US migration policy was. Well done, President Trump, and all those who expose the Democratic stupidity.
I suggest that the 23 in the chain, PLUS a further randomly picked Uzbekistanis are send back. The message is ” If you don’t dob in a terrorist, you may well find yourself back in Uzbekistan”
That actor from NZ, Russell Crowe, reckons we should close down the Manus Island detention centre and let all those illegal immigrants into Australia. I bet that more than just one or two of them would quickly become part of criminal activity in Australia and then have all the hand wringers and bed setters protesting if they were under a government deportation order. This is exactly the scenario that Trump is trying to stop in the US and he is being frustrated by the idiotic morons over there who think the same way as Crowe. Securing borders against illegal immigrants and criminals is vitally important and we can learn a lot from the failure of other countries to do just that.
I suspect Republican Senator John McCain will have issues with repealing the Diversity Lottery Program. Repeal may have to wait until McCain is as dead as the 8 innocents slaughtered in Manhattan.
Few reasonable people would want to see mass internment and forced repatriation in Countries such as US and OZ but IMO that doesn’t mean it’s not a good idea. It may become the plan if the West suddenly decides to try and save itself. The good news is the blighted, bludging and dangerous infiltrators would be well used to it as it is standard practice in their places of origin; and they would be better provided for during the process.
The clocks ticking for Australia.
Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect charged in Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in New York City, asked law enforcement during an interview if he could display an Islamic State flag in his hospital room.
Great idea for Sayfullocrap. When he’s feeling better, and only when he’s feeling better, he’ll be allowed to walk – alone – the same route that he last drove (with devastating effect) and this time holding the ISIS flag aloft. To ensure that as many as possible share in his “feel good” adventure, it could be announced on national tv when Sayfullocrap will be taking his flag walk. Many New Yockers will no doubt be lining the path wanting to enthusiastically wish him well 🙂
Is senator mccain getting his injections of stem cells from aborted babies paid for under obamacare?.
Or is soros giving him access to his own stem cell clinic, in return for rino bastardry,,?.
RINO SENATOR MCCAIN BLASTS NATIONALISM, DECLARES WAR ON “CRACKPOT CONSPIRACY THEORIES”
^clock’s
Plainly Senator McCain is on the same daily email list as m0nty.
“Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect charged in Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in New York City, asked law enforcement during an interview if he could display an Islamic State flag in his hospital room.”
I’m sure there’d be very few objections to having it draped over his coffin…
Good to see Trump has slashed the refugee intake. We don’t need third world refugees. Really dumb to import them.
Massive wealth transfer from poor to rich in the US, thanks to immigration. Time to ban immigration!
Roger that. Reminds me of the time David Hicks’ father went to New York to ‘raise awareness’ of his son’s plight by staging street theatre, wearing an orange jump suit in a cage. A tv journalist questioned bystanders and one man said, as dryly as only a New Yorker could, “He’d better not try that in front of a fire station.”
Saipov was reported to have been holding two pneumatic low powered weapons. I can only imagine the purpose of these was to ensure he’d be shot and killed. He now has to be dealt with in a manner that will deter any would be followers. He’s not met his virgins and he should be made to pay in ways that he can understand.