Tolerance and assimilation I understand. Cultural and national suicide is something different again. From TRUMP CANCELS Diversity Lottery Program – NYC Killer Sponsored 23 PEOPLE Since Coming to US!:

Today President Trump called for an end of the Diversity Lottery Program. President Trump also called for an end to chain migration. Sayfullo Saipov reportedly brought in 23 people with him since 2010! President Trump: This man who came in, or whatever you want to call him, brought in other people. And he was the point of contact, the primary point of contact, and this is preliminary, 23 people! Saipov was only in the US for 6+ years and already sponsored 23 others!

I guess these are the only people who will now reliably vote for Democrats.