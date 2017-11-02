Tolerance and assimilation I understand. Cultural and national suicide is something different again. From TRUMP CANCELS Diversity Lottery Program – NYC Killer Sponsored 23 PEOPLE Since Coming to US!:
Today President Trump called for an end of the Diversity Lottery Program.
President Trump also called for an end to chain migration.
Sayfullo Saipov reportedly brought in 23 people with him since 2010!
President Trump: This man who came in, or whatever you want to call him, brought in other people. And he was the point of contact, the primary point of contact, and this is preliminary, 23 people!
Saipov was only in the US for 6+ years and already sponsored 23 others!
I guess these are the only people who will now reliably vote for Democrats.
Is anyone (but the Left) surprised? When are the voters going to wake up???
It’s can’t be repeated often enough:
Diversity is a strength.
Diversity Lottery = which immigrant will kill you?
Our refugee program isn’t really about refugees. It’s a muslim migration program.
No surprise at all.
The “chain” that follows can be very big.
I mentioned the Tampa teenage “asylum seekers” who were taken in by NZ in a post a while back. According to a NZ newspaper story there were 32 teenagers taken in. Between them they got in a further 210 (ie. average 6 + each). The story mentioned just one of those 210 was planning to get in a further 12. NZ Immigration was quoted as saying they did not keep the statistics on how many followed after the 32.
This does not include the kids, born in NZ, of the 32 and their 210 followers who were say parents and 4 siblings.
Just imagine the maths of this of the 50,000 Labor let in. Also remember it is pretty much impossible to check the real identity and background of those 50,000.
Always nice when they show remorse.
NYC terror attack suspect asked to display an ISIS flag in his hospital room
Well, yes, that would be the case in the middle of Manhattan in daylight.