Speaks for itself

MUST WATCH: Paul + Cory Bernardi + Peta Credlin + Nicholas Reece didn't miss CHRISTOPHER PYNE on #pmlive last night. pic.twitter.com/ybCjDLkSna
— Paul Murray LIVE (@pm_live) November 1, 2017
Liberty Quote
There will be no carbon tax under the Government I lead— Julia Gillard
Superb. Next time they should really unload.
Whenever Pyne publicly speaks, a noose should be lowered from above..
If Pyne was laying in the gutter, would you poke him in the eye with a stick to see if there was a blink reflex?
The sub-text was fascinating!
Or just relieve yourself?
So is Pyne also a sexual predator?
Let’s ask the women of Canberra if they have ever had any problems with him.
Fuck me, nothing like the cry-baby-tits-brigade coming to the fore years after it became obvious Pyne is a noxious, damaging turd. I’d cite 2003 as my point of realising how unworthy of Parliament he is. Driving home at night, listening to Pyne in Question Time disgrace himself and the House, I remember angrily thinking, ‘How the fuck do we let a piece of shit like this demean our democracy?‘
Don’t think “the women” of Canberra were in any peril Tiger!
Water off a duck’s back to C. Pyne, I think.
He’s in the group: Turnbull/Bishop/Morrison/Pyne.
That’s the Liberal Party now.
One of the main reasons the Lieborals aren’t worth saving.
Failed State, failed individual. His $50bn cost to the nation is right up there with Conroy.
‘Here. Not making accusations, but start associating Pyne with Weinstein.’…
Kinda brutal.
Because ‘conservatives’ have spoken out against Pyne, he will now become a totally protected species and questions will not be asked by the media. He has shown he is a closet leftie so even Bill will be inviting him to dinner.
Be careful! Be very careful, or the fixer will get you!
Wow. Another global shortage of popcorn. Kernel reserves were just recovering after the Trump victory.