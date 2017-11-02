Speaks for itself

Posted on 12:02 pm, November 2, 2017 by I am Spartacus

8 Responses to Speaks for itself

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2540781, posted on November 2, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Superb. Next time they should really unload.

  2. mh
    #2540782, posted on November 2, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Whenever Pyne publicly speaks, a noose should be lowered from above..

  3. lotocoti
    #2540785, posted on November 2, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    If Pyne was laying in the gutter, would you poke him in the eye with a stick to see if there was a blink reflex?

  4. Confused Old Misfit
    #2540786, posted on November 2, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    The sub-text was fascinating!

  5. bemused
    #2540796, posted on November 2, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    If Pyne was laying in the gutter, would you poke him in the eye with a stick to see if there was a blink reflex?

    Or just relieve yourself?

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #2540800, posted on November 2, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    So is Pyne also a sexual predator?

    Let’s ask the women of Canberra if they have ever had any problems with him.

  7. PoliticoNT
    #2540804, posted on November 2, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Fuck me, nothing like the cry-baby-tits-brigade coming to the fore years after it became obvious Pyne is a noxious, damaging turd. I’d cite 2003 as my point of realising how unworthy of Parliament he is. Driving home at night, listening to Pyne in Question Time disgrace himself and the House, I remember angrily thinking, ‘How the fuck do we let a piece of shit like this demean our democracy?

  8. Confused Old Misfit
    #2540813, posted on November 2, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Don’t think “the women” of Canberra were in any peril Tiger!

