Stephen Parry

Odgers’ Australian Senate Practice states (p. 149)
While in office the President is entitled to the title “Honourable”. When the President leaves office, the practice is that the title may be retained only if authorised by the monarch.
A list of former presidents of the Senate shows they have all retained the title ‘honourable’.
Parry’s behaviour in not admitting his potential UK citizenship is hardly honourable – it was duplicitous and cowardly. As it turns out, he was never eligible to be a senator, and therefore never eligible to be Senate President. He should not retain the title ‘honourable’.
The Government should ensure that Parry cannot carry that title.
Indeed. Probably the most pressing issue of our times.
Why the word honourable is still used is a mystery to me.
Its a throwback to Victorian times and hardly reflects the perception most people have for politicians today.
As for Right Honourable, I could count on my one hand the number of the celebrities who deserve that title.
Have you ever noticed how the nations with the word “democratic” in their name, usually are not particularly democratic?
When the salesman tells you “This is NOT a scam!” what’s the first thing you think of?
Let him/them keep it, just insist they add “dis” to the beginning of the word.
He will keep it and use it along with his ample pension and benefits. The government will do nothing. It’s a club, and we are not part of it.
The taxpayer will continue to be raped because nobody really cares.
Political tumult so the bedwetters could sign off as Hon Mal Brough, Hon Peter Hendy, Hon Wyatt Roy.
But then again, cowardly accused child-molesting rapists and the spouses of convicted criminal former heroin dealers are not especially “Honourable” specimens either – but that doesn’t stop them using the fraudulent honorific of “Honourable” if they happen to be Parliamentary Members of the A.L.P.
Maolcolm will have him and “AC” next Australia Day.
Donald Trump has more honor than this rabble in parliament when it comes it honesty and integrity.
Honourable ALP?
Does he still keep any benefits from his Senate service ? Super, travel etc.
Should not.
What a lot of nitpickers. If having British parents and being born in Australia doesn’t qualify you for being an MP or Senator, how do you reconcile that with the people who voted for them? Probably 2/3rds shouldn’t be eligible to vote with that reasoning. I think he was quite right to await Joyce’s outcome to save us, the taxpayers, another $300,000 a day dalliance with the legal profession.
Couple of other watchwords,
“I respect you, but…” & “I’m not a racist/sexist/whateverist, however…”
My personal favourite at the moment – “I am calling from Telstra Security…”
Their ABC published his resignation letter. It’s a wonderful example of the pompous sense of entitlement felt by members of the plundering class. They work so hard, you know, at coming up with ever more ingenious ways to help themselves to other people’s money and deny us our freedoms. All in the name of democracy, of course, and best wishes to all.
It makes me sick. Especially when contrasted against the nit-picking way that the rest of us are treated – forced through draconian fines into strict obedience to some of the world’s most petty rules and regulations covering everything from the colour of your house to senseless preservation of scrubland and beyond.
Some years ago I was ‘caught’ driving with an expired licence. They had sent reminders to the wrong address, and it isn’t the sort of thing you check every day. But in spite of a perfectly clean driving record, our masters wouldn’t budge, declaring this ‘a serious offence’ and fining me $500.
Surely breaching the requirements of the constitution qualifies as a very serious offence indeed, far more than forgetting to renew a driving licence. So why aren’t we all demanding, in very loud voices, that these politicians at the very least repay the grand salaries and benefits they were not entitled to, if not issued with fines as well?
We all know that’s not going to happen, so I suggest we take a leaf out of their books – ignore their petty rules and regulations, then when they come after us, wave this outrageous double standard in their faces.
Alas, it won’t be a politician you come up against but a public servant with a sworn duty to uphold the laws, along with associated rules and regulations, the politicians have enacted.
I’m generally not in favour of revolution but if they don’t get their house in order I could be persuaded otherwise. The present imbroglio symbolises that we have two classes in this country – the political parasites and their hangers on and the rest of us. Let us hope there is, at the very least, a lot of disruption of this system at the hands of electors, starting with the QLD election next month.
It is in the f*cking Constitution. The Constitution is the fundamental document of law that governs the country. You do not get to make it up as you go along. It is not “nitpicking” to follow the Constitution and the rule of law. Without it, we have anarchy and the mob rules.
For voting, it is simple. To quote the AEC:
Australian citizens:
If a person is not an Australian citizen by birth, they must apply to become a citizen. Being an Australian citizen does not necessarily negate being a citizen of another country.
This means that citizens voting in Australian elections can be dual citizens but elected politicians cannot.
Odd the little details that bother you.
He can call himself whatever he likes, I’m more interested in seeing his parliamentary pension and super cancelled. And of course when viewed in proportion to the parliamentarians actual performance the whole citizenship thing is not such a big a deal seeing as many of them are actively destroying the country.
Titles mean nothing, unless you are a lefty.
If having British parents and being born in Australia doesn’t qualify you for being an MP or Senator, how do you reconcile that with the people who voted for them?
I see what you are saying, but if an MP or Senator has parents who are Russian, Chinese, Syrian, for example, would you feel confident that their dual status is not a problem, because I think that’s what the founding fathers of the Constitution had in mind, you know, competing interests.
Now, this is not being racist. I don’t think the High Court can distinguish eligibility based on the culture of the person’s parents. Can they say British ok, but Chinese not? Would that be fair?
I hope 50-60 of the current sitting 200+ MPs & Senators get rubbed out.
I am pretty sure that there more than 50-60 people in Australia who have had their lives turned upside down because of some nitpicking public servant.
It’s good to see the tables turned.
He’ll retire on $100k plus per year indexed for life.
They truly are the plundering class.
It may take a while but Parry will be the reason why Waffles and his defective cue-ball AG will eventually have to call an audit. It will be yet another wrong call by Brandis who is the Parliamentary van Wrongselen. No wonder he is a central figure in the election winning machine that is the Waffleworth Coalition Team.
Yes, they are usually well-trained in the Nuremburg defence.
One way to respond is to enquire as to whether they are being forced to carry out their job, or do they believe in what they are doing. Usually it’s the latter, which means they are just as complicit as their masters. Whatever duty they may have sworn to uphold isn’t with our consent, especially when it involves forcing us to follow petty rules and regulations that ignore property rights and reason. And besides, our masters seem to have discretion over which ones to follow, so why shouldn’t we? Aren’t we supposed to be all equal before the law?
Of course it’s not easy making these points to the foot soldiers, but if we don’t, they become oblivious to the harm they are inflicting on us. If we do, it gets them thinking and sows the seeds of doubt – seeds that may eventually grow into a reluctance to follow orders that overstep the mark.
“Why the word honourable is still used is a mystery to me.”
Ahh – but they are also “member”. Appropriate, yes? Let them keep THAT one, but not the “honourable”, I say!
But it’s ok for the monarch to be involved?
This story is getting more deranged by the day. How many dual citizens voted all those Green and Labor ratbags into parliament? Something should be done.