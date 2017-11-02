Stephen Parry

Odgers’ Australian Senate Practice states (p. 149)
While in office the President is entitled to the title “Honourable”. When the President leaves office, the practice is that the title may be retained only if authorised by the monarch.
A list of former presidents of the Senate shows they have all retained the title ‘honourable’.
Parry’s behaviour in not admitting his potential UK citizenship is hardly honourable – it was duplicitous and cowardly. As it turns out, he was never eligible to be a senator, and therefore never eligible to be Senate President. He should not retain the title ‘honourable’.
The Government should ensure that Parry cannot carry that title.
Indeed. Probably the most pressing issue of our times.
Why the word honourable is still used is a mystery to me.
Its a throwback to Victorian times and hardly reflects the perception most people have for politicians today.
As for Right Honourable, I could count on my one hand the number of the celebrities who deserve that title.
Have you ever noticed how the nations with the word “democratic” in their name, usually are not particularly democratic?
When the salesman tells you “This is NOT a scam!” what’s the first thing you think of?
Let him/them keep it, just insist they add “dis” to the beginning of the word.
He will keep it and use it along with his ample pension and benefits. The government will do nothing. It’s a club, and we are not part of it.
The taxpayer will continue to be raped because nobody really cares.
Political tumult so the bedwetters could sign off as Hon Mal Brough, Hon Peter Hendy, Hon Wyatt Roy.
Quite So.
But then again, cowardly accused child-molesting rapists and the spouses of convicted criminal former heroin dealers are not especially “Honourable” specimens either – but that doesn’t stop them using the fraudulent honorific of “Honourable” if they happen to be Parliamentary Members of the A.L.P.
LQC
Bull
Maolcolm will have him and “AC” next Australia Day.
an
Donald Trump has more honor than this rabble in parliament when it comes it honesty and integrity.
Robber Baron
Agreed.
We ain’t them.