A glimpse of the dark side. Sounds a bit like Canberra

An alarming journey into Hollywood leftism.
I entered this gilded group as a man in transition. I identified liberal, but was quickly discovering my inner rightwing self. I’d been red pilled, and it forced my eyes open to a widely held, deeply rooted Tinseltown sentiment. And that is…Hollywood hates conservatives. I mean ¡HATES! them. My friends in Middle America think they know this already. Kathy Griffin beheadings, Snoop Dogg’s assassination porn, and every allegedly funny late night talk show host prove this nightly. But unless you live here amongst the glitterati, you can’t truly grasp how the intensity of that white-hot hate is woven into the fabric of this city. The facial expression when a typical La La Land leftist first learns that your politics are right-of-center is unmistakable.
The film industry is tanking at the box office because the ordinary non-left folk in the community have finally had it with the entrenched leftism in the film community. Like the punters who punted the NFL when the players decided to go political recently. The high tide of that caper, an offensive line that allowed their quarterback to be repeatedly sacked by the defence.
Indeed.
It was pleasing to see that Suburbicon, the latest “let’s pour scorn and derision on middle America” effort from the loathsome George Clooney, and starring the hypocritical Matt Damon, has become the most recent box office bomb.
Ignore their films and they will suffer appropriately.
Yeah, Hollywood is pretty fucked up.
But unless an alternative establishes itself I expect conservative America (and everywhere else) to grow weary of maintaining their umbrage, and while not flocking to movies, they will just mentally discount it.
Hollywood will put on a show of repentance, scale back the preachiness for a bit and then…business as usual.
Conservatives are frankly more pragmatic, and have a lot more to be getting on with the lefties. When they want to unwind they will reach for something imperfect rather than histrionically moaning over the lack of perfection.
Is there some other place in America that has the infrastructure and the wherewithal to seize this moment of heightened loathing to compete with Hollywood?
It is a pain at dinner parties all over the world. Its too hard to argue with them, numbers are usually on their side. I try to explain that I am not really a Trump supporter, but he must be better than Hillary would have been, and 90% of the junk they absorb from the MSM is fake news. Its better to be uninformed than misinformed. Shocked silence, then BUT BUT BUT, then we talk about the weather and climate change. More shocked silence. Then we talk about sailing.
But I must be winning. They avoid politics when in my company, and I have not been banished.
If they keep producing preachy schlock, no one will buy it.