A glimpse of the dark side. Sounds a bit like Canberra

An alarming journey into Hollywood leftism.

I entered this gilded group as a man in transition. I identified liberal, but was quickly discovering my inner rightwing self. I’d been red pilled, and it forced my eyes open to a widely held, deeply rooted Tinseltown sentiment. And that is…Hollywood hates conservatives. I mean ¡HATES! them. My friends in Middle America think they know this already. Kathy Griffin beheadings, Snoop Dogg’s assassination porn, and every allegedly funny late night talk show host prove this nightly. But unless you live here amongst the glitterati, you can’t truly grasp how the intensity of that white-hot hate is woven into the fabric of this city. The facial expression when a typical La La Land leftist first learns that your politics are right-of-center is unmistakable.

The film industry is tanking at the box office because the ordinary non-left folk in the community have finally had it with the entrenched leftism in the film community. Like the punters who punted the NFL when the players decided to go political recently. The high tide of that caper, an offensive line that allowed their quarterback to be repeatedly sacked by the defence.