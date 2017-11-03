An RMIT Guide to the Blockchain Economy

Posted on 10:17 am, November 3, 2017 by Steve Kates

And this from Instapundit. Those last three named persons are all at RMIT and one, bless his heart, even our overseer here at Catallaxy.

SO JUST WHAT IS THIS BLOCKCHAIN THING, ANYWAY?: Jeff Tucker explains how Blockchain Technology could be the answer to a problem that has bedeviled property rights since antiquity – a problem that is the source of the cynical expression, “possession is nine tenths of the law.”

If that intrigues you, here’s Chris Berg, Jason Potts, and Sinclair Davidson with a beginner’s guide to the Blockchain Economy.

I also notice that when I write “blockchain” I am being alerted to a spelling error. That will not continue for very long, I predict.

  1. cuckoo
    #2541650, posted on November 3, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I’ve watched several ‘blockchain for dummies’ videos and I’m barely any the wiser. I’ll have to wait for the Homer Simpson version.

  2. mh
    #2541709, posted on November 3, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Is blockchain a plumbing device?

  3. True Aussie
    #2541772, posted on November 3, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Is blockchain a plumbing device?

    Its a pyramid scheme

  5. H B Bear
    #2541826, posted on November 3, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Is this a contra for Snic plugging Steve’s book yesterday?

    The Cat goes pay-for-play. Sad.

  6. Jock
    #2541853, posted on November 3, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Even Scott Adams of Dilbert fame has a piece on blockchain in his blog. But beware Sinc he is a Trump supporter.

