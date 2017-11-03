An RMIT Guide to the Blockchain Economy

And this from Instapundit. Those last three named persons are all at RMIT and one, bless his heart, even our overseer here at Catallaxy.

SO JUST WHAT IS THIS BLOCKCHAIN THING, ANYWAY?: Jeff Tucker explains how Blockchain Technology could be the answer to a problem that has bedeviled property rights since antiquity – a problem that is the source of the cynical expression, “possession is nine tenths of the law.” If that intrigues you, here’s Chris Berg, Jason Potts, and Sinclair Davidson with a beginner’s guide to the Blockchain Economy.

I also notice that when I write “blockchain” I am being alerted to a spelling error. That will not continue for very long, I predict.