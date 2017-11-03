I spoke at the Decentralized 2017 conference yesterday (Australian time). My slides are here.
Debts forgiven?
No. Liquidation of insolvent companies. A smart contract determines if your liabilities are greater than assets and liquidates the firm in real time and distributes assets.
I hope the smart contract helps me get my money.
Sinc, I’ve been reading Ray Dalio’s “Principles”.
I’ve also been listening to all the pre-release hoopla by Niall Ferguson for “The Square & the Tower”.
Putting it all together, if you add:
1) Ray Dalio’s radical transparency;
2) Niall Ferguson’s the power of networks over hierarchy;
3) And the inevitable impact of a blockchain economy,
We will see the greatest leap forward in free markets & meritocracy in human history.
It’s a brave new world.
Interesting links on slideshow. Well laid out.
Thanks.
Yes, I think so. That’s why I’m so excited by this.
There is a possible downside too. But I think the upside is more likely.
stackja #2541477, posted on November 3, 2017 at 7:06 am
That sounds like instantaneous, automated, ex-communication. Sudden death. No room for mercy, nor for the possibility of error. (“Error? What error?” – Pirates of Penzance)
We will see the greatest leap forward in free markets & meritocracy in human history.
Yes, I think so. That’s why I’m so excited by this.
There is a possible downside too.
Prof, what do you see as the possible downside?
“There is a possible downside too. But I think the upside is more likely.”
It’s shaping up to be a powerful tool enabled by the now fairly ubiquitous internet and computer capacity. It’s important to learn to utilize it to it’s full capacity.
The up or down side is largely at the whim of human nature. History of change suggests we can expect some turbulence in the unstoppable passage of time.
Orwellian indeed.
We should be focussing on ways to dismantle the welfare system, not facilitate it. How about:
– Track assets, liabilities, and income in real time and put an end to theft, whether by government or others.
One of the dangers stems from the fact that the word “sophisticated” stems from the root “sophistry”.
A verbal agreement kept between two individuals will always be a precious thing.
There’s an assumption of perfect information built into that, which is to say that the corporation is running completely open book accounting. Currently, no one does that (they could do but choose not to), not even governments have completely open books and that’s when they are using other people’s money right in front of the other people who provided said money… seems almost like everyone has something they would prefer to hide.
Maybe a future generation will come to accept the complete lack of privacy, but I’m not so sure if perhaps there’s good reasons to have some degree of compartmentalisation.
It gets worse though… let’s suppose a retail company has a warehouse full of goods, purchased at various times, and is continually in the process of selling goods out of that warehouse and purchasing new goods into the warehouse. What is the instantaneous valuation of the warehouse full of goods? There’s no market price, because the whole stack of goods together never goes up for sale. There’s a theoretical retail price of those goods, but they haven’t sold yet and we can be completely sure not all of them ever will sell at full RRP, many will be discounted, some will not sell at all. There’s a cost price, but the manufacturer won’t take the goods back at cost price so accounting by this price is effectively “sunk cost fallacy”, and anyway cost prices vary so the price you paid to fill up that warehouse is not equal to the price your competitor might pay to fill their warehouse with exactly the same goods.
This gets even worse again, consider your corporation is a bank, and you don’t have a warehouse instead you have title to lots of houses via mortgage arrangements, and the value of those houses on the books depends on the market for houses, which in turn depends on liquidity in the mortgage industry. Fully circular valuation system.
The whole “fair value accounting” thing is not a problem suitable for simplistic robots to solve.
There’s a guy J Edward Ketz who has written about fair value accounting, and why it gets more complex than it looks.
If you want to know how bad it can really get… consider that someone has demonstrated Godel’s theorem can be mapped onto financial derivative contracts, resulting in a situation where valuation is quite literally undecidable even when you do have full open book accounting. There may be ways to structure contracts in such a way as to block Godel’s theorem, but that’s at a high cost in terms of computational capability (which is to say, those type of contracts will be limited in what you can do with them). The IT industry decided that it was better to live with the problem. Largely the financial industry has come to the same conclusion… just deal with it when it happens.
https://freedom-to-tinker.com/2009/10/15/intractability-financial-derivatives/
I agree but perhaps the imposition of non-financial penalties on welfare recipients would be one possible incentive to work… loss of personal privacy and thus potential social stigma might be both politically acceptable (won’t result in starving kids dead in the streets like they have in New Zealand) and also sufficiently “nudgy” to get at least some people moving in the direction of pulling their own weight.
“….resulting in a situation where valuation is quite literally undecidable even when you do have full open book accounting.”
Yes, Tel. Well said. So often the circle is completed by an accredited valuer or “adjuster” of some kind.