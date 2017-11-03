Decentralized 2017

Posted on 4:41 am, November 3, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

I spoke at the Decentralized 2017 conference yesterday (Australian time). My slides are here.

5 Responses to Decentralized 2017

  2. stackja
    #2541447, posted on November 3, 2017 at 6:02 am

  3. stackja
    #2541448, posted on November 3, 2017 at 6:06 am

    Instantaneous bankruptcy.

    Debts forgiven?

  4. stackja
    #2541449, posted on November 3, 2017 at 6:08 am

    Enter a physical key, one you can attach to your home and car keys (and another that you keep locked away as a backup). These two keyfob-like devices, about $20 each, are at the heart of Google’s so-called Advanced Protection Program, which the company is betting on to keep its email accounts as secure as possible from hackers.

  5. Sinclair Davidson
    #2541459, posted on November 3, 2017 at 6:36 am

    Debts forgiven?

    No. Liquidation of insolvent companies. A smart contract determines if your liabilities are greater than assets and liquidates the firm in real time and distributes assets.

