Lenin may be no longer, but his fetid disease lingers
“Lenin lived, Lenin lives, Lenin will live!” proclaimed the banners in the Moscow mausoleum as Lenin’s embalmed body was laid to rest; but 100 years after the storming of the Winter Palace, all that remains of the communist utopia the Bolsheviks promised when they seized power on November 7, 1917, is the dust and ashes of its victims.
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
I made myself a promise not to resubscribe to the Australian before Savva was shown the door. I might break that promise just to read the wailing if and when Martin Trumble is shown the door first.
Until Then though I can’t access the article. Until Then.
Copy the heading of this post into the search bar at Google News. Worked for me.
Their communist utopia seems to be thriving in their Australian tax funded university system, and their tax funded ABC media system, and their Australian tax funded NDIS system and…….
That’s an episode which is also borrowed from Tom’s Liberty Classroom series.
http://tomwoods.com/ep-399-lenin-and-the-russian-revolution-institutionalized-insanity/
And cached version at linky.
Lenin soon needed Cheka.
Sorry to interrupt this line of discussion but the issues are law. order, who is above the law, why and is this the kind of society the deamers want or are despeeare to escape from?
We have the UN.
Ahh, our universities – they produce this kind of thing:
Is the author horrified by Clark’s idolatry? Not a bit of it.
Ladimir Ilyich would have been proud of his legacy, the UN unelected elitist government ,and regarded the alliance with the islamofascists and soros and co . as expedient ,o but a temporary arrangement untill the new Felix’s Dzerzhinski and his killers start to thin them out . Not too shabby for a failed lawyer , like giliard ,Turnbull and shorten .doubt if their legacies will come within a bullsroar of Ulyanovs.
Dr Fred cutting throug to the real mesage. Teh long marsh continues Cormades.
Five Ways Lenin’s Propaganda Destroyed Marriage And The Family In Russia
And here we are……
Each time a some poor souls body discovered months after their death or neighbours mouring the death of some abandoned child I think that it is just as well they are lucky to have have a caring state from the crib to the grave.
If Solzhenitsyn’s narratives are even half-true, the Bolshevik’s treatment of ‘reactionaries’ was far worse than the Imperial authorities’ treatment of Lenin who was permitted to take members of his family and library into Siberian exile.
I doubt if any so-called Neo-Marxists have got past page 3 of the first volume of Das Kapital, few people have.
According to Montefiore’s biography of Stalin when Mao went to Moscow in 1949 they didn’t get along and when tested by Molotov like a novice Mao admitted that never read Das Kapital.
Still – there remains hope for the Bolsheviks, thanks to the education system:
Lenin’s embalmed body is still there. With c.37% of Russians wishing it to remain so, according to the last poll, even Putin doesn’t dare order its removal for burial in accordance with Lenin’s actual wishes.
If Solzhenitsyn’s narratives are even half-true
Everything he ever wrote is true. You don’t become the world’s most banned author for writing fiction.
We are not taught about (((Lenin))) and the (((Bolsheviks))) in school. I wonder why?
Today is the 60th anniversary of Laika the space dog’s hideous death at the hands of the communists.
You can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs, comrades.
The 37 per cent of Russians who miss communist fascism were the “entitled “ ,beneficiaries of the state largesse ,we have the same types here they vote gangrene or union mafia .
this is a gross understatement. there is no comparison. Tsar executed dozens. Lenin and Leninists executed millions if not tens of millions.