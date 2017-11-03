Politics makes strange bedfellows specially on the left

Having personally moved left to right over the course of my political life, I can see that it is possible. But also having seen that absolutely none of my friends from those earlier times has done the same, it is also not common. But having been there among the left and discovered, to put it mildly, that socialists offer zero solutions to any actual real world problems, it remains the great mystery why political attitudes remain so frozen on the left. Same with these murderous jihadists who arrive in the US from Uzbekistan and appear to believe they are morally justified in killing people so that the US and the rest of the West can become just like home.
Anyway, I am following down three stories suggested by Max because they are interesting examples of the times in which we live. First this:
TWITTER Employee Deactivates President’s Account…
A Twitter customer support worker who was on his or her last day on the job deactivated President Donald Trump’s account for a few minutes Thursday evening, the social media company reported.
Folks – LIQ – even if you shut your eyes and ears he is still President. Is it really all that bad?
Republicans Release Tax Plan…
GREAT AGAIN: American Dream is back…
82% ‘achieved’ or ‘on way to achieving’…
President announces company’s return to USA…
My Policies Are Creating Jobs…
Would Hillary really have been better? Would you like to live in a Venezuelan version of America or one modelled on Uzbekistan?
And then we have this: Elizabeth Warren: “Yes” The Democratic Primary Was Rigged For Clinton. Everyone knew, but they don’t even care if everyone knows they are corrupt to their very being. And all this revealed by Donna Brazile who fed the questions to Hillary during the Presidential debates. Ethically debased, but for a higher purpose: political power and personal wealth for them while everyone else does what they can to get by.
And if that’s not enough, there is more also noted by Max: “A Shocking Truth”: Donna Brazile Accuses Clinton Campaign Of “Rigging” Primary. Even Bernie Sanders people think that’s OK. Do they have any morals at all?
Meanwhile this is the latest news from the Korean Peninsula.
KIM GO BOOM: SKorea spy agency sees signs of new missile test…
PYONGYANG RATTLED BY ‘NUCLEAR STRIKE DRILL’…
Defector Warns Ready to ‘Press Button’…
Doesn’t this at least make you think help may be on the way: Trump Departing on 10-Day Asia Trip. And if not that, perhaps this:
Japan buzz on arrival of Ivanka…
All-female police squad protects…
You certainly wouldn’t want an all-female police squad for Bill and Harvey which reminds me of this, all brought to you by Democrats:
Man Describes Sex Relationship With Spacey at 14…
‘He tried to rape me’…
‘HOUSE OF CARDS’ Staff Talk ‘Predatory’ Behavior…
ADVOCATE: Why Name Was Redacted In ’01 Story…
Kevin Seeking Treatment…
MOTHER JONES Investigates David Corn; ‘Uninvited Touching’…
DUSTIN HOFFMAN FACES ANOTHER ACCUSER…
HBO Star Tells NYPD Weinstein Raped Her Twice…
Harvey photographed with massive prescription drug haul…
Maybe it’s been ever thus but no one in the old days ever found out.
Indeed, it has been ever thus. And in the old days the rule was “don’t ask, don’t tell.”. Young (and not so young) ladies and gentlemen have oft sold their virtue for fame and fortune.
Today there is an overarching desire to be publicly part of the grouping that is perceived as being the most socially acceptable. To achieve this, victim status and virtue signalling tell the world that your strength is a s the strength of ten because your heat is pure! No matter that you would sell your body and soul to be part of the “in crowd”.
To a large extent the media is the story and you need an industrial strength BS meter to process it.
I agree that it’s probably been like this forever, but the internet now reveals all. This is why the likes of Google, Facebook, Twitter etc try their utmost to throttle any open discussion that may induce people to take the red pill. This really is genuine version of The Matrix.
Molotov–Ribbentrop 1939
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result.
Wein-o-rama & Spaceygate = #Oscars, so what?
Hang on a tick, when I post ZeroHedge links around here I get the size 9 sandshoe up the backside treatment. What’s with this Max guy?
Australia needs to assert itself on the World stage and demonstrate more of our lickspittle approach to the Americans. As part of trying to be relevant, it is noted that Mr Xenaphon has been Spacey’ed or whatever the term is this nanosecond.
Mr Xenaphon denies any such claims as the ones made against him. He has been called manipulative and controlling by the most horrible of beasts, the ex girlfriend. Bystanders are aghast that such characteristics could live within one of the chosen people of politics, if the allegations are true.
No mention was made of his prowess in the most-fun-you-can-have-without-laughing-your-head-off stakes, and it was not disclosed if he constantly repeated his name throughout the relationship.
My sympathies go out to Mr Xenaphon and his ex-girlfriend. Neither of them appear happy at the moment and I think the cynicism of this cashing in on the latest Showbiz vibe by someone standing in opposition to Mr Xenaphon in the SA election that will occur on the next bright and breezy day when power is assured, is lower than shark shit.
The great democratiser, the Web, has seen regression to the mean playing out. Any dickhead such as myself and others of less temperate persuasions with a twitter account is playing on the same turf as the top end. No-one has any respect or privacy. A paranoid type might think that the Fast Tracked Decay of the West ™ must have been planned, given how effectively it’s working.
Mr Xenaphon is now reduced no matter what he does or says. He has demonstrated perseverance in his crack at being a Senator. That is not to praise him. I hope that his nature that has been described before in a political sense doesn’t flare out in the heat of him being exposed as a person in such a public way in the current atmosphere. Those actively looking to be offended will be stoked.
issues
-Mr Xenaphon has not been accused of criminality at this stage.
-He has not been sued yet.
-I don’t know him, and nor do the vast majority of Australians who even care about politics. Suddenly he’s been shuffled to the Celebrity Lounge, so people who care even less than most about good governance and the business of running the country will now have name recognition because of this, somewhat like Dimitri the Ship Builder (cultural insensitivity warning).
-IMO it is more evidence of the cannibalising of itself by the oxymoronically self-named ‘Progressives’.
– I would like to tell Mr Xenaphon to be of good heart. This is on a personal level. Politically he should be keelhauled with the rest of the ruling class that is on offer at the moment.
I read this and that and here and there but i have to say Steve Kates you are my spirit animal..keep it up
Steve I think in the old days people just got on with it and got over it and never thought themselves as being a victim, just responsible for their choices.
The Left/Right divide is largely genetic and driven by a persons hard wiring to follow a ‘quality’ reproductive strategy or a ‘quantity’ strategy (the left are ‘rabbits’ who follow a quantity strategy and the right are ‘wolves’ who follow a ‘quality’ strategy). For an earth shattering epiphany on this, read “The Evolutionary Psychology Behind Politics: How Conservatism and Liberalism Evolved Within Humans, Third Edition”: available on Amazon.