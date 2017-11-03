Politics makes strange bedfellows specially on the left

Having personally moved left to right over the course of my political life, I can see that it is possible. But also having seen that absolutely none of my friends from those earlier times has done the same, it is also not common. But having been there among the left and discovered, to put it mildly, that socialists offer zero solutions to any actual real world problems, it remains the great mystery why political attitudes remain so frozen on the left. Same with these murderous jihadists who arrive in the US from Uzbekistan and appear to believe they are morally justified in killing people so that the US and the rest of the West can become just like home.

Anyway, I am following down three stories suggested by Max because they are interesting examples of the times in which we live. First this:

TWITTER Employee Deactivates President’s Account…

A Twitter customer support worker who was on his or her last day on the job deactivated President Donald Trump’s account for a few minutes Thursday evening, the social media company reported.

Folks – LIQ – even if you shut your eyes and ears he is still President. Is it really all that bad?

Would Hillary really have been better? Would you like to live in a Venezuelan version of America or one modelled on Uzbekistan?

And then we have this: Elizabeth Warren: “Yes” The Democratic Primary Was Rigged For Clinton. Everyone knew, but they don’t even care if everyone knows they are corrupt to their very being. And all this revealed by Donna Brazile who fed the questions to Hillary during the Presidential debates. Ethically debased, but for a higher purpose: political power and personal wealth for them while everyone else does what they can to get by.

And if that’s not enough, there is more also noted by Max: “A Shocking Truth”: Donna Brazile Accuses Clinton Campaign Of “Rigging” Primary. Even Bernie Sanders people think that’s OK. Do they have any morals at all?

Meanwhile this is the latest news from the Korean Peninsula.

Doesn’t this at least make you think help may be on the way: Trump Departing on 10-Day Asia Trip. And if not that, perhaps this:

You certainly wouldn’t want an all-female police squad for Bill and Harvey which reminds me of this, all brought to you by Democrats:

Maybe it’s been ever thus but no one in the old days ever found out.