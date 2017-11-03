Politics makes strange bedfellows specially on the left

Having personally moved left to right over the course of my political life, I can see that it is possible. But also having seen that absolutely none of my friends from those earlier times has done the same, it is also not common. But having been there among the left and discovered, to put it mildly, that socialists offer zero solutions to any actual real world problems, it remains the great mystery why political attitudes remain so frozen on the left. Same with these murderous jihadists who arrive in the US from Uzbekistan and appear to believe they are morally justified in killing people so that the US and the rest of the West can become just like home.
Anyway, I am following down three stories suggested by Max because they are interesting examples of the times in which we live. First this:
TWITTER Employee Deactivates President’s Account…
A Twitter customer support worker who was on his or her last day on the job deactivated President Donald Trump’s account for a few minutes Thursday evening, the social media company reported.
Folks – LIQ – even if you shut your eyes and ears he is still President. Is it really all that bad?
Republicans Release Tax Plan…
DETAILS…
GREAT AGAIN: American Dream is back…
82% ‘achieved’ or ‘on way to achieving’…
President announces company’s return to USA…
My Policies Are Creating Jobs…
Would Hillary really have been better? Would you like to live in a Venezuelan version of America or one modelled on Uzbekistan?
And then we have this: Elizabeth Warren: “Yes” The Democratic Primary Was Rigged For Clinton. Everyone knew, but they don’t even care if everyone knows they are corrupt to their very being. And all this revealed by Donna Brazile who fed the questions to Hillary during the Presidential debates. Ethically debased, but for a higher purpose: political power and personal wealth for them while everyone else does what they can to get by.
And if that’s not enough, there is more also noted by Max: “A Shocking Truth”: Donna Brazile Accuses Clinton Campaign Of “Rigging” Primary. Even Bernie Sanders people think that’s OK. Do they have any morals at all?
Meanwhile this is the latest news from the Korean Peninsula.
KIM GO BOOM: SKorea spy agency sees signs of new missile test…
PYONGYANG RATTLED BY ‘NUCLEAR STRIKE DRILL’…
Defector Warns Ready to ‘Press Button’…
Doesn’t this at least make you think help may be on the way: Trump Departing on 10-Day Asia Trip. And if not that, perhaps this:
Japan buzz on arrival of Ivanka…
Set for speech…
All-female police squad protects…
You certainly wouldn’t want an all-female police squad for Bill and Harvey which reminds me of this, all brought to you by Democrats:
Man Describes Sex Relationship With Spacey at 14…
‘He tried to rape me’…
‘HOUSE OF CARDS’ Staff Talk ‘Predatory’ Behavior…
ADVOCATE: Why Name Was Redacted In ’01 Story…
Kevin Seeking Treatment…
MOTHER JONES Investigates David Corn; ‘Uninvited Touching’…
DUSTIN HOFFMAN FACES ANOTHER ACCUSER…
HBO Star Tells NYPD Weinstein Raped Her Twice…
Harvey photographed with massive prescription drug haul…
Maybe it’s been ever thus but no one in the old days ever found out.
Indeed, it has been ever thus. And in the old days the rule was “don’t ask, don’t tell.”. Young (and not so young) ladies and gentlemen have oft sold their virtue for fame and fortune.
Today there is an overarching desire to be publicly part of the grouping that is perceived as being the most socially acceptable. To achieve this, victim status and virtue signalling tell the world that your strength is a s the strength of ten because your heat is pure! No matter that you would sell your body and soul to be part of the “in crowd”.
To a large extent the media is the story and you need an industrial strength BS meter to process it.
I agree that it’s probably been like this forever, but the internet now reveals all. This is why the likes of Google, Facebook, Twitter etc try their utmost to throttle any open discussion that may induce people to take the red pill. This really is genuine version of The Matrix.
Molotov–Ribbentrop 1939
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result.
Wein-o-rama & Spaceygate = #Oscars, so what?
Hang on a tick, when I post ZeroHedge links around here I get the size 9 sandshoe up the backside treatment. What’s with this Max guy?