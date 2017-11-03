This should be a Liberty Quote.

Mr Frydenberg said today that it was “absurd” to accuse him of being a dual citizen given his mother arrived as a stateless person when she fled Europe after the Holocaust.
Mr Frydenberg said today that it was “absurd” to accuse him of being a dual citizen given his mother arrived as a stateless person when she fled Europe after the Holocaust.
Who says she was stateless?Just because it is on a form doesn’t settle the matter.Any investigation by Australian authorities at the time would have been perfunctory at best,
Why should he get a free pass?
The there is no mention of Section 44 exemptions because horrible things may have happened to his parents/grandparents.
How many refugees are dual citizens?
Oh Josh. No one believes a word you say. Your career is over. Go away.
The thing is, like Stephen Parry he was hiding the issue for months.
What is wrong with an audit, if they are confident the paperwork is okay. It would settle matters
once and for all, in an official way.
An audit would dig out the grubs in the union mafia party ,bet there are a few nationality frauds there ,you notice I said nationality frauds. We all know they are all frauds in every other way. Career politics , the refuge of the useless incompetents .
An audit should be made a matter of course for every politician entering parliament. Simple due process. Arguably, every candidate for election to parliament should be subject to an audit upon their nomination, which audit should be completed prior to the election date.
Its a simple enough matter in the count to ignore any votes for people found ineligible.
If Barnaby can be chucked out because his father was benevolently assigned foreign citizenship, whilst residing as a citizen in Australia – then Josh is going to hell, in a handbasket!
Alas, I think Frydenberg may be on safe ground; it seems he is entitled to apply for Hungarian citizenship after 1993 reforms enacted with people and their descendants displaced by the war in mind, but he would have to take the intitiative to do so and he would have to speak Hungarian.
Josh, careful! You are using the same argument as the asylum shoppers…Im stateless because I do not have any ID!!! Your mum may have been stateless in 1951 because of where Hungary was and what was going on there at the time…but now, the world is a different place and your mum can now associate with the modern Hungary…especially how they treat asylum shoppers.
Having said that…a weaponised s44 will be the downfall of anyone running for Fed parliament if you are lazy about your heritage. I still cannot see how the current black and white literal interpretation is the same intent as in 1901.
I can.
He’s not Hungarian.
I very much doubt Frydenberg’s claim that his mother was stateless will stand up to scrutiny.
Frydenberg should be tarred, feathered and run out of town for what he’s done to the energy market, not to mention imposing taxes on low value imports. I doubt many people will shed any tears if he turns out to be ineligible.
I’m fairly certain J3ws in Hungary didn’t have citizenship rights. In fact the Hungarian government, which was rabidly antisemitic, introduced its own version of the Nuremberg laws c.1938, so she was most likely stateless after the war, along with millions of others.
Well at least he didn’t say it was antisemitic.
The interview and language requirement for Hungarian citizenship is for Hungarians who no longer reside within Hungarian territory due to all the land that was taken from them as a result of the wars (e.g. Croatia, Romania, Slovakia etc).
From Googling the embassy website, it says it passes by descent but you need to submit documentation and register. There is a passage in the Re Canavan judgment (regarding Italy) which has a similar system, where the HCA says that where citizenship passes on indefinitely you need to take steps to activate it in order for it to count – so on that logic Frydenberg wouldn’t have activated his Hungarian citizenship and would therefore be safe. Same with his mother.
You can’t get a job flying a plane if you are blind.
You can’t get a job as a representative in the Australian parliament as a dual citizen.
That’s the law.
If you are too stupid to find out what the job you are applying for requires before your application, you shouldn’t be in the position.
If you knew and went ahead anyway, lying on your CV, you should be in Jail, because this isn’t just lying on your CV, this is breaking the law.
In any case, you will be required to pay back all monies falsely claimed by you in salary and benefits, as happens to others.
Silly question, or, maybe not so silly.
If an Australian female (bonafide female, not genderfluid, lezo, or any other freak) get raped by a foreign national, say New Zealand Maori, who is New Zealand citizen, and that insemination produce an offspring, would that offspring be deemed New Zealand citizen under S44?
If they went for a job in Parliament.
This has nothing to do with citizenship.
So if you did not renounce your NZ citizenship, you can’t be a pollie.
It’s not hard.
In the case of some members of my family they were issued by the UN little books that appeared a bit like passports but on close inspection said something along the lines of “This person is stateless and we would appreciate if their host country would do the right thing.”
Back in the day, the UN carried a certain amount of moral authority and these little books were something to carry around if you didn’t have anything better.
This has all gone from silly to idiotic.
I still cannot see how the current black and white literal interpretation is the same intent as in 1901.
It is what it is.
I hope the pollies try a change in S44 of the Constitution at the next federal election.
I want to see it crash and burn 90% against. Then it will be plain to everyone what the voters think.
The Libs and the ALP are absolutely disgraceful. On one hand they suggest that a more reasonable wording of s.44 of the Constitution should be put to a referendum. But on the other hand they refuse an audit which would potentially highlight ridiculous consequences of the existing wording and help sway the electorate to support change.
Why? Because an audit would expose their monstrous lies that an audit would expose nothing.
The longer an audit is denied the more likely people will resist change to s.44. People will regard the destruction caused by an audit as just desserts.