This should be a Liberty Quote.

Posted on 9:52 am, November 3, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Mr Frydenberg said today that it was “absurd” to accuse him of being a dual citizen given his mother arrived as a stateless person when she fled Europe after the Holocaust.

 

  2. egg_
    #2541640, posted on November 3, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Who trusts a carbon swindler?

  3. sabena
    #2541642, posted on November 3, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Who says she was stateless?Just because it is on a form doesn’t settle the matter.Any investigation by Australian authorities at the time would have been perfunctory at best,

  4. Myrddin Seren
    #2541647, posted on November 3, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I have a feeling in my bones that even now the engines are being warmed up for a carpet bombing Bird Strike that would make Curtis LeMay envious…….

  5. zyconoclast
    #2541651, posted on November 3, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Why should he get a free pass?

    The there is no mention of Section 44 exemptions because horrible things may have happened to his parents/grandparents.

  6. cynical1
    #2541655, posted on November 3, 2017 at 11:06 am

    How many refugees are dual citizens?

    Quite a few seem to return home for holidays.

    They tell me Lebanon is nice in summer.

    Don’t know about Hungary…

  7. Robber Baron
    #2541656, posted on November 3, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Oh Josh. No one believes a word you say. Your career is over. Go away.

