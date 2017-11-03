This should be a Liberty Quote.

Mr Frydenberg said today that it was “absurd” to accuse him of being a dual citizen given his mother arrived as a stateless person when she fled Europe after the Holocaust.
Mr Frydenberg said today that it was “absurd” to accuse him of being a dual citizen given his mother arrived as a stateless person when she fled Europe after the Holocaust.
Taxation of earnings from labor is on a par with forced labor. Seizing the results of someone’s labor is equivalent to seizing hours from him and directing him to carry on various activities.
Call an audit today.
Who trusts a carbon swindler?
Who says she was stateless?Just because it is on a form doesn’t settle the matter.Any investigation by Australian authorities at the time would have been perfunctory at best,
I have a feeling in my bones that even now the engines are being warmed up for a carpet bombing Bird Strike that would make Curtis LeMay envious…….
Why should he get a free pass?
The there is no mention of Section 44 exemptions because horrible things may have happened to his parents/grandparents.
How many refugees are dual citizens?
Quite a few seem to return home for holidays.
They tell me Lebanon is nice in summer.
Don’t know about Hungary…
Oh Josh. No one believes a word you say. Your career is over. Go away.