A brutal reminder of macroeconomic incompetence

The GFC was over with in 2009 and now we are at the end of 2017. So what are we to make of this, other than they have no clue what’s gone wrong:Brutal reminder of GFC still here, Treasury says, as retail stung by poor sales.

Treasury secretary John Fraser has slammed politicians for being out of touch with the struggles of everyday Australians and blamed “extraordinary political instability” for a lack of consistent policy settings that could push the economy forward. Mr Fraser made his comments as retail figures released on Friday showed yet another month of downbeat results, with a fall in food, clothing and department store sales. Rising energy prices and the weakest wage growth in Australian history are slugging consumers, driving anxiety among businesses in the lead-up to the crucial Christmas trading period. In a speech at the Australian National University before the dismal data was [were] released, Mr Fraser said the country was still struggling with “the brutal reminder of the global financial crisis,” which took longer than expected to recover from and had led to a “perplexing weakness” in the economy.

The actual perplexing weakness is in the economic theories that have been used to analyse what’s gone wrong and then work out what to do to fix things.

The GFC was a worse-than-usual downturn that would have blown over in about a year, were it not for all of the Keynesian so-called “stimuli”. It is the fantastic amount of our national savings that have been blown by governments on building the education revolution, pink batts, the NBN, green energy and pretty well every other government spending program over the past decade. Obvious as the day is long, yet there is no one in Treasury who seems to understand why their road to recovery has been a road to ruin.