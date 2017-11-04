s44 of the Constitution continues to give and give and give. It seems that there will have to be some sort of audit of our elected Parliamentarians to determine if they are eligible to have been elected under the Constitution.
We are now being treated to all sorts of interesting arguments as to why this can’t or shouldn’t happen.
Step up Mathias Cormann:
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann told ABC’s 7.30 that the separation of powers meant the government, or executive arm, could not impose an audit on the parliament, or legislative arm, over a matter properly in the realm of the High Court, or judicial arm.
I’m going to call “Bullshit” on this. But first let me digress by commenting on the post title. Audit the Parliament sounds much more catchy than audit the MPs. The executive arm would not be imposing an audit of the Parliament – it would be auditing the process whereby people are elected to the Parliament. There is now sufficient doubt in the integrity of that process. The High Court has no investigative power and relies on the executive branch to undertake investigations. Ensuring that the people elected to Parliament are eligible under the Constitution to be in the Parliament is not an executive coup d’etat. If the executive were to begin rounding up opposition MPs to increase its own majority, that would be problem. This isn’t. To the contrary the executive has found that its own members are in breach of the Constitution.
Step up Paul Kelly:
The truth is nobody has a clue how an audit would work, who would conduct it, the basis of its authority, whether it would be established by legislation or executive action and exactly what it would achieve.
Okay. Here is a working model of how it could work. There may be others – this is just a suggestion.
Candidates for public office get to sign a document (IIRC a stat dec) that states they are eligible for election. That document is administered by the Australian Electoral Commission. I cannot think of a single reason why the AEC wouldn’t then conduct the audit. It does seem a bit strange that you would solicit information but never actually check up that people have told the truth when providing that information. If only other government agencies worked on that principle.
So I can imagine questions along these lines:
- Were you born in Australia? If no – provide evidence that you have renounced your foreign citizenship, or have made a reasonable effort to do so, or that your country of birth has stripped you of citizenship due to you becoming an Australian citizen. If yes go to question 2.
- Were both your parents and all your grandparents born in Australia? If not, are you automatically entitled to foreign citizenship? If yes, please provide evidence that you have renounced your foreign citizenship, or have made a reasonable effort to do so.
Now it’s not hard. In answer to Paul Kelly’s questions:
The truth is nobody has a clue how an audit would work
See my modest suggestion above.
who would conduct it
The Australian Electoral Commission
the basis of its authority
No doubt the AEC has an Act that it administers and the Constitution
whether it would be established by legislation or executive action
Moot question given answer above
and exactly what it would achieve.
It would restore public confidence that MPs are actually compliant with the law of the land. A trivial concern to be sure, hardly worthy of time and effort, I understand, but perhaps our friends in Canberra could indulge us. You know, the little people who pay the taxes, that allows them to live the lives of idle luxury that they seem to enjoy so much.
Update: I have neglected the case where MPs may have voluntarily acquired foreign citizenship. But that too isn’t hard to find out.
Tomorrow would be perfect.
Nov 5th.
Bonfire night.
Did Guy Fawkes have offspring?
I think Paul Kelly is more worried about the outcome of an audit, hence all the little faux concerns.
As for potential outcomes, I foresee anything from a swag of by elections to the dissolving of the current parliament and a general election, at which the liberal party will be decimated, and rock up to the next parliament in a tarago. That slime Pyne would probably be the driver though.
Mark Steyn has got it right.
All elected members and senators swear an oath of allegiance on taking office.
This satisfies S44. Its judicial invention that they don’t.
What about secret allegiances?
That old crone from the Greens seems like a candidate, considering her penchant for jumping on Soviet ships in the 1970s.
😉
An audit might restore some slight semblance of faith in the Parliament at a time when a cloud of illegitimacy hangs over the Government; and even someone as inept as Turnbull must know that. The only logical reason he is resisting is that he knows the game will be up if the audit is held. The man has comprehensively and probably irreversibly destroyed the Liberal Party in ways that Labor would not have dared to dream. Turnbull is the true Manchurian candidate.
Indeed, is Turnbull legit?
I agree, and it’s in those type of situations that we look to the Executive for leadership.
Think if it had been Prime Minister Gillard and there was some question about exactly how much authority she had… would she have sat blubbering excuses?
Of course they are just worried (or know) that there are others. It seems they may have made a deliberate decisions to survive as a government by not ‘fessing up’ and just dealing with a series of by-elections.
The best solution, is a new election clean the joint up. Ensure each person caught cheating has to pay back earnings under false pretences and it will never happen again. Why not abolish the senate wile we are at it, or at least go to a first past the post senate election system to make the place more workable.
Hopefully that would see the end of our ‘mr useless’ PM and we could start again with some people a tad more interested in the country than themselves (sorry, must be dreaming)
The absurdity of this citizenship business is that the High Court has chosen to take a black letter law approach to section 44 of the Constitution.
So .. Any person who –
(i.) Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power:
… shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives.
And the absurdity is that politicians could find themselves entitled to these rights after they have been in parliament.
Two examples from my own experience:
I was born in the UK and came here as a small child. I have UK citizenship and Australian citizenship, the latter for which I had to apply. My children, born here, are Australian citizens. They could get UK citizenship (as well) but they have to apply, otherwise they don’t get it but from all the press reports, if they enquired about their status they would be told by the UK that they are British. Give me a break! There is no record about them in the UK.
But it gets sillier. UK citizenship laws have changed over the years most recently I suspect to align them with the (ever pervasive) EU. In past years, the the ability to get UK citizenship had all sorts of curious restrictions such as if the child was a daughter, she could get citizenship through her British born mum if she applied before she turned 18 (or it may have been 16) or through her British born dad at any time – but and here’s the big but, mum and dad had to be legally married at the time of her birth!
The first example caught out a friend of one of my daughters would has a UK born mum but left it too late apply.
And the second example caught out a niece where my older brother (also UK born) was not married to her mum at the time. The UK law (probably EU directive) was later changed (2009 I think) and she was able to get a UK passport. So the question here would be, prior to the change in UK law was she British, and if so what British rights and privileges did she have that would have made her fall foul of S44? But now she is British and would fall foul of S44!
Stuff and nonsense. It’s a classic “the Law is an Ass” (as administered by the justice system). The only answer whilst the black letter interpretation of s44 remains is to clean out parliament – maybe a new election with time for all members to formally renounce any entitlement to foreign allegiance without having to wait for formal acknowledgement from some bureaucrat in a far off land. Surely a statutory declaration should suffice?
Hmm. I wonder if there are there any countries that refuse to allow their citizens to renounce citizenship? Oh well if this matter cannot be tidied up, maybe it’s time to call on Kim Jong-un to grant irrevocable retrospective citizenship on all Australian politicians.
What about a Joint Select Parliamentary Committee, with the power to require evidence from MPs and engage external experts to advise on the citizenship laws of other countries?
Such a committee could hear evidence in camera (avoiding the ‘witch hunt’ issue), and simply report back to the Parliament on which Senators or Members should be referred.
The Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate run Parliament, the Peoples’ House.
Therefor they should vet the status of all politicians who seek to enter.
Simple if it wasn’t for the fact that the recently departed President found out he was British!