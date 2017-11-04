Liberty Quote
Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.— Barry Goldwater
Open Forum: November 4, 2017
Open Forum: November 4, 2017
Ooooh….shiny new thread
Good Morning
Smells like a new car
I’ll say it again,
Or did he kill all his mates?
I claim this thread in the name of the Scottish squatters, in the Riverina district, in the mid 1850’s, who did their new country a great service. They introduced Scotch whisky into Australia, and it’s long been my contention that they never were accorded the recognition they deserve.
Monty
Dispute the Mueller aections and ignore the rest.
https://larouchepac.com/20170927/robert-mueller-amoral-legal-assassin-he-will-do-his-job-if-you-let-him?utm_source=lpac.com
He was a Marine infantry platoon commander with 2nd Bn, 4th Marines in 1968-69 until he got himself an aide-de-camp gig to a General which got him out of the bush.
Thank you ZK2A,
I’m a Riverina bloke and some of the were also Welsh and Irish as well as Scots.
Proud heritage in the Riverina.
Well, that was a fortuitous time to decide to have a look at the Cat.
But is there anyone that will stand up and say, “I served with him and I’m proud to do so”?
La Rouche looks like a typical leftfilth. Fortunately the plague is back so might take him out. Someone needs to tell this filth that Trump’s secret dealings were done in Guinea and he needs to go there. Now.
Lead in the Courier Mail:
HANSON EMERGES AS STATE’S KINGMAKER
THE extraordinary results of an exclusive Galaxy poll have confirmed that Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is on track to decide Queensland’s next premier.
Just got back from a meeting of AusCons here in Perth with Cory Bernardi as the keynote speaker. Good evening with roughly 120 people attending with the QandA segment covering a range of topics all answered thoughtfully and at times with some good humour.
Cory spoke for 30-40mins unaided by notes and he received a standing ovation at the conclusion. I had the chance to talk with him briefly before his speech and he comes across as very engaging and by no means up himself. I definitely joined the right party.
Good evening Bird.
Have you seen the latest on the scum palestinians?
and then there was 15
Flying Qantas again.
Looking out for those black rings on fingers – the band that has two pieces that don’t meet in the middle. Symbolic, dontya know?
Haven’t spotted a one yet. What is going on? Have counted 17 Qantas staff so far.
Anyone got Allan the Dwarf’s number?
Hey whale hunt fun
Did I tell you that I will bulldoze gaza into the sea?
Did I tell you I will take the so called ‘dome of the rock’ off the top of The Temple Mount.
The scum islam evil shits who keep screaming ‘moongod is greater than your god’ don’t know.
They think there ‘moon god’ will defeat us.
Sorry about that.
Very rude of me.
Allan the Leprechaun.
Oh dear: high-ranking Washington press leftist had a rape fetish:
Politico: David Corn investigated for inappropriate workplace behavior.
Based on the entire Politico story, I think he’s being targeted by sour lesbians.
But what the hell. He’s a leftist muppet.
True, but this is an irrelevant observation. This blog is private property and we all comment at the pleasure of the site owner and its administrators. If Sinc wants to ban someone for being a jackass or having funny hair or for whatever damn reason he chooses, he is perfectly free to do so. The fact that he is willing to entertain a very large number of voices here that he openly disagrees with and who are also highly critical of his own perspective speaks highly of his sense of tolerance, but he is under no moral obligation to be tolerant here, even as a firm advocate for freedom of speech. His blog, his rules, end of story.
I do not know why so many people have difficulty understanding this simple concept.
‘Time is ticking’: Musk in ‘eighth hell’ as Model 3 problems burn other projects
The stock price fell 8.9 per cent on Thursday, the most in more than 16 months.
Do you think this might cause him to miss his 100 days deadline for the SA giant dildo battery?
Is this one of the media Mad Men on Mike Sandwich’s shitlist? There are going to be more and more cases like this being released over the coming days and weeks, so I’ve heard.
Tesla is sounding more and more like DeLorean Motor Company, will probably end up sharing a similar fate.
TE,
My preferred methods of travel in descending order:
1. Virgin (by a street)
2. Qantas
3. Jetstar
4. Any other airline
5. Pogo stick
Hitch hiking with backpackers in Britz vans can have its moments, too.
Australian detained in Lebanon, suspected of trying to join Islamic State in Syria
An Australian teenager, suspected of trying to travel to Syria to fight for Islamic State, has been arrested in Lebanon, local officials say.
The Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) said in a statement it had arrested a Lebanese-Australian man, who had lived in Sydney for several years “and embraced extremist ideology”.
The ISF said the man, born in 1999, had become radicalised by watching and reading online material from the terror group and arrived in Lebanon on August 20.
“After his arrival in Lebanon he continued with members of “Daash” in Syria via the Internet,” the statement said.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was providing consular assistance to an Australian man detained in Lebanon, but would not provide further comment.
The ISF claim the Australian man was linked to an Islamic State co-ordinator in a neighbouring country.
He was arrested two days before his planned departure, according to the ISF.
Happy November 4, Cats! Don’t be alarmed by the antifa supersoldiers, they’re here to help. After all, everyone refuses fascism, don’t they?
Oh Come On – you think I don’t know this is a private blog? Really?
Hardly alters the fact that a marketplace of ideas only works when different opinions are aired.
Flag torching triggers angry mob as tensions rise before World Cup clash
Six people have been arrested after another brawl in south Auckland as tensions remain high prior to the Rugby League World Cup clash between Tonga and Samoa.
The arrests on Thursday were for disorderly behaviour and possession of offensive weapons – allegedly poles and sticks – in the suburb of Otara, as police attended a fight involving between 150 and 200 people.
I thought was a typical nightly event in Auckland.
Top Ender,
I’m flying Perth to Newman tomorrow morning on Qantas.
Will keep an eye out for black “homo wedding” rings on the crew.
Not hopeful, though. That sort of thing doesn’t go down too well with the big boofy miners who FIFO this route each week.
Close to midnight where I am, Friday night and am (astoundingly) completely sober.
”Tis a cruel world we live in. A good scotch or Wild Turkey on rocks would do the constitution wonders, but that’s what happens when you lose a wager with a drink-free weekend at stake.
Curses.
Will keep an eye out for black “homo ” rings on the crew.
Arseless chaps are part of the uniform now?
Black wedding rings? What?
Somebody tell me what I’ve missed for the love of God!!!
Is this like men having earrings in one particular ear or something?
Knuckle Dragger
#2542354, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:16 am
See my comment above
Continuation from OT.
Nothing huh?
Then write this down so you won’t forget it: “A sitting US President can’t be prosecuted”
Testes doesn’t do opinions.
He spews hatred.
All his posts are directed at what he perceives to be racists/bigots.
He thinks he’s at at nazi site and he’s just going to keep talking about Joooos.
Of course the joooos are abos in his mind.
He is delusional and incoherent due to severe brainwashing.
He has no point to make, even stupid ones like Monty does, for nearly a year now telling us it’s all over for Trump.
Testes is saying nothing, offering nothing, and is nothing but off-putting to decent people who may join in.
However, that being said, it’s not my site either , so it’s up to the Doomlord to make the call.
Either way, it’s worth bringing this situation to light.
Qantas count now up to 22. On the aircraft and ticking them off.
Most of the passengers zombified as it is past midnight.
No black rings sighted.
Worrisome.
Into Flight Mode now…
Trump keeps winning …
UNEMPLOYMENT RATE LOWEST SINCE 2000
/DRUDGE
You seem so sure, Zatara. So how come experts said Bill Clinton could be prosecuted by Ken Starr while POTUS? And how come SCOTUS allowed Paula Jones to sue him?
Not sure if this has been noted before, but it should put paid to the various wild theories about these collisions:
Fuck the Scott’s, they all work for the unions/ALP. Even the wonderful aroma of a great scotch whiskey doesn’t compensate for their treachery! Anyway, 20 year old Jamison’s ( if you can find it. I got the last bottle! ) is better :~) !
Sigh, yet another specious claim not backed by fact. But I’m bored so tell us about these “experts” of yours.
Because a lawsuit is a civil procedure, not a criminal one.
Ben Shapiro
Little Benny?
Oh he’s a genius.
He’s one of those Never Trumpers who voted for Hillary and said Trump had no chance.
Just a great conservative pundit who is always right.
I was there too, Peter. Cory seems a good bloke.
You were the one who made the ironclad claim that Mueller couldn’t charge Trump, which is not backed by SCOTUS opinion, since it hasn’t been tested yet. So you don’t have a fact to back up your specious claim, because no such fact exists.
In any case, as I’ve pointed out many times, Nixon never got charged but Watergate brought down his government and sent him into disgrace regardless. Trump is a different man to Nixon, but the Russia thing looks a hell of a lot like Watergate.
Tesla is sounding more and more like DeLorean Motor Company, will probably end up sharing a similar fate.
I saw my first one today.
It actually had chrome door handles.
It looked tacky as f$ck.
FMD! Scotch is far more important! Who gives a fuck about a soft cock like Benardi? I mean, what has he done or said that makes you want to suck his dick?
Monty! You’re a cock sucker! You’ll suck any ones dick if you think they’re of greatness, whatever that means. FUCK OFF YOU CUCK!
Fuck! Some times I kill myself, ROFL!
Here you go, Knuckles:
Allegedly has to be worn by Qantas flight crews by direction of their little leprechaun CEO.
“Marriage Equality Ring”
Still waiting to see the “experts” you claim said that. Are they anything like “It’s common knowledge” or “all scientists” or “it’s well documented” so popular with the left?
It’s called the US Constitution and it’s been tested many times. Nice try.
Now now, lets not weasel out by changing the subject. I asked you who was going to charge Trump and you blew your first answer. I even gave you a major hint and you still haven’t figured it out. Want to try again?
Stimps, don’t talk bullshit. Shapiro didn’t vote for Hillary and was and is not a NeverTrumper. He has certain recurring criticisms of Trump that usually are associated with Trump’s character, but he is always quick to praise Trump when he does something Shapiro approves of. Shapiro clearly isn’t a huge Trump fan but he’s also no Bill Kristol (or closer to home), LCQ, NeverTrumper ideologues who are desperate to spread venom about Trump at any opportunity they can engineer and who instinctively overlook anything positive he might be responsible for.
Some of you will probably think I’m f$cking nuts and that’s ok. I’m having a ball calling out the cocksucker, softcocks on this forum. I should get pissed more often, lol. They say drunk people tell the truth? If so I want to declare a new law! All
PoliticiansParasites, should be inebriated and remain inebriated while in parliament!
whilst even!
Oh My God NOBODY has made that comparison or pointed that out before! How original!
Your understanding of what you’re discussing is most charitably described as superficial.
I think the major parties have been hoist on their own petard regarding ON. Here they were for years aggressively saying “don’t vote for those disfunctional amateurs! You can only trust the steady well vetted blue ribbon parties”, and hiding behind that while using their state and cultural power to aggressively stomp on One Nation.
As it turns out the “serious”, “professional” and “vetted” parties had us voting for secret foreigners inside their own parties while they sold us out by dumping muslims and africans into our cities, sold off our residential housing market to chinese communists, demolished the elctricity network our grandparents so carefully built for us while marinating in lunatic university campus style cultural maoism
Meanwhile there’s steady old One Nation. Still there, still the same. It is they who now look non-threatening to many people, compared to the mental lunatics in the professional parties.
FMD, 120 people? Call the national guard, we’re being invaded by softcocks!
Stimps, don’t talk bullshit. Shapiro didn’t vote for Hillary and was and is not a NeverTrumper.
Is that right? Stating “I stand with #NeverTrump” is pretty f$cking clear. He’s a f$cking joke. #NeverTrump
LOL. This is the quality of argument you bring, Zatara.
Let’s get specific. Has any American charged a sitting President with a crime committed while in office?
You aren’t listening monty. Did you write it down like I told you?
Hahaha, your argument is becoming rather circular, Zatara. You say the Constitution forbids it because the Constitution forbids it. The wording is not 100% crystal clear on that, and there is some dissent among constitutional scholars. You don’t know definitively that it’s impossible.
Mueller could indeed consult one of those scholars and charge him. Then, and only then, SCOTUS would decide it once and for all.
Say it monty: “A sitting US President can’t be prosecuted”
Then you can tell us all about those experts of yours.
So, Monty, I have a genuine question. You seem the most passionate against Trump so:
What, exactly, has Trump done, in your view, that makes him culpable? All I’ve heard for 15 months is “Russian collusion”, but collusion to do what, exactly? Sometimes I read that “Trump stole the election” but how do you do that, exactly? It’s so vague.
There have been investigations into voting machines but nothing’s been found. Facebook etc. Have admitted to running some ads but the numbers appear to be minor and of no consequence. I honestly cannot see what he is supposed to have done that is a crime.
I don’t need a detailed or comprehensive answer, just a few lines. Please don’t cop out by telling me to find out for myself. I’d like to hear what you think, in your own words.
Example: if I were to answer the same question re Hillary, I would say something like this: She is accused (by head of DNC) of rigging the Dem primaries and taking money that properly should have been spent on other Dem candidates. She is accused of facilitating sale of 20% uranium while head of State Dept. The Clinton Foundation is said to have benefited by over $100m shortly after the sale of uranium. The Clinton Foundation appears to spend only 3% on actual charity, has not filed accounts since 2012, paid over $1m for Bill Clinton’s birthday, and paid entirely for Chelsea’s wedding (Associated Press investigation into Clinton Foundation)
These are just examples. I’m not asking you to comment on them, just could you write something similar about what you think that Trump has actually done that deserves a criminal prosecution?
Nice one David.
M0nty’s family wont see him for another week now. They blame you.
Pedro at 2.04,
I wish I could say thank you, but I think the right response is ‘I have now been properly informed’.
Never seen the like of it – those God-awful things remind me of the plastic rings you used to get in packets of Wizz Fizz at the milk bar.
Hang on – if this is a DIRECTION by the leprechaun, isn’t it an open declaration of homosexuality that may be seen by all others? Sort of like, I don’t know, a gold star sewn on your jacket?
I hope to God this is a voluntary thing, because if not Joyce will have some questions to answer. Unless people want to openly declare it, their sexuality is their own goddamn business and not for the world to see and judge on.
Homosexual men of Australia – your fashion sense is fantastic and you all treat your mums like goddesses. Don’t ever change. Just don’t try and kiss me. In public, anyway.* My boss is on the other bus, and he’s a great bloke – I also used to be married to a hostile, so I’ve met my share of the faaaaaabuluos ones too. Great comedy value.
I don’t know enough about homosexual women in Australia to comment, except that they exist and that I’ve seen what I assume are some sort of musical documentaries about them.
Can we have a plebiscite on bringing back Wizz Fizz?
*Robustly heterosexual male speaking.
‘Used to be married to a hostie’
NOW she’s hostile. Yuk yuk yuk.
Oh, a related question: Monty you’ve said many times that you hope certain people are wearing a wire, and you hope Trump will be heard on tape incriminating himself. Like in movies, the FBI hear a confession to a murder, a date for a drug shipment, and so on. Then they pounce, the perp walks and it’s all over.
So in general terms, what do you expect Trump to say that would incriminate him? Don’t misunderstand I’m not asking for a prediction. I’m asking that if everything went perfectly your way, in the maximum way possible, what sort of things would you have Trump confess to? What crimes?
Sort of like, I don’t know, a gold star sewn on your jacket?
I think a glitter coated disco ball would be more fitting.
Hillary also very likely violated both 52 USC 30101 (foreign contribution to campaigns) and 52 USC 30121 (filing false/misleading reports).
Oh dear! Not surprised to see the CATO Institute defending the dumb Diversity Lottery program –
https://twitter.com/AlexNowrasteh/status/926457513557610496
Despite his desertion leading directly to the deaths of at least 5 US soldiers, this scum gets off with a dishonourable discharge. Looks like he was well advised to pick a Judge only trial rather than face a jury.
Bergdahl suffered from numerous mental illnesses, including schizotypal personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to Dr. Charles Morgan, a forensic psychiatrist and professor at the University of New Haven and Yale University, who testified for the defense Wednesday.
Morgan said Bergdahl was raised in a tense and sometimes scary household that contributed to social anxiety and cognitive defects that he was suffering from before he enlisted in the Army.
How very distressing.
Don’t hold back Howard. Tell us what you really think.