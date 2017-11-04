Open Forum: November 4, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

73 Responses to Open Forum: November 4, 2017

  1. Helen Davidson
    #2542316, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Ooooh….shiny new thread

  4. OneWorldGovernment
    #2542321, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:07 am

    I’ll say it again,

    Robert Swan “Bob” Mueller III

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Mueller

    Served in Vietnam.

    I’d like to know who served with him in Vietnam.

    Or did he kill all his mates?

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2542322, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:08 am

    I claim this thread in the name of the Scottish squatters, in the Riverina district, in the mid 1850’s, who did their new country a great service. They introduced Scotch whisky into Australia, and it’s long been my contention that they never were accorded the recognition they deserve.

  7. Zatara
    #2542324, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:12 am

    I’d like to know who served with him in Vietnam.

    He was a Marine infantry platoon commander with 2nd Bn, 4th Marines in 1968-69 until he got himself an aide-de-camp gig to a General which got him out of the bush.

  8. OneWorldGovernment
    #2542325, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2542322, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:08 am

    I claim this thread in the name of the Scottish squatters, in the Riverina district, in the mid 1850’s, who did their new country a great service. They introduced Scotch whisky into Australia, and it’s long been my contention that they never were accorded the recognition they deserve.

    Thank you ZK2A,

    I’m a Riverina bloke and some of the were also Welsh and Irish as well as Scots.

    Proud heritage in the Riverina.

  9. Bruce in WA
    #2542326, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Well, that was a fortuitous time to decide to have a look at the Cat.

  10. OneWorldGovernment
    #2542328, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Zatara
    #2542324, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:12 am

    I’d like to know who served with him in Vietnam.

    He was a Marine infantry platoon commander with 2nd Bn, 4th Marines in 1968-69 until he got himself an aide-de-camp gig to a General which got him out of the bush.

    But is there anyone that will stand up and say, “I served with him and I’m proud to do so”?

  11. Whalehunt Fun
    #2542329, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:20 am

    La Rouche looks like a typical leftfilth. Fortunately the plague is back so might take him out. Someone needs to tell this filth that Trump’s secret dealings were done in Guinea and he needs to go there. Now.

  12. C.L.
    #2542330, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Lead in the Courier Mail:

    HANSON EMERGES AS STATE’S KINGMAKER

    THE extraordinary results of an exclusive Galaxy poll have confirmed that Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is on track to decide Queensland’s next premier.

    PAULINE Hanson will jet into the Queensland campaign tomorrow night poised to handpick the state’s next premier after the November 25, election as disenchanted voters spurn major parties.

    Support for One Nation has surged, according to the extraordinary results of the election’s first Galaxy poll …

  13. Peter Castieau
    #2542332, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Just got back from a meeting of AusCons here in Perth with Cory Bernardi as the keynote speaker. Good evening with roughly 120 people attending with the QandA segment covering a range of topics all answered thoughtfully and at times with some good humour.

    Cory spoke for 30-40mins unaided by notes and he received a standing ovation at the conclusion. I had the chance to talk with him briefly before his speech and he comes across as very engaging and by no means up himself. I definitely joined the right party.

  14. OneWorldGovernment
    #2542333, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Whalehunt Fun
    #2542329, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:20 am

    La Rouche looks like a typical leftfilth. Fortunately the plague is back so might take him out. Someone needs to tell this filth that Trump’s secret dealings were done in Guinea and he needs to go there. Now.

    Good evening Bird.

    Have you seen the latest on the scum palestinians?

  15. zyconoclast
    #2542334, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:27 am

    and then there was 15

  16. Top Ender
    #2542335, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Flying Qantas again.

    Looking out for those black rings on fingers – the band that has two pieces that don’t meet in the middle. Symbolic, dontya know?

    Haven’t spotted a one yet. What is going on? Have counted 17 Qantas staff so far.

    Anyone got Allan the Dwarf’s number?

  17. OneWorldGovernment
    #2542336, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Hey whale hunt fun

    Did I tell you that I will bulldoze gaza into the sea?

    Did I tell you I will take the so called ‘dome of the rock’ off the top of The Temple Mount.

    The scum islam evil shits who keep screaming ‘moongod is greater than your god’ don’t know.

    They think there ‘moon god’ will defeat us.

  18. Top Ender
    #2542337, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Sorry about that.

    Very rude of me.

    Allan the Leprechaun.

  19. C.L.
    #2542338, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Oh dear: high-ranking Washington press leftist had a rape fetish:

    Politico: David Corn investigated for inappropriate workplace behavior.

    Mother Jones magazine’s editor and chief executive acknowledged on Thursday that they investigated Washington bureau chief David Corn for inappropriate workplace behavior three years ago, warning him about touching female staffers and insensitive descriptions of sexual violence, and would now probe the allegations further in light of two emails written by former staffers in 2014 and 2015 and obtained by POLITICO.

    One of the emails, written in 2015 by a former staffer outlining concerns she had heard from other women in the Washington office, said Corn, now 58, made “rape jokes,” “regularly gave [several women] unwelcome shoulder rubs and engaged in uninvited touching of their legs, arms, backs, and waists,” and “made inappropriate comments about women’s sexuality and anatomy.” The other email, from 2014, was by a former female staffer who claimed that Corn “came up behind me and put his hands and arms around my body in a way that felt sexual and domineering.”

    Based on the entire Politico story, I think he’s being targeted by sour lesbians.
    But what the hell. He’s a leftist muppet.

  20. Oh come on
    #2542339, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Freedom of expression is important in practice as well as in principle.

    True, but this is an irrelevant observation. This blog is private property and we all comment at the pleasure of the site owner and its administrators. If Sinc wants to ban someone for being a jackass or having funny hair or for whatever damn reason he chooses, he is perfectly free to do so. The fact that he is willing to entertain a very large number of voices here that he openly disagrees with and who are also highly critical of his own perspective speaks highly of his sense of tolerance, but he is under no moral obligation to be tolerant here, even as a firm advocate for freedom of speech. His blog, his rules, end of story.

    I do not know why so many people have difficulty understanding this simple concept.

  21. zyconoclast
    #2542340, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:50 am

    ‘Time is ticking’: Musk in ‘eighth hell’ as Model 3 problems burn other projects

    The stock price fell 8.9 per cent on Thursday, the most in more than 16 months.

    Do you think this might cause him to miss his 100 days deadline for the SA giant dildo battery?

  22. Oh come on
    #2542342, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Based on the entire Politico story, I think he’s being targeted by sour lesbians.
    But what the hell. He’s a leftist muppet.

    Is this one of the media Mad Men on Mike Sandwich’s shitlist? There are going to be more and more cases like this being released over the coming days and weeks, so I’ve heard.

  23. Oh come on
    #2542343, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Tesla is sounding more and more like DeLorean Motor Company, will probably end up sharing a similar fate.

  24. Knuckle Dragger
    #2542345, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:56 am

    TE,

    My preferred methods of travel in descending order:

    1. Virgin (by a street)
    2. Qantas
    3. Jetstar
    4. Any other airline
    5. Pogo stick

    Hitch hiking with backpackers in Britz vans can have its moments, too.

  25. zyconoclast
    #2542346, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Australian detained in Lebanon, suspected of trying to join Islamic State in Syria

    An Australian teenager, suspected of trying to travel to Syria to fight for Islamic State, has been arrested in Lebanon, local officials say.

    The Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) said in a statement it had arrested a Lebanese-Australian man, who had lived in Sydney for several years “and embraced extremist ideology”.

    The ISF said the man, born in 1999, had become radicalised by watching and reading online material from the terror group and arrived in Lebanon on August 20.

    “After his arrival in Lebanon he continued with members of “Daash” in Syria via the Internet,” the statement said.

    The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was providing consular assistance to an Australian man detained in Lebanon, but would not provide further comment.

    The ISF claim the Australian man was linked to an Islamic State co-ordinator in a neighbouring country.

    He was arrested two days before his planned departure, according to the ISF.

  26. m0nty
    #2542347, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Happy November 4, Cats! Don’t be alarmed by the antifa supersoldiers, they’re here to help. After all, everyone refuses fascism, don’t they?

  27. Norman Church
    #2542348, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Oh Come On – you think I don’t know this is a private blog? Really?

    Hardly alters the fact that a marketplace of ideas only works when different opinions are aired.

  28. zyconoclast
    #2542350, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Flag torching triggers angry mob as tensions rise before World Cup clash

    Six people have been arrested after another brawl in south Auckland as tensions remain high prior to the Rugby League World Cup clash between Tonga and Samoa.

    The arrests on Thursday were for disorderly behaviour and possession of offensive weapons – allegedly poles and sticks – in the suburb of Otara, as police attended a fight involving between 150 and 200 people.

    I thought was a typical nightly event in Auckland.

  29. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2542351, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Top Ender,
    I’m flying Perth to Newman tomorrow morning on Qantas.

    Will keep an eye out for black “homo wedding” rings on the crew.

    Not hopeful, though. That sort of thing doesn’t go down too well with the big boofy miners who FIFO this route each week.

  30. Knuckle Dragger
    #2542352, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Close to midnight where I am, Friday night and am (astoundingly) completely sober.

    ”Tis a cruel world we live in. A good scotch or Wild Turkey on rocks would do the constitution wonders, but that’s what happens when you lose a wager with a drink-free weekend at stake.

    Curses.

  31. zyconoclast
    #2542353, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Will keep an eye out for black “homo ” rings on the crew.

    Arseless chaps are part of the uniform now?

  32. Knuckle Dragger
    #2542354, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Black wedding rings? What?

    Somebody tell me what I’ve missed for the love of God!!!

    Is this like men having earrings in one particular ear or something?

  33. zyconoclast
    #2542355, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Knuckle Dragger
    #2542354, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:16 am

    See my comment above

  34. Zatara
    #2542356, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Continuation from OT.

    Zatara, do you think POTUS is immune from prosecution? Do you think Mueller can’t charge Trump?

    Nope, Mueller can’t bring Trump to trial. Next?

    Nothing huh?

    Then write this down so you won’t forget it: “A sitting US President can’t be prosecuted”

  35. struth
    #2542357, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Testes doesn’t do opinions.

    He spews hatred.
    All his posts are directed at what he perceives to be racists/bigots.
    He thinks he’s at at nazi site and he’s just going to keep talking about Joooos.

    Of course the joooos are abos in his mind.

    He is delusional and incoherent due to severe brainwashing.

    He has no point to make, even stupid ones like Monty does, for nearly a year now telling us it’s all over for Trump.

    Testes is saying nothing, offering nothing, and is nothing but off-putting to decent people who may join in.
    However, that being said, it’s not my site either , so it’s up to the Doomlord to make the call.
    Either way, it’s worth bringing this situation to light.

  36. Top Ender
    #2542358, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Qantas count now up to 22. On the aircraft and ticking them off.

    Most of the passengers zombified as it is past midnight.

    No black rings sighted.

    Worrisome.

    Into Flight Mode now…

  37. C.L.
    #2542359, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Trump keeps winning …

    UNEMPLOYMENT RATE LOWEST SINCE 2000

    /DRUDGE

  38. m0nty
    #2542360, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Nope, Mueller can’t bring Trump to trial. Next?

    You seem so sure, Zatara. So how come experts said Bill Clinton could be prosecuted by Ken Starr while POTUS? And how come SCOTUS allowed Paula Jones to sue him?

  39. Cold-Hands
    #2542362, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Not sure if this has been noted before, but it should put paid to the various wild theories about these collisions:

    WASHINGTON — Two accidents that claimed the lives of 17 sailors and wounded dozens more resulted from complete breakdowns in standard Navy procedures and poor decision-making by officers and sailors on the bridge of the two warships, according to a Navy report obtained by Defense News.

    The Navy plans to release on Wednesday its first official report on the specific causes of the two unrelated collisions this summer when both the destroyers Fitzgerald and John S. McCain struck commercial vessels in crowded sea lanes in the Pacific.

    The report reveals that both collisions came after critical failures of officers and sailors on the bridge and raises troubling questions about the basic proficiency of the Japan-based 7th Fleet and the surface Navy as a whole.

    […]

    The June 17 collision between the Fitzgerald and the motor vessel ACX Crystal off the coast of Japan was the result of a complete failure of safeguards put in place to prevent at-sea accidents, as well as clear violations of standing orders to inform the commanding officer when approaching ships pose a safety risk.

    The McCain’s Aug. 21 collision with the oil and chemical tanker Alnic MC near the Strait of Malacca appeared to be the result of a series of mistakes by the ship’s bridge watch-standers and heavy risks assumed by the commanding officer in a busy shipping lane.

    The reports issued to the public, while incomplete, put to rest a parade of wild theories that arose in the wake of the shocking accidents, which assigned responsibility for the incidents to everything from terrorism to Chinese or Russian cyber attacks.

  40. Howard Hill
    #2542363, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:39 am

    I claim this thread in the name of the Scottish squatters who brought scotch whiskey to Australia.

    Fuck the Scott’s, they all work for the unions/ALP. Even the wonderful aroma of a great scotch whiskey doesn’t compensate for their treachery! Anyway, 20 year old Jamison’s ( if you can find it. I got the last bottle! ) is better :~) !

  41. Zatara
    #2542364, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:45 am

    So how come experts said Bill Clinton could be prosecuted by Ken Starr while POTUS?

    Sigh, yet another specious claim not backed by fact. But I’m bored so tell us about these “experts” of yours.

    And how come SCOTUS allowed Paula Jones to sue him?

    Because a lawsuit is a civil procedure, not a criminal one.

  42. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2542365, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:46 am

    Ben Shapiro

    Little Benny?
    Oh he’s a genius.
    He’s one of those Never Trumpers who voted for Hillary and said Trump had no chance.
    Just a great conservative pundit who is always right.

  43. squawkbox
    #2542366, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:46 am

    Just got back from a meeting of AusCons here in Perth with Cory Bernardi as the keynote speaker. Good evening with roughly 120 people attending with the QandA segment covering a range of topics all answered thoughtfully and at times with some good humour.

    I was there too, Peter. Cory seems a good bloke.

  44. m0nty
    #2542368, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:50 am

    Sigh, yet another specious claim not backed by fact.

    You were the one who made the ironclad claim that Mueller couldn’t charge Trump, which is not backed by SCOTUS opinion, since it hasn’t been tested yet. So you don’t have a fact to back up your specious claim, because no such fact exists.

  45. m0nty
    #2542369, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:52 am

    In any case, as I’ve pointed out many times, Nixon never got charged but Watergate brought down his government and sent him into disgrace regardless. Trump is a different man to Nixon, but the Russia thing looks a hell of a lot like Watergate.

  46. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2542370, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:52 am

    Tesla is sounding more and more like DeLorean Motor Company, will probably end up sharing a similar fate.

    I saw my first one today.
    It actually had chrome door handles.
    It looked tacky as f$ck.

  47. Howard Hill
    #2542372, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:54 am

    FMD! Scotch is far more important! Who gives a fuck about a soft cock like Benardi? I mean, what has he done or said that makes you want to suck his dick?

  48. Howard Hill
    #2542375, posted on November 4, 2017 at 1:59 am

    Monty! You’re a cock sucker! You’ll suck any ones dick if you think they’re of greatness, whatever that means. FUCK OFF YOU CUCK!

  49. Howard Hill
    #2542376, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:01 am

    Fuck! Some times I kill myself, ROFL!

  50. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2542377, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:04 am

    Here you go, Knuckles:
    Allegedly has to be worn by Qantas flight crews by direction of their little leprechaun CEO.

    “Marriage Equality Ring”

  51. Zatara
    #2542379, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:07 am

    So how come experts said Bill Clinton could be prosecuted by Ken Starr while POTUS?

    Still waiting to see the “experts” you claim said that. Are they anything like “It’s common knowledge” or “all scientists” or “it’s well documented” so popular with the left?

    You were the one who made the ironclad claim that Mueller couldn’t charge Trump, which is not backed by SCOTUS opinion, since it hasn’t been tested yet. So you don’t have a fact to back up your specious claim, because no such fact exists.

    It’s called the US Constitution and it’s been tested many times. Nice try.

    In any case, as I’ve pointed out many times, Nixon never got charged but Watergate brought down his government and sent him into disgrace regardless. Trump is a different man to Nixon, but the Russia thing looks a hell of a lot like Watergate.

    Now now, lets not weasel out by changing the subject. I asked you who was going to charge Trump and you blew your first answer. I even gave you a major hint and you still haven’t figured it out. Want to try again?

  52. Oh come on
    #2542380, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:08 am

    Stimps, don’t talk bullshit. Shapiro didn’t vote for Hillary and was and is not a NeverTrumper. He has certain recurring criticisms of Trump that usually are associated with Trump’s character, but he is always quick to praise Trump when he does something Shapiro approves of. Shapiro clearly isn’t a huge Trump fan but he’s also no Bill Kristol (or closer to home), LCQ, NeverTrumper ideologues who are desperate to spread venom about Trump at any opportunity they can engineer and who instinctively overlook anything positive he might be responsible for.

  53. Howard Hill
    #2542381, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Some of you will probably think I’m f$cking nuts and that’s ok. I’m having a ball calling out the cocksucker, softcocks on this forum. I should get pissed more often, lol. They say drunk people tell the truth? If so I want to declare a new law! All Politicians Parasites, should be inebriated and remain inebriated while in parliament!

  55. Oh come on
    #2542383, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:12 am

    In any case, as I’ve pointed out many times, Nixon never got charged but Watergate brought down his government and sent him into disgrace regardless.

    Oh My God NOBODY has made that comparison or pointed that out before! How original!

    Your understanding of what you’re discussing is most charitably described as superficial.

  56. twostix
    #2542384, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:14 am

    I think the major parties have been hoist on their own petard regarding ON. Here they were for years aggressively saying “don’t vote for those disfunctional amateurs! You can only trust the steady well vetted blue ribbon parties”, and hiding behind that while using their state and cultural power to aggressively stomp on One Nation.

    As it turns out the “serious”, “professional” and “vetted” parties had us voting for secret foreigners inside their own parties while they sold us out by dumping muslims and africans into our cities, sold off our residential housing market to chinese communists, demolished the elctricity network our grandparents so carefully built for us while marinating in lunatic university campus style cultural maoism

    Meanwhile there’s steady old One Nation. Still there, still the same. It is they who now look non-threatening to many people, compared to the mental lunatics in the professional parties.

  57. Howard Hill
    #2542385, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:15 am

    Good evening with roughly 120 people attending

    FMD, 120 people? Call the national guard, we’re being invaded by softcocks!

  58. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2542386, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:15 am

    Stimps, don’t talk bullshit. Shapiro didn’t vote for Hillary and was and is not a NeverTrumper.

    Is that right? Stating “I stand with #NeverTrump” is pretty f$cking clear. He’s a f$cking joke. #NeverTrump

  59. m0nty
    #2542387, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:16 am

    It’s called the US Constitution and it’s been tested many times.

    LOL. This is the quality of argument you bring, Zatara.

    Let’s get specific. Has any American charged a sitting President with a crime committed while in office?

  60. Zatara
    #2542388, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:18 am

    You aren’t listening monty. Did you write it down like I told you?

    “A sitting US President can’t be prosecuted”

  61. m0nty
    #2542389, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:23 am

    Hahaha, your argument is becoming rather circular, Zatara. You say the Constitution forbids it because the Constitution forbids it. The wording is not 100% crystal clear on that, and there is some dissent among constitutional scholars. You don’t know definitively that it’s impossible.

    Mueller could indeed consult one of those scholars and charge him. Then, and only then, SCOTUS would decide it once and for all.

  62. Zatara
    #2542390, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:25 am

    Say it monty: “A sitting US President can’t be prosecuted”

    Then you can tell us all about those experts of yours.

  63. David
    #2542391, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:27 am

    So, Monty, I have a genuine question. You seem the most passionate against Trump so:

    What, exactly, has Trump done, in your view, that makes him culpable? All I’ve heard for 15 months is “Russian collusion”, but collusion to do what, exactly? Sometimes I read that “Trump stole the election” but how do you do that, exactly? It’s so vague.

    There have been investigations into voting machines but nothing’s been found. Facebook etc. Have admitted to running some ads but the numbers appear to be minor and of no consequence. I honestly cannot see what he is supposed to have done that is a crime.

    I don’t need a detailed or comprehensive answer, just a few lines. Please don’t cop out by telling me to find out for myself. I’d like to hear what you think, in your own words.

    Example: if I were to answer the same question re Hillary, I would say something like this: She is accused (by head of DNC) of rigging the Dem primaries and taking money that properly should have been spent on other Dem candidates. She is accused of facilitating sale of 20% uranium while head of State Dept. The Clinton Foundation is said to have benefited by over $100m shortly after the sale of uranium. The Clinton Foundation appears to spend only 3% on actual charity, has not filed accounts since 2012, paid over $1m for Bill Clinton’s birthday, and paid entirely for Chelsea’s wedding (Associated Press investigation into Clinton Foundation)

    These are just examples. I’m not asking you to comment on them, just could you write something similar about what you think that Trump has actually done that deserves a criminal prosecution?

  64. twostix
    #2542392, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:34 am

    Nice one David.

    M0nty’s family wont see him for another week now. They blame you.

  65. Knuckle Dragger
    #2542393, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:36 am

    Pedro at 2.04,

    I wish I could say thank you, but I think the right response is ‘I have now been properly informed’.

    Never seen the like of it – those God-awful things remind me of the plastic rings you used to get in packets of Wizz Fizz at the milk bar.

    Hang on – if this is a DIRECTION by the leprechaun, isn’t it an open declaration of homosexuality that may be seen by all others? Sort of like, I don’t know, a gold star sewn on your jacket?

    I hope to God this is a voluntary thing, because if not Joyce will have some questions to answer. Unless people want to openly declare it, their sexuality is their own goddamn business and not for the world to see and judge on.

    Homosexual men of Australia – your fashion sense is fantastic and you all treat your mums like goddesses. Don’t ever change. Just don’t try and kiss me. In public, anyway.* My boss is on the other bus, and he’s a great bloke – I also used to be married to a hostile, so I’ve met my share of the faaaaaabuluos ones too. Great comedy value.

    I don’t know enough about homosexual women in Australia to comment, except that they exist and that I’ve seen what I assume are some sort of musical documentaries about them.

    Can we have a plebiscite on bringing back Wizz Fizz?

    *Robustly heterosexual male speaking.

  66. Knuckle Dragger
    #2542394, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:40 am

    ‘Used to be married to a hostie’

    NOW she’s hostile. Yuk yuk yuk.

  67. David
    #2542395, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:41 am

    Oh, a related question: Monty you’ve said many times that you hope certain people are wearing a wire, and you hope Trump will be heard on tape incriminating himself. Like in movies, the FBI hear a confession to a murder, a date for a drug shipment, and so on. Then they pounce, the perp walks and it’s all over.

    So in general terms, what do you expect Trump to say that would incriminate him? Don’t misunderstand I’m not asking for a prediction. I’m asking that if everything went perfectly your way, in the maximum way possible, what sort of things would you have Trump confess to? What crimes?

  68. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2542396, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:41 am

    Sort of like, I don’t know, a gold star sewn on your jacket?

    I think a glitter coated disco ball would be more fitting.

  69. Cold-Hands
    #2542397, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:45 am

    if I were to answer the same question re Hillary, I would say something like this: She is accused (by head of DNC) of rigging the Dem primaries and taking money that properly should have been spent on other Dem candidates. She is accused of facilitating sale of 20% uranium while head of State Dept. The Clinton Foundation is said to have benefited by over $100m shortly after the sale of uranium.

    Hillary also very likely violated both 52 USC 30101 (foreign contribution to campaigns) and 52 USC 30121 (filing false/misleading reports).

  70. Fisky
    #2542398, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:48 am

    Oh dear! Not surprised to see the CATO Institute defending the dumb Diversity Lottery program –

    https://twitter.com/AlexNowrasteh/status/926457513557610496

  71. Cold-Hands
    #2542400, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:58 am

    Despite his desertion leading directly to the deaths of at least 5 US soldiers, this scum gets off with a dishonourable discharge. Looks like he was well advised to pick a Judge only trial rather than face a jury.

    US Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl has received a dishonorable discharge but will avoid prison time for desertion and misbehavior before the enemy after abandoning his outpost in 2009, a military judge ruled Friday.

  72. Bron
    #2542403, posted on November 4, 2017 at 3:03 am

    Bergdahl suffered from numerous mental illnesses, including schizotypal personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to Dr. Charles Morgan, a forensic psychiatrist and professor at the University of New Haven and Yale University, who testified for the defense Wednesday.

    Morgan said Bergdahl was raised in a tense and sometimes scary household that contributed to social anxiety and cognitive defects that he was suffering from before he enlisted in the Army.

    How very distressing.

  73. Sinclair Davidson
    #2542404, posted on November 4, 2017 at 3:11 am

    Don’t hold back Howard. Tell us what you really think.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *