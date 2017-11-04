Open Forum: November 4, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
19 Responses to Open Forum: November 4, 2017

  1. Helen Davidson
    #2542316, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Ooooh….shiny new thread

  4. OneWorldGovernment
    #2542321, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:07 am

    I’ll say it again,

    Robert Swan “Bob” Mueller III

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Mueller

    Served in Vietnam.

    I’d like to know who served with him in Vietnam.

    Or did he kill all his mates?

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2542322, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:08 am

    I claim this thread in the name of the Scottish squatters, in the Riverina district, in the mid 1850’s, who did their new country a great service. They introduced Scotch whisky into Australia, and it’s long been my contention that they never were accorded the recognition they deserve.

  7. Zatara
    #2542324, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:12 am

    I’d like to know who served with him in Vietnam.

    He was a Marine infantry platoon commander with 2nd Bn, 4th Marines in 1968-69 until he got himself an aide-de-camp gig to a General which got him out of the bush.

  8. OneWorldGovernment
    #2542325, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2542322, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Thank you ZK2A,

I'm a Riverina bloke and some of the were also Welsh and Irish as well as Scots.

Proud heritage in the Riverina.

    Thank you ZK2A,

    I’m a Riverina bloke and some of the were also Welsh and Irish as well as Scots.

    Proud heritage in the Riverina.

  9. Bruce in WA
    #2542326, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Well, that was a fortuitous time to decide to have a look at the Cat.

  10. OneWorldGovernment
    #2542328, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Zatara
    #2542324, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:12 am

    I’d like to know who served with him in Vietnam.

    But is there anyone that will stand up and say, "I served with him and I'm proud to do so"?

    But is there anyone that will stand up and say, “I served with him and I’m proud to do so”?

  11. Whalehunt Fun
    #2542329, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:20 am

    La Rouche looks like a typical leftfilth. Fortunately the plague is back so might take him out. Someone needs to tell this filth that Trump’s secret dealings were done in Guinea and he needs to go there. Now.

  12. C.L.
    #2542330, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Lead in the Courier Mail:

    HANSON EMERGES AS STATE’S KINGMAKER

    THE extraordinary results of an exclusive Galaxy poll have confirmed that Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is on track to decide Queensland’s next premier.

    PAULINE Hanson will jet into the Queensland campaign tomorrow night poised to handpick the state’s next premier after the November 25, election as disenchanted voters spurn major parties.

    Support for One Nation has surged, according to the extraordinary results of the election’s first Galaxy poll …

  13. Peter Castieau
    #2542332, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Just got back from a meeting of AusCons here in Perth with Cory Bernardi as the keynote speaker. Good evening with roughly 120 people attending with the QandA segment covering a range of topics all answered thoughtfully and at times with some good humour.

    Cory spoke for 30-40mins unaided by notes and he received a standing ovation at the conclusion. I had the chance to talk with him briefly before his speech and he comes across as very engaging and by no means up himself. I definitely joined the right party.

  14. OneWorldGovernment
    #2542333, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Whalehunt Fun
    #2542329, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:20 am

    La Rouche looks like a typical leftfilth. Fortunately the plague is back so might take him out. Someone needs to tell this filth that Trump’s secret dealings were done in Guinea and he needs to go there. Now.

    Good evening Bird.

    Have you seen the latest on the scum palestinians?

  15. zyconoclast
    #2542334, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:27 am

    and then there was 15

  16. Top Ender
    #2542335, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Flying Qantas again.

    Looking out for those black rings on fingers – the band that has two pieces that don’t meet in the middle. Symbolic, dontya know?

    Haven’t spotted a one yet. What is going on? Have counted 17 Qantas staff so far.

    Anyone got Allan the Dwarf’s number?

  17. OneWorldGovernment
    #2542336, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Hey whale hunt fun

    Did I tell you that I will bulldoze gaza into the sea?

    Did I tell you I will take the so called ‘dome of the rock’ off the top of The Temple Mount.

    The scum islam evil shits who keep screaming ‘moongod is greater than your god’ don’t know.

    They think there ‘moon god’ will defeat us.

  18. Top Ender
    #2542337, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Sorry about that.

    Very rude of me.

    Allan the Leprechaun.

  19. C.L.
    #2542338, posted on November 4, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Oh dear: high-ranking Washington press leftist had a rape fetish:

    Politico: David Corn investigated for inappropriate workplace behavior.

    Mother Jones magazine’s editor and chief executive acknowledged on Thursday that they investigated Washington bureau chief David Corn for inappropriate workplace behavior three years ago, warning him about touching female staffers and insensitive descriptions of sexual violence, and would now probe the allegations further in light of two emails written by former staffers in 2014 and 2015 and obtained by POLITICO.

    One of the emails, written in 2015 by a former staffer outlining concerns she had heard from other women in the Washington office, said Corn, now 58, made “rape jokes,” “regularly gave [several women] unwelcome shoulder rubs and engaged in uninvited touching of their legs, arms, backs, and waists,” and “made inappropriate comments about women’s sexuality and anatomy.” The other email, from 2014, was by a former female staffer who claimed that Corn “came up behind me and put his hands and arms around my body in a way that felt sexual and domineering.”

    Based on the entire Politico story, I think he’s being targeted by sour lesbians.
    But what the hell. He’s a leftist muppet.

