Open Forum: November 4, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

256 Responses to Open Forum: November 4, 2017

1 2
  1. OldOzzie
    #2542672, posted on November 4, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Liberalism built on Christian principles is lost on modern elites

    From the Comments

    This is a quite wonderful address that, over time, will come to be seen as a significant moment in public life in Australia. Maybe this is the most important ‘judgment’ of Justice Heydon’s illustrious career? It defines the issues at stake and suggests what we need to preserve and defend, not just where we go next as a society. It is cogent in its argument, timely in its analysis, seismic in its implications.

  2. Elle
    #2542674, posted on November 4, 2017 at 11:16 am

    And there was me thinking QANTAS stood for Queensland And Northern Territory Aerial Service when really it’s Queers And Nancies, Trannies And Sodomites. And the diversity ring with a gap only shows that a ring can be widened.

    Absolutely brilliant!

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2542675, posted on November 4, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Donald J. Trump
    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    The decision on Sergeant Bergdahl is a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military.

    Damn straight, Donny.

  4. Tom
    #2542676, posted on November 4, 2017 at 11:16 am

    QANTAS:

    Queers And Nancies, Trannies And Sodomites

    That’s a keeper, Shy Ted.

  5. egg_
    #2542677, posted on November 4, 2017 at 11:17 am

    10pc of public servants clock up to four hours of work each day. They’re the industrious ones.

    IIRC Des posted a typical day’s “work” in the APS.

  6. struth
    #2542678, posted on November 4, 2017 at 11:17 am

    The ABC are hitting a new level of stupid there.

    Every day we see more and more blatant corruption of the system by the left.

    We are stupid to argue with people on a mission to destroy our free market capitalist west.

    We are even more stupid because we fund them.

    The only way to beat leftism is to defund it.
    It is a parasite that dies if not sucking the life out of others.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *