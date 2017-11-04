Liberty Quote
Perhaps the fact that we have seen millions voting themselves into complete dependence on a tyrant has made our generation understand that to choose one’s government is not necessarily to secure freedom.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- struth on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- egg_ on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- Tom on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- Elle on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- TC on Audit the Parliament
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- nilk on Audit the Parliament
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- struth on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- marcus classis on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- entropy on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- A Lurker on Audit the Parliament
- Shy Ted on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- struth on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- Baa Humbug on Audit the Parliament
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- Malcolm on Audit the Parliament
- Shy Ted on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- Shy Ted on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- cohenite on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- egg_ on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Audit the Parliament
- Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- Politics makes strange bedfellows specially on the left
- A glimpse of the dark side. Sounds a bit like Canberra
- An RMIT Guide to the Blockchain Economy
- This should be a Liberty Quote.
- Lenin may be no longer, but his fetid disease lingers
- Decentralized 2017
- Really?
- 24 Hours in Australia
- Speaks for itself
- “Saipov was only in the US for 6+ years and already sponsored 23 others!”
- Stephen Parry
- Where else does this principle apply
- Former ASIC Chairman – Australia needs more central planning
- Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Secret video from Liberal-National Government Cabinet Meeting
- Former ASX CEO – Australia needs more central planning
- The Salem Witch trials
- Breaking News: Terrorist attack in New York
- Business Imitating Australian Parliament
- It’s Mueller Time
- Is there a second shoe to fall?
- Off conferencing
- The moon is a harsh mistress – review
- Opinion polls on green energy: a glass half full
- The strangest weirdest most inexplicable article I may have ever read
- Q&A Forum: October 30, 2017
- CESC2017 – Sinclair Davidson – What is a Token?
- Really?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: November 4, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
256 Responses to Open Forum: November 4, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Liberalism built on Christian principles is lost on modern elites
From the Comments
This is a quite wonderful address that, over time, will come to be seen as a significant moment in public life in Australia. Maybe this is the most important ‘judgment’ of Justice Heydon’s illustrious career? It defines the issues at stake and suggests what we need to preserve and defend, not just where we go next as a society. It is cogent in its argument, timely in its analysis, seismic in its implications.
And there was me thinking QANTAS stood for Queensland And Northern Territory Aerial Service when really it’s Queers And Nancies, Trannies And Sodomites. And the diversity ring with a gap only shows that a ring can be widened.
Absolutely brilliant!
Damn straight, Donny.
QANTAS:
That’s a keeper, Shy Ted.
IIRC Des posted a typical day’s “work” in the APS.
The ABC are hitting a new level of stupid there.
Every day we see more and more blatant corruption of the system by the left.
We are stupid to argue with people on a mission to destroy our free market capitalist west.
We are even more stupid because we fund them.
The only way to beat leftism is to defund it.
It is a parasite that dies if not sucking the life out of others.