-
Open Forum: November 4, 2017
1,065 Responses to Open Forum: November 4, 2017
Snoopy
#2543501, posted on November 5, 2017 at 10:54 am
Whodathunk that Monty would prove to represent the vigorous wing of Antifa?
Respect.
Sarcasm ill becomes you Snoopy.
What the hell is srr going on about now?
says it all really
Thomas Paine @Thomas1774Paine 16m16 minutes ago
Thomas Paine Retweeted Thomas Paine
Four hours after #TruePundit & ZeroHedge,
The MSM finally covers the Saudi Prince’s arrest.
Corrupt fu**s belong in the cell with the Prince
BREAKING: Saudi Prince Billionaire Al-Waleed Reportedly Arrested For Corruption; Owns Stakes in Fox News, Twitter
http://truepundit.com/saudi-prince-billionaire-al-waleed-bin-talal-reportedly-arrested-in-corruption-sting-owns-stakes-in-fox-news-twitter/
..
Standing room only tonight to get in. Servers are jammed. Velvet ropes are out. Welcome to #truepundit. Are you on the list?
..
Removing Saudi’s Al-Waleed from the pockets of DC & GOP lawmakers and corrupt Deep State saboteurs is KEY chess move for President Trump.
..
Hey @FoxNews where’s the arrest story about your network co-owner, the Saudi Prince?
Tick Tock.
Did she find a sandwich under his towel?
It was a Hot Dog.
srr,
Please, take a break.
Yup, it’s 3.5kW, which according to the specs should be ample for the bedroom. I’ll just shut the door if necessary to keep the coolth in.
Hopefully no more miserable sweaty nights!
As I said, will provide a consumer report once it’s in use.
hee hee …
Considering the world power shifting topic I’m covering, I suspect you should change your name to, “Oh Shit! Oh Shit! OH SHIT!!!”. 😆
I wish all Cats happily sweaty nights.
My scroll wheel finger is now hypertrophic.
The filing raises the possibility that Fusion has paid journalists.
As Woodward and Bernstein said, “Follow da money”.
Jacinda Adern on Sky now.
She uses the old “I” a heck of a lot.
It’s all about her already. Remind you of anyone?
I’m willing to bet that next week the ‘world power shifting’ will be not even.
There will be flailing efforts to pretend it is then … nothing.
Gotta love the man!
Just like I gotta love Trumpian mates!
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ @__0HOUR1_ 4m4 minutes ago
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ Retweeted Elle Hart
Always!
There is definitely clear and obvious method in Trump’s apparent madness – too much ends up going right for him for this to be a sheer coincidence. That being said, the 4D chess people are losing their minds. A strong and assertive USA that is seen by all to be resolutely willing to back its allies with credible and overwhelming force has a powerful domino effect around the world that emboldens reformers and puts US adversaries into defensive postures. Trump certainly deserves the credit for flicking the switch so decisively from the Obama years; that’s absolutely his doing and Trump’s foes on the left and right have undoubtedly underestimated his shrewdness and strategic capacity. That being said, there is absolutely zero evidence that Trump built relationships with power players in Saudi Arabia and other places decades ago for any reason other than his commercial interests as he saw them at that time.
Writing in the Weekend Australian, Caroline Overington does her best to deny that homosexuals are more likely to be pedos than hetrosexuals. She fails miserably.
First, she gives an example of an Australian homo on tour in the US with a gay rugby team who paid to rape a six year old boy. Fortunately it was a police sting and the pedo grub is now in jail. Overington then gives her opinion of why the fact the pedo was a homo was not reported in Australia:
Wrong Caroline, it is relevant. Do the maths. The percentage of homos in Australia – probably between 1% and 2%. The percentage of pedo attacks against boys according to Overington herself – over 50%.
Here is her ‘logic’ for why that is:
Yeah right Caroline, pull the other one. It is a statistical fact that homosexual men are much more likely to be pedos than hetrosexual men. On that basis alone, homosexuals should be denied adoption.
You could say it was pretty well locked and loaded by then 🙂 –
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump 11 Dec 2015
Dopey Prince @Alwaleed_Talal wants to control our U.S. politicians with daddy’s money.
Can’t do it when I get elected. #Trump2016
___
… no if’s, but’s or maybe’s baby 😉
exactly OCO
Move over Matt Drudge, we’ve got srr in hyperdrive on the world-renowned Catallaxy OT!
Just doing a flick through Trump’s twitter feed and others following him.
The obvious and natural outpouring of respect and affection for Trump as he goes about his travels and his work is driving the left and MSM beyond nuts. mOnty’s hate actually isn’t directed at Trump. What he and the filth loathe is the respect and love shown to him, something the filth have never ever managed in modern times. He is almost single handedly waking them all over the cliff. Here in in fkd up Australia thanks to Malturd the filth are looking plausible in comparison. This is why the Libs must be destroyed.
Add Stuart Littlemore and Gareth Evans.
Wait til you read the transcript: Trump hit it out of the park at Yokota AFB in Tokyo with simple truths that leftards hate. Can’t wait ’til he gets to communist China.
Remember when Julie Bishop, our “Prime Minister” currently swanning about the western suburbs of Perth (think eastern suburbs in Melb/Sydney) with a camera crew in tow, very undiplomatically poured shit over candidate Trump because she was so certain Hillary would romp home in a landslide?
Somebody here on the Cat hissed at me one time for suggesting that Members of Parliament should undergo security vetting by ASIO before being allowed access to classified information.
Recent discovery of the infestation of dodgy foreigners elected to Parliament vindicates my suggestion.
Get the spooks to dig into the background of all 200+ MP’s, table the results in the House and end the speculation.
I think it was Johanna who first belled the cat about how useless Julie Bishop was.
Thomas Wictor @ThomasWictor 1h1 hour ago
Thomas Wictor Retweeted Stealth Jeff
Thread on media narratives.
Read on and learn –
https://twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/926540198539878403
That being said, there is absolutely zero evidence that Trump built relationships with power players in Saudi Arabia and other places decades ago for any reason other than his commercial interests as he saw them at that time.
The “business” is done quietly in London and NY. Mega projects in tourism, hotels and resorts, theme parks- all up Trump’s alley;
“JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), on Tuesday announced the launch of an international tourism project in the Kingdom called The Red Sea.”
http://www.arabnews.com/node/1137781/saudi-arabia
Having dived in the Red Sea off Saudi I can tell you it is absolutely superb. It will be a huge success if they can pull it off.
From what I’m reading a sea change is underway in KSA and the catalyst as we see elsewhere is Trump.
Be fair, someone as patently incorruptible as Sam Dastardly shouldn’t have to suffer such unwarranted indignities.
A new theme park is not evidence of world power shifting is it?
Not unless it is world theme park power shifting
Of course I’d be happy to see Disney go down the gurgler.
Drifting could be a huge Saudi tourist attraction. Search ‘Saudi drifting’ on YouTube.
… and I haven’t heard anyone cackle, “Pizza!”, at me in a while.
Seems they think just cackling at me in screeching harpy concert, will cause people to forget what we’ve reported for years (that has been proven), about those particular dark web and jetsetting networks.
Come for the opening scene … stay for the promise …
I don’t trust ASIO either.
They okayed Man Monis.
Stealth Jeff Retweeted
Elizabeth Carlisle 🔹 @valak4trump 15m15 minutes ago
Replying to @HealthHuntress @panthertim79 and 2 others
It has begun.
Alwaleed Talal…Saudi prince was just arrested for money laundering.
His NFP used…..Podesta Group to lobby n DC 🙂
Did someone say pizza?
Haven’t had any for ages but my family and I are going to try a new pizza place tonight.
Might even get one with pineapple.
It’s quite extraordinary how far people go to ignore the obvious. Even so, her argument makes no sense. Why is it more likely for men to be attracted to children than women? She provides no explanation. Her further claim that if men are more likely, that boys are simply targets of opportunity given the unfettered access, makes no sense of the sexual desire. The sexes do not desire adults as opposed to children, they desire men or women, typically of the opposite sex. Lastly, the obvious answer as to why homosexuals are more likely, as a proportion, to desire younger members of the sexes, is simply because, given the existing abnormal attraction to members of the same sex, an increased proportion of them are likely to have other abnormal sexual desires including and not exhausted by pederasty.
hee hee … pathetic little mewling critters, still in denial of the reality that fell on them long ago … don’t ya get it?
You were wrong because you are wrong.
Can I just state the bleedin’ obvious and say that these no-name twitter account holders are getting their ‘breaking news’ straight from…drum roll… the MSM.
A new theme park is not evidence of world power shifting is it?
It’s not a theme park. It appears to represent a major shift in ideology at the heart of Sunni Islam if you understand how the place works. Not necessarily global but there’s no doubt it’s a major shift in the Region , in KSA itself and all manner of significant global financial knock on effects. So in that respect power in places and structures around the world is in fact shifting thanks to Trump.
This is funny – posted two days ago – because he did better.
He destroyed Twitter’s big princely nob investor 😉 –
@RealDonaldTrump Could Destroy Twitter
The Thinkery
Nov 2, 2017
Trump’s Twitter account blinked out of existence for 2 minutes today, and progressive journos were delighted. What they don’t realise is that if Trump willingly left Twitter for an alternative it could ruin Twitter as a company and severely cut off their reach.
Given that the Libs blew candidate Trump off – let me rephrase – insulted candidate Trump, what’s the betting that Pres. Trump has a plan in progress to get even?
Without any evidence to support such a contention.
Where is that quote from DB?
I have no doubt that child sex abusers have been extensively interviewed in prison etc and such a contention could be supported by evidence.
Some are very very clearly attracted to pubescent boys I recall one such being interviewed and being upset at being called a p/phile, insisting he was rather, a hebephile (one such currently much in the news atm).
Incidentally writer of tosh, why do you think NAMBLA called themselves NAMBLA?
notafan, Jupes linked the article here.
Welcome to the srr thread.
How sweet it’s been so far – may it long continue.
As the western world begins to look at the symbiotic relationship of pedophilia and the political establishment, it’s worth looking at the following documentary on the UK political establishment and homosexual perversion.
Trump’s speech at Yokata is just fkn awesome.
Can we have a dedicated one?
ASIO upset the Left when Charles Spry was the boss.
Trump was insulted by all and sundry in the political ranks in Australia before he was elected.
NSW LC:
What a bunch of dickheads.
Perhaps the Saudi concern over the lack of jobs and trade other than via oil money might be behind it rather than machinations of Trump?
I understand that the Red Sea project is designed to open SA up to tourism, I see they are going to have a Six Flags as well. perhaps because oil ain’t what it used to be and they are finally thinking about other options, other than being known for the world’s most profligate spenders and wastrels
I don’t claim to be a ME expert but I don’t see how some risky tourism spending, is going to affect the world stage so much.
SA have also been active in installing solar energy.
At this stage I am very unconvinced that this isn’t just some not very interesting to anyone else internal power shuffling.
The Turnbull Coalition pisses on the Constitution and clings guiltily to power.
From Bolt:
FARCE ROLLS ON: NOW MINISTER HAWKE ACCUSED OF BEING GREEK
So, it appears Hawke is entitled to Greek citizenship, although he is not actually a Greek citizen. Unfortunately for Mr Hawke, the constitutional draftsmen had his exact circumstances in mind when they crafted s.44, disqualifying any person who:
Brandis QC is well aware that the High Court would take a “brutally literalist” interpretation. Which according to the Bolt piece, would also see Julia Banks and Afur Sinodinis flung out on the same grounds – and presumably Turnbull lose the confidence of the House.
The only mystery is why Labor is not all over this…
Sigh. That’s because the [email protected] conspiracy lived and died a long time ago, you dullard. If you started crapping on about it again, people would again laugh at you for it.
You really have nothing to skite about apart from hitching your wagon to the Trump train early on. That’s it. You don’t get to dine out on this one broken clock moment indefinitely. You don’t get to claim that you and only you have been right about everything else for years – that you have been a lone voice in the wilderness about these matters and only now you are being vindicated. No, that isn’t what happened. No one here has denied the possibility that [email protected] rings exist in high places. I don’t think anyone is surprised at what’s being uncovered now in Hollywood (Corey Feldman’s been hinting about it for years, and we all know what happened to Corey Haim), and Slick Willy’s jaunts on the Lolita Express have also been well-known fodder for a long time. You’ve not been ahead of the curve on any of these issues. I know you think you’ve been martyred here for your truth-telling. I realise you genuinely believe this to be true. But I also believe you are not well upstairs. Not well at all.
So a low ANTIFA turn out.
I speculate.
# JordanPetersonAffect
Dover_beach, that article by Overington was really nasty in its implications – specifically that the media class will misrepresent any evil to display their fashionable ‘moral virtue’.
Perhaps I should get out more, but I’ve noticed the facebook narcissistic vanity seems to have spread to youtube/twitter where narcissistic young wymminses far more overt than our community channel babe whom Blair admires take to e.g. ‘road testing’ sports bras on pogo sticks and the like and even seem to involve the narc family in production this soft pron – where do they all get the time FFS?
WTF?
/old fart
Perhaps the Saudi concern over the lack of jobs and trade other than via oil money might be behind it rather than machinations of Trump?
That’s part of it, yes. But KSA has reached the point where transitioning out of an economy solely based on oil can’t wait any longer. The Al- Saud’s aren’t going to pack up and run away so what’s happening clearly marks a fork in their road to a different future. The Royal Family appear to be breaking the ties and restraints imposed by their relations with the Wahhabi which has been the dominant force inside Saudi politics for near on 50 years. It’s massive.
Think what has happened those last 50 years particularly regarding US Presidents and Govts, the ME and you can understand the massive effects this will have , not in an immediate earth shattering way but political sea change.
Now we get:
That footage is pretty old, Steve. I suspect JP would attract a far larger crowd of detractors (and defenders) these days.
Hasn’t big mouth Musk taken a reality check on the depth (of depravity?) of the SA grid?
Overington.
Nuff said.
I don’t claim to be a ME expert but I don’t see how some risky tourism spending, is going to affect the world stage so much.
It’s in the trillions, the full project. It’s nothing short of a full transformation of their Eastern seaboard. Most importantly- it could never ever have gotten off the ground unless the wahhabi have been subordinated and indeed made rather irrelevant.
I know you are trying to minimise it but yeah, you aren’t a ME expert. I’m not an ME expert either but having lived and worked in KSA for nearly a decade I can tell you it’s pretty momentous taken in consideration with the regime change being implemented today by the Crown Prince.
if they are going to stop funding the
then that is a big story, but are they, and even if they are, is the damage not already done?
Srrsly.