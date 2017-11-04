Open Forum: November 4, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,065 Responses to Open Forum: November 4, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Boambee John
    #2543606, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Snoopy
    #2543501, posted on November 5, 2017 at 10:54 am
    Whodathunk that Monty would prove to represent the vigorous wing of Antifa?

    Respect.

    Sarcasm ill becomes you Snoopy.

  2. Oh come on
    #2543607, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    What the hell is srr going on about now?

  3. notafan
    #2543608, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Trump and myself

    says it all really

  4. srr
    #2543609, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Thomas Paine‏ @Thomas1774Paine 16m16 minutes ago
    Thomas Paine Retweeted Thomas Paine

    Four hours after #TruePundit & ZeroHedge,
    The MSM finally covers the Saudi Prince’s arrest.
    Corrupt fu**s belong in the cell with the Prince

    Thomas Paine @Thomas1774Paine

    MSM news blackout on arrest of Saudi Prince & associates.
    That tells you right there who controls Big Media in the USA.
    All you need to know

    BREAKING: Saudi Prince Billionaire Al-Waleed Reportedly Arrested For Corruption; Owns Stakes in Fox News, Twitter

    http://truepundit.com/saudi-prince-billionaire-al-waleed-bin-talal-reportedly-arrested-in-corruption-sting-owns-stakes-in-fox-news-twitter/
    ..
    Standing room only tonight to get in. Servers are jammed. Velvet ropes are out. Welcome to #truepundit. Are you on the list?
    ..
    Removing Saudi’s Al-Waleed from the pockets of DC & GOP lawmakers and corrupt Deep State saboteurs is KEY chess move for President Trump.
    ..
    Hey @FoxNews where’s the arrest story about your network co-owner, the Saudi Prince?
    Tick Tock.

  5. Makka
    #2543610, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Did she find a sandwich under his towel?

    It was a Hot Dog.

  6. Makka
    #2543611, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    srr,

    Please, take a break.

  7. johanna
    #2543612, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    egg_
    #2543498, posted on November 5, 2017 at 10:52 am

    johanna
    #2543244, posted on November 4, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Great.
    IIRC it’s upstairs, so as long as you seal off hot air* ingress to the bedroom as much as possible, it should be OK. I assume it’s a 3.5 kW unit?

    *The cooler the air that it sucks in from the rest of the house/outside, the less cooling it will have to do before it ultimately exhausts some room air.
    If you have an ensuite, it may pull air through the exhaust fan duct, which may be cooler than the bedroom itself, *aiding* cooling.

    Yup, it’s 3.5kW, which according to the specs should be ample for the bedroom. I’ll just shut the door if necessary to keep the coolth in.

    Hopefully no more miserable sweaty nights!

    As I said, will provide a consumer report once it’s in use.

  8. srr
    #2543613, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    hee hee …

    Uh oh
    #2543603, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    SRR, 60 posts on this page, so far. Please stop.

    Considering the world power shifting topic I’m covering, I suspect you should change your name to, “Oh Shit! Oh Shit! OH SHIT!!!”. 😆

  9. Chris
    #2543614, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Hopefully no more miserable sweaty nights!

    I wish all Cats happily sweaty nights.

  10. Chris
    #2543615, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    SRR, 60 posts on this page, so far. Please stop.

    My scroll wheel finger is now hypertrophic.

  11. Boambee John
    #2543616, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    The filing raises the possibility that Fusion has paid journalists.

    As Woodward and Bernstein said, “Follow da money”.

  12. Farmer Gez
    #2543617, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Jacinda Adern on Sky now.
    She uses the old “I” a heck of a lot.
    It’s all about her already. Remind you of anyone?

  13. notafan
    #2543618, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    I’m willing to bet that next week the ‘world power shifting’ will be not even.

    There will be flailing efforts to pretend it is then … nothing.

  14. srr
    #2543619, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Gotta love the man!
    Just like I gotta love Trumpian mates!

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 4m4 minutes ago
    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ Retweeted Elle Hart

    Always!

    Elle Hart @ElleHart2
    Replying to @__0HOUR1_ @CPutnam12290536 @realDonaldTrump

    Off subject but @Potus is killing it again at the podium in Japan.

  15. Oh come on
    #2543623, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    There is definitely clear and obvious method in Trump’s apparent madness – too much ends up going right for him for this to be a sheer coincidence. That being said, the 4D chess people are losing their minds. A strong and assertive USA that is seen by all to be resolutely willing to back its allies with credible and overwhelming force has a powerful domino effect around the world that emboldens reformers and puts US adversaries into defensive postures. Trump certainly deserves the credit for flicking the switch so decisively from the Obama years; that’s absolutely his doing and Trump’s foes on the left and right have undoubtedly underestimated his shrewdness and strategic capacity. That being said, there is absolutely zero evidence that Trump built relationships with power players in Saudi Arabia and other places decades ago for any reason other than his commercial interests as he saw them at that time.

  16. jupes
    #2543624, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Writing in the Weekend Australian, Caroline Overington does her best to deny that homosexuals are more likely to be pedos than hetrosexuals. She fails miserably.

    First, she gives an example of an Australian homo on tour in the US with a gay rugby team who paid to rape a six year old boy. Fortunately it was a police sting and the pedo grub is now in jail. Overington then gives her opinion of why the fact the pedo was a homo was not reported in Australia:

    The story was widely reported in Australia, but hardly anyone reported the fact Quinn was a member of the Melbourne Chargers, a gay-friendly rugby club, or that he was playing for a gay rugby cup.

    Why not? Because it’s not relevant. Being gay doesn’t make you a sex offender, and anyone who says otherwise is a bigot.

    Wrong Caroline, it is relevant. Do the maths. The percentage of homos in Australia – probably between 1% and 2%. The percentage of pedo attacks against boys according to Overington herself – over 50%.

    Here is her ‘logic’ for why that is:

    P**dophilia is a perverted, sexual desire for children. Many more victims are boys than girls, in part because men are likelier than women to be p**dophiles, and p**dophiles, being likelier to be men, are likelier to have unfettered access to boys in groups such as the Boy Scouts or a church choir. But when they can get at girls, they do.

    Yeah right Caroline, pull the other one. It is a statistical fact that homosexual men are much more likely to be pedos than hetrosexual men. On that basis alone, homosexuals should be denied adoption.

  17. srr
    #2543625, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    You could say it was pretty well locked and loaded by then 🙂 –

    Donald J. Trump‏    Verified account @realDonaldTrump 11 Dec 2015

    Dopey Prince @Alwaleed_Talal wants to control our U.S. politicians with daddy’s money.
    Can’t do it when I get elected. #Trump2016
    ___
    … no if’s, but’s or maybe’s baby 😉

  19. Oh come on
    #2543627, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Considering the world power shifting topic I’m covering

    Move over Matt Drudge, we’ve got srr in hyperdrive on the world-renowned Catallaxy OT!

  20. Makka
    #2543628, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Just doing a flick through Trump’s twitter feed and others following him.

    The obvious and natural outpouring of respect and affection for Trump as he goes about his travels and his work is driving the left and MSM beyond nuts. mOnty’s hate actually isn’t directed at Trump. What he and the filth loathe is the respect and love shown to him, something the filth have never ever managed in modern times. He is almost single handedly waking them all over the cliff. Here in in fkd up Australia thanks to Malturd the filth are looking plausible in comparison. This is why the Libs must be destroyed.

  21. Leo G
    #2543629, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Some of the stupidest people in this country are QCs.

    Add Stuart Littlemore and Gareth Evans.

  22. Tom
    #2543631, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Wait til you read the transcript: Trump hit it out of the park at Yokota AFB in Tokyo with simple truths that leftards hate. Can’t wait ’til he gets to communist China.

  23. Oh come on
    #2543632, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Remember when Julie Bishop, our “Prime Minister” currently swanning about the western suburbs of Perth (think eastern suburbs in Melb/Sydney) with a camera crew in tow, very undiplomatically poured shit over candidate Trump because she was so certain Hillary would romp home in a landslide?

  24. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2543633, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Somebody here on the Cat hissed at me one time for suggesting that Members of Parliament should undergo security vetting by ASIO before being allowed access to classified information.

    Recent discovery of the infestation of dodgy foreigners elected to Parliament vindicates my suggestion.

    Get the spooks to dig into the background of all 200+ MP’s, table the results in the House and end the speculation.

  25. Oh come on
    #2543634, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    I think it was Johanna who first belled the cat about how useless Julie Bishop was.

  26. srr
    #2543635, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Thomas Wictor‏ @ThomasWictor 1h1 hour ago
    Thomas Wictor Retweeted Stealth Jeff

    Thread on media narratives.

    Stealth JeffVerified account @drawandstrike
    Replying to @ThomasWictor

    All the *signs* are there to show what’s really happening behind the scenes, but the media can’t READ them.
    ..
    The media want’s their own narratives to be TRUE very, VERY badly.

    Trump & Co. actually USE this to blind them.
    ..
    They will never in a million years believe Trump & his team are smart enough to feed them deliberate disinformation.
    ..

    Read on and learn –
    https://twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/926540198539878403

  27. Makka
    #2543636, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    That being said, there is absolutely zero evidence that Trump built relationships with power players in Saudi Arabia and other places decades ago for any reason other than his commercial interests as he saw them at that time.

    The “business” is done quietly in London and NY. Mega projects in tourism, hotels and resorts, theme parks- all up Trump’s alley;

    “JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), on Tuesday announced the launch of an international tourism project in the Kingdom called The Red Sea.”

    http://www.arabnews.com/node/1137781/saudi-arabia

    Having dived in the Red Sea off Saudi I can tell you it is absolutely superb. It will be a huge success if they can pull it off.

    From what I’m reading a sea change is underway in KSA and the catalyst as we see elsewhere is Trump.

  28. notafan
    #2543637, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    ASIO before being allowed access to classified information

    Be fair, someone as patently incorruptible as Sam Dastardly shouldn’t have to suffer such unwarranted indignities.

  29. notafan
    #2543638, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    A new theme park is not evidence of world power shifting is it?

    Not unless it is world theme park power shifting

    Of course I’d be happy to see Disney go down the gurgler.

  30. Snoopy
    #2543639, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Drifting could be a huge Saudi tourist attraction. Search ‘Saudi drifting’ on YouTube.

  31. srr
    #2543640, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    … and I haven’t heard anyone cackle, “Pizza!”, at me in a while.

    Seems they think just cackling at me in screeching harpy concert, will cause people to forget what we’ve reported for years (that has been proven), about those particular dark web and jetsetting networks.

    Come for the opening scene … stay for the promise …

  32. C.L.
    #2543641, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Somebody here on the Cat hissed at me one time for suggesting that Members of Parliament should undergo security vetting by ASIO before being allowed access to classified information.

    I don’t trust ASIO either.
    They okayed Man Monis.

  33. srr
    #2543643, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Stealth Jeff Retweeted
    Elizabeth Carlisle 🔹‏ @valak4trump 15m15 minutes ago
    Replying to @HealthHuntress @panthertim79 and 2 others

    It has begun.
    Alwaleed Talal…Saudi prince was just arrested for money laundering.
    His NFP used…..Podesta Group to lobby n DC 🙂

  34. notafan
    #2543644, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Did someone say pizza?

    Haven’t had any for ages but my family and I are going to try a new pizza place tonight.

    Might even get one with pineapple.

  35. dover_beach
    #2543645, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    P**dophilia is a perverted, sexual desire for children. Many more victims are boys than girls, in part because men are likelier than women to be p**dophiles, and p**dophiles, being likelier to be men, are likelier to have unfettered access to boys in groups such as the Boy Scouts or a church choir. But when they can get at girls, they do.

    It’s quite extraordinary how far people go to ignore the obvious. Even so, her argument makes no sense. Why is it more likely for men to be attracted to children than women? She provides no explanation. Her further claim that if men are more likely, that boys are simply targets of opportunity given the unfettered access, makes no sense of the sexual desire. The sexes do not desire adults as opposed to children, they desire men or women, typically of the opposite sex. Lastly, the obvious answer as to why homosexuals are more likely, as a proportion, to desire younger members of the sexes, is simply because, given the existing abnormal attraction to members of the same sex, an increased proportion of them are likely to have other abnormal sexual desires including and not exhausted by pederasty.

  36. srr
    #2543646, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    hee hee … pathetic little mewling critters, still in denial of the reality that fell on them long ago … don’t ya get it?

    You were wrong because you are wrong.

  37. notafan
    #2543647, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Can I just state the bleedin’ obvious and say that these no-name twitter account holders are getting their ‘breaking news’ straight from…drum roll… the MSM.

  38. Makka
    #2543648, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    A new theme park is not evidence of world power shifting is it?

    It’s not a theme park. It appears to represent a major shift in ideology at the heart of Sunni Islam if you understand how the place works. Not necessarily global but there’s no doubt it’s a major shift in the Region , in KSA itself and all manner of significant global financial knock on effects. So in that respect power in places and structures around the world is in fact shifting thanks to Trump.

  39. srr
    #2543649, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    This is funny – posted two days ago – because he did better.
    He destroyed Twitter’s big princely nob investor 😉 –

    @RealDonaldTrump Could Destroy Twitter
    The Thinkery
    Nov 2, 2017
    Trump’s Twitter account blinked out of existence for 2 minutes today, and progressive journos were delighted. What they don’t realise is that if Trump willingly left Twitter for an alternative it could ruin Twitter as a company and severely cut off their reach.

  40. Joe
    #2543650, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Given that the Libs blew candidate Trump off – let me rephrase – insulted candidate Trump, what’s the betting that Pres. Trump has a plan in progress to get even?

  41. notafan
    #2543651, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    But when they can get at girls, they do.

    Without any evidence to support such a contention.

    Where is that quote from DB?

    I have no doubt that child sex abusers have been extensively interviewed in prison etc and such a contention could be supported by evidence.

    Some are very very clearly attracted to pubescent boys I recall one such being interviewed and being upset at being called a p/phile, insisting he was rather, a hebephile (one such currently much in the news atm).

    Incidentally writer of tosh, why do you think NAMBLA called themselves NAMBLA?

  43. Gab
    #2543653, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Welcome to the srr thread.

  44. Joe
    #2543654, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Welcome to the srr thread.

    How sweet it’s been so far – may it long continue.

  45. mh
    #2543656, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    As the western world begins to look at the symbiotic relationship of pedophilia and the political establishment, it’s worth looking at the following documentary on the UK political establishment and homosexual perversion.

  46. Makka
    #2543658, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Trump’s speech at Yokata is just fkn awesome.

  47. egg_
    #2543659, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Welcome to the srr thread.

    Can we have a dedicated one?

  48. stackja
    #2543660, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    C.L.
    #2543641, posted on November 5, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    ASIO upset the Left when Charles Spry was the boss.

  49. cohenite
    #2543662, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Trump was insulted by all and sundry in the political ranks in Australia before he was elected.

    NSW LC:

    (a) condemns the misogynistic, hateful comments made by the Republican candidate for President of the United States of America, Mr Donald Trump, about women and minorities, including the remarks revealed over the weekend that clearly describe sexual assault;

    (b) reflects on the divisive, destructive impact that hate speech from political candidates and members of elected office has on our community; and

    (c) agrees with those who have described Mr Trump as “a revolting slug” unfit for public office.

    Motion agreed to.

    Labor MP Emma Husar (October 10, 2016)

    “Well you know Donald Trump’s a pig, he’s an absolute repugnant animal.”

    Opposition Leader Bill Shorten (Darwin’s Hot 100FM, May 27, 2016)

    “I think Donald Trump’s views are just barking mad on some issues.”

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (3AW, October 14, 2016)

    “I have condemned his (Trump’s) remarks, a number of them in fact.

    “In fact I described them as loathsome and said that they deserve the universal condemnation, but I will limit myself to that.

    “I’m not going to engage in the American election.

    “I don’t think Australians would expect me to and I don’t think Americans would either.”

    Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg (August 10, 2015)

    “(Donald Trump is) a dropkick.”

    Labor senator Sam Dastyari (February 2, 2016)

    “When America changes, the world changes.

    “I am an Australian senator born to Iranian immigrants.

    “Look at my face and ask yourself this: would I be welcome in a Ted Cruz or Donald Trump America?”

    Greens leader Richard Di Natale (October 12, 2016)

    “That repulsive creep Donald Trump.”

    What a bunch of dickheads.

  50. stackja
    #2543663, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    ‘Happening in full view’: Up to 40 per cent report sexual harassment …
    The Sydney Morning Herald-13 hours ago
    Anna McGahan says female actors in Australia have been talking a lot … In her four years at the union, Ms Angus said Equity had handled more ..

  51. Chris
    #2543664, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    It’s not a theme park. It appears to represent a major shift in ideology at the heart of Sunni Islam if you understand how the place works. Not necessarily global but there’s no doubt it’s a major shift in the Region , in KSA itself and all manner of significant global financial knock on effects. So in that respect power in places and structures around the world is in fact shifting thanks to Trump

    Perhaps the Saudi concern over the lack of jobs and trade other than via oil money might be behind it rather than machinations of Trump?

  52. notafan
    #2543665, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    I understand that the Red Sea project is designed to open SA up to tourism, I see they are going to have a Six Flags as well. perhaps because oil ain’t what it used to be and they are finally thinking about other options, other than being known for the world’s most profligate spenders and wastrels

    I don’t claim to be a ME expert but I don’t see how some risky tourism spending, is going to affect the world stage so much.

    SA have also been active in installing solar energy.

    At this stage I am very unconvinced that this isn’t just some not very interesting to anyone else internal power shuffling.

  53. Dr Faustus
    #2543667, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    The Turnbull Coalition pisses on the Constitution and clings guiltily to power.
    From Bolt:

    FARCE ROLLS ON: NOW MINISTER HAWKE ACCUSED OF BEING GREEK

    Mr Hawke, who represents Mitchell in northwestern Sydney, said he has “solely held Australian citizenship” after it was revealed his mother was born in Greece and migrated to Australia in the 1950s…

    According to the Greek Embassy in Canberra, a person acquires Greek citizenship at birth “if said person is born to a parent of Greek nationality”, whether it is activated or not… But it also states that Greek citizens must be “duly registered in the Records of a Municipality of the Hellenic Republic”.

    So, it appears Hawke is entitled to Greek citizenship, although he is not actually a Greek citizen. Unfortunately for Mr Hawke, the constitutional draftsmen had his exact circumstances in mind when they crafted s.44, disqualifying any person who:

    (i) is under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or a citizen of a foreign power; or

    Brandis QC is well aware that the High Court would take a “brutally literalist” interpretation. Which according to the Bolt piece, would also see Julia Banks and Afur Sinodinis flung out on the same grounds – and presumably Turnbull lose the confidence of the House.

    The only mystery is why Labor is not all over this…

  54. Oh come on
    #2543668, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Sigh. That’s because the [email protected] conspiracy lived and died a long time ago, you dullard. If you started crapping on about it again, people would again laugh at you for it.

    You really have nothing to skite about apart from hitching your wagon to the Trump train early on. That’s it. You don’t get to dine out on this one broken clock moment indefinitely. You don’t get to claim that you and only you have been right about everything else for years – that you have been a lone voice in the wilderness about these matters and only now you are being vindicated. No, that isn’t what happened. No one here has denied the possibility that [email protected] rings exist in high places. I don’t think anyone is surprised at what’s being uncovered now in Hollywood (Corey Feldman’s been hinting about it for years, and we all know what happened to Corey Haim), and Slick Willy’s jaunts on the Lolita Express have also been well-known fodder for a long time. You’ve not been ahead of the curve on any of these issues. I know you think you’ve been martyred here for your truth-telling. I realise you genuinely believe this to be true. But I also believe you are not well upstairs. Not well at all.

  55. Steve trickler.
    #2543669, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    So a low ANTIFA turn out.

    I speculate.

    # JordanPetersonAffect



  56. Chris
    #2543670, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Dover_beach, that article by Overington was really nasty in its implications – specifically that the media class will misrepresent any evil to display their fashionable ‘moral virtue’.

  57. egg_
    #2543671, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Can I just state the bleedin’ obvious and say that these no-name twitter account holders are getting their ‘breaking news’ straight from…drum roll… the MSM.

    Perhaps I should get out more, but I’ve noticed the facebook narcissistic vanity seems to have spread to youtube/twitter where narcissistic young wymminses far more overt than our community channel babe whom Blair admires take to e.g. ‘road testing’ sports bras on pogo sticks and the like and even seem to involve the narc family in production this soft pron – where do they all get the time FFS?
    WTF?
    /old fart

  58. Makka
    #2543672, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Perhaps the Saudi concern over the lack of jobs and trade other than via oil money might be behind it rather than machinations of Trump?

    That’s part of it, yes. But KSA has reached the point where transitioning out of an economy solely based on oil can’t wait any longer. The Al- Saud’s aren’t going to pack up and run away so what’s happening clearly marks a fork in their road to a different future. The Royal Family appear to be breaking the ties and restraints imposed by their relations with the Wahhabi which has been the dominant force inside Saudi politics for near on 50 years. It’s massive.

    Think what has happened those last 50 years particularly regarding US Presidents and Govts, the ME and you can understand the massive effects this will have , not in an immediate earth shattering way but political sea change.

  59. stackja
    #2543673, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Trump, arriving in Japan, defends tough rhetoric on North Korea

    Now we get:

    The Trust Principles
    Thomson Reuters is dedicated to upholding the Trust Principles and to preserving its independence, integrity and freedom from bias in the gathering and dissemination of information and news.

  60. Oh come on
    #2543674, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    That footage is pretty old, Steve. I suspect JP would attract a far larger crowd of detractors (and defenders) these days.

  61. egg_
    #2543676, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    SA have also been active in installing solar energy.

    Hasn’t big mouth Musk taken a reality check on the depth (of depravity?) of the SA grid?

  62. notafan
    #2543677, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Overington.

    Nuff said.

  63. Makka
    #2543678, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    I don’t claim to be a ME expert but I don’t see how some risky tourism spending, is going to affect the world stage so much.

    It’s in the trillions, the full project. It’s nothing short of a full transformation of their Eastern seaboard. Most importantly- it could never ever have gotten off the ground unless the wahhabi have been subordinated and indeed made rather irrelevant.

    I know you are trying to minimise it but yeah, you aren’t a ME expert. I’m not an ME expert either but having lived and worked in KSA for nearly a decade I can tell you it’s pretty momentous taken in consideration with the regime change being implemented today by the Crown Prince.

  64. notafan
    #2543679, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    if they are going to stop funding the

    Wahhabi

    then that is a big story, but are they, and even if they are, is the damage not already done?

  65. Chris
    #2543680, posted on November 5, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Overington.

    Nuff said.

    Srrsly.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *