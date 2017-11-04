Open Forum: November 4, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,304 Responses to Open Forum: November 4, 2017

1 4 5 6
  1. marcus classis
    #2543908, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    notafan
    #2543854, posted on November 5, 2017 at 6:06 pm
    Marcus you assume quantity is quality.

    In fact a lot of what is posted is dubious theories from unreliable sources

    No. I assume quantity is quantity. Examination shows me which sources are reliable, and which are not. That is valuable all by itself. I then don’t bother with the unreliable sources, or the ‘just plain conspiracy’ ones much. But I do a little. so I know what the addlepated are thinking, so as to be able to identify that data.

    I just don’t understand why getting into a bunfight is a useful thing.

  2. Oh come on
    #2543909, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    That’s the thing about leaders of parliamentary democracies. They are much better at impromptu speechifying than Yank Presidents who don’t have to spar at length with their opponents on a frequent basis.

  3. Makka
    #2543910, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    srr is a fanatic, Marcus

    Well, scroll past. This is the Cat and unless you noticed, anyone has the right to post their interests.

  4. BorisG
    #2543911, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    it looks like all links suppressed. anyway google this:

    Column One: America the laughingstock

  5. BorisG
    #2543912, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Money quote:

    like its predecessor, the Trump administration pretends that since Iran is Shi’ite and al-Qaida and its successor Islamic State are Sunni, the Iranians can be trusted to work with the US in defeating them. This is why, for instance, the Pentagon had US forces in Lebanon fighting Islamic State and al-Qaida-aligned forces with the Hezbollah-controlled Lebanese Armed Forces in a joint Hezbollah-LAF operation.

    This is why the US continues to arm and train the Iranian-Hezbollah controlled LAF with advanced weapons just as it arms and trains the Iranian-controlled Iraqi military and its allied Iranian-controlled militia.

    It is hard to know whether Trump will ever appoint emissaries who support his desire to base US policy in the Middle East on the realities of the region. But even if he does replace Obama-era holdovers like Brett McGurk, the pro-Iranian US envoy for operations against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, there is no guarantee that Trump’s envoys will change the trajectory of US Middle East policy.

    After all, Greenblatt and Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner are Trump loyalists. And the only thing they have changed in US policy toward Israel and the Palestinians is the tone of US statements. From a substantive perspective, the US continues to kowtow to the PLO and put the squeeze on Israel not to secure its interests lest doing so harm the nonexistent prospects for a deal between Israel and Hamas’s partner.

    Winston Churchill famously said, “You can always trust the Americans to do the right thing, after they have tried everything else.”

    It would seem that in the face of the Hamas-Fatah unity deal, the Iranian takeover of Iraq and the campaign against the US’s Kurdish allies being carried out by the Iraqi government at Iran’s direction, that the US has finally exhausted “everything else” in the Middle East.

  6. Oh come on
    #2543914, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Boris, I won’t bother. I’m more interested in results. If America is a “laughingstock”, the rest of the world has a bloody weird way of showing it. No, your article is probably stained with the bitter tears of a leftist or NeverTrumper.

  7. Steve trickler.
    #2543915, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Great to hear Walter Cronkite.

    Epic moments at 7:26 – 11:21 and 17:49.



  8. memoryvault
    #2543916, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Geez MV – I’m the one who knows about the Federation Chamber!
    I am well aware what goes on there.

    Well good for you, OCO. I certainly didn’t know about it, and I’m pretty certain a lot of other Cats didn’t as well. I found it especially interesting to learn it’s where most of the actual “debate” takes place, with the results then “advised” to the “other” HoR (the public face one).

    Especially given that the Federation Chamber operates on a quorum of only three –
    – including the Speaker.

  9. Snoopy
    #2543917, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Forget butterfly collections, any word on Eaten Fish, Manus’s very own world class cartoonist?

  10. Makka
    #2543918, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Boris still trying to bring down POTUS.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2543921, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    PNG wins over Ireland

    The Birds of Paradise win

  12. Oh come on
    #2543922, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    If you watch QT, you will hear a bunch of stuff get referred to the Federation Chamber. No division required.

  13. srr
    #2543923, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    O.K. one more time –

    notafan
    #2543854, posted on November 5, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Marcus you assume quantity is quality.
    [No. You are assuming people will believe this lie of yours, that insults Marcus’ ability to see and think for himself]

    In fact a lot of what is posted is dubious theories from unreliable sources
    [You continue with your signalling of what is done to those who challenge the narrative CON-Trolls]

    Not to mention calling female posters he doesn’t like the C word and more than once making threats of bodily harm
    [oh and there’s one of your earliest Lefty tells, your bloody femiNazism 🙄 ]

    But sure an asset to catallaxy.
    [pathetically desperate snark, also dog whistling to the site owner to seriously get on board with all that banning of posters you mobsters keep harping for 👿 ]

    And for the record despite being figurately spat at, having my deceased world war veteran two father maligned, being calls an agent of Soros, an atheist, an abortion industry profiteerer, a sock puppeteer, and all manner of vile things I’ve never once claimed to be a nice Catholic lady.
    [hee hee, not only all the old, appeals to authority/calls for respect, and, repeat a lie often enough and enough saps will believe it, but showing that the, already posted for all the world to see, truth, has rattled you enough to stupidly list much of the very suspect behaviour (you going hardest in your defences of the most indefensible), that you make it easier for readers to keep an eye out for when you’re peddling evil crap, ‘as’ The Devil’s Advocate.]

    Paranoid pizza loon never stops.
    [Devil’s Advocate can’t quite lying]

  14. notafan
    #2543924, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Those rights include being able disagreeing with opinions presented in links by others, disputing alleged facts and mocking the crass and the stupid, which srr just detests.

    Rights limited by the way by Sinc’s rules. If your interests include daily stormer or other white supremacy sites you don’t have linking rights here.

    What about those Saudis?

  15. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2543925, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    The men – most of whom have refugee status – have now lost access to running water, electricity and working toilets, and their food supplies are dwindling. They have begun digging into the ground to find water and set up catchments to collect rain.

    I think the most humanitarian thing to do in this case is send over some camels.

  16. srr
    #2543926, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Hey, all you, lets find another way to bellow, “Shut Up!”, cats, remember when your little ‘sweetie’, notafan, also lied that I didn’t care to do anything about 18C?

    Doesn’t matter. Enough honest readers do. 🙂

  17. jupes
    #2543927, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    PNG wins over Ireland

    The Birds of Paradise win

    PNG is the only country on Earth where Rugby League is the national sport.

    Says a lot about both PNG and Rugby League.

  18. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2543929, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    The last bastion left for cultural Marxists to conquer. Then it will be total control. And, unsurprisingly, their attack on the family is relentless and comes from every angle.

    A sociology professor at the City University of New York recently argued in an extensive series of tweets that “the white-nuclear family” perpetuates racism. Jessie Daniels, a self-described “expert on race,” began by declaring that, “What I’ve learned is that the white-nuclear family is one of the most powerful forces supporting white supremacy. I mean, if you’re a white person who says they’re engaged in dismantling white supremacy but… you’re forming a white family [and] reproducing white children that ‘you want the best for’ – how is that helping [and] not part of the problem?”Apparently, the stable family structure is a “fact to be lamented,” and stable white families should be discouraged from existing.
    David Thompson

  19. Oh come on
    #2543931, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    A sociology professor at the City University of New York recently argued in an extensive series of tweets that “the white-nuclear family” perpetuates racism.

    This is why we need free speech. Bigots like this need to be heard and allowed to out themselves.

  20. max
    #2543935, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Landline today: wool prices up.

    By quick calculation, the average bale is worth around $30,000.

    Not too bad.

    I wouldn’t mind if the AUD was to come down a bit.

  21. BorisG
    #2543936, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    No, your article is probably stained with the bitter tears of a leftist or NeverTrumper.

    Written by Caroline B. Glick. the most right wing commentator at Jerusalem Post. her criticism of Trump is from the right.

  23. memoryvault
    #2543938, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    how is that helping [and] not part of the problem?”Apparently, the stable family structure is a “fact to be lamented,” and stable white families should be discouraged from existing.

    I have a recurring fantasy in which all us “privileged, white supremacists” and our families get to withdraw completely somewhere – say the dark side of the moon, for a period of time – say five years.

    Then we come back, with our technology, our medicine and markets, and rule of law.
    We would be hailed as Gods by the few survivors.

  24. Oh come on
    #2543939, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    So NeverTrumper it is, Boris?

  25. stackja
    #2543941, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #2543929, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:20 pm Jessie Daniels

    Very CUNY!

  26. BorisG
    #2543942, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    So NeverTrumper it is, Boris?

    no she was the most vocal critic of Obama and supporter of Trump but disappointed that he essentially continues Obama’s policy in the Middle East.

    – support for Iraq government which are puppets of Iran
    – oppose Kurdish self determination
    – support for PLO- Hamas deal

    etc.

  27. johanna
    #2543943, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    MV, the Federation Chamber is no secret, and boring as batshit for the most part. Note also that it has no voting powers.

    Re your original question, suggest emailing the Parliamentary Library – they might be able to help.

  28. Makka
    #2543944, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Written by Caroline B. Glick. the most right wing commentator at Jerusalem Post. her criticism of Trump is from the right.

    Just like McCain and Jeb! and Bishop and……

  29. Oh come on
    #2543945, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    The absolute cream of US college professors here and here.

    I love Tucker Carlson’s incredulity. Are you *really* a professor? Yes, apparently so. It has come to this.

    He doesn’t just live in an academic bubble – he’s a complete bubblehead. What a ditz.

  30. Chris
    #2543946, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    I think the most humanitarian thing to do in this case is send over some camels.

    Camels?
    Surely a goat would be enough.

  32. egg_
    #2543949, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    I assume quantity is quantity.

    I rely on Monster to pick out that with merit from the daily feed.
    Sad.

  33. Makka
    #2543950, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    The absolute cream of US college professors here and here.

    Wearing nail polish.

  34. egg_
    #2543951, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Military bureaucrats seem to be the biggest fans, they’re probably used to sifting through mountains of bulldust.

  35. BorisG
    #2543952, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Just like McCain and Jeb! and Bishop and……

    So anything she said is wrong?

  36. miltonf
    #2543954, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    The last bastion left for cultural Marxists to conquer. Then it will be total control. And, unsurprisingly, their attack on the family is relentless and comes from every angle.

    They’ve been at for at least a century- consider Lukacs with his sex education in Hungary.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2543956, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    PNG is the only country on Earth where Rugby League is the national sport.

    Says a lot about both PNG and Rugby League.

    I’ve done a lot of work in PNG in Moresby, Paga Hill, the hinterlands and on New Britain out of Kimbe.

    They go nuts for Oz Rugby League and even more so when the National team plays.

    I love it loud.

  38. zyconoclast
    #2543959, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Some of the stupidest people in this country are QCs.

    Add Stuart Littlemore and Gareth Evans.

    George Brandis
    Julian Burnside

  39. Makka
    #2543960, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    So anything she said is wrong?

    Change your record, Boris. You’ve been at this for more than a year and a half. Like McCain, Jeb!, Ryan et al , you’re distraught that Trump got the nomination and then POTUS.

    The ME is an ugly place in parts and has been long before Trump came along. The democratically elected PM of Israel is a big supporter of Trump, unlike his predecessor. Like OCO said; what matters is results – and so far Trump is bringing it home in spades. But that still isn’t good enough for you. Change the fkn record.

  40. Peter Castieau
    #2543961, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Having just watched the golf swing of the Trumpster I can confidently say that Donald hits a fade.

  42. Knuckle Dragger
    #2543963, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Trump McCain Podesta Brazile Clinton 666.

    Milo Tucker Retweet Read Further. Antifa.

    Pizza P3do rings. Saudi Arabia. Emails. Comey. Trump.

    Massive 51 second speech. China. Uranium. Collusion. Clinton. Trump.

    Democrats. Crime Gangs. Trump. Soros. Pay for Play. Trump Trump Trumpity Trump. 666.

    Sorry, was feeling a bit left out for a while. Much better now.

    Retweet:
    (No link)
    CONSPIRACY!!!!!!!

  43. Serena at the Pub
    #2543965, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    The only mystery is why Labor is not all over this…

    I can’t for the life of me think what the reason for Labor’s reticence could possibly be……….

  44. cohenite
    #2543966, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    And from the ever stimulating world of islam:

    Egyptian cleric says men can marry their own daughters if they are born out of wedlock

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5049199/Egyptian-cleric-says-men-marry-daughters.html#ixzz4xXtrjU1z

  45. Serena at the Pub
    #2543967, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Landline today: wool prices up.
    By quick calculation, the average bale is worth around $30,000.
    Not too bad.
    I wouldn’t mind if the AUD was to come down a bit.

    Gosh! One of my uncles has the past few years of wool clip in the shed. Lamb sales & wheat harvest have paid all the bills & kept him, plus he’s retired all farm debt.

    He’s been awaiting such circumstance as this.

    Good for him.

  46. DrBeauGan
    #2543968, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    “The Dream is Alive” was great, Steve. It sure puts the pathetic antifa in perspective.

    Of course, lefties will see it as an advertisement for white supremacy. A very convincing one, too.

  47. calli
    #2543971, posted on November 5, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Knuckle Dragger
    #2543963, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Snort! 😃

  48. John Constantine
    #2543972, posted on November 5, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Wool prices quoted on a clean wool basis, farm wool sold in bales unscoured, lanolin/ dust/ grass seeds included.

    A good bale can sell for 3 grand greasy, but it has to be good.

    Two grand a bale is handy for prime fleece wool. but the second lines and oddments, [ bellies pieces crutchings locks] all sell at a discount.

    Still the wool market is nearing all time highs, and the last couple sheep sales i went to were breathtaking in prices people were paying to get back into sheep after the great sell-off.

    [ if an existing shepherd had just sold one age group, the 6 year olds out of the flock for example, and was replacing them with one year olds, then the changeover is painless once the production from the rest of the flock is taken into account. not so much if someone is starting from scratch.]

  49. Knuckle Dragger
    #2543973, posted on November 5, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    I would also like one of these people who play gold with Trump to explain HOW h cheats at golf, instead of throwing out a blanket accusation that ‘he cheats’.

    In my club, where such an accusation is made the committee will ask for specifics from the complaining player/s, and try to obtain further corroboration from others nearby before confronting the accused cheat. Then, and only then will action be taken should the allegation be proved. And that’s as it should be, as cheating in golf is a very serious thing – it goes towards a man’s/woman’s character.

    So come on people – specifics, please, or you deserve to be ignored.

  50. DrBeauGan
    #2543974, posted on November 5, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Perhaps more of a grey-pink supremacist. Or a Western Civilisation supremacist.

    Anyone who tries to argue the point should be severely laughed at.

  51. Knuckle Dragger
    #2543975, posted on November 5, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    ‘Play GOLF with Trump’.

    Or maybe ‘gold’ reads better.

  52. marcus classis
    #2543976, posted on November 5, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Mother Lode
    #2543895, posted on November 5, 2017 at 6:49 pm
    srr is a fanatic, Marcus.

    Her plethora of posts is frankly annoying. It doesn’t matter what the conversation is, what threads of thought or argument are being spun, she just butts in with her irrelevancies.

    I have no quibbles with your views. They are yours and that’s fine. Ignore it and scroll past.

    Surely they are only an annoyance if you let them annoy you? That’s my view anyway. SO I tend to ignore and scroll rather than get all hot and bothered about something I can’t do anything about anyway.

    but that’s me.

  53. srr
    #2543979, posted on November 5, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    🙂

    cohenite
    #2543862, posted on November 5, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    I’ve never once claimed to be a nice Catholic lady.

    Don’t worry about it; feuds fester at this place. What do you claim to be?

    notafan has also claimed to be a Catholic sinner no more perfect than this Catholic sinner … so much more perfect, that they can even declare that I’m not a Christian … and even tell everyone what to believe about things that happen all over the world, and literally in my own front yard, because we less perfect sinners than notafan couldn’t possibly know goes on in our own lives if it contradicts the bullshit narratives that the more perfect sinner, notafan, is peddling.

    The “nice” part came through all the wonderful stories it likes to tell of how very nice it is (when it isn’t abusing everyone else in the world reporting on anything that challenges it’s bullshit narratives), and all the other not-very-nice-at-all cats who keep telling us how nice notafan is, despite the ample evidence to the contrary.

    But anyway, who really cares, when Trump and The Trumpsters continue to work very hard and effectively at draining the swamp that’s spread across the globe. Best we all just keep praying …

  54. marcus classis
    #2543980, posted on November 5, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    cohenite
    #2543966, posted on November 5, 2017 at 7:57 pm
    And from the ever stimulating world of islam:

    Egyptian cleric says men can marry their own daughters if they are born out of wedlock

    What barbarians these mindless uncivilised savages are.

    So bloke rapes woman out of wedlock.

    She’s will be beheaded for being the victim of that rape.

    Then the savage who raped her can marry his own daughter by his rape victim at SIX years of age and hump her when she’s NINE.

    Hey. Let’s bring them here.

    What could possibly go wrong?

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *