The more the state “plans” the more difficult planning becomes for the individual.— Friedrich von Hayek
Open Forum: November 4, 2017
No. I assume quantity is quantity. Examination shows me which sources are reliable, and which are not. That is valuable all by itself. I then don’t bother with the unreliable sources, or the ‘just plain conspiracy’ ones much. But I do a little. so I know what the addlepated are thinking, so as to be able to identify that data.
I just don’t understand why getting into a bunfight is a useful thing.
That’s the thing about leaders of parliamentary democracies. They are much better at impromptu speechifying than Yank Presidents who don’t have to spar at length with their opponents on a frequent basis.
srr is a fanatic, Marcus
Well, scroll past. This is the Cat and unless you noticed, anyone has the right to post their interests.
it looks like all links suppressed. anyway google this:
Column One: America the laughingstock
Money quote:
Boris, I won’t bother. I’m more interested in results. If America is a “laughingstock”, the rest of the world has a bloody weird way of showing it. No, your article is probably stained with the bitter tears of a leftist or NeverTrumper.
Great to hear Walter Cronkite.
Epic moments at 7:26 – 11:21 and 17:49.
Well good for you, OCO. I certainly didn’t know about it, and I’m pretty certain a lot of other Cats didn’t as well. I found it especially interesting to learn it’s where most of the actual “debate” takes place, with the results then “advised” to the “other” HoR (the public face one).
Especially given that the Federation Chamber operates on a quorum of only three –
– including the Speaker.
Forget butterfly collections, any word on Eaten Fish, Manus’s very own world class cartoonist?
Boris still trying to bring down POTUS.
PNG wins over Ireland
The Birds of Paradise win
If you watch QT, you will hear a bunch of stuff get referred to the Federation Chamber. No division required.
O.K. one more time –
Those rights include being able disagreeing with opinions presented in links by others, disputing alleged facts and mocking the crass and the stupid, which srr just detests.
Rights limited by the way by Sinc’s rules. If your interests include daily stormer or other white supremacy sites you don’t have linking rights here.
What about those Saudis?
I think the most humanitarian thing to do in this case is send over some camels.
Hey, all you, lets find another way to bellow, “Shut Up!”, cats, remember when your little ‘sweetie’, notafan, also lied that I didn’t care to do anything about 18C?
Doesn’t matter. Enough honest readers do. 🙂
PNG is the only country on Earth where Rugby League is the national sport.
Says a lot about both PNG and Rugby League.
The last bastion left for cultural Marxists to conquer. Then it will be total control. And, unsurprisingly, their attack on the family is relentless and comes from every angle.
A sociology professor at the City University of New York recently argued in an extensive series of tweets that “the white-nuclear family” perpetuates racism. Jessie Daniels, a self-described “expert on race,” began by declaring that, “What I’ve learned is that the white-nuclear family is one of the most powerful forces supporting white supremacy. I mean, if you’re a white person who says they’re engaged in dismantling white supremacy but… you’re forming a white family [and] reproducing white children that ‘you want the best for’ – how is that helping [and] not part of the problem?”Apparently, the stable family structure is a “fact to be lamented,” and stable white families should be discouraged from existing.
David Thompson
This is why we need free speech. Bigots like this need to be heard and allowed to out themselves.
Landline today: wool prices up.
By quick calculation, the average bale is worth around $30,000.
Not too bad.
I wouldn’t mind if the AUD was to come down a bit.
Written by Caroline B. Glick. the most right wing commentator at Jerusalem Post. her criticism of Trump is from the right.
Of course they remember…
Honest readers
I have a recurring fantasy in which all us “privileged, white supremacists” and our families get to withdraw completely somewhere – say the dark side of the moon, for a period of time – say five years.
Then we come back, with our technology, our medicine and markets, and rule of law.
We would be hailed as Gods by the few survivors.
So NeverTrumper it is, Boris?
Very CUNY!
no she was the most vocal critic of Obama and supporter of Trump but disappointed that he essentially continues Obama’s policy in the Middle East.
– support for Iraq government which are puppets of Iran
– oppose Kurdish self determination
– support for PLO- Hamas deal
etc.
MV, the Federation Chamber is no secret, and boring as batshit for the most part. Note also that it has no voting powers.
Re your original question, suggest emailing the Parliamentary Library – they might be able to help.
Written by Caroline B. Glick. the most right wing commentator at Jerusalem Post. her criticism of Trump is from the right.
Just like McCain and Jeb! and Bishop and……
The absolute cream of US college professors here and here.
I love Tucker Carlson’s incredulity. Are you *really* a professor? Yes, apparently so. It has come to this.
He doesn’t just live in an academic bubble – he’s a complete bubblehead. What a ditz.
Camels?
Surely a goat would be enough.
Even a kid.
I rely on Monster to pick out that with merit from the daily feed.
Sad.
The absolute cream of US college professors here and here.
Wearing nail polish.
Military bureaucrats seem to be the biggest fans, they’re probably used to sifting through mountains of bulldust.
So anything she said is wrong?
The last bastion left for cultural Marxists to conquer. Then it will be total control. And, unsurprisingly, their attack on the family is relentless and comes from every angle.
They’ve been at for at least a century- consider Lukacs with his sex education in Hungary.
I’ve done a lot of work in PNG in Moresby, Paga Hill, the hinterlands and on New Britain out of Kimbe.
They go nuts for Oz Rugby League and even more so when the National team plays.
I love it loud.
Some of the stupidest people in this country are QCs.
Add Stuart Littlemore and Gareth Evans.
George Brandis
Julian Burnside
So anything she said is wrong?
Change your record, Boris. You’ve been at this for more than a year and a half. Like McCain, Jeb!, Ryan et al , you’re distraught that Trump got the nomination and then POTUS.
The ME is an ugly place in parts and has been long before Trump came along. The democratically elected PM of Israel is a big supporter of Trump, unlike his predecessor. Like OCO said; what matters is results – and so far Trump is bringing it home in spades. But that still isn’t good enough for you. Change the fkn record.
Having just watched the golf swing of the Trumpster I can confidently say that Donald hits a fade.
and Mark Dreyfus
Trump McCain Podesta Brazile Clinton 666.
Milo Tucker Retweet Read Further. Antifa.
Pizza P3do rings. Saudi Arabia. Emails. Comey. Trump.
Massive 51 second speech. China. Uranium. Collusion. Clinton. Trump.
Democrats. Crime Gangs. Trump. Soros. Pay for Play. Trump Trump Trumpity Trump. 666.
Sorry, was feeling a bit left out for a while. Much better now.
Retweet:
(No link)
CONSPIRACY!!!!!!!
I can’t for the life of me think what the reason for Labor’s reticence could possibly be……….
And from the ever stimulating world of islam:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5049199/Egyptian-cleric-says-men-marry-daughters.html#ixzz4xXtrjU1z
Gosh! One of my uncles has the past few years of wool clip in the shed. Lamb sales & wheat harvest have paid all the bills & kept him, plus he’s retired all farm debt.
He’s been awaiting such circumstance as this.
Good for him.
“The Dream is Alive” was great, Steve. It sure puts the pathetic antifa in perspective.
Of course, lefties will see it as an advertisement for white supremacy. A very convincing one, too.
Snort! 😃
Wool prices quoted on a clean wool basis, farm wool sold in bales unscoured, lanolin/ dust/ grass seeds included.
A good bale can sell for 3 grand greasy, but it has to be good.
Two grand a bale is handy for prime fleece wool. but the second lines and oddments, [ bellies pieces crutchings locks] all sell at a discount.
Still the wool market is nearing all time highs, and the last couple sheep sales i went to were breathtaking in prices people were paying to get back into sheep after the great sell-off.
[ if an existing shepherd had just sold one age group, the 6 year olds out of the flock for example, and was replacing them with one year olds, then the changeover is painless once the production from the rest of the flock is taken into account. not so much if someone is starting from scratch.]
I would also like one of these people who play gold with Trump to explain HOW h cheats at golf, instead of throwing out a blanket accusation that ‘he cheats’.
In my club, where such an accusation is made the committee will ask for specifics from the complaining player/s, and try to obtain further corroboration from others nearby before confronting the accused cheat. Then, and only then will action be taken should the allegation be proved. And that’s as it should be, as cheating in golf is a very serious thing – it goes towards a man’s/woman’s character.
So come on people – specifics, please, or you deserve to be ignored.
Perhaps more of a grey-pink supremacist. Or a Western Civilisation supremacist.
Anyone who tries to argue the point should be severely laughed at.
‘Play GOLF with Trump’.
Or maybe ‘gold’ reads better.
I have no quibbles with your views. They are yours and that’s fine. Ignore it and scroll past.
Surely they are only an annoyance if you let them annoy you? That’s my view anyway. SO I tend to ignore and scroll rather than get all hot and bothered about something I can’t do anything about anyway.
but that’s me.
🙂
notafan has also claimed to be a Catholic sinner
nomore perfect than this Catholic sinner … so much more perfect, that they can even declare that I’m not a Christian … and even tell everyone what to believe about things that happen all over the world, and literally in my own front yard, because we less perfect sinners than notafan couldn’t possibly know goes on in our own lives if it contradicts the bullshit narratives that the more perfect sinner, notafan, is peddling.
The “nice” part came through all the wonderful stories it likes to tell of how very nice it is (when it isn’t abusing everyone else in the world reporting on anything that challenges it’s bullshit narratives), and all the other not-very-nice-at-all cats who keep telling us how nice notafan is, despite the ample evidence to the contrary.
But anyway, who really cares, when Trump and The Trumpsters continue to work very hard and effectively at draining the swamp that’s spread across the globe. Best we all just keep praying …
What barbarians these mindless uncivilised savages are.
So bloke rapes woman out of wedlock.
She’s will be beheaded for being the victim of that rape.
Then the savage who raped her can marry his own daughter by his rape victim at SIX years of age and hump her when she’s NINE.
Hey. Let’s bring them here.
What could possibly go wrong?