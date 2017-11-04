Liberty Quote
More government spending can at best create some unsustainable jobs in the short run. In the long run, it will only distort and impede the adjustments that are needed to create patterns of sustainable specialization and trade.— Arnold Kling
-
-
Open Forum: November 4, 2017
m0nty
#2544256, posted on November 6, 2017 at 9:51 am
Ooh, speculation that Flynn has turned snitch. That would be huge. He would have a lot of dirt on Kushner. Trump would be getting really worried now.
You know M0nty, that we keep some of your more memorable predictions bookmarked don’t you?
What’s that saying about old dogs and life, MV?
Discuss it, do you? 🙂
Ah, lookit the time, must sign off, and give serious Cats a go.
You’re demented, ussr. Fuck off.
What law has been broken by briefing a journo, Bruce? Sounds like democracy in action to me.
m0nty
#2544252, posted on November 6, 2017 at 9:45 am
Leaks happen, Bruce. Get over it.
Podesta and DNC Wikileaks happened m0nty. Get over it.
That’s better.
These days it’s a bit like a blue moon.
We gaze at it in wonder.
Why would he be worried?
Kushner has been a lefty agent provocateur in the WH for a year now. Trump can’t get rid of him without a breakdown with Ivanka who’s also a lefty. That’s why he was sent off to fix the ME.
At the same time the MSM can’t go after Kushner for exactly the same reason. They want Ivanka there spouting climate crap and other lefty doctrine stuff. If Mueller indicted Kushner and Ivanka followed him out the WH door life for Trump would become noticeably easier.
There is a big difference between your own leaks and someone hacking you and releasing your private correspondence. The former is PR, the latter is crime.
That’s why you were fine with a staffer leaking info on an AFP raid to the media.
/sarc
Trump sacked Flynn in February after Flynn had served just 24 days. And we’re supposed to get excited that Mueller might have Flynn. Only running 9 months behind Trump at this stage.
Wow Bruce, you are sounding like USSR. It is amazing the lengths that people will go to to imagine scenarios where Trump is playing eleven-dimensional chess instead of what he is plainly doing, which is making it up as he goes.
Trump is playing eleven-dimensional chess
It’s 4D you Muppet Monty.
Eleven dimensions.
F$cking ridiculous.
We don’t have eleven fingers, do we?
2GB report documents from 1950 that there was a Hungarian passport for Joshua mother.
Rule 6. The Grand Jury
Nowhere in the exceptions does it say that disclosing information to a journalist is allowed M0nty. Therefore whoever is leaking to the press is breaching the law.
Trump will have to build some more Federal jails for all the Dem activists, when the dust settles.
According to Monty the embarrassing Antifa Supersoldier Sunday flop was actually a masterful prank. So Monty, who was the prankster who dropped $150K for the NYT ad? It was a brilliant success. Why wouldn’t they want to bask in the glory?
If only they could marry…
Australia’s gonorrhoea rise of 63% driven by urban heterosexuals
Report shows a 99% rise in notification rates in major cities, a 15% rise in regional areas and an 8% fall in rural areas
The report shows there were 23,887 new diagnoses of gonorrhoea in 2016, with about three quarters of them in men. Between 2012 and 2016, gonorrhoea notification rates increased from 62 per 100,000 people to 101 per 100,000 people. Rates increased by 72% in men and 43% in women.
Men aged between 25 and 29 and women between 20 and 24 saw the largest increase in gonorrhoea infections, the report found. There was a 99% increase in gonorrhoea notification rates in major cities in the five years to 2016, while rates increased by 15% in regional areas and declined by 8% in rural areas.
Im afraid we are heading back to “and the band played on” days of rampant STDs and people being stupid enough to think they can take a pill and it will go away forever.
Exactly what was going on in San fran before AIDs hit.
Bill Mitchell Retweeted
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump 16h16 hours ago
Donald J. Trump Retweeted Fox News
Heading into the 12 days with great negotiating strength because of our tremendous economy.
It cannot be overstated how significant Donna Brazile going states evidence on Hillary and the DNC is. Powerful people ok’d this.
..
I believe the DNC has grown weary of the weight of the corrupt Clinton brand and are throwing Hillary and Bill under the bus.
..
Hillary and Bill have become a liability to the Left. Their reign is over. The Democrats are seeking a makeover. Indictments coming…
..
The day the MASSIVE Donna Brazile story broke, ABC, NBC and CBS failed to even report it. Incredible.
Lot of panic late salvage hay cutting after the Great freeze of ’98.
Lot of big haystacks in the paddocks got riddled with mice and ruined totally soon after.
The freeze event this year isn’t as immediately destructive as the old one, but the cropping belt heatwave this weekend will toughen things up.
Monty doing all he can to ensure Hillary is President.
Keep at it monty. You’re doing valuable work for the Clintons & DNC.
More rakes! Stat!
I’ve been busy watching one of the most enjoyable pieces of broadcasting history.
Have i missed anything?
MSM don’t seem to be showing much interest in the latest Martin Luther King expose. Strange, since they seem to be obsessed with everyone else’s peccadillos. Must be old news is it?
Monty’s busy DMing his Soros handler for something to throw back at Bruce.
Perhaps you thought wrong
The true history of celibacy
Yes!
My sister and I were discussing this, the beginning of the end of the sexual revolution.
Thomas Wictor @ThomasWictor 11m11 minutes ago
Thomas Wictor Retweeted Stealth Jeff
(1) I was always afraid of mass insanity.
(2) It’s why I have a weakness for movies in which an infection makes most people into crazed animals.
(3) If you LOOK at what @drawandstrike says, it’s ALL CONJECTURE from his own self.
(4) The main guy ACCUSING HIM of being a “Deep State” plant has said in all seriousness the following:
(5) H. R. McMaster–who personally killed hundreds of Muslims–is a stealth JIHADIST.
(6) John Kelly–the White House Chief of Staff–is DRUGGING TRUMP and physically holding him prisoner.
(7) So:
Conjecture on legal matters is deranged, but claiming that Grade Z straight-to-streaming movie plots are REAL is sane.
(8) I recommend that everybody watch an old movie called “Shock Corridor.”
https://twitter.com/ThomasWictor/status/927312484884553728
(9) The premise of the movie is simple:
(10) The more time you spend with insane people, the easier it is for you yourself to go insane.
(11) In my 55 years, I’ve never seen such widespread craziness.
What happened to you people?
(12) Yesterday was supposed to be the first day of the new Civil War.
Nothing happened.
(13) Are you not grateful?
We went from Antifia throwing fifty explosive at Trump supporters to…nothing.
(14) Did that happen by accident?
No.
(15) The federal government made it happen.
(16) The same Attorney General who you call a traitor has authorized maybe hundreds of stings.
BRILLIANT stings.
(17) “I WANT HILLARY ARRESTED! WAAAAAAAAA!”
Hillary wasn’t throwing explosives at fellow citizens.
(18) Time to up your game.
Or not. I don’t care. Keep bitching about Hillary.
(19) You guys will be following the pack into the asylum while @drawandstrike and I marvel at the stunning improvements.
(20) Because we’re DEEP STATE PLANTS!
https://twitter.com/ThomasWictor/status/927315642234974210
______________
So much better (and nicer 🙂 ), than being a crusty old litter tray sock 😉 😆
latest at Manus, PNG prime minister says no
Reports that Texas shooter who murdered people in church was Antifa member.
And another Green Fascist breaks cover in his rage and frustration:
PROMINENT ENVIRONMENTALIST PROPOSES CLIMATE DICTATORSHIP
No – not Clive Hamilton. An even earlier version:
Club of Rome is an elite project of misanthropy.
Pregnant mother killed, young children shot, no motive established
Texas church shooter identified as Devin Kelley white male 26
Court martialled out of the army, former summer bible school teacher, at Heavy.com
So, Pope Benedict VIII never ruled that the children of immoral priests could not inherit property (from the church), and a few years later Pope Gregory VII didn’t ban marriage by priests altogether, for much the same reason.
My apologies then, Nota. Obviously I was misinformed.
The true history of celibacy
Great. There is a “history”
Celibacy, the choice of unmarried men for the priesthood, became normal, precisely because marriage is holy and a sacrament.
So holy in fact that it precludes one from being ordained?
Something don’t gel….
Also, he was first shot by a neighbour, forcing him to leave before taking his own life or dying from the wound inflicted.
Apology accepted
By the way how would banning priestly marriage stop the bastard children of priests inheriting?
Antifa hashtag: #Nov4ItBegins
Nov 5: Suspected Antifa, military drop-out, atheist, kills 26+parishioners.
Yeah right Bruce. Look out for flying pigs.
Curious George, out of context,
Thats right – Democrats will pervert the course of justice and create an untouchable nomklatura.
nomnomnomenklatura
History in memes – we has it.
From Sutherland Shire shooter Devin Kelley’s LinkedIn page:
Thankyou for mentioned Pope Benedict VIII.
Another fantastic defender of Christendom.
Noptice that the timing of the Texas church shooting – within a short time after a major media freak-out
imitator is a loser trying for that sweet ‘social significance’ created by media attention.
To stop copycats, payback should be addressed to newsrooms.
Saw two anti LNP / Nicholls ads on TV last night. Both featured nurses saying they had been sacked when Campbell Newman (now blaming Nicholls) cut 14,000 civil servants.
One said she had been re-employed by Government under Anna. What she missed out was the very generous redundancy package she would have received. No doubt she got to keep that. She would not be the only one who was re-employed by Anna’s Govt which has recently been found to be delaying the release of Govt employment figures.
The better way is not to sack civil servants but not replace them when they leave or retire (ie. within reason).
I put tags around that last but they didn-t show –
srrmode
/srrmode
The theme song is far better than the show.
Lefties think something is illegal if they don’t like it.
I mean – it must be!
Perhaps a coincidence, but it was also conducted on the anniversary of the November 5, 2009, Fort Hood Texas shooting by Nidal Hasan.
The left have gone off MLK since it came out that he was a Republican.
I see the AFR is leading with a headline about how some foreign leaks are revealing his Russian connections, or some such.
In a world with satellite communications and internet connectivity it seems the Australian MSM still gets all its news from copies of the New York Times that have been brought to Australia by ship.
Well spotted. The book ‘The Copycat Effect’ makes quite a fuss about dates. They are appear to be chosen to give another hook for cliche in reporting.
After today, it is only a matter of time before Antifa is declared a terrorist organisation.
And before Leftards scream about gun control: