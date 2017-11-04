Open Forum: November 4, 2017

1,559 Responses to Open Forum: November 4, 2017

  1. Mark A
    #2544263, posted on November 6, 2017 at 9:55 am

    m0nty
    #2544256, posted on November 6, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Ooh, speculation that Flynn has turned snitch. That would be huge. He would have a lot of dirt on Kushner. Trump would be getting really worried now.

    You know M0nty, that we keep some of your more memorable predictions bookmarked don’t you?

  2. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2544264, posted on November 6, 2017 at 9:56 am

    What’s that saying about old dogs and life, MV?
    Discuss it, do you? 🙂

    Ah, lookit the time, must sign off, and give serious Cats a go.

  3. pete m
    #2544265, posted on November 6, 2017 at 9:56 am

    ATTENTION M0NTY – 2nd reminder

    David
    #2542391, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:27 am
    So, Monty, I have a genuine question. You seem the most passionate against Trump so:

    What, exactly, has Trump done, in your view, that makes him culpable? All I’ve heard for 15 months is “Russian collusion”, but collusion to do what, exactly? Sometimes I read that “Trump stole the election” but how do you do that, exactly? It’s so vague.

    There have been investigations into voting machines but nothing’s been found. Facebook etc. Have admitted to running some ads but the numbers appear to be minor and of no consequence. I honestly cannot see what he is supposed to have done that is a crime.

    I don’t need a detailed or comprehensive answer, just a few lines. Please don’t cop out by telling me to find out for myself. I’d like to hear what you think, in your own words.

    Example: if I were to answer the same question re Hillary, I would say something like this: She is accused (by head of DNC) of rigging the Dem primaries and taking money that properly should have been spent on other Dem candidates. She is accused of facilitating sale of 20% uranium while head of State Dept. The Clinton Foundation is said to have benefited by over $100m shortly after the sale of uranium. The Clinton Foundation appears to spend only 3% on actual charity, has not filed accounts since 2012, paid over $1m for Bill Clinton’s birthday, and paid entirely for Chelsea’s wedding (Associated Press investigation into Clinton Foundation)

    These are just examples. I’m not asking you to comment on them, just could you write something similar about what you think that Trump has actually done that deserves a criminal prosecution?

    AND

    David
    #2542395, posted on November 4, 2017 at 2:41 am
    Oh, a related question: Monty you’ve said many times that you hope certain people are wearing a wire, and you hope Trump will be heard on tape incriminating himself. Like in movies, the FBI hear a confession to a murder, a date for a drug shipment, and so on. Then they pounce, the perp walks and it’s all over.

    So in general terms, what do you expect Trump to say that would incriminate him? Don’t misunderstand I’m not asking for a prediction. I’m asking that if everything went perfectly your way, in the maximum way possible, what sort of things would you have Trump confess to? What crimes?

    I’ll re-post these questions until you answer them m0nty. No-one should engage with m0nty until he does.

  4. Andreas
    #2544266, posted on November 6, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Leaks happen, Bruce Hillary. Get over it.

  5. JC
    #2544267, posted on November 6, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Isn’t this when JC or one the socks

    You’re demented, ussr. Fuck off.

  6. m0nty
    #2544268, posted on November 6, 2017 at 9:57 am

    What law has been broken by briefing a journo, Bruce? Sounds like democracy in action to me.

  7. Boambee John
    #2544269, posted on November 6, 2017 at 9:58 am

    m0nty
    #2544252, posted on November 6, 2017 at 9:45 am
    Leaks happen, Bruce. Get over it.

    Podesta and DNC Wikileaks happened m0nty. Get over it.

    That’s better.

  8. memoryvault
    #2544271, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Discuss it, do you?

    These days it’s a bit like a blue moon.
    We gaze at it in wonder.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2544272, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Ooh, speculation that Flynn has turned snitch. That would be huge. He would have a lot of dirt on Kushner. Trump would be getting really worried now.

    Why would he be worried?
    Kushner has been a lefty agent provocateur in the WH for a year now. Trump can’t get rid of him without a breakdown with Ivanka who’s also a lefty. That’s why he was sent off to fix the ME.

    At the same time the MSM can’t go after Kushner for exactly the same reason. They want Ivanka there spouting climate crap and other lefty doctrine stuff. If Mueller indicted Kushner and Ivanka followed him out the WH door life for Trump would become noticeably easier.

  10. m0nty
    #2544273, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:01 am

    There is a big difference between your own leaks and someone hacking you and releasing your private correspondence. The former is PR, the latter is crime.

  11. Andreas
    #2544275, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:03 am

    There is a big difference between your own leaks and someone hacking you and releasing your private correspondence. The former is PR, the latter is crime.

    That’s why you were fine with a staffer leaking info on an AFP raid to the media.

    /sarc

  12. Snoopy
    #2544276, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Trump sacked Flynn in February after Flynn had served just 24 days. And we’re supposed to get excited that Mueller might have Flynn. Only running 9 months behind Trump at this stage.

  13. m0nty
    #2544277, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Wow Bruce, you are sounding like USSR. It is amazing the lengths that people will go to to imagine scenarios where Trump is playing eleven-dimensional chess instead of what he is plainly doing, which is making it up as he goes.

  14. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2544279, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Trump is playing eleven-dimensional chess

    It’s 4D you Muppet Monty.

  15. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2544280, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Eleven dimensions.
    F$cking ridiculous.
    We don’t have eleven fingers, do we?

  16. stackja
    #2544284, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:11 am

    2GB report documents from 1950 that there was a Hungarian passport for Joshua mother.

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2544285, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:12 am

    What law has been broken by briefing a journo, Bruce?

    Rule 6. The Grand Jury

    (B) Unless these rules provide otherwise, the following persons must not disclose a matter occurring before the grand jury:

    (i) a grand juror;
    (ii) an interpreter;
    (iii) a court reporter;
    (iv) an operator of a recording device;
    (v) a person who transcribes recorded testimony;
    (vi) an attorney for the government; or
    (vii) a person to whom disclosure is made under Rule 6(e)(3)(A)(ii) or (iii).

    Nowhere in the exceptions does it say that disclosing information to a journalist is allowed M0nty. Therefore whoever is leaking to the press is breaching the law.

    Trump will have to build some more Federal jails for all the Dem activists, when the dust settles.

  18. Snoopy
    #2544286, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:12 am

    According to Monty the embarrassing Antifa Supersoldier Sunday flop was actually a masterful prank. So Monty, who was the prankster who dropped $150K for the NYT ad? It was a brilliant success. Why wouldn’t they want to bask in the glory?

  19. thefrolickingmole
    #2544287, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:13 am

    If only they could marry…

    Australia’s gonorrhoea rise of 63% driven by urban heterosexuals
    Report shows a 99% rise in notification rates in major cities, a 15% rise in regional areas and an 8% fall in rural areas

    The report shows there were 23,887 new diagnoses of gonorrhoea in 2016, with about three quarters of them in men. Between 2012 and 2016, gonorrhoea notification rates increased from 62 per 100,000 people to 101 per 100,000 people. Rates increased by 72% in men and 43% in women.

    Men aged between 25 and 29 and women between 20 and 24 saw the largest increase in gonorrhoea infections, the report found. There was a 99% increase in gonorrhoea notification rates in major cities in the five years to 2016, while rates increased by 15% in regional areas and declined by 8% in rural areas.

    Im afraid we are heading back to “and the band played on” days of rampant STDs and people being stupid enough to think they can take a pill and it will go away forever.
    Exactly what was going on in San fran before AIDs hit.

  20. srr
    #2544289, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Bill Mitchell Retweeted
    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 16h16 hours ago
    Donald J. Trump Retweeted Fox News

    Heading into the 12 days with great negotiating strength because of our tremendous economy.

    Fox News‏Verified account
    @FoxNews

    Yesterday, President @realDonaldTrump once again made his case that the U.S. economy is flourishing. http://fxn.ws/2zdMlww

    It cannot be overstated how significant Donna Brazile going states evidence on Hillary and the DNC is. Powerful people ok’d this.
    ..
    I believe the DNC has grown weary of the weight of the corrupt Clinton brand and are throwing Hillary and Bill under the bus.
    ..
    Hillary and Bill have become a liability to the Left. Their reign is over. The Democrats are seeking a makeover. Indictments coming…
    ..
    The day the MASSIVE Donna Brazile story broke, ABC, NBC and CBS failed to even report it. Incredible.

  21. John Constantine
    #2544290, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Lot of panic late salvage hay cutting after the Great freeze of ’98.

    Lot of big haystacks in the paddocks got riddled with mice and ruined totally soon after.

    The freeze event this year isn’t as immediately destructive as the old one, but the cropping belt heatwave this weekend will toughen things up.

  22. Gab
    #2544291, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Monty doing all he can to ensure Hillary is President.

    Keep at it monty. You’re doing valuable work for the Clintons & DNC.

  23. Snoopy
    #2544292, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:17 am

    What law has been broken by briefing a journo, Bruce?

    Rule 6. The Grand Jury

    More rakes! Stat!

  24. lotocoti
    #2544293, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:18 am

    I’ve been busy watching one of the most enjoyable pieces of broadcasting history.
    Have i missed anything?

  25. Uh oh
    #2544296, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:23 am

    MSM don’t seem to be showing much interest in the latest Martin Luther King expose. Strange, since they seem to be obsessed with everyone else’s peccadillos. Must be old news is it?

  26. Snoopy
    #2544298, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Monty’s busy DMing his Soros handler for something to throw back at Bruce.

  27. notafan
    #2544300, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I thought celibacy was introduced by an early Pope to protect the Church from land and title claims made by bastard sons of unmarried priests.

    Perhaps you thought wrong


    The true history of celibacy

  28. stackja
    #2544301, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Uh oh
    #2544296, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:23 am
    MSM don’t seem to be showing much interest in the latest Martin Luther King expose. Strange, since they seem to be obsessed with everyone else’s peccadillos. Must be old news is it?

    Yes!

  29. notafan
    #2544302, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Im afraid we are heading back to “and the band played on” days of rampant STDs and people being stupid enough to think they can take a pill and it will go away forever.
    Exactly what was going on in San fran before AIDs hit.

    My sister and I were discussing this, the beginning of the end of the sexual revolution.

  30. srr
    #2544303, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Thomas Wictor‏ @ThomasWictor 11m11 minutes ago
    Thomas Wictor Retweeted Stealth Jeff

    (1) I was always afraid of mass insanity.

    Stealth JeffVerified account @drawandstrike
    Replying to @ThomasWictor

    I’m a deep state troll?

    They’re gonna hurt my feelings if they keep this up. 🙁

    (2) It’s why I have a weakness for movies in which an infection makes most people into crazed animals.

    (3) If you LOOK at what @drawandstrike says, it’s ALL CONJECTURE from his own self.

    (4) The main guy ACCUSING HIM of being a “Deep State” plant has said in all seriousness the following:

    (5) H. R. McMaster–who personally killed hundreds of Muslims–is a stealth JIHADIST.

    (6) John Kelly–the White House Chief of Staff–is DRUGGING TRUMP and physically holding him prisoner.

    (7) So:

    Conjecture on legal matters is deranged, but claiming that Grade Z straight-to-streaming movie plots are REAL is sane.

    (8) I recommend that everybody watch an old movie called “Shock Corridor.”
    https://twitter.com/ThomasWictor/status/927312484884553728

    (9) The premise of the movie is simple:

    (10) The more time you spend with insane people, the easier it is for you yourself to go insane.

    (11) In my 55 years, I’ve never seen such widespread craziness.

    What happened to you people?

    (12) Yesterday was supposed to be the first day of the new Civil War.

    Nothing happened.

    (13) Are you not grateful?

    We went from Antifia throwing fifty explosive at Trump supporters to…nothing.

    (14) Did that happen by accident?

    No.

    (15) The federal government made it happen.

    (16) The same Attorney General who you call a traitor has authorized maybe hundreds of stings.

    BRILLIANT stings.

    (17) “I WANT HILLARY ARRESTED! WAAAAAAAAA!”

    Hillary wasn’t throwing explosives at fellow citizens.

    (18) Time to up your game.

    Or not. I don’t care. Keep bitching about Hillary.

    (19) You guys will be following the pack into the asylum while @drawandstrike and I marvel at the stunning improvements.

    (20) Because we’re DEEP STATE PLANTS!
    https://twitter.com/ThomasWictor/status/927315642234974210
    ______________

    So much better (and nicer 🙂 ), than being a crusty old litter tray sock 😉 😆

  31. stackja
    #2544305, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:33 am

    thefrolickingmole
    #2544287, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:13 am

    The data is revealed in the annual surveillance report on HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmissible infections, released by the Kirby Institute…

  33. Gab
    #2544310, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Reports that Texas shooter who murdered people in church was Antifa member.

  34. Myrddin Seren
    #2544311, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:45 am

    And another Green Fascist breaks cover in his rage and frustration:

    PROMINENT ENVIRONMENTALIST PROPOSES CLIMATE DICTATORSHIP

    No – not Clive Hamilton. An even earlier version:

    The claim comes from Jørgen Randers, professor of climate strategy at BI Norwegian Business School. His main claim to fame is as co-author of the 1972 Limits to Growth book, which scared a generation to believe we would run out of all resources and kill humanity with suffocating air pollution.

    Club of Rome is an elite project of misanthropy.

  35. notafan
    #2544312, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Pregnant mother killed, young children shot, no motive established


    Texas church shooter identified as Devin Kelley white male 26

  36. notafan
    #2544314, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:48 am

    His LinkedIn page says that he was a VBS “teacher aid (sic)” for “VBS AT KINGSVILLE FBC” and notes, “Dates volunteered Jun 2013 – Jun 2013 Volunteer duration 1 mo. Cause Children. Teaching children ages 4-6 at vocational bible schools helping their minds grow and prosper.” However, multiple children are reportedly among those shot in the church.


    Court martialled out of the army, former summer bible school teacher, at Heavy.com

  37. memoryvault
    #2544315, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Perhaps you thought wrong
    The true history of celibacy

    So, Pope Benedict VIII never ruled that the children of immoral priests could not inherit property (from the church), and a few years later Pope Gregory VII didn’t ban marriage by priests altogether, for much the same reason.

    My apologies then, Nota. Obviously I was misinformed.

  38. curious george
    #2544316, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:49 am

    The true history of celibacy
    Great. There is a “history”

    Celibacy, the choice of unmarried men for the priesthood, became normal, precisely because marriage is holy and a sacrament.

    So holy in fact that it precludes one from being ordained?
    Something don’t gel….

  39. Baldrick
    #2544318, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Reports that Texas shooter who murdered people in church was Antifa member.

    Also, he was first shot by a neighbour, forcing him to leave before taking his own life or dying from the wound inflicted.

  40. notafan
    #2544319, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:55 am

    My apologies then, Nota. Obviously I was misinformed.

    Apology accepted

    By the way how would banning priestly marriage stop the bastard children of priests inheriting?

  41. Baldrick
    #2544320, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Antifa hashtag: #Nov4ItBegins

    Nov 5: Suspected Antifa, military drop-out, atheist, kills 26+parishioners.

  42. m0nty
    #2544321, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Trump will have to build some more Federal jails for all the Dem activists, when the dust settles.

    Yeah right Bruce. Look out for flying pigs.

  43. notafan
    #2544322, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Curious George, out of context,

    Yet celibacy is now usual. The big change came about before the 13th century, when it became exceptional, afterwards very rare, for a married man to be ordained. Why? Because it was now seen as undesirable to break up a marriage. The Albigensians in the south of France claimed that all marriage is sinful – Lateran II had to condemn that idea very strongly. That concentrated the minds of theologians, notably that of Hugh of St Victor.

  44. Chris
    #2544323, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Yeah right Bruce. Look out for flying pigs.

    Thats right – Democrats will pervert the course of justice and create an untouchable nomklatura.

  46. Chris
    #2544326, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Curious George, out of context,

    History in memes – we has it.

  47. Baldrick
    #2544327, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:05 am

    From Sutherland Shire shooter Devin Kelley’s LinkedIn page:

    Causes devin cares about:
    Animal Welfare
    Arts and Culture
    Children
    Civil Rights and Social Action
    Environment
    Health
    Human Rights

  48. notafan
    #2544328, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Thankyou for mentioned Pope Benedict VIII.

    Another fantastic defender of Christendom.

    In the face of renewed Saracens attacks on southern Italy, Pope Benedict provided leadership that brought peace through his skills and alliances with the Normans. After the Saracens had seized Luna in Tuscany they began spreading misery over the Italian land. Benedict mounted attacks on them by land and by sea and soon drove them out of Italy. The furious Muslim chief sent Benedict a bag of chestnuts and threatened that he would return the next summer with a soldier for every chestnut. Not to be outdone in this war of nerves, Benedict sent in return a bag of rice with his warning that when the Muslim returned he would find a soldier for every grain of rice. Then, believing that the best defense was a good offense, Pope Benedict succeeded in having the Genoese and Pisans sail against the Muslim base in Sardinia. The combined fleets captured the island after the Muslims had held Sardinia for over a century

    .


    Benedict VIII

  49. Chris
    #2544329, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Noptice that the timing of the Texas church shooting – within a short time after a major media freak-out
    imitator is a loser trying for that sweet ‘social significance’ created by media attention.

    To stop copycats, payback should be addressed to newsrooms.

  50. BrettW
    #2544331, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Saw two anti LNP / Nicholls ads on TV last night. Both featured nurses saying they had been sacked when Campbell Newman (now blaming Nicholls) cut 14,000 civil servants.

    One said she had been re-employed by Government under Anna. What she missed out was the very generous redundancy package she would have received. No doubt she got to keep that. She would not be the only one who was re-employed by Anna’s Govt which has recently been found to be delaying the release of Govt employment figures.

    The better way is not to sack civil servants but not replace them when they leave or retire (ie. within reason).

  51. Chris
    #2544332, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I put tags around that last but they didn-t show –
    srrmode
    /srrmode

  52. m0nty
    #2544334, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Curious George, out of context,

    The theme song is far better than the show.

  53. Mother Lode
    #2544335, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:09 am

    What law has been broken by briefing a journo, Bruce?

    Rule 6. The Grand Jury

    Lefties think something is illegal if they don’t like it.

    I mean – it must be!

  54. Baldrick
    #2544336, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Chris
    #2544329, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:06 am
    Noptice that the timing of the Texas church shooting – within a short time after a major media freak-out

    Perhaps a coincidence, but it was also conducted on the anniversary of the November 5, 2009, Fort Hood Texas shooting by Nidal Hasan.

  55. Mother Lode
    #2544337, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:11 am

    MSM don’t seem to be showing much interest in the latest Martin Luther King expose.

    The left have gone off MLK since it came out that he was a Republican.

  56. Mother Lode
    #2544338, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I see the AFR is leading with a headline about how some foreign leaks are revealing his Russian connections, or some such.

    In a world with satellite communications and internet connectivity it seems the Australian MSM still gets all its news from copies of the New York Times that have been brought to Australia by ship.

  57. Chris
    #2544339, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Perhaps a coincidence, but it was also conducted on the anniversary of the November 5, 2009, Fort Hood Texas shooting by Nidal Hasan.

    Well spotted. The book ‘The Copycat Effect’ makes quite a fuss about dates. They are appear to be chosen to give another hook for cliche in reporting.

  58. Tom
    #2544341, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:18 am

    After today, it is only a matter of time before Antifa is declared a terrorist organisation.

  59. Baldrick
    #2544342, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Devin Kelley was court martialed in 2014 after a dishonorable discharge.

    And before Leftards scream about gun control:

    A dishonorable discharge (DD), similarly referred to as a “duck dinner” in military slang, can only be handed down to an enlisted member by a general court-martial. … Additionally, US federal law prohibits possession of firearms by those who have been dishonorably discharged per the Gun Control Act of 1968.

