Whose Justice Department is it anyway?

Posted on 3:08 pm, November 5, 2017 by Steve Kates

Agree with the sentiment but puzzled by the source.

[Via]

This entry was posted in American politics. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Whose Justice Department is it anyway?

  1. Zatara
    #2543749, posted on November 5, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    One suspects Trump is honestly hoping that Sessions will get off his arse and do his job. That way the left won’t be able to as easily make Shillary a martyr by having Trump’s footprints all over the case.

    And oh by the way, he is tangentially making the case for booting Sessions if he doesn’t.

  2. mh
    #2543751, posted on November 5, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    This will trigger RINO McCain:

  3. RobK
    #2543772, posted on November 5, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    The Yokota speech was well written and delivered. With the tweets, I feel Trump is playing the long game, it will ultimately resolve itself with tweets and a little behind the scenes encouragement. A little prod here and there, it is after all reconciling the past, it is more pressing to manage the future. I think he will prevail.

  4. Jo Smyth
    #2543782, posted on November 5, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    RobK

    +1

    but does anybody have an opinion as to why Sessions isn’t moving on Clinton. Is there a plan or has he been get at?

  6. classical_hero
    #2543791, posted on November 5, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    It’s misdirection do people can focus on this w\hile President Trump gets onto work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *