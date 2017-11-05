Whose Justice Department is it anyway?

Agree with the sentiment but puzzled by the source.
[Via]
One suspects Trump is honestly hoping that Sessions will get off his arse and do his job. That way the left won’t be able to as easily make Shillary a martyr by having Trump’s footprints all over the case.
And oh by the way, he is tangentially making the case for booting Sessions if he doesn’t.
This will trigger RINO McCain:
The Yokota speech was well written and delivered. With the tweets, I feel Trump is playing the long game, it will ultimately resolve itself with tweets and a little behind the scenes encouragement. A little prod here and there, it is after all reconciling the past, it is more pressing to manage the future. I think he will prevail.
RobK
+1
but does anybody have an opinion as to why Sessions isn’t moving on Clinton. Is there a plan or has he been get at?
got at
It’s misdirection do people can focus on this w\hile President Trump gets onto work.
Clearly the Trump doesn’t like the work of the FBI. Happily he does not have the powers of his role model in Russia.
Trump has realised how deep the swamp really is and how he is almost alone in the fight to drain it.
Steve Bannon is probably the most loyal person fighting for what Trump is fighting for.
It’s going to be a very, very, long haul.
What’s not to like about that speech. I agree, RobK, Trump will prevail, he will wear them down over time. And I think those lefty faggots know it.
Yeah he’s one tough brave guy. Hopefully he can get a better congress that will support him after 2018.
Trump has the power to order it done, however he obviously prefers that Sessions do what his oath of office mandate he do without being forced into it.
But Trump most certainly can make Sessions, or his replacement, perform their sworn duty by acting on the many crimes Hillary and her cronies committed. Case in point.
“President Trump fired his acting attorney general on Monday night, removing her as the nation’s top law enforcement officer after she defiantly refused to defend his executive order closing the nation’s borders to refugees and people from predominantly Muslim countries.”
