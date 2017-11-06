Indulgence Tax

Some background …..

Sydney has two world class and perfectly functional sporting stadiums; the Sydney Football Stadium (known as Allianz Stadium) and the Stadium Australia (known as ANZ Stadium). There is no suggestion that there is some sort of structural problem with either of these stadiums.

The Sydney Football Stadium was opened in 1988 and built for a cost of $68 million. Stadium Australia was opened in 1999 for the Sydney Olympics and built for a cost of $690 million.

The NSW government is now proposing to knock down and rebuild both of these stadiums at a cost of $2 billion. To repeat. The NSW government is now proposing to knock down and rebuild both of these stadiums at a cost of $2 billion.

The Minister pushing this project is the NSW Sports Minister, the Hon. Stuart Ayres. For those outside NSW who aren’t aware, Minster Ayres’ “domestic partner” is the Commonwealth Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon. Marise Payne. Senator Payne with the Hon. Christopher Pyne have joint responsibility for the $50 billion Floating French Bathtub project.

Assuming this stadium project came in on budget and on time (very highly unlikely), the cost to every man, woman and child in NSW would be $270, or assuming a 4 person household, $1,080 per house hold.

Imagine if the NSW Government went to the people and proposed a poll tax of $1,000 per household to knock down and rebuild both the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House. Apparently both structures, whilst perfectly functional, are looking a bit worse for wear.

Imagine the campaign. Imagine the slogans. “Growth through building”. “We have only just begun”.

Well. What is the difference between taxing people to knock down and rebuild perfectly functioning infrastructure versus using already collected taxes (via budget surpluses) to do the same thing? Spoiler alert – NOTHING.

If there is some sort of competition in the Payne-Ayers household to see who can waste the most amount of tax payer dollars, the competition is over. The Floating French Bathtubs will win every time.

To spend more than $2 billion to dig a hole and then refill the same whole is the height of Keynsian spending indulgence.

If Premier Berejiklian has $2 billion burning a hole in Treasury’s coffers then GIVE IT BACK to the citizens.

According to the Australian, NSW Treasurer ­Dom­inic Perrottet and NSW Deputy Prem­ier John Barilaro seem to be questioning the wisdom of taxing every New South Walesperson so that the government can dig a hole and then refill it. At least there are 2 sane politicians in this country.

