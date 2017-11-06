‘It’s within the rules’

Tomorrow is Melbourne Cup day and the major newspapers (here and here) are running spreads on who’s who at the events. As always, it’s fascinating to see all the politicians who like to be at such events; especially the ones who aren’t from Melbourne, let alone Victoria.
One might imagine that, but some miraculous co-incidence, these smiling politicians will have some “parliamentary business” to attend to in Melbourne. The type of business that can of course be expensed to taxpayers who aren’t at the races. But, it will be all within the rules. The rules are after all written by, for and of the politicians.
Nothing like a major event to bring out the bi-partisanship.
Edit – as was correctly pointed out by the Editor in Chief, the photo of Senator Ryan that was included in the earlier post has been removed. Apologies to all.
To be fair – Scott Ryan lives in Melbourne.
Now that all the money is invested in Bollards, it would be a waste of all that capital if our political class didn’t take advantage of the new expensive space on the safe and correct side of our Bollardised public places.
If they changed the fringe benefits tax from the employer paying to the employee paying some of the parliamentary rorting would be captured in MP tax burdens. Then the ATO could ask the question, so you attended an hour long meeting and then spent to whole of the next day drinking at the races?
Are those federal politicians on annual leave – Cup Day is a state public holiday in Victoria only.
They’re thieves, basically, and they just laugh at the public paying for it all.
I doubt the Persian Midget would know a fetlock from a fez.
Remove tax deductability for entertainment expenses.
It isn’t advertising, it is crony corruption.
Come the revolution……………
The justification for funding the corporate hospitality dens of iniquity?.
Is it as simple as an open confession of Australias corruption, where this is the only way to get things done, so shut up about it?.
RICO for corporate hospitality packages now.
Is there an easier job on earth than Foreign Minister for a Pacific backwater like Australia?
Bishop’s whole life is clothes, canapes and champagne.
C.L. @ 11:40am
He’s drinking alcohol which is haram
It of course should be a national holiday. It makes far more sense than Australia Day and dare I say it ANZAC Day as a day of national unity and celebration.
I think the horse race is a by product of what the holiday means. It’s really the celebration of the coming summer.
Nah. Melbourne Cup day would be ruined if it was a public holiday.
I mean wrecked.
The culture of the event is that it turns a normal work day into a cheery, collegial bludge.
Isolating everyone from one another on the day would ruin it.
Besides all that, it’s now second fiddle to The Everest anyway.
That Laundy pic will be run non-stop by Labor at the next election.
Enjoy Melbourne Cup Week Madame Defarge. It will be your last in government.
And his new non-electorate house?
Nah, he’ll pay GetUp to help him out again.
Marise looking a picture of health after her sick leave. Back on the oats too.
Of all the Paddock family to pick, we get Horse Paddock.
Trough-Snouting and Chaff-Bagging – it’s all very bi-partisan and totally within the rules for our pollies.
Meanwhile the poor bugger whose job it is to follow the nags around with his shovel and bucket, will be working his butt off with all these two-legged horses-asses on track.
‘It’s within the rules’
But there are practical limits to the extent to which you can regulate integrity.
Any rules that attempted to prescribe what a politician can or cannot do in all the conceivable circumstances that their complex duties and responsibilities might involve them would be cumbersome and unworkable.
Better to educate politicians through a clearer set or overall ethical principles about what, for example, comes within the definition of ‘parliamentary business and then have them sign up to uphold these principles.
This is what I thought that the Abbott review of parliamentary entitlements was supposed to achieve, but it never seems to have been acted upon.