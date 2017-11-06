‘It’s within the rules’

Tomorrow is Melbourne Cup day and the major newspapers (here and here) are running spreads on who’s who at the events. As always, it’s fascinating to see all the politicians who like to be at such events; especially the ones who aren’t from Melbourne, let alone Victoria.

One might imagine that, but some miraculous co-incidence, these smiling politicians will have some “parliamentary business” to attend to in Melbourne. The type of business that can of course be expensed to taxpayers who aren’t at the races. But, it will be all within the rules. The rules are after all written by, for and of the politicians.

Nothing like a major event to bring out the bi-partisanship.

Edit – as was correctly pointed out by the Editor in Chief, the photo of Senator Ryan that was included in the earlier post has been removed. Apologies to all.

