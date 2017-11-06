Managed trade is not free trade

I don’t think I am reading this chart wrong. It’s from The Australian in its front page story today: Free-trade rollback to hit jobs, pay. And there are all the benefits, such as the rise in real wages, which was an aggregate rise of 7.4 percent over a period of 34 years, that is, from 1986 through to the projected level in 2020. That is, around 0.2% per annum, which is a rounding error.
Let me just contrast this with Donald Trump today in Tokyo: Trump Slams Unfair Trade With Japan, Defends TPP Pullout.
President Donald Trump told a gathering of business leaders in Tokyo that Japan has an unfair advantage on trade and that he intends to fix that imbalance by making it easier to do business in the U.S.
“For the last many decades, Japan has been winning. You do know that,” he said Monday. “Right now our trade with Japan is not fair and it isn’t open.”
Trump laid out his complaints about how Japan treats the U.S. unfairly in his eyes, noting that few American cars are sold in Japan and making a plea for Japanese automakers to build more in the U.S.
“Try building your cars in the United States instead of shipping them over. That’s not too much to ask,” Trump said. “Is that rude to ask?”
As for the TPP, PDT added this.
“TPP was not the right idea,” Trump said on Monday. “I’m sure some of you in this room disagree, but ultimately I’ll be proven right.”
Trump said he envisions easing trade restrictions in another way, outside the TPP framework, but offered few details beyond saying that he personally had the power to speed business deals that had been hung up in the past.
He cited the Keystone and Dakota pipelines that he been held up under the Obama administration. “In my first week, I approved both,” Trump said.
Trump also took credit for recent record stock market highs and an addition 2 million workers in the workforce, saying: “I’ve reduced regulations terrifically if I do say so myself.”
Free trade is easy if you really want it. Just cut all trade barriers in your own home market and watch the benefits roll in. What benefits are they? I will leave that to others.
Free trade is a wonderful boon as long as its genuine and not just a recipe for the destruction of your balance of trade with the flood of imports paid for with an avalanche of borrowed money as per President Obama’s formulation for the impoverishment of America.
How lucky the US is to have someone in there. batting for their interests.
The comments on this thread will be a good test of whether there is anyone left with a shred of an understanding of trade left commenting on the Cat. Dr Kates, I suggest you check in at, say, post 50 with a review of the comments, as trade brings out even more nonsense than macro.
Autarky is good because … Trump?
Now I’m happy to believe that Trump is doing good work on the deregulation front but his anti-trade position is a problem. This whole argument at trade deals are bad because they don’t reflect actual free trade is one that I associate with the idiot left.
Yes, how dare those nasty American consumers choose to purchase the goods that meet their needs, even if they are manufactured overseas. Outrageous. Trump should put a stop to it and force them to buy inferior locally made goods to ensure that there is not trade ‘imbalance’.
For those of you that are confused by the balance of trade, you need to read your Bastiat:
https://mises.org/library/balance-trade
Free trade is a good, but we don’t want cuck trade. That’s what we have now. We are getting raped by these dumb trade deals.
Sometimes a temporary tariff is the only path to log term free trade which we all support and cherish. But it’s gotta be a big temporary tariff. 45% tariffs should get the Chinks talking sense about trade.
1. This is not data: it’s an estimate based on a model (GTAP, owned by Purdue). So only someone who believes e.g. television news is a close representation of the world would accept it as anything but a guess.
2. Even if the chart got some things right, it ignores one BIG thing consumers really care about: product variety. We’re a thousand times better off with markets that are more open than they were in the ‘80s because we no longer have to choose only between Holdens, Falcons and Magnas.
3. EVERY economy that has done “well” since 1945 has done so by exploiting the opportunites available in world markets. And, there is a “dose effect”: those that were more dedicated to doing so did proportionately better than most on measures such as GDP/capita.
4. [Further to #3] The “Lerner equivalence” (that a tax on imports is equivalent to a tax on exports) is one of those eye-opening experiences/demonstrations of Econ. 101 that every undergrad remembers for the rest of their career. Or should… because it’s confirmed over and over again by experience. Our prosperity depends MUCH more on we do to ourselves than on anything foreigners do.
5. The only thing that matters about the “real wages” number is the sign. Consisent with standard theory, it’s positive given that AU production is unlikely to be labor intensive (so trade liberalization does not differentially reduce returns to labor). The magnitude is, as you say, unimportant.
6. If you agree with R. Reagan (as I do) that government is never the solution but always the problem, you can be confident that “free trade” means fewer problems. Freer enterprise — the happy correlative of freer trade — will supply the solutions.
long term