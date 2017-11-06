Many of today’s problems are a result of yesterday’s solutions

Cassandra was a character from Greek mythology. She was blessed to see the future, but cursed that no-one would believe her.
This morning, Spartacus was reading an old-ish article by Thomas Sowell in National Review. Such a shame Sowell was never actually in the US executive government (he was to have been Ronald Regan’s Education Secretary but politics got in the way).
Sowell’s writings on many topics were brilliant, but especially so when it came to education policy:
By federal law, even children with severe mental or emotional problems must be “mainstreamed” into classes for other students — often in disregard of how much this disrupts these classes and sacrifices the education of the other children. Parents who complain about the effect of these “solutions” on their own children’s education are made to feel guilty for not being more “understanding” about the problems of handicapped students. Nothing is easier for third-party busybodies than being “understanding” and “compassionate” at someone else’s expense — especially if the busybodies have their own children in private schools, as so many public-school educators do.
Spartacus seems to recall a Federal senator making a similar point recently only to be shouted down.
It’s so unfortunate for US education that they did not have their own Gonski solution. If they did, they would be right up there with Australia – smack in the middle of global measures and declining rapidly. Perhaps the US education system must also be lacking school halls, free laptops and an NBN.
Rudd, Gillard and Swan aren’t currently in “executive” positions. Maybe they should offer they services to other Governments.
The Greeks knew a thing or two about social nutters. Sisyphus comes to mind: rolling a boulder up a lefty hill only for it to get loose roll down and run him over. Repeat forever. Education here in Australia has been thoroughly sisyphied.
How right he was to comment on the “understanding”approach that penalises the majority of students. I well remember back in the 1980s in Victoria when Joan Kirner was made Education Minister by that dill John Cain. She used to prattle on ad nauseum about “equality of outcomes” which was Left wing Labor Party code for dumbing down the entire public education system. The sad thing is that she succeeded and public education in Victoria has been struggling ever since to get back to average. Militant parents of children with intellectual difficulties who refuse to accept that their child has a problem force mainstream schools to accept their child rather than send it to a special school. It has nothing to do with what is best for the child but a everything to do with pandering to parents who will not accept disability and what they see as the stigma they will wear. They feel good when their child is in a normal class but everybody else, including their child, pays a penalty. Kirner’s ideological idiocy has survived longer than she did and the Victorian public education system is the worse for that.
Given the output of US universities, I don’t think they are doing all that well either. Another example of the Left in charge of education: https://www.ibj.com/articles/66128-iupui-wants-to-graduate-woke-teachers?utm_source=this-week-in-ibj&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=2017-11-04.
I suspect many of the most disruptive children are those with ‘behavioural issues’ that no special school has ever existed for. The types of behaviours caused by poor parenting, no discipline and bad diets.
I went to a small country school with a severely blind girl in the class and cannot at any stage recall our learning suffering as a result. She had a teachers aide and was quiet and polite and tried very hard to not let things hold her back.
To say nothing of the profound effect on the ineffective education/training of students who are severely to profoundly disabled. What has been done to the potential of those students by the we-know-best brigade is an abuse of their human rights and so often parents have been indoctrinated by the inclusion genie and they insist on putting their children through the most degrading situations.
One parent who’d been convinced that ‘mainstreaming’ her son was the ‘right thing to do’, only to watch the utter deterioration of his psychological and physical health. She then removed him from the mainstream and he was educated/trained in a specialist school and his condition turned around, but it did take some time to undo the damage of the ideology of inclusion at all cost. Unfortunately the cost is borne and the price is paid by the student who cannot do anything about their circumstances.
This mother said to me: I wonder how many children have had their future and well-being sacrificed on the altar of inclusion. Countless I am sure.
And I forgot about this one: https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2017/10/21/teaching-assistant-admits-shell-always-call-on-white-men-last-if-she-has-to/.
I seem to recall Sowell advocating for de-socialising the education system – a move that is sorely needed here. However not much hope of that in NSW when we have Stokes sermonising on one of the propaganda-dressed-up-as-news programs last night, telling us they are going to crack down on those evil parents who choose which public school to send their children along to for indoctrination. Can’t have choice under socialism.
Researchers at Macquarie University have pretty much confirmed your suspicions – they are now diagnosing the mainstream and the mainstream has so many disturbed and seriously psychologically damaged children. In 2010 the NSW Upper House held an inquiry into the education of students with disabilities and in the submissions there was one by the lead education researcher at Macquarie University where she provided incontrovertible evidence that the number of children with disabilities had not changed but the number of emotionally disturbed children had sky-rocketed so much so that the trend of closing specialist schools was being reversed not because of disability but because of students who were emotionally and psychologically disturbed. That submission was totally ignored by the Committee of Inquiry – what a surprise. They don’t want anything to get better, they do not give a tinker’s cuss about the children and the fact that so many will end up leading marginalised lives if not in a sub-class of hopelessness.
Nothing is easier for third-party busybodies than being “understanding” and “compassionate” at someone else’s expense
Another of Sowell’s many Liberty Quotes.
I was streamed into the “gold”class at my girls-only secondary school, and was spared the boredom of 2nd-tier subjects in favour of English, history, science, maths, Latin, French, as opposed to commerce, typing, home economics.
Not very PC today compared to 1960s, but I loved every bit of it, and went on to a great career.
I cannot believe how dumbed down education is now, rather than challenging kids with a bombardment of opposing ideas, it is so anodyne.
Education is evidence that evidence based policy has no place in an Australian democracy.
How soon before Australians are fee paying overseas students in Kazakhstan? Fortunately there are many online videos that will ease the cultural dislocation for them.
Robbo. Your comments re the Kirner woman, she had Gillard in the room when she was busy dumbing down the education of Victorians.