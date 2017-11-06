Many of today’s problems are a result of yesterday’s solutions

Cassandra was a character from Greek mythology. She was blessed to see the future, but cursed that no-one would believe her.

This morning, Spartacus was reading an old-ish article by Thomas Sowell in National Review. Such a shame Sowell was never actually in the US executive government (he was to have been Ronald Regan’s Education Secretary but politics got in the way).

Sowell’s writings on many topics were brilliant, but especially so when it came to education policy:

By federal law, even children with severe mental or emotional problems must be “mainstreamed” into classes for other students — often in disregard of how much this disrupts these classes and sacrifices the education of the other children. Parents who complain about the effect of these “solutions” on their own children’s education are made to feel guilty for not being more “understanding” about the problems of handicapped students. Nothing is easier for third-party busybodies than being “understanding” and “compassionate” at someone else’s expense — especially if the busybodies have their own children in private schools, as so many public-school educators do.

Spartacus seems to recall a Federal senator making a similar point recently only to be shouted down.

It’s so unfortunate for US education that they did not have their own Gonski solution. If they did, they would be right up there with Australia – smack in the middle of global measures and declining rapidly. Perhaps the US education system must also be lacking school halls, free laptops and an NBN.

Rudd, Gillard and Swan aren’t currently in “executive” positions. Maybe they should offer they services to other Governments.

