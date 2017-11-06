Liberty Quote
We must comprehend that it is impossible to improve the economic conditions of the underdeveloped nations by grants in aid. If we send them foodstuffs to fight famines, we merely relieve their governments from the necessity of abandoning their disastrous agricultural policies.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- thefrollickingmole on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Art Vandelay on Indulgence Tax
- thefrollickingmole on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- dover_beach on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Dr Faustus on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Combine Dave on David Leyonhjelm guest post. Was Jesus a terrorist?
- Mr Black on A brutal reminder of macroeconomic incompetence
- egg_ on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Sparkx on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Peter Castieau on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Des Deskperson on It’s within the rules
- egg_ on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Pedro the Ignorant on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Ellen of Tasmania on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Indulgence Tax
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. Was Jesus a terrorist?
- Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- It’s within the rules
- Many of today’s problems are a result of yesterday’s solutions
- Profoundly undemocratic, even racist
- “No one – no dictator, no regime and no nation – should underestimate, ever, American resolve”
- Whose Justice Department is it anyway?
- A brutal reminder of macroeconomic incompetence
- Audit the Parliament
- Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- Politics makes strange bedfellows specially on the left
- A glimpse of the dark side. Sounds a bit like Canberra
- An RMIT Guide to the Blockchain Economy
- This should be a Liberty Quote.
- Lenin may be no longer, but his fetid disease lingers
- Decentralized 2017
- Really?
- 24 Hours in Australia
- Speaks for itself
- “Saipov was only in the US for 6+ years and already sponsored 23 others!”
- Stephen Parry
- Where else does this principle apply
- Former ASIC Chairman – Australia needs more central planning
- Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Secret video from Liberal-National Government Cabinet Meeting
- Former ASX CEO – Australia needs more central planning
- The Salem Witch trials
- Breaking News: Terrorist attack in New York
- Business Imitating Australian Parliament
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Another week working for the leaners.
No one tell monty about the new thread
Glad you are there sharing the load Pete.
Or ssr
Greetings all.
Good Moaning.
Is Monty still on his atoll in the Pacific fighting the “‘Illary for president” wars?
Can we get Joe Biden or someone to parachute in and tell him the campaigns over, and they lost?
High noon!
Jo Nova reports on the ABC fantasy that Flinders Island can survive on unreliables.
ABC renewables hype strikes again: Rhiannon Shine reports Flinders Island as a showcase of the brave new renewables world. Let’s translate that spin and see just how pathetic it is. If anywhere was going to be totally renewable, Flinders Island would be it — a first world island, tiny population, massive subsidies, no access to cheap coal or gas power, government support at every level and placed in a handy wind stream known as “the Roaring Forties”. Yeah! This is one of the last places in the first world (short of Antarctic stations) where renewables might make sense. Ferrgoodnessake — they have to ship their diesel in. The ABC tells us “The Flinders Island Hub is becoming a showcase of the technology”. The real story here is that it will only theoretically be “60% renewable”, the price of electricity is already high, but won’t go down. No one will be farewelling diesel at all, except maybe on a few theoretical orgasmic days “sometime”. Even after this up-and-coming next leap, diesel will be the most reliable energy source on the island, still providing 40% of the electricity, and still the only thing that will stop blackouts when the batteries run flat. If this is showcase, I say: “Is that it?”
otto
10th Battalion A.I.F
try for 1sst 11, barely make waterboy
Who was it here grabbing generators in WA to send over East?
You have done a good job, we are chasing a beefy unit to cover for a failing transformer on site and the going rate is $3000 a day or $13,000 a week for hire.
All because SA bolloxed up their power supply.
That’s a keeper.
Anyone living in a share house in their 30s should be pitied not pre-selected.
Top twenty!
Peter Castieau
How did the Corey do go?
Newly qualified primary school teacher “cried his eyes out” three weeks into the job, and then quits.
They don’t make ’em like they used to!
I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-Vegas that men who acquire multiple firearms, especially semi-automatic rifles, ought to be considered lunatics until proved otherwise.
I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-Imelda Marcos that wamen who acquire multiple shoes, especially Jimmy Choos, ought to be considered excessive tyrannical lunatics until proved otherwise.
Governor Moonbeam is glowing with Gaia’s green light in the Vatican. Or something.
World needs ‘brain washing’ on climate change, Jerry Brown says at Vatican
Is that like indulging in awesome CO2 emissions flying to Rome from California?
Sounds like he is leading by example.
RARE.
Thomas Wictor @ThomasWictor
(7) If @SenWarren and @SenBlumenthal had their way, that armed citizen WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO RESPOND.
Thomas Wictor @ThomasWictor 33m33 minutes ago
More Thomas Wictor Retweeted Cindy
That is right.
Also note that the media is flooding us with young baby faced images of the mass murderer, NOT this more recent one of him bearded –
Same man, MSM prefered photo on the right –
https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/927341590926020609
They don’t train ’em like they used to! Mr Chips!
B/F from old OT
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
#2544444, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:26 pm
Lizzie, go out there and ask them in a totally convincing voice, “Hubby is on the phone. wants to know if you’ve measured twice so there will be no mistakes!”
Under US gun laws, a person subject of a dishonorable discharge (a felony), is prohibited from possessing any firearms.
Ciao gatti
“There go my people, I must follow them, I am their leader” – Alexandre Auguste Ledru- Rollin
Monty confirms Mueller’s Manafort Grand Jury leaks were a violation of the law. Thanks, Monts.
Leftists after Muslim terror attacks: “Thoughts and prayers for the victims, and the poor Muslims facing backlash”
Leftists after Antifa member kills people in Church shooting: “Fuck your prayers white cisgendered scum. HAHAHAHAHA”
Hate to mess up a narrative but muslims don’t wear mustaches.
mustache fail!
Vaucluse NSW in the Federal Division of Wentworth.
I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest that men who suffer from multiple mental illnesses, especially Type 1 Bipolar, ought to be considered lunatics until proved otherwise.
Politicians that collect praise for brilliant ideas, especially semiautomatic praise, should be considered lunatics until proven otherwise.
Looking at you, Julie Bishop.
Like this dude?
No mos for Mo’s guys in Movember!
There is a reason the military used to execute failed soldiers. To protect the citizenry.
Like Saddam.
TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2 6m6 minutes ago
TheLastRefuge Retweeted TheLastRefuge
Dishonorable Discharge: Felony Viewing and possessing child p0rn0graphy.
Montys Götterdämmerung in print.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/nov/05/hacks-review-donna-brazile-hillary-clinton-democrats-donald-trump
Printing the lot because Monts needs to explain how good ‘Illary was again..
Twice in the past five presidential elections, the Democrats won the popular vote only to meet defeat in the electoral college. In 2000, a mere 537-vote deficit in Florida and the US supreme court stood between Al Gore and the White House. Sixteen years later, Hillary Clinton garnered a 2.86 million vote plurality, only to see her ambitions dashed in the Rust Belt.
Both times, Donna Brazile was there, first as Gore’s campaign manager, then in 2016 as the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
Brazile most certainly has a story to tell. In Hacks, her new book, she points fingers, names names and self-absolves. Replete with f-bombs, male anatomical references and tales of alcohol consumption, the book is an easy and vivid read, everything one expects in a first-person campaign narrative – except for its detailed discussion of Russia’s hacks, WikiLeaks, and threats to Brazile herself. On that score, the book is down-right alarming.
From the get-go, Brazile bristles with contempt for Robby Mook, the data-driven Clinton campaign manager, and Brandon Davis, Mook’s emissary to the Democratic National Committee (DNC). She is respectfully disapproving of Clinton’s hauteur and tin ear, which she captures with a deft touch, and bathes Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Brazile’s predecessor at the debt-ridden DNC, with acid-laced kindness.
Three titanic egos – Barack, Hillary, and Debbie – had stripped the party to a shell for their own purposes
Donna Brazile
Brazile also takes the Obamas to task for standing idly as the Democratic party imploded on their watch. As Brazile tells it, “three titanic egos – Barack, Hillary, and Debbie – had stripped the party to a shell for their own purposes.”
Brazile pummels Mook. Mincing no words, she declares: “I want to talk about the arrogance and isolation of the Clinton campaign and the cult of Robby Mook, who felt fresh but turned up stale, in a campaign haunted by ghosts and lacking in enthusiasm, focus, and heart.”
In Brazile’s view, campaigns are supposed to be about competence in execution, passion and fun. On this score, Mook was 0-for-3. Worse, Mook and his men sought to put the kibosh on Brazile’s efforts to bolster the DNC and the Democrats, which tack was driven in large measure by sexism but not racism, according to the African-American Brazile.
Over a conference call with the Clinton campaign’s high command, Brazile recalls, genital size became the measure of all things. She announced: “This feels like power and control. Gentlemen, let’s just put our dicks on the table and see who’s got the bigger one, because I know that mine is bigger than all of yours.”
Interestingly, Huma Abedin, Clinton’s supposed alter ego, is never present during these dust-ups, giving the impression that she was simply Clinton’s kid-sister and disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner’s ex-wife. Abedin as strategic player? Not so much.
After Clinton’s “deplorables” speech at Cipriani Wall Street and her collapse at the 9/11 ceremony in lower Manhattan, Brazile writes that she was forced to take stock of Clinton’s candidacy and assess the possibility of replacing the ticket, a power actually possessed by the DNC. In Brazile’s view, a combination of Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Cory Booker would have been a dream team, particularly in the face of Donald Trump’s appeal to white working-class voters and the Democrats’ dependence on minority turnout. Brazile also writes that Clinton’s failure to immediately come clean about her bout with pneumonia “fed the impression that Hillary was lying to us”.
As to be expected, Brazile goes easy on Brazile. She makes no mention of the DNC spending scarce funds in get-out-the-vote efforts that targeted Chicago (in reliably blue Illinois) and New Orleans (in predictably red Louisiana). She also pushes back hard against accusations that she leaked primary debate questions to the Clinton campaign, even as she was a CNN commentator.
Still, Brazile acknowledges that as the result of binding agreements hammered out by Wasserman Schultz, the DNC had become a Clinton campaign subsidiary. Yes, the Bernie Bros really had reason to be angry. The fix was in.
Brazile also deals with race, gender, and identity politics. Hacks recounts how turnout among black women dropped from Obama’s presidential bids to Clinton’s run, and discusses incarceration as an issue of particular concern to African American voters. At the same time, Brazile, an adjunct assistant professor, writes of how her students disapproved of identity politics.
Sounding awfully like Columbia’s Mark Lilla, Brazile comments that her students thought Clinton spent too much time “trying to appeal to people based on their race, or their gender, or their sexual orientation” and not enough time on the issues.
In reality, even with Donald Trump, this is a problem the Democrats must address. Running up the score in Blue America, without an eye toward America’s interior, is a surefire way of making 2020 a rerun of 2000 and 2016.
Cripes, Nota.
And what does the SAW stand for?
Still A Wally?
Obviously neither of those examples were good mulsims
S.A.W. Sallallahu alayhi wa Salam,which means (Peace be upon him)
The leaks on the Manafort charges were specified as from “sources briefed on the matter”, which means it was not the investigative team itself. Wrong again, Snoopy.
ABC Radio National ululating this morning over the Paradise Papers leaks. According to them, any ‘secret’, legitmate or otherwise, that a Rich Person wants to keep secret, is fair game, however obtained. Which is nice coming from a bunch of public servants who squealed like pigs when their taxpayer-funded salaries were revealed.
US liberal ‘entertainment’ industry now slipping in it’s own shit:
Larry David hit over ‘Saturday Night Live’ joke on concentration camps
Gotta fill those immigration forms out correctly people. Or just throw them overboard.
I must admit that I am enjoying all the Liberals’ erstwhile pom-pom wavers dumping on them.
They must sit in their bunkers wondering how it is that Labor is able to rely upon a vast drone army that will not turn against them no matter how many Labor ideals they betray, and yet the Lib voters are angry when they do the same.
Lets face it, half of them belong in Labor anyway. It says a lot about the likes of Turnbull and Pyne that they were not even up to Labor’s standards.
Seems like modest or shaven is the rule, I have a picture in my head of weird beard no mustache, though clearly some sport mustaches so I’d withdraw that comment.
Still til someone definitively comes up with a conversion story, the idea of crazed white man is just as likely especially considering he taught summer bible college.
ABC The World Today – in brief
1. Shooter in USA.
2. More transparency required about big business accounting and use of Caribbean tax shelters. Not so much concern about who Soros funds, or the Clinton mob, or how GetUp! and Greens derive their moolah, or the tax-free status and lack of good governance of the union movement. Companies were even tarred with the fossil fuel brush at one stage.
3. Trump should be trying to get North Korea back to the negotiating table, because they are rational actors.
4. Turnbull should be more agreeable to that nice photogenic young socialist NZ premier and give them some Manus reffos.
5. Pauline Hanson introduced throwing a party to launch her campaign in QLD.
6. Saudi crown prince will not be pleasing everyone.
7. Catalan runaways in Belgium.
8. Young people prefer messaging to actually talking on their Phones.
The 2nd-smartest man in the room sounds like a case of a note from “Epstein’s mother”.
What? You mean the thing she admitted to in TIME magazine in March of this year? The thing she says she would always ‘regret’? So now it’s back to being merely an ‘accusation’ that she is ‘pushing hard back against’. Are we at war with Eurasia yet?
Radio silence! Has their tower been hit by lightning?
Kevin W. Retweeted
Տᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ ن Russian Bot @SandraTXAS 23m23 minutes ago
Christians start taking your guns to church.
#Antifa #resist wants a war, we need to be prepared.
Texas Church Shooting
#MAGA
https://twitter.com/SandraTXAS/status/927346094119452674
_______________
Yet the more this declared and practiced tactic of the UN’s various actors to further drive people from their Christian faith, the more those claiming to be ‘christians‘ and ‘anti-big government‘ are making excuses for the UN’s push to disarm Christians.
Another deranged atheist goes on another mass murder spree at another Christian Church in Christian America, and yet again the Anti-Christian spin merchants go to great lengths to hide telling details of the murderer and attack Christians revealing them.
The MSM image of Kelly is not one anyone who recently had dealings with him would recognise, but the image of the bearded Kelly could very well jog someone’s memory of dealings with him AND others who should also be investigated ASAP.
It’s a bit like that episode of Seinfeld where Jerry is making out with his girfriend during Schindler’s List. True story: I was once in a Melbourne movie house watching a holocaust movie and almost the only other person in the cinema was a prominent member of the leftist progressive establishment, who was eating popcorn through the movie.
They would say that wouldn’t they?
Great minds must think alike, Mike of M, because that is what I just did. Didn’t say he was on the phone, but passed the supervisory element over to him: my husband said that all measurements should be double-checked, but I expect you have already done that. Then a big smile, and would you like coffee?
Mother Lode compared to the Lieborals the Liars deliver in spades for their members. OK a few of them get the Chiquita Mushrooms treatment as their jobs are evaporated to save Gaia and formerly safe Liar seats from the Greens but everyone else is looked after. Their CFMEU paymasters see industrial laws repealed, more cash streams into union superannuation and insurance rackets, Fair Work Australia and the judiciary is stacked with maaaates. Contrast the Lieborals who only seem to go to war against their dwindling base.
Is Aunty sub-letting the DPRK News service to write their scripts?
I thought the NorKs nukes facility had an unfortunate “accident”?
Arse about. The DPRK News Service is an ABC sock.
Rand Paul’s injuries far more severe than initially thought.
We have always been at war with
Eurasia EastasiaEurasia…
TO THE GULAG FOR YOU!!
From the OOF:
TheirSBS News last night gushing about a huuuge new Solar farm in Chile “because it has no oil” (WTF?)
SBS News is the low budget Community Channel version of TheirABC News.
The thing had a central monolith that looked like it was begging for Druids or something to worship it.
Stalled Chile Solar Farm Is Seeking $800 Million to Restart (Bloomberg)
Who the hell’s talking conversion?
And since when are everyone who ‘teach Christian children’ “Christians”?
When did ‘protecting and defending’ ‘The Church’ stop including the reminder that [email protected] seek out positions of trust working with children, for their hunting?
Funny that you stalk my posts looking for any little thing you can verbal, twist and bullshit about, but you skip this one –
Funny that you also keep ignoring the fact that those monsters NETWORK, Internationally, and helping the public identify one can and does help identify and break their networking rings.
Interesting legal angles:
Every man’s caravan is his castle as WA landowner fights to live in ‘middle of nowhere’
Devine:
Two things strike me as revealing the awful shithole Australia is becoming. Firstly, that complaints were even made; and secondly, that the pub management caved even though the monthly event brings in 200-300 people on a Monday night.
Careful Snoopy, you’re sounding like USSR.
Cerro Dominador solar plant Druid tower
There are 1 million Greens voters in Australia. Just a donation of USD 800 each and this magnificent facility could be saving the world.
In a public forum no-one ‘stalks posts’ when commenting about the substance of the information but apparently that is verboten in srr totalitarian no free speech land.
All you have is speculation, so speculating that someone who has teaching bible college in his linkedin profile probably isn’t a muslim isn’t unreasonable.
In the context of antifa, a beard has no bearing.
As for people claiming to be Christian who are not Christian, you are the proof in the pudding.
TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2 12m12 minutes ago
Texas Heroes: Johnnie Langendorff and Armed Witness Chased Church Shooter to His Demise…
Interesting video interview below. Texan Johnnie Langendorff arrived at the intersection near the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and witnessed a good Samaritan (neighbor) returning rifle fire with the church shooter Devin Patrick Kelley.
As shooter Kelley attempted to escape the area, together Langendorff and the armed good Samaritan gave chase in Johnnie’s truck.
TEXAS – Summer Caddel said her boyfriend, Johnnie Langendorff, called her moments after the shooting at First Baptist Church and told her that he saw a gunfight between the shooter and a neighbor, who was returning fire.
Langendorff then told Caddel the suspect — identified at Devin Kelley — then got into an SUV and drove away, and the two gave chase. (read more*)
…
Publius2016 says:
November 5, 2017 at 9:19 pm
Great comment from video: “..this is another example of why the FBI has a credibility issue. They withhold the gunmans ID until they delete his social media accounts ..to prevent the public from reading any radical postings, then they confiscate the witnesses phone to prevent the public for getting images depicting the gunmans appearance at the time ..the FBI wants to control the public opinion and dictate what this mans motive was.”
* https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/05/texas-heroes-johnnie-langendorff-and-armed-witness-chased-church-shooter-to-his-demise/
I have been reading Instapundit since a few days before 11/9/2001, and Bolt since 2007, but even I need a few actual examples before I pay that one.
So, the Texas shooter is dead, yes. So what are the authorities investigating? No case to answer, as the perp. is deceased.
Which one is the ‘respected’ political commentator?
Was reading about that DB
One of mine attends a similar Monday night thing in Melbourne.
None of those present would have been unaware that it was Theology on Tap night and the nun talking only mentioned ssmarriage in passing.
Why were they even there if talking about religious beliefs was so damaging to their psyche?
Sounds like a premediated and successful agenda to drive faith out of the public arena.
Their ABC link
Hi Sparkx
Sounds like something a criminal mastermind might construct.
Slayer, that is awful. Please provide an eyebleach link with stuff like that.
The narrative, Joe. The authorities are investigating how to manage the narrative.
Hi to you Chris.
a vast drone army that will not turn against them no matter how many Labor ideals they betray
Look Mother Lode, I agree that m0nty is overweight, but “vast drone army” seems a bit of an exaggeration.
So you can’t deny it, I see.
The homosexualist community haven’t suddenly embraced white picket fences.
They want to destroy the institution from the inside out. They’ve done this by co-opting women and idiot fauxservatives as their battering rams.
C.L.
#2544521, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:16 pm
Rand Paul’s injuries far more severe than initially thought.
m0nty was gurgling with delight at the news of Paul’s bashing.
m0nty loves political violence (but only when directed at those who disagree with him).
A classroom of kids can smell blood in the water better than any shark.
No, I can’t deny your bare assertion that everything is lies. There there.
Example One
Example Two
Example Three
Example Four
Beery at 1400
Fiancee of a friend started as a science teacher at a private school.
Early in first term someone threw a live frog at her in class. She caught it, dug out her dissection kit, put a probe through its brain, pinned it to a board and fully dissected it.
Then she passed the board around the class for inspection. No more such problems!
I got more like the above from Twitter too…
…and the stuff I have on Facebook is even more vile…
Vehicle rego- rego fee $65 motor vehicle TAX $448 CTP premium $335.5 GST $33.5 MCIS levies (possibly TAXES the cynical may think) $108 and odd cents. After being ‘levied’ and ‘service charged’ for everything, I have decided to source a wizened old accountant with a comb over and thick glasses. Not to do my tax but to forensically examine where my taxes go, because I’m copulated if I can see how any of this gouging benefits people that work. I do not get a warm inner glow from government sanctioned wealth distribution away from people that have a crack to mendicant shit heads.
Yuuurk. What ugly sentiments.
Agree overburdened.
I have started posting comments like ‘How many families’ taxes does it take to pay for a tax-hoovering ABC staff member?’
That’s me off to the head doctor to get certified as non-lunatic.
What numpty posted that?
QLD time..first 20.
FWIW, here’s one example from FB too…
Righto time to go and move to step 342,345 in a series to try and make my fibro shack habitable. Phatic communion complete, it’s now time for the $$ talk with the builder. I have a sneaking suspicion I may get to pay a bit more to consolidated revenue by dint of spending some of the bit they didn’t get last time.
Also thanks for the mention Sparkx.
Don’t forget to like and follow 😉
IT’S ON!!
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will hold a major press conference, Blue Room, Parliament House, Canberra 2:30pm
Poor old Monty. Thrashing around and verballing. The Supersoldier Sunday flop has left him unhinged.
Their one-eyed Adam Spencer was going to tax on the number of cylinders/displacement on top of the existing tax which is based on vehicle weight*, all in the name of appeasing ManBearPig.
*Closer related to actual vehicle fuel consumption, especially for lead-footed ABC types ‘in a hurry’?
Also, in response to Wil Wheaton’s tweet, I would like to note that it is nice to see Hollywood celebrities taking time off from sexually assaulting each other, and then covering it up, to condemn prayer…
Wow. We destroyed a substitute teacher back in primary school. I doubt the poor thing ever walked back into a classroom. If you’re out there, I’m sorry. We were brutal.
Desert ‘poppy’ cultivation?
Turnbull squibs it. The uniparty is closing ranks to protect lying dual citizens.
On the old fart and his caravan/ rates battle.
Shire CEO Rhonda Evans said there was an incorrect belief within some sections of the community that people who pay their rates can do what they want with their property.
She needs to be held down and a vigorous mallard ducking applied/.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will hold a major press conference, Blue Room, Parliament House, Canberra 2:30pm
Any further info?
Turnbull’s advice to liars. Keep lying and you’ll be okay. Wink, wink. Nod, nod.
Probably just a head count to work out how many foreign agents he has in his cabinet.
Malcontent Termite, on the MP Citizenship issue:
“It’s not an important issue.”
“It’s not something the public is interested in.”
“It’s a distraction.”
“I am going to introduce a rule that parliamentarians have to sign and lodge a document with the Register of Interests declaring they are not a foreign citizen. This is not an audit.”
So MPs will have to lodge a document confirming they are not in breach of s44…. in addition to the signed declaration required when the nominate to the AEC saying that they are not in breach of s44….
Have we reached peak Potential Greatness(tm) yet??
This is Malcontent’s ‘Clayton’s Audit’…. the citizenship audit you have when you’ve been denying any need for a citizenship audit….
I do so hope Sinc and aussiepundit are going to come in here and lecture us about just how great of a PM Mal is being by tackling this issue head-on…
Leftoid tribalist or ‘man of Science’?
Also Mal is going to require it to be done within 21 days of the resolution being introduced…
…there are only 19 more sitting days left this year…
Bravo, Mal. Bra-fucking-vo…
*golfclap*
I’ve read the Texas shooter who murdered people during a Sunday service had an illegal gun and the hero who stopped him had a legally registered gun. Hope that’s correct.
You can kill your own baby because “you can do what you want with your own body” but heaven forbid that you consider the land you own your own.
Missing Christianity yet?
The old fella’s caravan in Menzies (WA) is an improvement on some of the dumps in that town.
You have to love the Council sheila’s mindset; “Just because you pay rates doesn’t mean you can do what you like on your land”
Remote area Nazi.
True story: I was once in a Melbourne movie house watching a holocaust movie and almost the only other person in the cinema was a prominent member of the leftist progressive establishment, who was eating popcorn through the movie.
Becoming a Popcorn Nazi is not the answer my friend.
The Friedeggburger defence.
As I was saying (contrary to the lies notafan obsessively puts to my name), hiding the true appearance of the murderer helps hide others he associates with who share his evil mind –
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ @__0HOUR1_ 58m58 minutes ago
http://www.armfor.uscourts.gov/newcaaf/journal/2014Jrnl/2014Mar.htm …
Tossed from the military for child p0rn
Sutherland Springs
..
🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ Retweeted
Carrie ❤️America 🇺🇸 @carrieksada 1h1 hour ago
I hope that the #Texas @FBI is investigating #DevinPatrickKelley FB pal Dave Pollack.
Pollack encouraged Kelley to ‘go after the ❤️ of the far-right: conservative churches’.
Pollack is connected to #Antifa.
#TexasChurchShooter
@jaketapper here you go 👌🏼
https://twitter.com/carrieksada/status/927342639908716544
________________________________
Note also that this is the second time in two occasions that Catholic ‘church’ obsessed notafan has gone hell for leather to sell the FALSE narrative that the mass murderer of Christians in a Christian Church were themselves “Christians”.
Note also that notafan gives those two mass murders “Christian” status, yet notafan continues to declare that I am not.
… anyway, I have some SHY fun to share … she’s even more famous now … 😉
Hours after Abbott criticises Mal over his ‘do nothing’ approach to the citizenship issue, Mal backflips and announces ‘tough new resolutions’ (I know, I know… stop giggling at the back…) to resolve the crisis (a crisis he denied existed for the past 8 weeks)
Who said Abbott isn’t still influential in the LNP? He’s certainly got PM Malcolm ‘Potential Greatness’ Turnbull dancing to his tune…
Rego rebate plan to reward small-car owners
By Tim Dick, Urban Affairs Reporter
The Sydney Morning Herald
Wednesday May 4 2005
Registration fees will be reduced for cars with small engines and increased for those with large ones, including most four-wheel-drives, if the State Government adopts recommendations to reduce greenhouse gases.
Members of the Greenhouse Advisory Panel support the idea as part of a strategy to reduce vehicle emissions.
Private car owners pay between $200 and $352 for annual car registration, depending on their car’s weight, but under the plan the fee would be based on engine capacity.
Martijn Wilder, the advisory panel’s chairman, said he supported financial incentives being used to encourage vehicles that produced less greenhouse gas.
North Sydney Council plans to vary residents’ street parking fees depending on engine size.
Under that scheme, the fee for a parking permit will be halved for “very low impact” cars, reduced by a quarter for small cars, kept the same for most family sedans and increased for large four-wheel-drives and cars with eight-cylinder engines.
“The panel supports what the council is doing,” Mr Wilder said.
“It’s not perfect. You’re not going to catch everyone, but you’re not going to do that anyway.”
The insurance company IAG has previously raised the possibility of reducing premiums for those who drive shorter distances, but Mr Wilder said that could hit poorer people in outer suburbs, while the registration fee method would not.
“I think [it] is a more equitable way of doing it,” he said.
The panel’s response to the Government’s greenhouse strategy discussion paper makes six recommendations, including varying stamp duty on cars based on emissions, introducing incentives for people to use hybrid cars and bicycles and lobbying the Federal Government to do away with subsidies and tax breaks that encourage people to use large cars.
The discussion paper said cars and trucks produced 88 per cent of transport emissions, with half of that coming from private vehicles.
“While private fuel consumption has decreased due to improved technology, this has been offset by increases in new-vehicle weight and power,” it said.
In London, cars powered by alternative fuels, such as Toyota’s Prius, are exempt from the £5 congestion charge to enter the city centre. China has recently adopted fuel consumption standards for four-wheel-drives that some analysts say are tougher than those in the United States.
The Government is understood to be less than enthusiastic about the registration fee idea, but another of its panellists, Adam Spencer, said more should be done so that people knew the environmental effect of their everyday actions.
“I think fundamentally people aren’t aware of the greenhouse impact and the environmental footprint of their day-to-day actions, whether that’s zipping around in a car or running the clothes drier,” he said. “I support in principle a wide range of actions that would educate people more to [those] impacts.”
Michael Salmon, a spokesman for the Premier, Bob Carr, said the greenhouse strategy would go to cabinet soon and would be released for public comment in a couple of months.
From drive.com.au
It’s funny to watch ‘The Great Communicator” stammer and stumble his way through this press conference announcing a resolution to fix the crisis that he has denied existed for the past 8 weeks…
More ‘Potential Greatness(tm)’ on display every passing moment…
🙂 – Australian Greens (professional leach), Sarah Hanson-Young –
Thomas Wictor Retweeted
Razorbackrepublican @KevinMounce3 10m10 minutes ago
Replying to @C_M_Marlowe @Cyn_Gallant @ThomasWictor
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DN64hT2VQAUfH-I.jpg
https://twitter.com/KevinMounce3/status/927381463544336384
😆
No I didn’t.
All I did was say that someone who has a linkedin account saying he taught bible school/was a former member of a Church community is unlikely to be a muslim.
There is no evidence that either of those shooters was muslims, I never once claimed either was a good Christian.
Obviously logic and reason are not your strong points.
As to the colour of your character, I have formed an opinion based on the evidence before me.
The AGL Greenie ranga would be most pleased.
There’s already a weight tax and a fuel tax – how could vehicle inefficiency not be taxed under such a scheme, tard?
thefrolickingmole
#2544437, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:24 pm
Peter Castieau
How did the Corey do go?
DrBeauGan did a pretty accurate summary
DrBeauGan
#2542915, posted on November 4, 2017 at 3:24 pm
To summarise, final report,
There were about ten tables with an average seven people per table, about three blokes to each Sheila. I met custard outside and we went in. You could sit at any table except the one next to the lectern which was for Cory and his stooges. I went looking for the table with all the pretty girls, but there wasn’t one. So custard chose one next to Cory’s. This gave me an excellent view of the Swan river and a clear view of the blokes at my table which was not at all excellent.
Cory walked the tables and I took the chance to tell him that the AC party desperately needed a spokesman who could say frightful things on television with an engaging grin, someone like Milo but preferably not gay, someone with wit, elan, humour who could think fast and who hated and despised lefties. Someone young and personable who could let people know it was possible to be a conservative without being a stodgy old fart. I put the young and personable bit in to make it clear I wasn’t applying for the job.
He wants the job himself, although he didn’t put it that way. I don’t think he has the style to do it properly, so I think he’ll get ignored by the media. Which will mean death. He said later that he aims to get ten percent of the vote and enough senators to get listened to.
I suspect he likes stodgy old farts and isn’t at all keen on Milo.
Then we started, with coffee and three admin types giving very boring speeches very badly. We could have had croissants or cakes with the coffee but nobody did. Then we got a rather niggardly bacon egg tomato on toast combo. At this point we got Cory.
Cory is not an inspiring orator, but he usually avoids bullshit. He does plain common sensical speaking, which is very refreshing. He didn’t go on too long. I couldn’t disagree with his judgements, in the main, and I’m good at disagreement. You can read all his policies on the AC website and in his weekly newsletter. None of it was surprising.
After he finished, there were questions from the audience. I have to say, most were from very old blokes who looked as if they might die before they finished, and in some cases we hoped they would. Once they got hold of a microphone, they rambled. Custard didn’t ramble but asked a sensible question about gst and why WA should have to save SA from the world of pain their unspeakable government was busy creating. Cory still hasn’t grasped the concept of competitive federalism.
I wasn’t brave enough endure any more questions so went outside for a smoke at this point, beating the others by about five minutes. I nattered with a few other blokes including one who had come up from darkest Bunbury. Then I nattered with Custard for a few minutes, then he went off and I went home.
Cory is a sane and decent man and reasonably bright for a politician. He can think strategically, but not terribly well. He may be concealing Napoleonic skills, in which case he’s doing a good job. He is streets ahead of any other politician in the country. Donald Trump he ain’t.
I shall vote for anyone he puts up. If only out of desperation. But the party looks to have a serious shortage of brainpower. I doubt it has a big future until it acquires some.
“Rego rebate plan to reward small-penis owners”, Adam?
Lorne Greene on actors and politics 1966
Agreed Slayer. That presser was excruciating. I wander if Maocolm knew what he was on about.
Also Mal specifically mentioned that his new ‘no dual citizens’ resolution specifically won’t affect people from countries where they won’t allow citizenship to be cancelled (even mentioning Dastyari and Iran as an example)… so what’s the fucking point?
Yet another thought-bubble policy, introduced as a backflip to resolve an issue he denied ever existed, that doesn’t even fix the problem it is meant to address….
Potential Greatness(tm) writ large…
MPs to be forced to declare citizenship status
This is the full statement of the proposed requirements:
The House resolves that one, not later than 21 days from the date of the resolution and in subsequent parliaments being sworn in as a member, each member shall provide to the registrar of members interests a statement containing the following columns:
a) declaration by the member that at that time the member nominated for election to the House of Representatives he or she was not, to the best of his or her knowledge and belief, a citizen of any country other than Australia;
b) the declaration that the member, to the best of his or her knowledge and belief, is not a citizen of any other country apart from Australia;
c) so far as the member is aware, the place and date of the members both and citizenship, which the member held at a time of both;
d) so far as the member is aware, the place and date of the birth of the member’s parents;
e) whether, to the best of the member’s knowledgeable, the member has ever been a citizen of another country, and if so, which country or countries; and
f) if the member has entered the previous questions in the affirmative, then provide details and evidence of the time and manner in which the member’s citizenship of the other country was renounced or otherwise came to an end that.
Behold the pretty unicorn.
tl;dr of Malcontent’s ‘citizenship resolution’:
PM wants all MP’s to make a declaration to parliament
..as opposed to the statuatory declaration they all have to sign and lodge with the AEC when they nominate…
The resolution will not affect people who are not foreign citizens, but may be entitled to foreign citizenship. Like Alex Hawke, or Julia Banks.
This imbroglio has a long way to play.
What’s up with Peter Ford? He’s having a go at Devine’s article, linked upthread, claiming that the pub is not banning the event, that they were offered a private room which the event organizer refused. Devine has since published correspondence that indicates no such offer being made to the organizer.
the real question is, will Bill Shorten really give bi-partisan support to Mal’s brainfart citizenship resolution… or will he go for the jugular and demand a full audit, knowing that there are potentially several more s44 breaches in LNP ranks that Mal is desperately trying to hide?
Peter Castieau
#2544640, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:07 pm
Cheers for that, didnt see the post earlier..
Zyconoclast
#2544645, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:12 pm
b) the declaration that the member, to the best of his or her knowledge and belief, is not a citizen of any other country apart from Australia;
Why does that, and the rest of the crap remind me of this..again?
Hmmm havent heard much from Sef Efrica lately…
All this in the context of some startling statistics. In a country of roughly 60 million people, less than 4 million pay tax, and almost 90 percent of them are white.
See, thats why we need a treaty!!
….
The country is considered one of the least lawful on earth, boasting some of the world’s highest rates of violent crime, with numbers of dead and wounded approaching what might be considered a low-grade civil war. According to Genocide Watch, the murder rate among South African white farmers is four times higher than among South Africans en masse. That rate increased every month after President Zuma sang his song, for as long as accurate records are available. (The police have been instructed to stop referring to race in their reports.) Being a white farmer in South Africa now rates as one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.