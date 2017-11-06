Monday Forum, November 6, 2017

Posted on November 6, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
141 Responses to Monday Forum, November 6, 2017

  Pete of Perth
    #2544402, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Another week working for the leaners.

  Pete of Perth
    #2544404, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    No one tell monty about the new thread

  Kel
    #2544405, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Glad you are there sharing the load Pete.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2544412, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Good Moaning.

    Is Monty still on his atoll in the Pacific fighting the “‘Illary for president” wars?

    Can we get Joe Biden or someone to parachute in and tell him the campaigns over, and they lost?

  Rafe Champion
    #2544420, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Jo Nova reports on the ABC fantasy that Flinders Island can survive on unreliables.
    ABC renewables hype strikes again: Rhiannon Shine reports Flinders Island as a showcase of the brave new renewables world. Let’s translate that spin and see just how pathetic it is. If anywhere was going to be totally renewable, Flinders Island would be it — a first world island, tiny population, massive subsidies, no access to cheap coal or gas power, government support at every level and placed in a handy wind stream known as “the Roaring Forties”. Yeah! This is one of the last places in the first world (short of Antarctic stations) where renewables might make sense. Ferrgoodnessake — they have to ship their diesel in. The ABC tells us “The Flinders Island Hub is becoming a showcase of the technology”. The real story here is that it will only theoretically be “60% renewable”, the price of electricity is already high, but won’t go down. No one will be farewelling diesel at all, except maybe on a few theoretical orgasmic days “sometime”. Even after this up-and-coming next leap, diesel will be the most reliable energy source on the island, still providing 40% of the electricity, and still the only thing that will stop blackouts when the batteries run flat. If this is showcase, I say: “Is that it?”

  Baldrick
    #2544422, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    10th Battalion A.I.F

    Inwood, Reginald Roy (1890–1971)
    In the battle of Menin Road in September 1917 the 10th Battalion attacked at Polygon Wood. ‘During the advance to the second objective, [Inwood] passed through our barrage, and alone captured a strong post, killing several and capturing nine. He volunteered for a special night-long patrol. He went out 600 yards [549 m] and sent back the most valuable information. Early on the morning of 21 September Inwood went out alone and located and bombed a machine-gun. He killed the crew and brought in the one survivor with the gun’. He was awarded the Victoria Cross for ‘most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty’. Although the citation states that Inwood went out alone on this attack, the Official History, the unit history and Inwood’s own statement confirm that he was assisted, however briefly, by another man. Promoted corporal in October 1917, and later sergeant, Inwood served with the 10th Battalion until May 1918. He embarked for Australia on 24 August and was demobilized in Adelaide in December.

  Chris
    #2544425, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    try for 1sst 11, barely make waterboy

  thefrolickingmole
    #2544428, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Who was it here grabbing generators in WA to send over East?

    You have done a good job, we are chasing a beefy unit to cover for a failing transformer on site and the going rate is $3000 a day or $13,000 a week for hire.

    All because SA bolloxed up their power supply.

  egg_
    #2544429, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Another week working for the leaners.

    That’s a keeper.

  H B Bear
    #2544432, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Ms Burns, 32, who is also qualified as a speech pathologist, has lived in the Darebin area for 18 years and is now living in a share house in Northcote.

    Anyone living in a share house in their 30s should be pitied not pre-selected.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2544437, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Peter Castieau

    How did the Corey do go?

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2544449, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-Vegas that men who acquire multiple firearms, especially semi-automatic rifles, ought to be considered lunatics until proved otherwise.

    I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-Imelda Marcos that wamen who acquire multiple shoes, especially Jimmy Choos, ought to be considered excessive tyrannical lunatics until proved otherwise.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2544450, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Governor Moonbeam is glowing with Gaia’s green light in the Vatican. Or something.

    World needs ‘brain washing’ on climate change, Jerry Brown says at Vatican

    “The Trump factor is very small, very small indeed,” in comparison to the commitments taking place around the world, Brown said to a burst of applause Saturday at an event organized by the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Sciences. “That’s nothing to cheer about, because if it was only Trump that was a problem, we’d have it solved. But that’s not our only problem.

    “The problem … is us. It’s our whole way of life. It’s our comfort … It’s the greed. It’s the indulgence. It’s the pattern. And it’s the inertia.”

    Is that like indulging in awesome CO2 emissions flying to Rome from California?

    Brown acknowledged that achieving transformation will not be easy, citing his recent visit to the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia, where world leaders gathered for discussions about trade with scant mention of climate effects.

    “At the highest circles, people still don’t get it,” he said. “It’s not just a light rinse” that’s required. “We need a total, I might say ‘brain washing.’

    “We need to wash our brains out and see a very different kind of world.”

    Sounds like he is leading by example.

  srr
    #2544455, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Thomas Wictor @ThomasWictor

    (7) If @SenWarren and @SenBlumenthal had their way, that armed citizen WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO RESPOND.

    Thomas Wictor‏ @ThomasWictor 33m33 minutes ago
    More Thomas Wictor Retweeted Cindy

    That is right.

    Cindy @Cyn_Gallant
    Replying to @ThomasWictor

    Viewing from Canada: Correct me if I’m wrong, church shooter had illegal gun, was stopped by man with legal gun……

    Also note that the media is flooding us with young baby faced images of the mass murderer, NOT this more recent one of him bearded

    David Begnaud‏Verified account
    @DavidBegnaud

    Here’s a picture of the Texas church shooting suspect Devin Patrick Kelley, 26.
    https://twitter.com/DavidBegnaud/status/927336335748358145

    Same man, MSM prefered photo on the right –

    https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/927341590926020609

  stackja
    #2544456, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Top Ender
    #2544439, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:24 pm
    They don’t make ’em like they used to!

    Although Mr Ledsham was taught on his university course how to plan lessons, he said they were impractical for the job.

    They don’t train ’em like they used to! Mr Chips!

  Mike of Marion
    #2544457, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    B/F from old OT

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2544444, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Lizzie, go out there and ask them in a totally convincing voice, “Hubby is on the phone. wants to know if you’ve measured twice so there will be no mistakes!”

  Baldrick
    #2544459, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-Vegas that men who acquire multiple firearms, especially semi-automatic rifles, ought to be considered lunatics until proved otherwise.

    Under US gun laws, a person subject of a dishonorable discharge (a felony), is prohibited from possessing any firearms.

  Tintarella di Luna
    #2544460, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Ciao gatti

    “There go my people, I must follow them, I am their leader” – Alexandre Auguste Ledru- Rollin

  Snoopy
    #2544462, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Internal deliberations of prosecutors that do not directly reveal grand jury proceedings are not Rule 6(e) material.

    A report on Mueller’s team deciding that they have enough evidence to indict Flynn seems to be fully covered by that ruling.

    Monty confirms Mueller’s Manafort Grand Jury leaks were a violation of the law. Thanks, Monts.

  Slayer of Memes
    #2544464, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Leftists after Muslim terror attacks: “Thoughts and prayers for the victims, and the poor Muslims facing backlash”

    Leftists after Antifa member kills people in Church shooting: “Fuck your prayers white cisgendered scum. HAHAHAHAHA”

  notafan
    #2544466, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Hate to mess up a narrative but muslims don’t wear mustaches.


    mustache fail!

  stackja
    #2544467, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2544460, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:33 pm
    Alexandre Auguste Ledru- Rollin

    Though elected in 1871 in three departments he refused to sit in the National Assembly, and took no serious part in politics until 1874 when he was returned to the Assembly as member for Vaucluse.

    Vaucluse NSW in the Federal Division of Wentworth.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2544468, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest that men who suffer from multiple mental illnesses, especially Type 1 Bipolar, ought to be considered lunatics until proved otherwise.

  John Constantine
    #2544470, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Politicians that collect praise for brilliant ideas, especially semiautomatic praise, should be considered lunatics until proven otherwise.

    Looking at you, Julie Bishop.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2544472, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Hate to mess up a narrative but muslims don’t wear mustaches.

    No mos for Mo’s guys in Movember!

  Joe
    #2544474, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Under US gun laws, a person subject of a dishonorable discharge (a felony), is prohibited from possessing any firearms.

    There is a reason the military used to execute failed soldiers. To protect the citizenry.

  Chris
    #2544475, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Hate to mess up a narrative but muslims don’t wear mustaches.

    Like Saddam.

  srr
    #2544476, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    TheLastRefuge‏ @TheLastRefuge2 6m6 minutes ago
    TheLastRefuge Retweeted TheLastRefuge

    Dishonorable Discharge: Felony Viewing and possessing child p0rn0graphy.

    TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2

    [No.14-0387/AF. U.S. v. Devin P. KELLEY. CCA 3826] Denial on Appeal March 10th, ’14 ->http://www.armfor.uscourts.gov/newcaaf/journal/2014Jrnl/2014Mar.htm … *Note* 10 days B4 Jose Padilla

  thefrolickingmole
    #2544477, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Montys Götterdämmerung in print.

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/nov/05/hacks-review-donna-brazile-hillary-clinton-democrats-donald-trump

    Printing the lot because Monts needs to explain how good ‘Illary was again..

    Twice in the past five presidential elections, the Democrats won the popular vote only to meet defeat in the electoral college. In 2000, a mere 537-vote deficit in Florida and the US supreme court stood between Al Gore and the White House. Sixteen years later, Hillary Clinton garnered a 2.86 million vote plurality, only to see her ambitions dashed in the Rust Belt.

    Both times, Donna Brazile was there, first as Gore’s campaign manager, then in 2016 as the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

    Brazile most certainly has a story to tell. In Hacks, her new book, she points fingers, names names and self-absolves. Replete with f-bombs, male anatomical references and tales of alcohol consumption, the book is an easy and vivid read, everything one expects in a first-person campaign narrative – except for its detailed discussion of Russia’s hacks, WikiLeaks, and threats to Brazile herself. On that score, the book is down-right alarming.

    From the get-go, Brazile bristles with contempt for Robby Mook, the data-driven Clinton campaign manager, and Brandon Davis, Mook’s emissary to the Democratic National Committee (DNC). She is respectfully disapproving of Clinton’s hauteur and tin ear, which she captures with a deft touch, and bathes Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Brazile’s predecessor at the debt-ridden DNC, with acid-laced kindness.

    Three titanic egos – Barack, Hillary, and Debbie – had stripped the party to a shell for their own purposes
    Donna Brazile
    Brazile also takes the Obamas to task for standing idly as the Democratic party imploded on their watch. As Brazile tells it, “three titanic egos – Barack, Hillary, and Debbie – had stripped the party to a shell for their own purposes.”

    Brazile pummels Mook. Mincing no words, she declares: “I want to talk about the arrogance and isolation of the Clinton campaign and the cult of Robby Mook, who felt fresh but turned up stale, in a campaign haunted by ghosts and lacking in enthusiasm, focus, and heart.”

    In Brazile’s view, campaigns are supposed to be about competence in execution, passion and fun. On this score, Mook was 0-for-3. Worse, Mook and his men sought to put the kibosh on Brazile’s efforts to bolster the DNC and the Democrats, which tack was driven in large measure by sexism but not racism, according to the African-American Brazile.

    Over a conference call with the Clinton campaign’s high command, Brazile recalls, genital size became the measure of all things. She announced: “This feels like power and control. Gentlemen, let’s just put our dicks on the table and see who’s got the bigger one, because I know that mine is bigger than all of yours.”

    Interestingly, Huma Abedin, Clinton’s supposed alter ego, is never present during these dust-ups, giving the impression that she was simply Clinton’s kid-sister and disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner’s ex-wife. Abedin as strategic player? Not so much.

    After Clinton’s “deplorables” speech at Cipriani Wall Street and her collapse at the 9/11 ceremony in lower Manhattan, Brazile writes that she was forced to take stock of Clinton’s candidacy and assess the possibility of replacing the ticket, a power actually possessed by the DNC. In Brazile’s view, a combination of Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Cory Booker would have been a dream team, particularly in the face of Donald Trump’s appeal to white working-class voters and the Democrats’ dependence on minority turnout. Brazile also writes that Clinton’s failure to immediately come clean about her bout with pneumonia “fed the impression that Hillary was lying to us”.

    As to be expected, Brazile goes easy on Brazile. She makes no mention of the DNC spending scarce funds in get-out-the-vote efforts that targeted Chicago (in reliably blue Illinois) and New Orleans (in predictably red Louisiana). She also pushes back hard against accusations that she leaked primary debate questions to the Clinton campaign, even as she was a CNN commentator.

    Still, Brazile acknowledges that as the result of binding agreements hammered out by Wasserman Schultz, the DNC had become a Clinton campaign subsidiary. Yes, the Bernie Bros really had reason to be angry. The fix was in.

    Brazile also deals with race, gender, and identity politics. Hacks recounts how turnout among black women dropped from Obama’s presidential bids to Clinton’s run, and discusses incarceration as an issue of particular concern to African American voters. At the same time, Brazile, an adjunct assistant professor, writes of how her students disapproved of identity politics.

    Sounding awfully like Columbia’s Mark Lilla, Brazile comments that her students thought Clinton spent too much time “trying to appeal to people based on their race, or their gender, or their sexual orientation” and not enough time on the issues.

    In reality, even with Donald Trump, this is a problem the Democrats must address. Running up the score in Blue America, without an eye toward America’s interior, is a surefire way of making 2020 a rerun of 2000 and 2016.

  stackja
    #2544479, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    2GB EXCLUSIVE: Josh Frydenberg’s mother had passport on arrival in Australia
    Ray reveals he’s been sent immigration documents of Josh Frydenberg’s mother Erika Strausz, whose immigration papers show she held a passport when she immigrated to Australia in 1950, despite claiming she was stateless

    Download this podcast here

  Mother Lode
    #2544481, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Cripes, Nota.

    And what does the SAW stand for?

    Still A Wally?

  notafan
    #2544482, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Obviously neither of those examples were good mulsims

  notafan
    #2544484, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    S.A.W. Sallallahu alayhi wa Salam,which means (Peace be upon him)

  m0nty
    #2544486, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Internal deliberations of prosecutors that do not directly reveal grand jury proceedings are not Rule 6(e) material.

    A report on Mueller’s team deciding that they have enough evidence to indict Flynn seems to be fully covered by that ruling.

    Monty confirms Mueller’s Manafort Grand Jury leaks were a violation of the law. Thanks, Monts.

    The leaks on the Manafort charges were specified as from “sources briefed on the matter”, which means it was not the investigative team itself. Wrong again, Snoopy.

  cuckoo
    #2544487, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    ABC Radio National ululating this morning over the Paradise Papers leaks. According to them, any ‘secret’, legitmate or otherwise, that a Rich Person wants to keep secret, is fair game, however obtained. Which is nice coming from a bunch of public servants who squealed like pigs when their taxpayer-funded salaries were revealed.

  mh
    #2544488, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    US liberal ‘entertainment’ industry now slipping in it’s own shit:

    Larry David hit over ‘Saturday Night Live’ joke on concentration camps

    Larry David’s joke referencing the Holocaust didn’t go over so well with many “Saturday Night Live” viewers.

    Fans on social media criticized the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star after he joked about picking up women at concentration camps in his opening monologue during Saturday night’s episode. Many people said the jokes were insensitive.

    “I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered if I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I be checking women out in the camp? I think I would,” David said in his monologue.

    “However, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp,” he added….

  H B Bear
    #2544489, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Gotta fill those immigration forms out correctly people. Or just throw them overboard.

  Mother Lode
    #2544492, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    I must admit that I am enjoying all the Liberals’ erstwhile pom-pom wavers dumping on them.

    They must sit in their bunkers wondering how it is that Labor is able to rely upon a vast drone army that will not turn against them no matter how many Labor ideals they betray, and yet the Lib voters are angry when they do the same.

    Lets face it, half of them belong in Labor anyway. It says a lot about the likes of Turnbull and Pyne that they were not even up to Labor’s standards.

  notafan
    #2544494, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Seems like modest or shaven is the rule, I have a picture in my head of weird beard no mustache, though clearly some sport mustaches so I’d withdraw that comment.

    Still til someone definitively comes up with a conversion story, the idea of crazed white man is just as likely especially considering he taught summer bible college.

  herodotus
    #2544496, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    ABC The World Today – in brief
    1. Shooter in USA.
    2. More transparency required about big business accounting and use of Caribbean tax shelters. Not so much concern about who Soros funds, or the Clinton mob, or how GetUp! and Greens derive their moolah, or the tax-free status and lack of good governance of the union movement. Companies were even tarred with the fossil fuel brush at one stage.
    3. Trump should be trying to get North Korea back to the negotiating table, because they are rational actors.
    4. Turnbull should be more agreeable to that nice photogenic young socialist NZ premier and give them some Manus reffos.
    5. Pauline Hanson introduced throwing a party to launch her campaign in QLD.
    6. Saudi crown prince will not be pleasing everyone.
    7. Catalan runaways in Belgium.
    8. Young people prefer messaging to actually talking on their Phones.

  egg_
    #2544498, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    2GB EXCLUSIVE: Josh Frydenberg’s mother…

    The 2nd-smartest man in the room sounds like a case of a note from “Epstein’s mother”.

  cuckoo
    #2544499, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    [Brazile] also pushes back hard against accusations that she leaked primary debate questions to the Clinton campaign, even as she was a CNN commentator.

    What? You mean the thing she admitted to in TIME magazine in March of this year? The thing she says she would always ‘regret’? So now it’s back to being merely an ‘accusation’ that she is ‘pushing hard back against’. Are we at war with Eurasia yet?

  herodotus
    #2544500, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Radio silence! Has their tower been hit by lightning?

  srr
    #2544507, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Kevin W. Retweeted
    Տᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ ن Russian Bot‏ @SandraTXAS 23m23 minutes ago

    Christians start taking your guns to church.

    #Antifa #resist wants a war, we need to be prepared.

    Texas Church Shooting

    #MAGA
    https://twitter.com/SandraTXAS/status/927346094119452674
    _______________

    Yet the more this declared and practiced tactic of the UN’s various actors to further drive people from their Christian faith, the more those claiming to be ‘christians‘ and ‘anti-big government‘ are making excuses for the UN’s push to disarm Christians.

    Another deranged atheist goes on another mass murder spree at another Christian Church in Christian America, and yet again the Anti-Christian spin merchants go to great lengths to hide telling details of the murderer and attack Christians revealing them.

    The MSM image of Kelly is not one anyone who recently had dealings with him would recognise, but the image of the bearded Kelly could very well jog someone’s memory of dealings with him AND others who should also be investigated ASAP.

  cuckoo
    #2544508, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Larry David’s joke referencing the Holocaust didn’t go over so well with many “Saturday Night Live” viewers.

    It’s a bit like that episode of Seinfeld where Jerry is making out with his girfriend during Schindler’s List. True story: I was once in a Melbourne movie house watching a holocaust movie and almost the only other person in the cinema was a prominent member of the leftist progressive establishment, who was eating popcorn through the movie.

  Snoopy
    #2544511, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    The leaks on the Manafort charges were specified as from “sources briefed on the matter”, which means it was not the investigative team itself.

    They would say that wouldn’t they?

  Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2544512, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Lizzie, go out there and ask them in a totally convincing voice, “Hubby is on the phone. wants to know if you’ve measured twice so there will be no mistakes!”

    Great minds must think alike, Mike of M, because that is what I just did. Didn’t say he was on the phone, but passed the supervisory element over to him: my husband said that all measurements should be double-checked, but I expect you have already done that. Then a big smile, and would you like coffee?

  H B Bear
    #2544513, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Mother Lode compared to the Lieborals the Liars deliver in spades for their members. OK a few of them get the Chiquita Mushrooms treatment as their jobs are evaporated to save Gaia and formerly safe Liar seats from the Greens but everyone else is looked after. Their CFMEU paymasters see industrial laws repealed, more cash streams into union superannuation and insurance rackets, Fair Work Australia and the judiciary is stacked with maaaates. Contrast the Lieborals who only seem to go to war against their dwindling base.

  egg_
    #2544514, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    3. Trump should be trying to get North Korea back to the negotiating table, because they are rational actors.

    Is Aunty sub-letting the DPRK News service to write their scripts?

  egg_
    #2544518, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    3. Trump should be trying to get North Korea back to the negotiating table, because they are rational actors.

    I thought the NorKs nukes facility had an unfortunate “accident”?

  Snoopy
    #2544519, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Is Aunty sub-letting the DPRK News service to write their scripts?

    Arse about. The DPRK News Service is an ABC sock.

  Slayer of Memes
    #2544525, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    [Brazile] also pushes back hard against accusations that she leaked primary debate questions to the Clinton campaign, even as she was a CNN commentator.

    What? You mean the thing she admitted to in TIME magazine in March of this year? The thing she says she would always ‘regret’? So now it’s back to being merely an ‘accusation’ that she is ‘pushing hard back against’. Are we at war with Eurasia yet?

    We have always been at war with Eurasia Eastasia Eurasia…

    TO THE GULAG FOR YOU!!

  egg_
    #2544527, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    From the OOF:

    TheirSBS News last night gushing about a huuuge new Solar farm in Chile “because it has no oil” (WTF?)

    SBS News is the low budget Community Channel version of TheirABC News.

    The thing had a central monolith that looked like it was begging for Druids or something to worship it.

    Stalled Chile Solar Farm Is Seeking $800 Million to Restart (Bloomberg)

    EIG Global Energy Partners, the U.S. private equity investor that took over the $1 billion Cerro Dominador solar plant last year, has received interest from “several international banks,” Fernando Gonzalez, the project’s chief executive officer, said in an email Monday. He started pursuing project-finance debt about three weeks ago, and declined to say how much he’s seeking. The company expects to close a deal this year.

    EIG is seeking about $800 million in construction debt, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to discuss the matter. An EIG spokesman declined to comment Tuesday on the scale of the deal.

    EIG is moving forward with a project that threatened to become the biggest white elephant in Chile. The 110-megawatt solar-thermal plant previously known as Atacama I was a joint venture between EIG and the distressed Spanish clean-energy giant Abengoa SA. The Spanish developer spent about $200 million before halting work in the Atacama desert in early 2016, as the company teetered on the edge of bankruptcy, and in December gave its stake to EIG.

  srr
    #2544528, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    notafan
    #2544494, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Seems like modest or shaven is the rule, I have a picture in my head of weird beard no mustache, though clearly some sport mustaches so I’d withdraw that comment.

    Still til someone definitively comes up with a conversion story, the idea of crazed white man is just as likely especially considering he taught summer bible college.

    Who the hell’s talking conversion?

    And since when are everyone who ‘teach Christian children’ “Christians”?

    When did ‘protecting and defending’ ‘The Church’ stop including the reminder that [email protected] seek out positions of trust working with children, for their hunting?

    Funny that you stalk my posts looking for any little thing you can verbal, twist and bullshit about, but you skip this one –

    Dishonorable Discharge: Felony Viewing and possessing child p0rn0graphy.

    TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2

    [No.14-0387/AF. U.S. v. Devin P. KELLEY. CCA 3826] Denial on Appeal March 10th, ’14 ->http://www.armfor.uscourts.gov/newcaaf/journal/2014Jrnl/2014Mar.htm … *Note* 10 days B4 Jose Padilla

    Funny that you also keep ignoring the fact that those monsters NETWORK, Internationally, and helping the public identify one can and does help identify and break their networking rings.

  dover_beach
    #2544533, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Devine:

    Tomorrow night’s Theology on Tap meeting, titled Listening as a Form of Love, has been cancelled after organiser Natalie Ambrose received an email on Friday afternoon from The Rose Hotel licensee George Kanellos.

    “I’m terribly sorry to inform you that we can no longer let you host your event with us in the beer garden,” the email said.

    “We’ve experienced some backlash from customers, and within these complaints they have threatened not to return if these events continue… I was told by staff yesterday that worked the previous event that 4 different groups of people got up and left and, out of the two groups, we were told that they might not ever come back.

    Two things strike me as revealing the awful shithole Australia is becoming. Firstly, that complaints were even made; and secondly, that the pub management caved even though the monthly event brings in 200-300 people on a Monday night.

  m0nty
    #2544534, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    They would say that wouldn’t they?

    Careful Snoopy, you’re sounding like USSR.

  Snoopy
    #2544536, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Stalled Chile Solar Farm Is Seeking $800 Million to Restart

    There are 1 million Greens voters in Australia. Just a donation of USD 800 each and this magnificent facility could be saving the world.

  notafan
    #2544542, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    In a public forum no-one ‘stalks posts’ when commenting about the substance of the information but apparently that is verboten in srr totalitarian no free speech land.

    All you have is speculation, so speculating that someone who has teaching bible college in his linkedin profile probably isn’t a muslim isn’t unreasonable.

    In the context of antifa, a beard has no bearing.

    As for people claiming to be Christian who are not Christian, you are the proof in the pudding.

  srr
    #2544543, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    TheLastRefuge‏ @TheLastRefuge2 12m12 minutes ago

    Texas Heroes: Johnnie Langendorff and Armed Witness Chased Church Shooter to His Demise…

    Interesting video interview below. Texan Johnnie Langendorff arrived at the intersection near the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and witnessed a good Samaritan (neighbor) returning rifle fire with the church shooter Devin Patrick Kelley.

    As shooter Kelley attempted to escape the area, together Langendorff and the armed good Samaritan gave chase in Johnnie’s truck.

    TEXAS – Summer Caddel said her boyfriend, Johnnie Langendorff, called her moments after the shooting at First Baptist Church and told her that he saw a gunfight between the shooter and a neighbor, who was returning fire.

    Langendorff then told Caddel the suspect — identified at Devin Kelley — then got into an SUV and drove away, and the two gave chase. (read more*)

    Publius2016 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Great comment from video: “..this is another example of why the FBI has a credibility issue. They withhold the gunmans ID until they delete his social media accounts ..to prevent the public from reading any radical postings, then they confiscate the witnesses phone to prevent the public for getting images depicting the gunmans appearance at the time ..the FBI wants to control the public opinion and dictate what this mans motive was.”

    * https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/05/texas-heroes-johnnie-langendorff-and-armed-witness-chased-church-shooter-to-his-demise/

  Chris
    #2544546, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Leftists after Muslim terror attacks: “Thoughts and prayers for the victims, and the poor Muslims facing backlash”

    Leftists after Antifa member kills people in Church shooting: “Fuck your prayers white cisgendered scum. HAHAHAHAHA”

    I have been reading Instapundit since a few days before 11/9/2001, and Bolt since 2007, but even I need a few actual examples before I pay that one.

  Joe
    #2544547, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    So, the Texas shooter is dead, yes. So what are the authorities investigating? No case to answer, as the perp. is deceased.

  notafan
    #2544554, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Was reading about that DB

    One of mine attends a similar Monday night thing in Melbourne.

    None of those present would have been unaware that it was Theology on Tap night and the nun talking only mentioned ssmarriage in passing.

    Why were they even there if talking about religious beliefs was so damaging to their psyche?

    Sounds like a premediated and successful agenda to drive faith out of the public arena.

  Chris
    #2544556, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Gay rebels: Why some older homosexual men don’t support same-sex marriage
    The Conversation By Peter Robinson, Swinburne University of Technology
    Updated about 4 hours ago

    “I … don’t for the life of me understand why the gay community has decided to emulate an institution that doesn’t work for even straight people … It is laughable.”

    This is what a 59-year-old black gay activist in Los Angeles told me of his views on same-sex marriage.

    snip

    Should same-sex marriage be approved, the fear among radical queers is that it would become the gold standard for same-sex relationships and other relationship styles would be regarded as less worthy.

    This is about more than marriage.

    My latest research shows that gay men aged 60 and over had a strong propensity not to stop working after retirement and to have poorly planned superannuation.

    These men told me they used work to keep retirement boredom at bay. Poorly-planned super is also a feature of baby boomers and of some men living with HIV.

    I interviewed four older men living with HIV. Two had made careful plans for their old age while the other two had not, saying that because of their HIV they had not expected to live to old age.

    In contrast, many young gay men knew about and were interested in old-age planning.

    Because gay social spaces and practices valorise youthfulness, they can serve to propagate ageist beliefs. Some young gay men I interviewed said that older gays were only permitted to share their social spaces if they were youthful. Some also said gay men of the baby boomer generation had brought HIV/AIDS on themselves.

    Others however lamented the absence of non-sexualised social settings where different generations could socialise and exchange experiences.

    If more young gay men embrace a “pseudo straight” identity through marriage and children, it is likely older men will continue to be marginalised along with their views and beliefs about relationships and family.

    It is refreshing to know, however, that some young gays have a real interest in speaking to and learning from older gays and their lived experience..

    Their ABC link

  entropy
    #2544558, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    the $1 billion Cerro Dominador solar plant

    Sounds like something a criminal mastermind might construct.

  Chris
    #2544561, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Slayer, that is awful. Please provide an eyebleach link with stuff like that.

  entropy
    #2544562, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Joe
    #2544547, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:37 pm
    So, the Texas shooter is dead, yes. So what are the authorities investigating? No case to answer, as the perp. is deceased.

    The narrative, Joe. The authorities are investigating how to manage the narrative.

  Boambee John
    #2544565, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    a vast drone army that will not turn against them no matter how many Labor ideals they betray

    Look Mother Lode, I agree that m0nty is overweight, but “vast drone army” seems a bit of an exaggeration.

  Snoopy
    #2544568, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    m0nty
    #2544534, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:25 pm
    They would say that wouldn’t they?

    Careful Snoopy, you’re sounding like USSR.

    So you can’t deny it, I see.

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2544570, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    “I … don’t for the life of me understand why the gay community has decided to emulate an institution that doesn’t work for even straight people … It is laughable.”

    The homosexualist community haven’t suddenly embraced white picket fences.

    They want to destroy the institution from the inside out. They’ve done this by co-opting women and idiot fauxservatives as their battering rams.

  Boambee John
    #2544571, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    C.L.
    #2544521, posted on November 6, 2017 at 1:16 pm
    Rand Paul’s injuries far more severe than initially thought.

    m0nty was gurgling with delight at the news of Paul’s bashing.

    m0nty loves political violence (but only when directed at those who disagree with him).

  The Beer Whisperer
    #2544572, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Newly qualified primary school teacher “cried his eyes out” three weeks into the job, and then quits.

    They don’t make ’em like they used to!

    A classroom of kids can smell blood in the water better than any shark.

  m0nty
    #2544575, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    So you can’t deny it, I see.

    No, I can’t deny your bare assertion that everything is lies. There there.

  Slayer of Memes
    #2544577, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    I have been reading Instapundit since a few days before 11/9/2001, and Bolt since 2007, but even I need a few actual examples before I pay that one.

    Example One

  Boambee John
    #2544582, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Beery at 1400

    Fiancee of a friend started as a science teacher at a private school.

    Early in first term someone threw a live frog at her in class. She caught it, dug out her dissection kit, put a probe through its brain, pinned it to a board and fully dissected it.

    Then she passed the board around the class for inspection. No more such problems!

  Slayer of Memes
    #2544583, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Slayer, that is awful. Please provide an eyebleach link with stuff like that.

    I got more like the above from Twitter too…

    …and the stuff I have on Facebook is even more vile…

  overburdened
    #2544584, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Vehicle rego- rego fee $65 motor vehicle TAX $448 CTP premium $335.5 GST $33.5 MCIS levies (possibly TAXES the cynical may think) $108 and odd cents. After being ‘levied’ and ‘service charged’ for everything, I have decided to source a wizened old accountant with a comb over and thick glasses. Not to do my tax but to forensically examine where my taxes go, because I’m copulated if I can see how any of this gouging benefits people that work. I do not get a warm inner glow from government sanctioned wealth distribution away from people that have a crack to mendicant shit heads.

  Chris
    #2544585, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Yuuurk. What ugly sentiments.

  95. Chris
    #2544586, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Agree overburdened.
    I have started posting comments like ‘How many families’ taxes does it take to pay for a tax-hoovering ABC staff member?’

  96. Eddystone
    #2544587, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-Vegas that men who acquire multiple firearms, especially semi-automatic rifles, ought to be considered lunatics until proved otherwise.

    That’s me off to the head doctor to get certified as non-lunatic.

    What numpty posted that?

  97. Atoms for Peace
    #2544589, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    QLD time..first 20.

  99. overburdened
    #2544594, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Righto time to go and move to step 342,345 in a series to try and make my fibro shack habitable. Phatic communion complete, it’s now time for the $$ talk with the builder. I have a sneaking suspicion I may get to pay a bit more to consolidated revenue by dint of spending some of the bit they didn’t get last time.

  100. Slayer of Memes
    #2544600, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Also thanks for the mention Sparkx.

    Don’t forget to like and follow 😉

  101. Slayer of Memes
    #2544601, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    IT’S ON!!

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will hold a major press conference, Blue Room, Parliament House, Canberra 2:30pm

  102. Snoopy
    #2544602, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Poor old Monty. Thrashing around and verballing. The Supersoldier Sunday flop has left him unhinged.

  103. egg_
    #2544603, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Vehicle rego- rego fee $65 motor vehicle TAX $448 CTP premium $335.5 GST $33.5 MCIS levies (possibly TAXES the cynical may think) $108 and odd cents.

    Their one-eyed Adam Spencer was going to tax on the number of cylinders/displacement on top of the existing tax which is based on vehicle weight*, all in the name of appeasing ManBearPig.

    *Closer related to actual vehicle fuel consumption, especially for lead-footed ABC types ‘in a hurry’?

  104. Slayer of Memes
    #2544606, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Also, in response to Wil Wheaton’s tweet, I would like to note that it is nice to see Hollywood celebrities taking time off from sexually assaulting each other, and then covering it up, to condemn prayer…

  105. The Beer Whisperer
    #2544608, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Then she passed the board around the class for inspection. No more such problems!

    Wow. We destroyed a substitute teacher back in primary school. I doubt the poor thing ever walked back into a classroom. If you’re out there, I’m sorry. We were brutal.

  106. egg_
    #2544610, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    the $1 billion Cerro Dominador solar plant

    Sounds like something a criminal mastermind might construct.

    Desert ‘poppy’ cultivation?

  107. Snoopy
    #2544611, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Turnbull squibs it. The uniparty is closing ranks to protect lying dual citizens.

  108. thefrollickingmole
    #2544612, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    On the old fart and his caravan/ rates battle.

    Shire CEO Rhonda Evans said there was an incorrect belief within some sections of the community that people who pay their rates can do what they want with their property.

    She needs to be held down and a vigorous mallard ducking applied/.

  109. Delta A
    #2544614, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will hold a major press conference, Blue Room, Parliament House, Canberra 2:30pm

    Any further info?

  110. Snoopy
    #2544616, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Turnbull’s advice to liars. Keep lying and you’ll be okay. Wink, wink. Nod, nod.

  111. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2544617, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    IT’S ON!!

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will hold a major press conference, Blue Room, Parliament House, Canberra 2:30pm

    Probably just a head count to work out how many foreign agents he has in his cabinet.

  112. Slayer of Memes
    #2544618, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Malcontent Termite, on the MP Citizenship issue:

    “It’s not an important issue.”
    “It’s not something the public is interested in.”
    “It’s a distraction.”

    “I am going to introduce a rule that parliamentarians have to sign and lodge a document with the Register of Interests declaring they are not a foreign citizen. This is not an audit.”

    So MPs will have to lodge a document confirming they are not in breach of s44…. in addition to the signed declaration required when the nominate to the AEC saying that they are not in breach of s44….

    Have we reached peak Potential Greatness(tm) yet??

  113. Slayer of Memes
    #2544619, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    This is Malcontent’s ‘Clayton’s Audit’…. the citizenship audit you have when you’ve been denying any need for a citizenship audit….

    I do so hope Sinc and aussiepundit are going to come in here and lecture us about just how great of a PM Mal is being by tackling this issue head-on…

  114. egg_
    #2544620, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Monckton responded to two of Adams Spencer’s specific questions concerning Greenland research and critics of his Congressional testimony. Regarding Adam’s question of CO2 in the Cambrian era, Monckton tried to finish his answer, but Adam did not want to hear it and abruptly finished the interview, saying “that’s not going anywhere”. Where did you intend the interview to go, Adam? Perhaps concerned that Monckton was so easily swatting his bouncers away, Adam threw down his cricket ball and went home. The question remains: Adam Spencer declared twice that he was impartial. Why then did he hang up?

    Leftoid tribalist or ‘man of Science’?

  115. Slayer of Memes
    #2544622, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Also Mal is going to require it to be done within 21 days of the resolution being introduced…

    …there are only 19 more sitting days left this year…

    Bravo, Mal. Bra-fucking-vo…
    *golfclap*

  116. Gab
    #2544623, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    I’ve read the Texas shooter who murdered people during a Sunday service had an illegal gun and the hero who stopped him had a legally registered gun. Hope that’s correct.

  117. egg_
    #2544624, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    In May 2005, as part of the Greenhouse Advisory Panel, he advocated for car registration fees to link with engine size, to help people focus on their greenhouse impact and environmental footprint.

  118. Ellen of Tasmania
    #2544625, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Shire CEO Rhonda Evans said there was an incorrect belief within some sections of the community that people who pay their rates can do what they want with their property.

    You can kill your own baby because “you can do what you want with your own body” but heaven forbid that you consider the land you own your own.

    Missing Christianity yet?

  119. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2544626, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    The old fella’s caravan in Menzies (WA) is an improvement on some of the dumps in that town.

    You have to love the Council sheila’s mindset; “Just because you pay rates doesn’t mean you can do what you like on your land”

    Remote area Nazi.

  120. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2544627, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    True story: I was once in a Melbourne movie house watching a holocaust movie and almost the only other person in the cinema was a prominent member of the leftist progressive establishment, who was eating popcorn through the movie.

    Becoming a Popcorn Nazi is not the answer my friend.

  121. egg_
    #2544628, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Any further info?

    The Friedeggburger defence.

  122. srr
    #2544629, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    As I was saying (contrary to the lies notafan obsessively puts to my name), hiding the true appearance of the murderer helps hide others he associates with who share his evil mind –

    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 58m58 minutes ago

    http://www.armfor.uscourts.gov/newcaaf/journal/2014Jrnl/2014Mar.htm

    Tossed from the military for child p0rn

    Sutherland Springs
    ..
    🅾️ 🇭 🇴 🇺 🇷 ❗ Retweeted
    Carrie ❤️America 🇺🇸‏ @carrieksada 1h1 hour ago

    I hope that the #Texas @FBI is investigating #DevinPatrickKelley FB pal Dave Pollack.

    Pollack encouraged Kelley to ‘go after the ❤️ of the far-right: conservative churches’.

    Pollack is connected to #Antifa.

    #TexasChurchShooter
    @jaketapper here you go 👌🏼
    https://twitter.com/carrieksada/status/927342639908716544
    ________________________________

    Note also that this is the second time in two occasions that Catholic ‘church’ obsessed notafan has gone hell for leather to sell the FALSE narrative that the mass murderer of Christians in a Christian Church were themselves “Christians”.

    Note also that notafan gives those two mass murders “Christian” status, yet notafan continues to declare that I am not.

    … anyway, I have some SHY fun to share … she’s even more famous now … 😉

  123. Slayer of Memes
    #2544630, posted on November 6, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Hours after Abbott criticises Mal over his ‘do nothing’ approach to the citizenship issue, Mal backflips and announces ‘tough new resolutions’ (I know, I know… stop giggling at the back…) to resolve the crisis (a crisis he denied existed for the past 8 weeks)

    Who said Abbott isn’t still influential in the LNP? He’s certainly got PM Malcolm ‘Potential Greatness’ Turnbull dancing to his tune…

  124. egg_
    #2544632, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Rego rebate plan to reward small-car owners

    By Tim Dick, Urban Affairs Reporter
    The Sydney Morning Herald
    Wednesday May 4 2005

    Registration fees will be reduced for cars with small engines and increased for those with large ones, including most four-wheel-drives, if the State Government adopts recommendations to reduce greenhouse gases.

    Members of the Greenhouse Advisory Panel support the idea as part of a strategy to reduce vehicle emissions.

    Private car owners pay between $200 and $352 for annual car registration, depending on their car’s weight, but under the plan the fee would be based on engine capacity.

    Martijn Wilder, the advisory panel’s chairman, said he supported financial incentives being used to encourage vehicles that produced less greenhouse gas.

    North Sydney Council plans to vary residents’ street parking fees depending on engine size.

    Under that scheme, the fee for a parking permit will be halved for “very low impact” cars, reduced by a quarter for small cars, kept the same for most family sedans and increased for large four-wheel-drives and cars with eight-cylinder engines.

    “The panel supports what the council is doing,” Mr Wilder said.

    “It’s not perfect. You’re not going to catch everyone, but you’re not going to do that anyway.”

    The insurance company IAG has previously raised the possibility of reducing premiums for those who drive shorter distances, but Mr Wilder said that could hit poorer people in outer suburbs, while the registration fee method would not.

    “I think [it] is a more equitable way of doing it,” he said.

    The panel’s response to the Government’s greenhouse strategy discussion paper makes six recommendations, including varying stamp duty on cars based on emissions, introducing incentives for people to use hybrid cars and bicycles and lobbying the Federal Government to do away with subsidies and tax breaks that encourage people to use large cars.

    The discussion paper said cars and trucks produced 88 per cent of transport emissions, with half of that coming from private vehicles.

    “While private fuel consumption has decreased due to improved technology, this has been offset by increases in new-vehicle weight and power,” it said.

    In London, cars powered by alternative fuels, such as Toyota’s Prius, are exempt from the £5 congestion charge to enter the city centre. China has recently adopted fuel consumption standards for four-wheel-drives that some analysts say are tougher than those in the United States.

    The Government is understood to be less than enthusiastic about the registration fee idea, but another of its panellists, Adam Spencer, said more should be done so that people knew the environmental effect of their everyday actions.

    “I think fundamentally people aren’t aware of the greenhouse impact and the environmental footprint of their day-to-day actions, whether that’s zipping around in a car or running the clothes drier,” he said. “I support in principle a wide range of actions that would educate people more to [those] impacts.”

    Michael Salmon, a spokesman for the Premier, Bob Carr, said the greenhouse strategy would go to cabinet soon and would be released for public comment in a couple of months.

    From drive.com.au

  125. Slayer of Memes
    #2544634, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    It’s funny to watch ‘The Great Communicator” stammer and stumble his way through this press conference announcing a resolution to fix the crisis that he has denied existed for the past 8 weeks…

    More ‘Potential Greatness(tm)’ on display every passing moment…

  126. srr
    #2544635, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    🙂 – Australian Greens (professional leach), Sarah Hanson-Young

    Thomas Wictor Retweeted
    Razorbackrepublican‏ @KevinMounce3 10m10 minutes ago
    Replying to @C_M_Marlowe @Cyn_Gallant @ThomasWictor

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DN64hT2VQAUfH-I.jpg

    https://twitter.com/KevinMounce3/status/927381463544336384

    😆

  127. notafan
    #2544637, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    As I was saying (contrary to the lies notafan obsessively puts to my name), hiding the true appearance of the murderer helps hide others he associates with who share his evil mind –

    No I didn’t.

    All I did was say that someone who has a linkedin account saying he taught bible school/was a former member of a Church community is unlikely to be a muslim.

    There is no evidence that either of those shooters was muslims, I never once claimed either was a good Christian.

    Obviously logic and reason are not your strong points.

    As to the colour of your character, I have formed an opinion based on the evidence before me.

  128. egg_
    #2544639, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Under that scheme, the fee for a parking permit will be halved for “very low impact” cars, reduced by a quarter for small cars, kept the same for most family sedans and increased for large four-wheel-drives and cars with eight-cylinder engines.

    The AGL Greenie ranga would be most pleased.

    There’s already a weight tax and a fuel tax – how could vehicle inefficiency not be taxed under such a scheme, tard?

  129. Peter Castieau
    #2544640, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    thefrolickingmole
    #2544437, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:24 pm
    Peter Castieau

    How did the Corey do go?

    DrBeauGan did a pretty accurate summary

    DrBeauGan
    #2542915, posted on November 4, 2017 at 3:24 pm
    To summarise, final report,

    There were about ten tables with an average seven people per table, about three blokes to each Sheila. I met custard outside and we went in. You could sit at any table except the one next to the lectern which was for Cory and his stooges. I went looking for the table with all the pretty girls, but there wasn’t one. So custard chose one next to Cory’s. This gave me an excellent view of the Swan river and a clear view of the blokes at my table which was not at all excellent.

    Cory walked the tables and I took the chance to tell him that the AC party desperately needed a spokesman who could say frightful things on television with an engaging grin, someone like Milo but preferably not gay, someone with wit, elan, humour who could think fast and who hated and despised lefties. Someone young and personable who could let people know it was possible to be a conservative without being a stodgy old fart. I put the young and personable bit in to make it clear I wasn’t applying for the job.

    He wants the job himself, although he didn’t put it that way. I don’t think he has the style to do it properly, so I think he’ll get ignored by the media. Which will mean death. He said later that he aims to get ten percent of the vote and enough senators to get listened to.

    I suspect he likes stodgy old farts and isn’t at all keen on Milo.

    Then we started, with coffee and three admin types giving very boring speeches very badly. We could have had croissants or cakes with the coffee but nobody did. Then we got a rather niggardly bacon egg tomato on toast combo. At this point we got Cory.

    Cory is not an inspiring orator, but he usually avoids bullshit. He does plain common sensical speaking, which is very refreshing. He didn’t go on too long. I couldn’t disagree with his judgements, in the main, and I’m good at disagreement. You can read all his policies on the AC website and in his weekly newsletter. None of it was surprising.

    After he finished, there were questions from the audience. I have to say, most were from very old blokes who looked as if they might die before they finished, and in some cases we hoped they would. Once they got hold of a microphone, they rambled. Custard didn’t ramble but asked a sensible question about gst and why WA should have to save SA from the world of pain their unspeakable government was busy creating. Cory still hasn’t grasped the concept of competitive federalism.

    I wasn’t brave enough endure any more questions so went outside for a smoke at this point, beating the others by about five minutes. I nattered with a few other blokes including one who had come up from darkest Bunbury. Then I nattered with Custard for a few minutes, then he went off and I went home.

    Cory is a sane and decent man and reasonably bright for a politician. He can think strategically, but not terribly well. He may be concealing Napoleonic skills, in which case he’s doing a good job. He is streets ahead of any other politician in the country. Donald Trump he ain’t.

    I shall vote for anyone he puts up. If only out of desperation. But the party looks to have a serious shortage of brainpower. I doubt it has a big future until it acquires some.

  130. egg_
    #2544641, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    “Rego rebate plan to reward small-penis owners”, Adam?

  132. Sparkx
    #2544643, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Agreed Slayer. That presser was excruciating. I wander if Maocolm knew what he was on about.

  133. Slayer of Memes
    #2544644, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Also Mal specifically mentioned that his new ‘no dual citizens’ resolution specifically won’t affect people from countries where they won’t allow citizenship to be cancelled (even mentioning Dastyari and Iran as an example)… so what’s the fucking point?

    Yet another thought-bubble policy, introduced as a backflip to resolve an issue he denied ever existed, that doesn’t even fix the problem it is meant to address….

    Potential Greatness(tm) writ large…

  134. Zyconoclast
    #2544645, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    MPs to be forced to declare citizenship status

    This is the full statement of the proposed requirements:

    The House resolves that one, not later than 21 days from the date of the resolution and in subsequent parliaments being sworn in as a member, each member shall provide to the registrar of members interests a statement containing the following columns:
    a) declaration by the member that at that time the member nominated for election to the House of Representatives he or she was not, to the best of his or her knowledge and belief, a citizen of any country other than Australia;
    b) the declaration that the member, to the best of his or her knowledge and belief, is not a citizen of any other country apart from Australia;
    c) so far as the member is aware, the place and date of the members both and citizenship, which the member held at a time of both;
    d) so far as the member is aware, the place and date of the birth of the member’s parents;
    e) whether, to the best of the member’s knowledgeable, the member has ever been a citizen of another country, and if so, which country or countries; and
    f) if the member has entered the previous questions in the affirmative, then provide details and evidence of the time and manner in which the member’s citizenship of the other country was renounced or otherwise came to an end that.

  135. egg_
    #2544646, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Also Mal specifically mentioned that his new ‘no dual citizens’ resolution specifically won’t affect people from countries where they won’t allow citizenship to be cancelled (even mentioning Dastyari and Iran as an example)… so what’s the fucking point?

    Behold the pretty unicorn.

  136. Slayer of Memes
    #2544650, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    tl;dr of Malcontent’s ‘citizenship resolution’:
    PM wants all MP’s to make a declaration to parliament

    ..as opposed to the statuatory declaration they all have to sign and lodge with the AEC when they nominate…

  137. Dr Faustus
    #2544651, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Also Mal specifically mentioned that his new ‘no dual citizens’ resolution specifically won’t affect people from countries where they won’t allow citizenship to be cancelled (even mentioning Dastyari and Iran as an example)… so what’s the fucking point?

    The resolution will not affect people who are not foreign citizens, but may be entitled to foreign citizenship. Like Alex Hawke, or Julia Banks.

    This imbroglio has a long way to play.

  138. dover_beach
    #2544652, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    What’s up with Peter Ford? He’s having a go at Devine’s article, linked upthread, claiming that the pub is not banning the event, that they were offered a private room which the event organizer refused. Devine has since published correspondence that indicates no such offer being made to the organizer.

  139. Slayer of Memes
    #2544653, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    the real question is, will Bill Shorten really give bi-partisan support to Mal’s brainfart citizenship resolution… or will he go for the jugular and demand a full audit, knowing that there are potentially several more s44 breaches in LNP ranks that Mal is desperately trying to hide?

  140. thefrollickingmole
    #2544654, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Peter Castieau
    #2544640, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Cheers for that, didnt see the post earlier..

    Zyconoclast
    #2544645, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    b) the declaration that the member, to the best of his or her knowledge and belief, is not a citizen of any other country apart from Australia;

    Why does that, and the rest of the crap remind me of this..again?

  141. thefrollickingmole
    #2544656, posted on November 6, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Hmmm havent heard much from Sef Efrica lately…

    All this in the context of some startling statistics. In a country of roughly 60 million people, less than 4 million pay tax, and almost 90 percent of them are white.

    See, thats why we need a treaty!!

    ….
    The country is considered one of the least lawful on earth, boasting some of the world’s highest rates of violent crime, with numbers of dead and wounded approaching what might be considered a low-grade civil war. According to Genocide Watch, the murder rate among South African white farmers is four times higher than among South Africans en masse. That rate increased every month after President Zuma sang his song, for as long as accurate records are available. (The police have been instructed to stop referring to race in their reports.) Being a white farmer in South Africa now rates as one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.

