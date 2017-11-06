Liberty Quote
Publicly-funded comedians and state-subsidised playwrights claim to be the edgy breakers of taboos as they denounce wars and government collusion with corporations. They never fear that government will respond by cutting their grants. Few admit that what makes liberal democracies liberal is that “power” will not throw you in prison, whether you speak the truth to it or not, and that taboos have been broken for so long that the most “edgy” thing an artist can do is to uphold them.— Nick Cohen
Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
Another week working for the leaners.
No one tell monty about the new thread
Glad you are there sharing the load Pete.
Or ssr
Greetings all.
Good Moaning.
Is Monty still on his atoll in the Pacific fighting the “‘Illary for president” wars?
Can we get Joe Biden or someone to parachute in and tell him the campaigns over, and they lost?
High noon!
Jo Nova reports on the ABC fantasy that Flinders Island can survive on unreliables.
ABC renewables hype strikes again: Rhiannon Shine reports Flinders Island as a showcase of the brave new renewables world. Let’s translate that spin and see just how pathetic it is. If anywhere was going to be totally renewable, Flinders Island would be it — a first world island, tiny population, massive subsidies, no access to cheap coal or gas power, government support at every level and placed in a handy wind stream known as “the Roaring Forties”. Yeah! This is one of the last places in the first world (short of Antarctic stations) where renewables might make sense. Ferrgoodnessake — they have to ship their diesel in. The ABC tells us “The Flinders Island Hub is becoming a showcase of the technology”. The real story here is that it will only theoretically be “60% renewable”, the price of electricity is already high, but won’t go down. No one will be farewelling diesel at all, except maybe on a few theoretical orgasmic days “sometime”. Even after this up-and-coming next leap, diesel will be the most reliable energy source on the island, still providing 40% of the electricity, and still the only thing that will stop blackouts when the batteries run flat. If this is showcase, I say: “Is that it?”
otto
10th Battalion A.I.F
try for 1sst 11, barely make waterboy
Who was it here grabbing generators in WA to send over East?
You have done a good job, we are chasing a beefy unit to cover for a failing transformer on site and the going rate is $3000 a day or $13,000 a week for hire.
All because SA bolloxed up their power supply.
That’s a keeper.
Anyone living in a share house in their 30s should be pitied not pre-selected.
Top twenty!
Peter Castieau
How did the Corey do go?
Newly qualified primary school teacher “cried his eyes out” three weeks into the job, and then quits.
They don’t make ’em like they used to!
I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-Vegas that men who acquire multiple firearms, especially semi-automatic rifles, ought to be considered lunatics until proved otherwise.
I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-Imelda Marcos that wamen who acquire multiple shoes, especially Jimmy Choos, ought to be considered excessive tyrannical lunatics until proved otherwise.
Governor Moonbeam is glowing with Gaia’s green light in the Vatican. Or something.
World needs ‘brain washing’ on climate change, Jerry Brown says at Vatican
Is that like indulging in awesome CO2 emissions flying to Rome from California?
Sounds like he is leading by example.
RARE.
Thomas Wictor @ThomasWictor
(7) If @SenWarren and @SenBlumenthal had their way, that armed citizen WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO RESPOND.
Thomas Wictor @ThomasWictor 33m33 minutes ago
More Thomas Wictor Retweeted Cindy
That is right.
Also note that the media is flooding us with young baby faced images of the mass murderer, NOT this more recent one of him bearded –
Same man, MSM prefered photo on the right –
https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/927341590926020609
They don’t train ’em like they used to! Mr Chips!
B/F from old OT
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
#2544444, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:26 pm
Lizzie, go out there and ask them in a totally convincing voice, “Hubby is on the phone. wants to know if you’ve measured twice so there will be no mistakes!”
Under US gun laws, a person subject of a dishonorable discharge (a felony), is prohibited from possessing any firearms.
Ciao gatti
“There go my people, I must follow them, I am their leader” – Alexandre Auguste Ledru- Rollin
Monty confirms Mueller’s Manafort Grand Jury leaks were a violation of the law. Thanks, Monts.
Leftists after Muslim terror attacks: “Thoughts and prayers for the victims, and the poor Muslims facing backlash”
Leftists after Antifa member kills people in Church shooting: “Fuck your prayers white cisgendered scum. HAHAHAHAHA”
Hate to mess up a narrative but muslims don’t wear mustaches.
mustache fail!
Vaucluse NSW in the Federal Division of Wentworth.
I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest that men who suffer from multiple mental illnesses, especially Type 1 Bipolar, ought to be considered lunatics until proved otherwise.
Politicians that collect praise for brilliant ideas, especially semiautomatic praise, should be considered lunatics until proven otherwise.
Looking at you, Julie Bishop.
Like this dude?
No mos for Mo’s guys in Movember!
There is a reason the military used to execute failed soldiers. To protect the citizenry.
Like Saddam.
TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2 6m6 minutes ago
TheLastRefuge Retweeted TheLastRefuge
Dishonorable Discharge: Felony Viewing and possessing child p0rn0graphy.
Montys Götterdämmerung in print.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/nov/05/hacks-review-donna-brazile-hillary-clinton-democrats-donald-trump
Printing the lot because Monts needs to explain how good ‘Illary was again..
Twice in the past five presidential elections, the Democrats won the popular vote only to meet defeat in the electoral college. In 2000, a mere 537-vote deficit in Florida and the US supreme court stood between Al Gore and the White House. Sixteen years later, Hillary Clinton garnered a 2.86 million vote plurality, only to see her ambitions dashed in the Rust Belt.
Both times, Donna Brazile was there, first as Gore’s campaign manager, then in 2016 as the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
Brazile most certainly has a story to tell. In Hacks, her new book, she points fingers, names names and self-absolves. Replete with f-bombs, male anatomical references and tales of alcohol consumption, the book is an easy and vivid read, everything one expects in a first-person campaign narrative – except for its detailed discussion of Russia’s hacks, WikiLeaks, and threats to Brazile herself. On that score, the book is down-right alarming.
From the get-go, Brazile bristles with contempt for Robby Mook, the data-driven Clinton campaign manager, and Brandon Davis, Mook’s emissary to the Democratic National Committee (DNC). She is respectfully disapproving of Clinton’s hauteur and tin ear, which she captures with a deft touch, and bathes Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Brazile’s predecessor at the debt-ridden DNC, with acid-laced kindness.
Three titanic egos – Barack, Hillary, and Debbie – had stripped the party to a shell for their own purposes
Donna Brazile
Brazile also takes the Obamas to task for standing idly as the Democratic party imploded on their watch. As Brazile tells it, “three titanic egos – Barack, Hillary, and Debbie – had stripped the party to a shell for their own purposes.”
Brazile pummels Mook. Mincing no words, she declares: “I want to talk about the arrogance and isolation of the Clinton campaign and the cult of Robby Mook, who felt fresh but turned up stale, in a campaign haunted by ghosts and lacking in enthusiasm, focus, and heart.”
In Brazile’s view, campaigns are supposed to be about competence in execution, passion and fun. On this score, Mook was 0-for-3. Worse, Mook and his men sought to put the kibosh on Brazile’s efforts to bolster the DNC and the Democrats, which tack was driven in large measure by sexism but not racism, according to the African-American Brazile.
Over a conference call with the Clinton campaign’s high command, Brazile recalls, genital size became the measure of all things. She announced: “This feels like power and control. Gentlemen, let’s just put our dicks on the table and see who’s got the bigger one, because I know that mine is bigger than all of yours.”
Interestingly, Huma Abedin, Clinton’s supposed alter ego, is never present during these dust-ups, giving the impression that she was simply Clinton’s kid-sister and disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner’s ex-wife. Abedin as strategic player? Not so much.
After Clinton’s “deplorables” speech at Cipriani Wall Street and her collapse at the 9/11 ceremony in lower Manhattan, Brazile writes that she was forced to take stock of Clinton’s candidacy and assess the possibility of replacing the ticket, a power actually possessed by the DNC. In Brazile’s view, a combination of Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Cory Booker would have been a dream team, particularly in the face of Donald Trump’s appeal to white working-class voters and the Democrats’ dependence on minority turnout. Brazile also writes that Clinton’s failure to immediately come clean about her bout with pneumonia “fed the impression that Hillary was lying to us”.
As to be expected, Brazile goes easy on Brazile. She makes no mention of the DNC spending scarce funds in get-out-the-vote efforts that targeted Chicago (in reliably blue Illinois) and New Orleans (in predictably red Louisiana). She also pushes back hard against accusations that she leaked primary debate questions to the Clinton campaign, even as she was a CNN commentator.
Still, Brazile acknowledges that as the result of binding agreements hammered out by Wasserman Schultz, the DNC had become a Clinton campaign subsidiary. Yes, the Bernie Bros really had reason to be angry. The fix was in.
Brazile also deals with race, gender, and identity politics. Hacks recounts how turnout among black women dropped from Obama’s presidential bids to Clinton’s run, and discusses incarceration as an issue of particular concern to African American voters. At the same time, Brazile, an adjunct assistant professor, writes of how her students disapproved of identity politics.
Sounding awfully like Columbia’s Mark Lilla, Brazile comments that her students thought Clinton spent too much time “trying to appeal to people based on their race, or their gender, or their sexual orientation” and not enough time on the issues.
In reality, even with Donald Trump, this is a problem the Democrats must address. Running up the score in Blue America, without an eye toward America’s interior, is a surefire way of making 2020 a rerun of 2000 and 2016.
Cripes, Nota.
And what does the SAW stand for?
Still A Wally?
Obviously neither of those examples were good mulsims