Monday Forum, November 6, 2017

  1. Pete of Perth
    #2544402, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Another week working for the leaners.

  2. Pete of Perth
    #2544404, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    No one tell monty about the new thread

  3. Kel
    #2544405, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Glad you are there sharing the load Pete.

  6. thefrolickingmole
    #2544412, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Good Moaning.

    Is Monty still on his atoll in the Pacific fighting the “‘Illary for president” wars?

    Can we get Joe Biden or someone to parachute in and tell him the campaigns over, and they lost?

  8. Rafe Champion
    #2544420, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Jo Nova reports on the ABC fantasy that Flinders Island can survive on unreliables.
    ABC renewables hype strikes again: Rhiannon Shine reports Flinders Island as a showcase of the brave new renewables world. Let’s translate that spin and see just how pathetic it is. If anywhere was going to be totally renewable, Flinders Island would be it — a first world island, tiny population, massive subsidies, no access to cheap coal or gas power, government support at every level and placed in a handy wind stream known as “the Roaring Forties”. Yeah! This is one of the last places in the first world (short of Antarctic stations) where renewables might make sense. Ferrgoodnessake — they have to ship their diesel in. The ABC tells us “The Flinders Island Hub is becoming a showcase of the technology”. The real story here is that it will only theoretically be “60% renewable”, the price of electricity is already high, but won’t go down. No one will be farewelling diesel at all, except maybe on a few theoretical orgasmic days “sometime”. Even after this up-and-coming next leap, diesel will be the most reliable energy source on the island, still providing 40% of the electricity, and still the only thing that will stop blackouts when the batteries run flat. If this is showcase, I say: “Is that it?”

  10. Baldrick
    #2544422, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    10th Battalion A.I.F

    Inwood, Reginald Roy (1890–1971)
    In the battle of Menin Road in September 1917 the 10th Battalion attacked at Polygon Wood. ‘During the advance to the second objective, [Inwood] passed through our barrage, and alone captured a strong post, killing several and capturing nine. He volunteered for a special night-long patrol. He went out 600 yards [549 m] and sent back the most valuable information. Early on the morning of 21 September Inwood went out alone and located and bombed a machine-gun. He killed the crew and brought in the one survivor with the gun’. He was awarded the Victoria Cross for ‘most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty’. Although the citation states that Inwood went out alone on this attack, the Official History, the unit history and Inwood’s own statement confirm that he was assisted, however briefly, by another man. Promoted corporal in October 1917, and later sergeant, Inwood served with the 10th Battalion until May 1918. He embarked for Australia on 24 August and was demobilized in Adelaide in December.

  11. Chris
    #2544425, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    try for 1sst 11, barely make waterboy

  12. thefrolickingmole
    #2544428, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Who was it here grabbing generators in WA to send over East?

    You have done a good job, we are chasing a beefy unit to cover for a failing transformer on site and the going rate is $3000 a day or $13,000 a week for hire.

    All because SA bolloxed up their power supply.

  13. egg_
    #2544429, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Another week working for the leaners.

    That’s a keeper.

  14. H B Bear
    #2544432, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Ms Burns, 32, who is also qualified as a speech pathologist, has lived in the Darebin area for 18 years and is now living in a share house in Northcote.

    Anyone living in a share house in their 30s should be pitied not pre-selected.

  16. thefrolickingmole
    #2544437, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Peter Castieau

    How did the Corey do go?

  18. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2544449, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-Vegas that men who acquire multiple firearms, especially semi-automatic rifles, ought to be considered lunatics until proved otherwise.

    I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-Imelda Marcos that wamen who acquire multiple shoes, especially Jimmy Choos, ought to be considered excessive tyrannical lunatics until proved otherwise.

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2544450, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Governor Moonbeam is glowing with Gaia’s green light in the Vatican. Or something.

    World needs ‘brain washing’ on climate change, Jerry Brown says at Vatican

    “The Trump factor is very small, very small indeed,” in comparison to the commitments taking place around the world, Brown said to a burst of applause Saturday at an event organized by the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Sciences. “That’s nothing to cheer about, because if it was only Trump that was a problem, we’d have it solved. But that’s not our only problem.

    “The problem … is us. It’s our whole way of life. It’s our comfort … It’s the greed. It’s the indulgence. It’s the pattern. And it’s the inertia.”

    Is that like indulging in awesome CO2 emissions flying to Rome from California?

    Brown acknowledged that achieving transformation will not be easy, citing his recent visit to the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia, where world leaders gathered for discussions about trade with scant mention of climate effects.

    “At the highest circles, people still don’t get it,” he said. “It’s not just a light rinse” that’s required. “We need a total, I might say ‘brain washing.’

    “We need to wash our brains out and see a very different kind of world.”

    Sounds like he is leading by example.

  21. srr
    #2544455, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Thomas Wictor @ThomasWictor

    (7) If @SenWarren and @SenBlumenthal had their way, that armed citizen WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO RESPOND.

    Thomas Wictor‏ @ThomasWictor 33m33 minutes ago
    More Thomas Wictor Retweeted Cindy

    That is right.

    Cindy @Cyn_Gallant
    Replying to @ThomasWictor

    Viewing from Canada: Correct me if I’m wrong, church shooter had illegal gun, was stopped by man with legal gun……

    Also note that the media is flooding us with young baby faced images of the mass murderer, NOT this more recent one of him bearded

    David Begnaud‏Verified account
    @DavidBegnaud

    Here’s a picture of the Texas church shooting suspect Devin Patrick Kelley, 26.
    https://twitter.com/DavidBegnaud/status/927336335748358145

    Same man, MSM prefered photo on the right –

    https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/927341590926020609

  22. stackja
    #2544456, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Top Ender
    #2544439, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:24 pm
    They don’t make ’em like they used to!

    Although Mr Ledsham was taught on his university course how to plan lessons, he said they were impractical for the job.

    They don’t train ’em like they used to! Mr Chips!

  23. Mike of Marion
    #2544457, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    B/F from old OT

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2544444, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Lizzie, go out there and ask them in a totally convincing voice, “Hubby is on the phone. wants to know if you’ve measured twice so there will be no mistakes!”

  24. Baldrick
    #2544459, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-Vegas that men who acquire multiple firearms, especially semi-automatic rifles, ought to be considered lunatics until proved otherwise.

    Under US gun laws, a person subject of a dishonorable discharge (a felony), is prohibited from possessing any firearms.

  25. Tintarella di Luna
    #2544460, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Ciao gatti

    “There go my people, I must follow them, I am their leader” – Alexandre Auguste Ledru- Rollin

  26. Snoopy
    #2544462, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Internal deliberations of prosecutors that do not directly reveal grand jury proceedings are not Rule 6(e) material.

    A report on Mueller’s team deciding that they have enough evidence to indict Flynn seems to be fully covered by that ruling.

    Monty confirms Mueller’s Manafort Grand Jury leaks were a violation of the law. Thanks, Monts.

  27. Slayer of Memes
    #2544464, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Leftists after Muslim terror attacks: “Thoughts and prayers for the victims, and the poor Muslims facing backlash”

    Leftists after Antifa member kills people in Church shooting: “Fuck your prayers white cisgendered scum. HAHAHAHAHA”

  28. notafan
    #2544466, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Hate to mess up a narrative but muslims don’t wear mustaches.


    mustache fail!

  29. stackja
    #2544467, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2544460, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:33 pm
    Alexandre Auguste Ledru- Rollin

    Though elected in 1871 in three departments he refused to sit in the National Assembly, and took no serious part in politics until 1874 when he was returned to the Assembly as member for Vaucluse.

    Vaucluse NSW in the Federal Division of Wentworth.

  30. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2544468, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I don’t have any problem repeating my assertion post-One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest that men who suffer from multiple mental illnesses, especially Type 1 Bipolar, ought to be considered lunatics until proved otherwise.

  31. John Constantine
    #2544470, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Politicians that collect praise for brilliant ideas, especially semiautomatic praise, should be considered lunatics until proven otherwise.

    Looking at you, Julie Bishop.

  33. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2544472, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Hate to mess up a narrative but muslims don’t wear mustaches.

    No mos for Mo’s guys in Movember!

  34. Joe
    #2544474, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Under US gun laws, a person subject of a dishonorable discharge (a felony), is prohibited from possessing any firearms.

    There is a reason the military used to execute failed soldiers. To protect the citizenry.

  35. Chris
    #2544475, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Hate to mess up a narrative but muslims don’t wear mustaches.

    Like Saddam.

  36. srr
    #2544476, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    TheLastRefuge‏ @TheLastRefuge2 6m6 minutes ago
    TheLastRefuge Retweeted TheLastRefuge

    Dishonorable Discharge: Felony Viewing and possessing child p0rn0graphy.

    TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2

    [No.14-0387/AF. U.S. v. Devin P. KELLEY. CCA 3826] Denial on Appeal March 10th, ’14 ->http://www.armfor.uscourts.gov/newcaaf/journal/2014Jrnl/2014Mar.htm … *Note* 10 days B4 Jose Padilla

  37. thefrolickingmole
    #2544477, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Montys Götterdämmerung in print.

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/nov/05/hacks-review-donna-brazile-hillary-clinton-democrats-donald-trump

    Printing the lot because Monts needs to explain how good ‘Illary was again..

    Twice in the past five presidential elections, the Democrats won the popular vote only to meet defeat in the electoral college. In 2000, a mere 537-vote deficit in Florida and the US supreme court stood between Al Gore and the White House. Sixteen years later, Hillary Clinton garnered a 2.86 million vote plurality, only to see her ambitions dashed in the Rust Belt.

    Both times, Donna Brazile was there, first as Gore’s campaign manager, then in 2016 as the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

    Brazile most certainly has a story to tell. In Hacks, her new book, she points fingers, names names and self-absolves. Replete with f-bombs, male anatomical references and tales of alcohol consumption, the book is an easy and vivid read, everything one expects in a first-person campaign narrative – except for its detailed discussion of Russia’s hacks, WikiLeaks, and threats to Brazile herself. On that score, the book is down-right alarming.

    From the get-go, Brazile bristles with contempt for Robby Mook, the data-driven Clinton campaign manager, and Brandon Davis, Mook’s emissary to the Democratic National Committee (DNC). She is respectfully disapproving of Clinton’s hauteur and tin ear, which she captures with a deft touch, and bathes Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Brazile’s predecessor at the debt-ridden DNC, with acid-laced kindness.

    Three titanic egos – Barack, Hillary, and Debbie – had stripped the party to a shell for their own purposes
    Donna Brazile
    Brazile also takes the Obamas to task for standing idly as the Democratic party imploded on their watch. As Brazile tells it, “three titanic egos – Barack, Hillary, and Debbie – had stripped the party to a shell for their own purposes.”

    Brazile pummels Mook. Mincing no words, she declares: “I want to talk about the arrogance and isolation of the Clinton campaign and the cult of Robby Mook, who felt fresh but turned up stale, in a campaign haunted by ghosts and lacking in enthusiasm, focus, and heart.”

    In Brazile’s view, campaigns are supposed to be about competence in execution, passion and fun. On this score, Mook was 0-for-3. Worse, Mook and his men sought to put the kibosh on Brazile’s efforts to bolster the DNC and the Democrats, which tack was driven in large measure by sexism but not racism, according to the African-American Brazile.

    Over a conference call with the Clinton campaign’s high command, Brazile recalls, genital size became the measure of all things. She announced: “This feels like power and control. Gentlemen, let’s just put our dicks on the table and see who’s got the bigger one, because I know that mine is bigger than all of yours.”

    Interestingly, Huma Abedin, Clinton’s supposed alter ego, is never present during these dust-ups, giving the impression that she was simply Clinton’s kid-sister and disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner’s ex-wife. Abedin as strategic player? Not so much.

    After Clinton’s “deplorables” speech at Cipriani Wall Street and her collapse at the 9/11 ceremony in lower Manhattan, Brazile writes that she was forced to take stock of Clinton’s candidacy and assess the possibility of replacing the ticket, a power actually possessed by the DNC. In Brazile’s view, a combination of Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Cory Booker would have been a dream team, particularly in the face of Donald Trump’s appeal to white working-class voters and the Democrats’ dependence on minority turnout. Brazile also writes that Clinton’s failure to immediately come clean about her bout with pneumonia “fed the impression that Hillary was lying to us”.

    As to be expected, Brazile goes easy on Brazile. She makes no mention of the DNC spending scarce funds in get-out-the-vote efforts that targeted Chicago (in reliably blue Illinois) and New Orleans (in predictably red Louisiana). She also pushes back hard against accusations that she leaked primary debate questions to the Clinton campaign, even as she was a CNN commentator.

    Still, Brazile acknowledges that as the result of binding agreements hammered out by Wasserman Schultz, the DNC had become a Clinton campaign subsidiary. Yes, the Bernie Bros really had reason to be angry. The fix was in.

    Brazile also deals with race, gender, and identity politics. Hacks recounts how turnout among black women dropped from Obama’s presidential bids to Clinton’s run, and discusses incarceration as an issue of particular concern to African American voters. At the same time, Brazile, an adjunct assistant professor, writes of how her students disapproved of identity politics.

    Sounding awfully like Columbia’s Mark Lilla, Brazile comments that her students thought Clinton spent too much time “trying to appeal to people based on their race, or their gender, or their sexual orientation” and not enough time on the issues.

    In reality, even with Donald Trump, this is a problem the Democrats must address. Running up the score in Blue America, without an eye toward America’s interior, is a surefire way of making 2020 a rerun of 2000 and 2016.

  38. stackja
    #2544479, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    2GB EXCLUSIVE: Josh Frydenberg’s mother had passport on arrival in Australia
    Ray reveals he’s been sent immigration documents of Josh Frydenberg’s mother Erika Strausz, whose immigration papers show she held a passport when she immigrated to Australia in 1950, despite claiming she was stateless

    Download this podcast here

  39. Mother Lode
    #2544481, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Cripes, Nota.

    And what does the SAW stand for?

    Still A Wally?

  40. notafan
    #2544482, posted on November 6, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Obviously neither of those examples were good mulsims

