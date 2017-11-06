Liberty Quote
Government now penetrates almost every institution in society and through its vast money power has already corroded our federal system and our public debate. Few will speak against the government of the day for fear of loss of benefit or threat of political retribution.— David Kemp
-
Recent Comments
- Nick on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- H B Bear on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Boambee John on Profoundly undemocratic, even racist
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Sinclair Davidson on Managed trade is not free trade
- notafan on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- classical_hero on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- johanna on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Tom on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Motelier on Indulgence Tax
- Geriatric Mayfly on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- areff on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Tom on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Tel on David Leyonhjelm guest post. Was Jesus a terrorist?
- BorisG on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Tel on David Leyonhjelm guest post. Was Jesus a terrorist?
- Snoopy on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- NB on David Leyonhjelm guest post. Was Jesus a terrorist?
-
Recent Posts
- Managed trade is not free trade
- Where the suckers are
- Indulgence Tax
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. Was Jesus a terrorist?
- Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- It’s within the rules
- Many of today’s problems are a result of yesterday’s solutions
- Profoundly undemocratic, even racist
- “No one – no dictator, no regime and no nation – should underestimate, ever, American resolve”
- Whose Justice Department is it anyway?
- A brutal reminder of macroeconomic incompetence
- Audit the Parliament
- Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- Politics makes strange bedfellows specially on the left
- A glimpse of the dark side. Sounds a bit like Canberra
- An RMIT Guide to the Blockchain Economy
- This should be a Liberty Quote.
- Lenin may be no longer, but his fetid disease lingers
- Decentralized 2017
- Really?
- 24 Hours in Australia
- Speaks for itself
- “Saipov was only in the US for 6+ years and already sponsored 23 others!”
- Stephen Parry
- Where else does this principle apply
- Former ASIC Chairman – Australia needs more central planning
- Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Secret video from Liberal-National Government Cabinet Meeting
- Former ASX CEO – Australia needs more central planning
- The Salem Witch trials
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
298 Responses to Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Hear hear Nota.
BEIRUT – The head of Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah says the country’s prime minister, Saad Hariri, was forced by Saudi Arabia to resign.
Excellent point. Destroying the project is hardly impartial.
From the “Profoundly racist and undemocratic” thread
stackja
#2544270, posted on November 6, 2017 at 9:58 am
At what point does aboriginality end?
An Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander is a person of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent who identifies as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and is accepted as such by the community in which he (she) lives
All very well for those who live in a predominantly aboriginal community. However, the expression “the community in which he (she) lives” would seem to allow a distinction to be made. It does not refer to a particular indigenous group with which a claimant might be linked, so if they don’t live within an indigenous community, then the non-indigenous community in which they live should be able to consider and, indeed, reject their claim.
For those whose “community” is a major centre with few residents claiming to be aboriginal, then the rejection (non-acceptance) by that community of aboriginal status for the Michael Mansells and such like should count under this definition.
It’s OK to be white and Aboriginal.
srr
#2544788, posted on November 6, 2017 at 6:00 pm
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DN7ZQwbU8AACsfs.jpg
What is the conviction rate?
The tard who came here to lecture Costello on Aid?
At least I don’t eat Tiger Penis.
Can IT please factcheck, love means love after all.
It is only love if the p3nis is still attached to the tiger.
Fact check: True.
I’ve met “full blood” Aboriginals – the ones who have “taken the law” and “been initiated” – and they have nothing but the most withering contempt for the 1/16th and 1/32nd “Aboriginal” people claiming “Aboriginal” status.
Where the creeps have no shame.
Yes, but the left/anti-gun crowd slant is:
You gun-lovers think you’ve got your wet dream; “a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun”. Except he stopped nothing — 26 people are still dead. So your bullshit little meme is just that — bullshit!”
May I presume the global elite, including all the sanctimonious megastars and despotic unelected bureaucrats, will dispose of their unethical investments and submit themselves to a retrospective tax audit with back taxes to be paid within 500 days?
No takers?
Piano wire it is then.
How long before the Whirling Dervish declare Malcolm as their new leader?
Bruce, I more and more think that people like that need a nice firm application of a steel-toed attitude adjuster right where it would be socially unacceptable. Say, on the dais of the Press Club during an address by John Howard.
U2’s Bono is revealed as a mult-national tax cheat.
They lecture us on homo marriage, glowball warmening, domestic violence and equality of wymmens , country shoppers and shame high earners.
They turn out to be p3dos, rapists, sexual deviants, jet setting CO2 emitters, NIMBY refo lovers and now we see how they dodge legit taxes. String them all up.
Zulu at 1912
See my post at 1907.
Put it to a vote of the “community” in which the fauxboriginals live, there might be some upsets.
Although Lidia Lilywhite and sTan G might get away with it, given the leftist cesspits in which they live and work.
Norma – He only has to get through until 7 December and then the Reps are in recess until February. That is eight sitting days for the Reps.
If there is one thing which politicians are good at it is spinning stuff out.
Next interesting date is the byelection on 2 December. If, as expected, Barnaby wins the LNP will have another vote in the HoR.
Bruce in WA at 1916.
They omit that under current law, as a convicted felon Kelley was already prohibited from owning a firearm. Different laws would have made no difference.
More guns in church needed.
Hey, I found a good video clip on post modern garbage by following links posted on the last page, and I’ve lost it. Google search for it didn’t help. Can anyone help?
Commenter on Bolta makes the claim that Lidia was declared bankrupt for a not inconsiderable sum in 2013. From bankrupt to Parliament..
Why? Oh! Why? The house heating has had to be ramped up again? It is November for Gawd’s sake.
I noticed that TheirABC headed up their story on Paradise about a distant connection with a Trump appointee.
Not the Queen or numerous other high profile rich persons.
Fancy that!
South Park’s ‘biggest crap evah!‘ sketch (Bono is given birth via a huge crap).
SBS News report on the Texas shooting full of lies by omission. It was a legal gun doncha know?
Gabby Giffords quoted. Steve Scalise couldn’t be contacted for comment. Apparently.
SBS report on the Paradise Papers. Queen666. Glencore Mining666. Michael Hutchence (conveniently deceased). No mention of St Bono. I’m shocked!
SBS News goes hard on Uranium One!
Sorry my mistake. No mention of Uranium One.
Appalling state of affairs.
Here in Sodom Central I am stoking the carbon release receptacle and coughing clouds of redgum smoke into the air.
And three weeks from the first day of “Summer”.
Can the mincing poodle be trusted to pull the House fire alarms at the appropriate times?
Can the little turd even reach the glass?
I do too. I think there are too many weirdos around and they are more dangerous when they have access to guns.
Quite so, Lizzie. And yet insanity prevails — with the full support of the deranged ruling class.
The country is unrecognisable to its founders.
Don’t hold back Theodore. tell us what you really think.
Let Corbusier liar cheat thief and plagiarist
And yes, she’s a sibling on Benjamin Law
.. and part of the incestuous soggy biscuit circle of arts funding.
Jeepers. Back from India, Pauline has the monsoon beneath her wings on Bolt. Time for a Four Corners “Dirt Special” and then the fake news calumnies in perpetual motion on 7.30, ABC radio news slots and from selected talking beards and Lezzos in residence.
Boris, try to shut up before your crippling idiocy makes you a laughing stock. Disarming the population would simply embolden more Democrats like you to commit mass murder, as happened today. The second American Civil War is now underway and the guys with the guns will win.
Compare this sanctimonious hypocrite to Gerard. A proud Frenchie, he openly told them to get stuffed, and decamped, when they announced that they were going to take almost all of his earnings in a ‘wealth supertax.’
He didn’t hide behind tax havens while emoting about the poor. He knows that the poor admire him. He was one of them once, and can talk to anyone.
But he doesn’t apologise for being rich and successful.
Those self-loathing types like Bono make my skin crawl. There’s something not quite right about them.
I do too. I think there are too many weirdos around and they are more dangerous when they have access to guns.
The biggest and most dangerous weirdos are in positions of Govt, making laws to screw us all. The US would be crazy to give up their 2nd amendment rights when it’s clear from the Kenyan’s administration that those creeps were out to take their country away from them.
Gerald, you believe in the “gun show loophole”, which is complete nonsense. No one takes you seriously.
Tom
‘And the guys with the guns will win.’
Damn straight. Clicking your heels three times and wishing for rainbows and unicorns is a poor substitute for a bayonet through the throat.
ABC News report on Paradise Papers. Trump666. QEII666. Wilbur Ross666. Michael Hutchence (dec’d). Glencore Mining666.
Nothing on St Bono. I’m shocked!
I scanned though some of scripts based on the Law family? some fatuous SBS tv series I’d never heard of.
Chinese restaurant Asian grocery store owning family of paupers.
Who are they trying to kid?
Clearly not all migrant stories need to be told, but if taxpayers’s dosh is there for the taking, why not.
Is a soggy biscuit a bum bickie?
Tom
Do you have any fancies in the Cup you could share with once a year punters?
From the Oz. I’m thinking of starting a clothing range called “White Counts” producing settler themed clothing and merchandise. I’m choosing the name to reclaim a derogatory term, and express pride in my settler culture and heritage….
ACT town council beclown themselves yet again.
Aunty knows how to give the “full treatment”.
WOuld have been cheaper to deport the lot
The ‘War On Terror’ Has Cost American Taxpayers $250 Million A Day For 16 Years
Lol white count can refer to the thread count of white cotton.