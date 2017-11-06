Monday Forum, November 6, 2017

  1. Nick
    #2544857, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Does Michelle cast similar aspersions at the Hong Kong Jockey club?

    Hear hear Nota.

  3. johanna
    #2544860, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Dopey Palacechook claims voting against the Adani loan absolves her of conflict of interest. Wrong! The only option is to declare the conflict and to absent herself from all debate and decision making. It’s all about sandbagging seats against the Greens. Fuck the national interest.

    Excellent point. Destroying the project is hardly impartial.

  4. Boambee John
    #2544861, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    From the “Profoundly racist and undemocratic” thread

    stackja
    #2544270, posted on November 6, 2017 at 9:58 am
    At what point does aboriginality end?

    An Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander is a person of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent who identifies as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and is accepted as such by the community in which he (she) lives

    All very well for those who live in a predominantly aboriginal community. However, the expression “the community in which he (she) lives” would seem to allow a distinction to be made. It does not refer to a particular indigenous group with which a claimant might be linked, so if they don’t live within an indigenous community, then the non-indigenous community in which they live should be able to consider and, indeed, reject their claim.

    For those whose “community” is a major centre with few residents claiming to be aboriginal, then the rejection (non-acceptance) by that community of aboriginal status for the Michael Mansells and such like should count under this definition.

  5. Shy Ted
    #2544862, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    It’s OK to be white and Aboriginal.

  6. zyconoclast
    #2544863, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    srr
    #2544788, posted on November 6, 2017 at 6:00 pm
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DN7ZQwbU8AACsfs.jpg

    What is the conviction rate?

  8. zyconoclast
    #2544867, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    At least I don’t eat Tiger Penis.

    Can IT please factcheck, love means love after all.

    It is only love if the p3nis is still attached to the tiger.

    Fact check: True.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2544868, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    That Greens ad for Lidia Lilywhite (Northcote candidate) has to be pisstake.

    I’m predicting an Aboriginal backlash by Sunday.
    Lock it in Eddie.

    I’ve met “full blood” Aboriginals – the ones who have “taken the law” and “been initiated” – and they have nothing but the most withering contempt for the 1/16th and 1/32nd “Aboriginal” people claiming “Aboriginal” status.

  10. egg_
    #2544870, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Apparently Bono owns a shopping centre in Ukraine. The Horror.

    That must be where the streets have no name.

    Where the creeps have no shame.

  11. Bruce in WA
    #2544872, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    I’ve read the Texas shooter who murdered people during a Sunday service had an illegal gun and the hero who stopped him had a legally registered gun. Hope that’s correct.

    Yes, but the left/anti-gun crowd slant is:

    You gun-lovers think you’ve got your wet dream; “a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun”. Except he stopped nothing — 26 people are still dead. So your bullshit little meme is just that — bullshit!”

  12. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2544873, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    May I presume the global elite, including all the sanctimonious megastars and despotic unelected bureaucrats, will dispose of their unethical investments and submit themselves to a retrospective tax audit with back taxes to be paid within 500 days?

    No takers?

    Piano wire it is then.

  13. Atoms for Peace
    #2544874, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    How long before the Whirling Dervish declare Malcolm as their new leader?

  14. Chris
    #2544875, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Bruce, I more and more think that people like that need a nice firm application of a steel-toed attitude adjuster right where it would be socially unacceptable. Say, on the dais of the Press Club during an address by John Howard.

  15. Makka
    #2544876, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    U2’s Bono is revealed as a mult-national tax cheat.

    They lecture us on homo marriage, glowball warmening, domestic violence and equality of wymmens , country shoppers and shame high earners.

    They turn out to be p3dos, rapists, sexual deviants, jet setting CO2 emitters, NIMBY refo lovers and now we see how they dodge legit taxes. String them all up.

  16. Boambee John
    #2544877, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Zulu at 1912

    See my post at 1907.

    Put it to a vote of the “community” in which the fauxboriginals live, there might be some upsets.

    Although Lidia Lilywhite and sTan G might get away with it, given the leftist cesspits in which they live and work.

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2544878, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    If Turnbull loses enough MPs to lose control of the lower house, the the GG will presumably ask Shorten to attempt to form government.

    Norma – He only has to get through until 7 December and then the Reps are in recess until February. That is eight sitting days for the Reps.
    If there is one thing which politicians are good at it is spinning stuff out.
    Next interesting date is the byelection on 2 December. If, as expected, Barnaby wins the LNP will have another vote in the HoR.

  18. Boambee John
    #2544879, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Bruce in WA at 1916.

    They omit that under current law, as a convicted felon Kelley was already prohibited from owning a firearm. Different laws would have made no difference.

  19. DrBeauGan
    #2544880, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    You gun-lovers think you’ve got your wet dream; “a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun”. Except he stopped nothing — 26 people are still dead. So your bullshit little meme is just that — bullshit!”

    More guns in church needed.

    Hey, I found a good video clip on post modern garbage by following links posted on the last page, and I’ve lost it. Google search for it didn’t help. Can anyone help?

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2544881, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    That Greens ad for Lidia Lilywhite (Northcote candidate) has to be pisstake.

    Commenter on Bolta makes the claim that Lidia was declared bankrupt for a not inconsiderable sum in 2013. From bankrupt to Parliament..

  21. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2544883, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Why? Oh! Why? The house heating has had to be ramped up again? It is November for Gawd’s sake.

  22. johanna
    #2544884, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I noticed that TheirABC headed up their story on Paradise about a distant connection with a Trump appointee.

    Not the Queen or numerous other high profile rich persons.

    Fancy that!

  23. egg_
    #2544885, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    String them all up.

    South Park’s ‘biggest crap evah!‘ sketch (Bono is given birth via a huge crap).

  24. Snoopy
    #2544886, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    SBS News report on the Texas shooting full of lies by omission. It was a legal gun doncha know?

    Gabby Giffords quoted. Steve Scalise couldn’t be contacted for comment. Apparently.

  25. Snoopy
    #2544889, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    SBS report on the Paradise Papers. Queen666. Glencore Mining666. Michael Hutchence (conveniently deceased). No mention of St Bono. I’m shocked!

  26. Snoopy
    #2544890, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    SBS News goes hard on Uranium One!

  27. Snoopy
    #2544892, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Sorry my mistake. No mention of Uranium One.

  28. Leigh Lowe
    #2544893, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly

    #2544883, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Why? Oh! Why? The house heating has had to be ramped up again? It is November for Gawd’s sake.

    Appalling state of affairs.
    Here in Sodom Central I am stoking the carbon release receptacle and coughing clouds of redgum smoke into the air.
    And three weeks from the first day of “Summer”.

  29. Leigh Lowe
    #2544894, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Norma – He only has to get through until 7 Decemberand then the Reps are in recess until February. That is eight sitting days for the Reps.
    If there is one thing which politicians are good at it is spinning stuff out.

    Can the mincing poodle be trusted to pull the House fire alarms at the appropriate times?
    Can the little turd even reach the glass?

  30. BorisG
    #2544895, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    The Texas shooter was a hard core atheist, who “preached” atheism online.

    I blame guns.

    I do too. I think there are too many weirdos around and they are more dangerous when they have access to guns.

  31. Tom
    #2544897, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    A ‘feminist’ army is the last thing we need to defend the country.

    Quite so, Lizzie. And yet insanity prevails — with the full support of the deranged ruling class.

    The country is unrecognisable to its founders.

  32. notafan
    #2544899, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Don’t hold back Theodore. tell us what you really think.


    Let Corbusier liar cheat thief and plagiarist

  34. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2544902, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Jeepers. Back from India, Pauline has the monsoon beneath her wings on Bolt. Time for a Four Corners “Dirt Special” and then the fake news calumnies in perpetual motion on 7.30, ABC radio news slots and from selected talking beards and Lezzos in residence.

  35. Tom
    #2544904, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Boris, try to shut up before your crippling idiocy makes you a laughing stock. Disarming the population would simply embolden more Democrats like you to commit mass murder, as happened today. The second American Civil War is now underway and the guys with the guns will win.

  36. johanna
    #2544905, posted on November 6, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Makka
    #2544876, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    U2’s Bono is revealed as a mulit-national tax cheat.

    Compare this sanctimonious hypocrite to Gerard. A proud Frenchie, he openly told them to get stuffed, and decamped, when they announced that they were going to take almost all of his earnings in a ‘wealth supertax.’

    He didn’t hide behind tax havens while emoting about the poor. He knows that the poor admire him. He was one of them once, and can talk to anyone.

    But he doesn’t apologise for being rich and successful.

    Those self-loathing types like Bono make my skin crawl. There’s something not quite right about them.

  37. Makka
    #2544906, posted on November 6, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    I do too. I think there are too many weirdos around and they are more dangerous when they have access to guns.

    The biggest and most dangerous weirdos are in positions of Govt, making laws to screw us all. The US would be crazy to give up their 2nd amendment rights when it’s clear from the Kenyan’s administration that those creeps were out to take their country away from them.

  38. classical_hero
    #2544907, posted on November 6, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Gerald, you believe in the “gun show loophole”, which is complete nonsense. No one takes you seriously.

  39. Knuckle Dragger
    #2544908, posted on November 6, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Tom

    ‘And the guys with the guns will win.’

    Damn straight. Clicking your heels three times and wishing for rainbows and unicorns is a poor substitute for a bayonet through the throat.

  40. Snoopy
    #2544909, posted on November 6, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    ABC News report on Paradise Papers. Trump666. QEII666. Wilbur Ross666. Michael Hutchence (dec’d). Glencore Mining666.

    Nothing on St Bono. I’m shocked!

  41. notafan
    #2544910, posted on November 6, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    I scanned though some of scripts based on the Law family? some fatuous SBS tv series I’d never heard of.

    Chinese restaurant Asian grocery store owning family of paupers.

    Who are they trying to kid?

    Clearly not all migrant stories need to be told, but if taxpayers’s dosh is there for the taking, why not.

  42. Snoopy
    #2544911, posted on November 6, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    .. and part of the incestuous soggy biscuit circle of arts funding.

    Is a soggy biscuit a bum bickie?

  43. notafan
    #2544912, posted on November 6, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Tom

    Do you have any fancies in the Cup you could share with once a year punters?

  44. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2544914, posted on November 6, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    NATIONAL BREAKING NEWS
    Indigenous designer ACT Australian of Year

    Australian Associated Press
    6:53PM November 6, 2017

    An indigenous fashion entrepreneur has been awarded the ACT Australian of The Year.

    Mark Dion Devow started a business called Darkies Design in 2010 which produces Aboriginal-themed clothing and merchandise.

    He chose the name to reclaim a derogatory term and express pride in his Aboriginal culture and heritage.

    From the Oz. I’m thinking of starting a clothing range called “White Counts” producing settler themed clothing and merchandise. I’m choosing the name to reclaim a derogatory term, and express pride in my settler culture and heritage….

  45. H B Bear
    #2544917, posted on November 6, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    ACT town council beclown themselves yet again.

  46. egg_
    #2544918, posted on November 6, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Back from India, Pauline has the monsoon beneath her wings on Bolt. Time for a Four Corners “Dirt Special” and then the fake news calumnies in perpetual motion on 7.30, ABC radio news slots and from selected talking beards and Lezzos in residence.

    Aunty knows how to give the “full treatment”.

  48. Nick
    #2544920, posted on November 6, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Lol white count can refer to the thread count of white cotton.

