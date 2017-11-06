Liberty Quote
One of the most important features of the later stages of capitalist civilization is the vigorous expansion of the educational apparatus and particularly of the facilities for higher education.— Joseph Schumpeter
-
Recent Comments
- Motelier on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- cohenite on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- visions on TV shows
- classical_hero on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Steve trickler. on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Elle on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Malcolm on Managed trade is not free trade
- Snoopy on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on TV shows
- egg_ on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Craig Mc on TV shows
- stackja on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- Zatara on Whose Justice Department is it anyway?
- Andrew M. on Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- TV shows
- Managed trade is not free trade
- Where the suckers are
- Indulgence Tax
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. Was Jesus a terrorist?
- Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- It’s within the rules
- Many of today’s problems are a result of yesterday’s solutions
- Profoundly undemocratic, even racist
- “No one – no dictator, no regime and no nation – should underestimate, ever, American resolve”
- Whose Justice Department is it anyway?
- A brutal reminder of macroeconomic incompetence
- Audit the Parliament
- Open Forum: November 4, 2017
- Politics makes strange bedfellows specially on the left
- A glimpse of the dark side. Sounds a bit like Canberra
- An RMIT Guide to the Blockchain Economy
- This should be a Liberty Quote.
- Lenin may be no longer, but his fetid disease lingers
- Decentralized 2017
- Really?
- 24 Hours in Australia
- Speaks for itself
- “Saipov was only in the US for 6+ years and already sponsored 23 others!”
- Stephen Parry
- Where else does this principle apply
- Former ASIC Chairman – Australia needs more central planning
- Wednesday Forum: November 1, 2017
- Secret video from Liberal-National Government Cabinet Meeting
- Former ASX CEO – Australia needs more central planning
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
543 Responses to Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
« Previous 1 2 3
Now we know!
Yet Aunty treats them seriously.
Slam
Birmingham is such a jelly backed cuck, it’s good to see him shit on by smart mouth teens.
White “black fella” says “They were here first”. Wtf.
Adam the white guy masquerading as a black man is a #Fauxboruginal
70 ooo years.
We should have How Long Have The Aborigines Been Here Lotto. 40 000? 65000?
Truly to sit through that and comment with some semblance of coherence is truly humbling. Given that brain-damage could ensue in doing so shows a fortitude of which, sadly, I am bereft. I same on still here due to munchies from too much grappa, hopefully I will avoid the grappa gripes of Sunday morning.
Those who can watch Q&A have my respect. I’m not tough enough..
Even if I had a telly, which I don’t.
It’s the fascist/Nazi version of this.
Lefties, Aunty treats them seriously.
Yay Brian cox next week.
Judith faces The Horror.
Hmmmmmmm.
I invited my new friend but he seems to have run away.
Ok Troops – Interruptions cam in at 29 let me know who nailed it or got close.
Oyasumi Nasai.
Recognise extinct Negritos in the Constitution?
Makes about as much sense as the conquered Abos.
Show us ya fake uptick Cox.
#fauxboriginallivesmatterfarmorewhitey
100 years after the Russian Revolution, what do millennials see in socialism?
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-06/100-years-after-the-russian-revolution-is-socialism-millenials/9121290
The new leftist revolutionaries get some airplay, and even the motive of the Fabians gets some lime light.
Just amazing to see this so… out there, and bold. They have no shame.
It’s one for the archives, as it is quite possibly the only time you will ever see the ABC voluntarily publish the phrase “the far left.”
Thank you to all, most entertaining. Was wondering what you all thought of the bent-eyed Termite’s attempt at circumventing the Constitution?Methinks it a crock of shite but then again I’m not kindly disposed to him or the rest of the panty waists of the current government carpetbaggers
SnowCone will be stroking Cox.
My turn egg_
Mine was 19.
It’s the vibe they give off…
Nadia… maybe…. maybe…
Fortunately smoking isn’t permitted in the studio.
Di Natale on Lateline – Groucho Marx wants his nose and glasses back.
They “envisaged martyrdom”, they’ve got a long time in clink, what’s the problem?
Ok Troops – Interruptions cam in at 29 let me know who nailed it or got close.
I guessed 28
Well done under difficult circumstances – I don’t know the rules I never pay attention to rules
The ABC needs a slogan in big letters somewhere prominent. ‘You don’t have to be an ignorant idiot to work here, but it helps.’
Has anyone understood that the greens are marxist communists?
I have
Most of us, OWG, most of us.
Just ask Di Natale’s underpaid Au pairs.
Greens are nothing more then thinly disguised Fascists.
I would like Adam Bandt to step up and provide a detailed plan, with costings, to keep this plant OPEN for just one day.
How many solar panels did you say?
How many fucking wind turbines did say?
Just found out I now get free drugs when I use a prescription. It’s a bit depressing that I use so many scripts.
The NSW Govt is already asking about smelter shutdowns for this simmer – haven’t been invoked for about 15 years, the Operators are having to dust off their old shutdown plans.
The 3x consumable carbon electrodes are worth c. $10k ea. on top of the power bill.
Small wonder Gupta is going Green Energy in SA, rivalling Musk.
It is quite evident that for this country to have any chance the abc must be razed.
According to Drudge, Rand Paul has five broken ribs as a result of a neighbour tackling him from behind while Paul was mowing the lawn. m0nty thinks this is oh-so-hilarious.
Try any place of higher education that has yarts students on the books.
I just had a twitter spat with one.
I now need a shower.