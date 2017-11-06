Monday Forum, November 6, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, November 6, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum.

543 Responses to Monday Forum, November 6, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2545155, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Now we know!

    So I’ve spent a lot of time in aeroplanes in recent months so I thought I’d share some TV shows I’ve watched.

  2. egg_
    #2545156, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    There is no point listening seriously to teenagers about anything abstract or theoretical. Indulge them a bit, fine. But never allow their opinions to hold any actual weight. Anyone who remembers what they were like at that age knows full well that they were utterly clueless and it would have been insane to fashion policy around their extremely limited perspectives.

    Yet Aunty treats them seriously.

  4. Makka
    #2545158, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Birmingham is such a jelly backed cuck, it’s good to see him shit on by smart mouth teens.

  5. Cpt Seahawks
    #2545159, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    White “black fella” says “They were here first”. Wtf.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2545160, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Adam the white guy masquerading as a black man is a #Fauxboruginal

  7. Turtle of WA
    #2545161, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    70 ooo years.

    We should have How Long Have The Aborigines Been Here Lotto. 40 000? 65000?

  8. Tintarella di Luna
    #2545162, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Truly to sit through that and comment with some semblance of coherence is truly humbling. Given that brain-damage could ensue in doing so shows a fortitude of which, sadly, I am bereft. I same on still here due to munchies from too much grappa, hopefully I will avoid the grappa gripes of Sunday morning.

  9. DrBeauGan
    #2545163, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Those who can watch Q&A have my respect. I’m not tough enough..

    Even if I had a telly, which I don’t.

  10. JC
    #2545164, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Yet Aunty treats them seriously

    It’s the fascist/Nazi version of this.

  11. stackja
    #2545165, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    egg_
    #2545156, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:39 pm
    There is no point listening seriously to teenagers about anything abstract or theoretical. Indulge them a bit, fine. But never allow their opinions to hold any actual weight. Anyone who remembers what they were like at that age knows full well that they were utterly clueless and it would have been insane to fashion policy around their extremely limited perspectives.

    Yet Aunty treats them seriously.

    Lefties, Aunty treats them seriously.

  12. Cpt Seahawks
    #2545166, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Yay Brian cox next week.

  13. Turtle of WA
    #2545167, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Judith faces The Horror.

  14. Motelier
    #2545168, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Hmmmmmmm.

    I invited my new friend but he seems to have run away.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2545169, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Ok Troops – Interruptions cam in at 29 let me know who nailed it or got close.

    Oyasumi Nasai.

  16. egg_
    #2545170, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    70 ooo years.

    Recognise extinct Negritos in the Constitution?
    Makes about as much sense as the conquered Abos.

  17. Turtle of WA
    #2545171, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Show us ya fake uptick Cox.

  18. Cpt Seahawks
    #2545172, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    #fauxboriginallivesmatterfarmorewhitey

  19. Andrew M.
    #2545173, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    100 years after the Russian Revolution, what do millennials see in socialism?
    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-06/100-years-after-the-russian-revolution-is-socialism-millenials/9121290
    The new leftist revolutionaries get some airplay, and even the motive of the Fabians gets some lime light.

    For Osmond Chiu, a 31-year-old unionist and member of the Australian Labor Party, this possibility of an alternative to accepted economics is the key legacy of 1917. Mr Chiu is also a member of the Fabian Society, a think tank set up to effect change through influencing political parties, especially the ALP, rather than by fomenting revolution.

    Just amazing to see this so… out there, and bold. They have no shame.
    It’s one for the archives, as it is quite possibly the only time you will ever see the ABC voluntarily publish the phrase “the far left.”

  20. Tintarella di Luna
    #2545175, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Thank you to all, most entertaining. Was wondering what you all thought of the bent-eyed Termite’s attempt at circumventing the Constitution?Methinks it a crock of shite but then again I’m not kindly disposed to him or the rest of the panty waists of the current government carpetbaggers

  21. egg_
    #2545176, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Yay Brian cox next week.

    SnowCone will be stroking Cox.

  22. Tintarella di Luna
    #2545178, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    SnowCone will be stroking Cox.

    My turn egg_

  23. stackja
    #2545179, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2545169, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:42 pm
    Ok Troops – Interruptions cam in at 29 let me know who nailed it or got close.

    Oyasumi Nasai.

    Mine was 19.

  24. egg_
    #2545181, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Yet Aunty treats them seriously.

    Lefties, Aunty treats them seriously.

    It’s the vibe they give off…

  25. Makka
    #2545183, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Nadia… maybe…. maybe…

  26. Snoopy
    #2545184, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    SnowCone will be stroking Cox.

    Fortunately smoking isn’t permitted in the studio.

  28. stackja
    #2545187, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Grave concern: Sydney is running out of space to bury its dead
    Isabell Petrinic, NewsLocal
    November 6, 2017 3:26pm
    Subscriber only

    The situation is most grave for the J wish and Muslim faith communities, whose religions forbid cremation.

    Rookwood General Cemeteries Reserve Trust RGCRT chief executive George Simpson predicts the final burial will take place at Rookwood in about 20 years.

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2545188, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Group of ISIS inspired terrorists refuses to stand before Supreme Court
    Ian Paterson, The Daily Telegraph
    November 3, 2017 11:35am
    Subscriber only

    A GROUP of ISIS inspired terrorists refused to stand before the Supreme Court which earlier heard one wannabe jihadi “envisaged martyrdom” in a plan to kill Australian Federal Police and NSW Police officers.

    Sulayman Khalid, 22, Jibryl Almaouie, 23, his brother Mohamed, 21, and Farhad Said all failed to rise to their feet in the NSW Supreme Court at Parramatta when Justice Geoff Bellew entered the courtroom to deliver his judgment.

    The only person to stand was a teenage male, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

    Khalid was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison with a non-parole period of 16 years and nine months and Almaouie to 18 years and 10 months for his part in the conspiracy with a non parole period of 14 years and two months.

    They “envisaged martyrdom”, they’ve got a long time in clink, what’s the problem?

  30. Elle
    #2545190, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Ok Troops – Interruptions cam in at 29 let me know who nailed it or got close.

    I guessed 28

  31. Tintarella di Luna
    #2545192, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Ok Troops – Interruptions cam in at 29 let me know who nailed it or got close.

    I guessed 28

    Well done under difficult circumstances – I don’t know the rules I never pay attention to rules

  32. DrBeauGan
    #2545193, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    The ABC needs a slogan in big letters somewhere prominent. ‘You don’t have to be an ignorant idiot to work here, but it helps.’

  33. OneWorldGovernment
    #2545194, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Has anyone understood that the greens are marxist communists?

  34. Tintarella di Luna
    #2545195, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Has anyone understood that the greens are marxist communists?

    I have

  35. DrBeauGan
    #2545196, posted on November 6, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Has anyone understood that the greens are marxist communists?

    Most of us, OWG, most of us.

  36. egg_
    #2545197, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Has anyone understood that the greens are marxist communists?

    Just ask Di Natale’s underpaid Au pairs.

  37. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2545198, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Has anyone understood that the greens are marxist communists?

    Greens are nothing more then thinly disguised Fascists.

  38. Steve trickler.
    #2545199, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    I would like Adam Bandt to step up and provide a detailed plan, with costings, to keep this plant OPEN for just one day.



    How many solar panels did you say?

    How many fucking wind turbines did say?

  39. classical_hero
    #2545200, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Just found out I now get free drugs when I use a prescription. It’s a bit depressing that I use so many scripts.

  40. egg_
    #2545202, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    I would like Adam Bandt to step up and provide a detailed plan, with costings, to keep this plant OPEN for just one day.

    The NSW Govt is already asking about smelter shutdowns for this simmer – haven’t been invoked for about 15 years, the Operators are having to dust off their old shutdown plans.
    The 3x consumable carbon electrodes are worth c. $10k ea. on top of the power bill.
    Small wonder Gupta is going Green Energy in SA, rivalling Musk.

  41. cohenite
    #2545204, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    It is quite evident that for this country to have any chance the abc must be razed.

  42. Oh come on
    #2545205, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    According to Drudge, Rand Paul has five broken ribs as a result of a neighbour tackling him from behind while Paul was mowing the lawn. m0nty thinks this is oh-so-hilarious.

  43. Motelier
    #2545206, posted on November 6, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    It is quite evident that for this country to have any chance the abc must be razed.

    Try any place of higher education that has yarts students on the books.

    I just had a twitter spat with one.

    I now need a shower.

