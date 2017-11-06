Liberty Quote
We have the nation’s ‘best + brightest’ in parliament, thousands of bureaucrats and the answer to every problem is always the same: a new tax.— Tony Barry
Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
815 Responses to Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
You are welcome 🙂
Rupert Murdoch. So he could be both Australian and American. But he later renounced his Australian citizenship in favour of the bigger bucks in America.
It’s not that it always happens, or happens much at all, but it does happen that there are those who for ‘the good of the family name‘ (value of their cleanskin status to those who use cleanskins as hides), become skilled at nudging, winking and reminding others within their circles, that, ‘human error‘ does happen in bureaucracies. The kind of human error that has a canny way of keeping some family names much cleaner than they really are.
Anyway, not saying so in this case, but often the bigger story is with the family rather than the monster they produce.
Thomas Paine @Thomas1774Paine 44m44 minutes ago
The trophy-for-participating group. When life gets tough, many fold & lash out. Where are my millions? Where is my fame? Boom: Instant fame
A feisty, cold southerly skimming across Bass Strait, will cramp the ladies style today. Do the fashion houses turn out bespoke anoraks and beanies?
Everybody here that isn’t interested in horse racing please let us know thank you.
Look, I think we all know that wamen taking a keen interest in horses is unwise.
I’m staying out of it.
Tony Abbott demonstrates yet again his massive blind spot. He doesn’t support freedom, whether it be of speech or the right to self defence.
Attorney for Rand Paul neighbor says dispute not political
OCO may have gone too early on this one.
Sometimes you are a great disappointment Stimpy
btw while I am enjoying Tigana for the plot. recommending it for anyone under 18 would be a tough call, violent sex scenes, sexual slavery, incest, torture it has it all.
Ponygirls?
There’s websites for that.
Saudi Arabia says Lebanon has declared war on it
Saudi Arabia said on Monday that Lebanon has declared war against it because of attacks against them by the Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah. This statement comes after Lebanon’s prime minister Saad al-Hariri surprisingly announced his resignation. Saudi Gulf affairs minister Thamer al-Sabhan told Al-Arabiya TV “We will treat the government of Lebanon as a government declaring a war because of Hezbollah militias.” Saad al-Hariri had been told that the acts of “aggression” by Hezbollah “were considered acts of a declaration of war against Saudi Arabia by Lebanon.
[video]
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/video/other/saudi-arabia-says-lebanon-has-declared-war-on-it/vi-AAuwwzb
I just love it when people look down their noses at the interests of others.
Not all Catholics are like that.
Don’t be so judgemental.
Most of them are fine.
Some of them are actually good people.
😁
Monster, do you even bother to read the links you post? The following is in the link you posted, you big fat idiot.
Yep.
btw while I am enjoying Tigana for the plot. recommending it for anyone under 18 would be a tough call, violent sex scenes, sexual slavery, incest, torture it has it all.
Haven’t you finished it yet?
Stop f$cking around on the internet and do something useful like reading a book.
😁
Air Force ‘mistake’ kept Texas shooter’s conviction off background check database: Report
The man who police say shot and killed 26 people in a Texas church was able to purchase firearms because the Air Force failed to enter his assault conviction into a federal database, according to a report.
Devin Patrick Kelley was given a bad conduct discharge from the Air Force after he was court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his wife and fracturing his infant stepson’s skull. According to NPR, Kelley’s case was enough to prohibit him from possessing a firearm under federal law, but due to a “mistake,” neither his arrest nor conviction were listed in the national background check database.
NPR reported the mistake occurred in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, where Kelley had been serving. An investigation is said to be underway.
Kelley pleaded guilty to the 2012 assaults and served 12 months’ confinement.
He was found dead in his car Sunday several miles from the church massacre with multiple guns in the vehicle.
The Air Force did not immediately issue a statement in response to NPR’s report.
Bravo! He and another citizen then gave chase as the killer fled the scene.
Is there now any actual evidence that Devin Kelley was a member of antifa, or like the fakenews about his child porn conviction (which conservativetreehouse quickly buried) is that another one to tuck into the forgettery?
And Sunday’s world shifting news didn’t even last 24 hours, what a shame.
WTF?
Attacking nota would not be in your best interest.
What is it with newbies attacking other posters*?
How were you with Custard face-to-face rather than behind a keyboard?
Fisky’s obs re autists coming to the fore.
*Methinks it’s a cynical exercise in attention seeking.
“You fools who comment on the Q&A thread” (= I lack the witty riposte).
Abbott should have just STFU. That he opened his mouth and said what he did showed terrible practical judgement, about the matter at hand, ans was politically, cloth-eared.
Gudian busy buffing the dessicated festering cock of a mass murderer again..
Lenin the cat lover: rare photos of Soviet leader go on show in Oxford
Exhibition coinciding with centenary of October revolution includes image of revolutionary in wig and makeup, and stroking a cat
..and show a less well-known side to the ruthless revolutionary leader: Lenin the cat lover.
….
The photographs are all drawn from the archives of the British Society for Cooperation in Russian and Soviet Studies (SCRSS), which was set up in 1924 to foster good artistic and scientific links, in a exhibition timed to coincide with the centenary of the revolution that brought Lenin to power.
Its main early supporters were from the Bloomsbury set – people such as John Maynard Keynes, Virginia Woolf, EM Forster and George Bernard Shaw.
The Soviet Union may have gone but the society, based in Brixton, south London, continues today. “Russia and the Soviet Union continue to fascinate people,” said Ralph Gibson, honorary secretary of the SCRSS. “Every aspect of its history, culture and language has been a key part of the 20th century.”
…
The exhibition at the North Wall arts centre in Oxford marks the centenary of the Bolshevik revolution and aims to explore the lives of ordinary people in the years after the uprising.
They range from Georgian mothers being taught to write for the first time, to a photograph of smiling babies in tin saltwater baths at Nursery No 5 of the 8th Tobacco factory in Moscow – a reflection of the revolutionary zeal to properly look after and educate Russian children.
These people are deranged. I cant wait for the “h*tler patting a dog” and “National socialist mothers bathing their kiddies” exhibition…
Also remember the Paddock family prospered wildly ‘despite’ the father being a major crim –
Thomas Paine @Thomas1774Paine 2h2 hours ago
FBI withholding Intel Paddock in Vegas and Texas Maniac were Anti-Trump Libs.
Afraid White Christians may revolt & rampage. Playing politics
I love these Melbin Gup stories: the mad Irishmen who own Heartbreak City, which ran second to Almandin last year, plonked half a million bucks on the horse to run a place with UK bookmakers at better than 40/1!
That was obvious from the targets chosen. Never seems to happen to an antifa crowd.
Raining in Melbourne on our sacred day. What a horrid city.
Lazy hundred on Ventura Storm.
What the hell.
Yep, good old four season in one day Melbourne. Just wait an hour or two.
A cold wet Melbourne Cup is very traditional.
As long as the roses look nice.
Just as she called an election – what a coincidence!
Passing strange. My new “bestie” on twitter was going on about this last night.
He would say that wouldn’t he?
Thomas Paine @Thomas1774Paine 9m9 minutes ago
BREAKING: Obama’s Defense Department Failed to Submit Texas Church Shooter’s Criminal Files to FBI
Texas church killer Devin Kelley was legally permitted to purchase firearms thanks to a glaring mistake by either the Air Force or the FBI during President Barack Obama’s tenure, according to federal officials.
Either the FBI failed to log Kelley’s criminal history into its NCIC database or the Air Force and Pentagon failed to forward the file to the FBI.
Either way, Kelley was apparently allowed to purchase guns “legally” because his criminal history was not warehoused by the FBI NCIC database used by federal firearms dealers for background checks.
Kelley was convicted after assaulting his wife and stepson in 2012. He served 12 months in Air Force incarceration and confinement. In 2014 he was issued a bad-conduct discharge.
This story is developing.
http://truepundit.com/obamas-defense-department-failed-to-submit-texas-church-shooters-criminal-files-to-fbi/
That’s my take – “don’t frighten the horses”.
Paddock’s target was Country Music fans = likely Trump666 supporters.
Yup. He’s always been a big government fan. Just another politician.
Since any old broken rock is indistinguishable from the pinnacle of Aboriginal technology, it is not surprising that those who wish to find evidence of ever earlier occupation can ‘find’ it.
I remember working on a road project in central QLD once and seeing what the Heritage people were putting up yellow tape around – to ward off any clumsy worker whose very work boot was as far above the broken stones as to be almost laughable.
Repealing the 2nd Amendment is politically impossible.
The talk is about what type of guns should people be allowed to own
Just found out I now get free drugs when I use a prescription. It’s a bit depressing that I use so many scripts.
‘Tis the season to be jolly because I’ve hit the PBS safety net. Had a lady who hit the similarly calibrated medical services safety net. I chirped “Great! You’ll get most of that back from Medicare”. She’d chopped her toes off with the mower. Regional hospital were unable to help so her husband drove her to the big smoke while she sucked on the orange whistle. Hitting a safety net is not cause for celebration. Fa la la.
Only works until the horse can no longer ignore the threat – then it bolts and the result is not pretty.
stackja
#2545511, posted on November 7, 2017 at 9:49 am
Who invented dual citizenship? And why?
Not sure who, but I think under Hawke or Keating.
The “why” is simple: multiculturalism.
They can own most guns except full auto and heavy weapons, these require a special licence
Sometimes you are a great disappointment Stimpy
In reality it is “usually “, rather than “sometimes”.
We all have our crosses to bear.
Juxtapose that to the 1st amendment – would you be comfortable with what type of speech people should be allowed.
The second amendment make NO mention of the types of arms. Only that the right of the people to bear them SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!
Could be.
But here’s my question. If that were true why would the Trump Administration be hiding it? Trump can and would receive any intel he asked for from the FBI.
There’s no way in hell that Trump would conceal this information from the punters.
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump 49m49 minutes ago
I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing….
….Some of those they are harshly treating have been “milking” their country for years!
I don’t know what you are on about, egg.
For a start, I’m not a newbie. For a second thing I got on fine with custard. He’s a good bloke. I voted for him. For a third thing I haven’t attacked Notafan, merely defended my belief that there are more exciting things to do than watch horses, and finally I have no idea where you got your last quote from but it wasn’t me.
Zulu at 1001
Is there some part of SA where whites could congregate to form a white majority enclave?
Multi-citizenship helps the Left fragmentation.
Al Arabiya EnglishVerified account @AlArabiya_Eng 1h1 hour ago
#BREAKING: #Pentagon: US backs #Saudi statements on #Iran’s supplies of dangerous missile systems to #Houthis
I don’t think he wants civil war.
He could have crucified Hillary over the email fiasco alone.
Iphone X is pretty fucking amazing tech.
Mine’s on order.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/technology/iphone-x-specs-give-you-the-future-in-your-hands-and-pocket/news-story/2f4e1c8794e9d56c4c4976a8f123c417
JC, big slabs of the FBI are still Deep State never-Trumpers appointed under Obambi. FFS, Mueller as FBI director was the Clinton bagman who buried the investigation of Uranium One.
Everything I’ve seen in the past month tells me the FBI’s investigation of the Las Vegas shooter is a sham.
You certainly are, and it shows – and accusing someone of having an inferiority complex is certainly a personal attack. These are indisputable facts.
You bring little here other than chat – not a single link to events that I can recall.
Pure ego.
I used to conduct tours for many years.
I used to bush camp with my people some nights at a place called Barry cave.
east of the Barkly road house heading toward the Isa.
Named after an American serviceman who died there in WW2.
Nobody much knew of the place, but it wasn’t far off the road.
The punters could go and sleep up in the cave , for a changes, not having to erect a tent.
Did this for a number of years.
Then, one day I pulled up and the cave had been fenced off.
Through the fence I saw a brand new aboriginal mural on the ground.
A regular activity in land claims.
They fly abos out of town, and into the bush for a few days, and then fly the townie judge in to show them blackfellas having continuous connection to the land.
For these guys, it is often the first time they have seen real blackfellas and it seems almost surreal to them.
They use this to their advantage in claims.
Lots of other stories, but the age of aboriginals comes from carbon dating wasp nests fossilised over rock art, and sometimes just the strata itself in many corrupt ways.
You won’t be tolerated for a second on aboriginal land if you come up with the wrong findings.
I believe none of it.
FBI lost much when Hoover died.
Who invented dual citizenship? And why?
In the 20th C. it became a way in which national governments could deal pragmatically with persons who, due to increased international travel and business activity and the various citizenship laws, could claim two nationalities; e.g. American & British.
Contrary to the common view, which sees internationalism eclipsing national borders and cultures, rendering nationality fluid, I suspect that in the 21st C. nationality will continue to be regarded as crucial to the political and social stability of nations and will be upheld tenaciously, especially by developing countries in Asia such as India & China and the lesser powers. We, meanwhile, are pursuing the extremely dubious notion of being a “nation of nations”.
Mote at 1044
Passing strange. My new “bestie” on twitter was going on about this last night.
Surely you are not suggesting tbat leftists have some kind of system for spreading their latest iteration of the “narrative” to ensure that everyone says the “correct” thing are you
Just south of Flemington, the webcams scanning my fishing lakes in Tasmania, reveal intermittent snow flurries from the deep south.
Hey Twitterati numbers is on Twitter and he has 32 followers. @BobWhittaker1
Cite you the story of the well, which was supposedly a “sacred site”, and actually had been dug by the Army, during the Second World War.
Yes!
OCO;
Here’s the problem, OCO.
Leftists genuinely believe they are never in the wrong.
I’m serious about that.
They can justify every murder, every destruction of functioning Nation States, under the badge of International Socialism and a Better Life For All.
Even as they slaughter over a hundred million and rising in the last century.
Until we realise the evil of Socialism, we will never begin to win this class war.
And Hindmarsh Island?
Haven’t you got to hold that up to your face to unload C.J. it? Cruel thing to do to a phone JC. 😁
Seriously though. Congrats. Wish I had the spare moolah to indulge.