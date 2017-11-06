Monday Forum, November 6, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, November 6, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

815 Responses to Monday Forum, November 6, 2017

  1. notafan
    #2545565, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:19 am

    That made me laugh out loud, Notafan. Well done.

    You are welcome 🙂

  2. Joe
    #2545566, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Who invented dual citizenship? And why?

    Rupert Murdoch. So he could be both Australian and American. But he later renounced his Australian citizenship in favour of the bigger bucks in America.

  3. srr
    #2545568, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Kelley was able to purchase firearms because @usairforce failed to enter assault conviction in federal database.

    It’s not that it always happens, or happens much at all, but it does happen that there are those who for ‘the good of the family name‘ (value of their cleanskin status to those who use cleanskins as hides), become skilled at nudging, winking and reminding others within their circles, that, ‘human error‘ does happen in bureaucracies. The kind of human error that has a canny way of keeping some family names much cleaner than they really are.

    Anyway, not saying so in this case, but often the bigger story is with the family rather than the monster they produce.

    Thomas Paine‏ @Thomas1774Paine 44m44 minutes ago

    The trophy-for-participating group. When life gets tough, many fold & lash out. Where are my millions? Where is my fame? Boom: Instant fame

    Thomas Paine @Thomas1774Paine
    DRONE VIDEO: Texas Church Shooter Enjoyed Plush Life At 28-Acre Sprawling Estate

    Devin Patrick Kelley, the man identified as the shooter in the Texas church massacre, lived outside of New Braunfels in his parents’ home in a rural ranching area, according to numerous reports.

    Aerial video of the property photographed by the Statesman’s Jay Janner on Monday shows a sprawling ranch home with multiple outbuildings and a pool.
    [video]
    http://truepundit.com/video-texas-church-shooter-enjoyed-plush-life-at-28-acre-sprawling-estate/

  4. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2545569, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:22 am

    A feisty, cold southerly skimming across Bass Strait, will cramp the ladies style today. Do the fashion houses turn out bespoke anoraks and beanies?

  5. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2545570, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Everybody here that isn’t interested in horse racing please let us know thank you.

    Look, I think we all know that wamen taking a keen interest in horses is unwise.
    I’m staying out of it.

  6. johanna
    #2545571, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Tony Abbott demonstrates yet again his massive blind spot. He doesn’t support freedom, whether it be of speech or the right to self defence.

  7. m0nty
    #2545572, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Attorney for Rand Paul neighbor says dispute not political

    Paul and Boucher have also reportedly disagreed about a property line regarding a creek behind Paul’s house, where the senator’s sons would sometimes play, per NBC.
    Two Kentuckians also told NYT’s Jonathan Martin that the attack may have stemmed from a dispute over “some sort of planting or flora issue around the properties.”

    OCO may have gone too early on this one.

  8. notafan
    #2545574, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Sometimes you are a great disappointment Stimpy

    btw while I am enjoying Tigana for the plot. recommending it for anyone under 18 would be a tough call, violent sex scenes, sexual slavery, incest, torture it has it all.

  9. memoryvault
    #2545576, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Look, I think we all know that wamen taking a keen interest in horses is unwise.

    Ponygirls?

    There’s websites for that.

  10. Gab
    #2545577, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Jim Bullington, a former city commission member who knows both men, told the Post that the two, who live next to each other in their gated community, often engaged in heated exchanges about politics; Boucher is a vocal anti-Trump socialist, according to Bullington, while the libertarian Paul voted against an Obamacare repeal attempt because it didn’t go far enough in severing federal aid.

  11. srr
    #2545578, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Saudi Arabia says Lebanon has declared war on it

    Saudi Arabia said on Monday that Lebanon has declared war against it because of attacks against them by the Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah. This statement comes after Lebanon’s prime minister Saad al-Hariri surprisingly announced his resignation. Saudi Gulf affairs minister Thamer al-Sabhan told Al-Arabiya TV “We will treat the government of Lebanon as a government declaring a war because of Hezbollah militias.” Saad al-Hariri had been told that the acts of “aggression” by Hezbollah “were considered acts of a declaration of war against Saudi Arabia by Lebanon.
    [video]
    https://www.msn.com/en-gb/video/other/saudi-arabia-says-lebanon-has-declared-war-on-it/vi-AAuwwzb

  12. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2545579, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I just love it when people look down their noses at the interests of others.

    Not all Catholics are like that.
    Don’t be so judgemental.
    Most of them are fine.
    Some of them are actually good people.

    😁

  13. JC
    #2545584, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Monster, do you even bother to read the links you post? The following is in the link you posted, you big fat idiot.

    …..NBC reported that the neighbors have not spoken in several years, and the animosity between the two could be a result of “Boucher’s distaste for Paul’s politics, as well as those of his father,” former Texas congressman Ron Paul.

  14. C.L.
    #2545585, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Repealing the 2nd Amendment is politically impossible. Taking away guns from american gun owners would be logistically and physically impossible. Anyone proposing either is not a serious person and can be completely ignored on the grounds of them being a low wattage, platitude spouting, non-thinker.

    Yep.

  15. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2545586, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:34 am

    btw while I am enjoying Tigana for the plot. recommending it for anyone under 18 would be a tough call, violent sex scenes, sexual slavery, incest, torture it has it all.

    Haven’t you finished it yet?
    Stop f$cking around on the internet and do something useful like reading a book.

    😁

  16. srr
    #2545587, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Air Force ‘mistake’ kept Texas shooter’s conviction off background check database: Report

    The man who police say shot and killed 26 people in a Texas church was able to purchase firearms because the Air Force failed to enter his assault conviction into a federal database, according to a report.

    Devin Patrick Kelley was given a bad conduct discharge from the Air Force after he was court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his wife and fracturing his infant stepson’s skull. According to NPR, Kelley’s case was enough to prohibit him from possessing a firearm under federal law, but due to a “mistake,” neither his arrest nor conviction were listed in the national background check database.

    NPR reported the mistake occurred in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, where Kelley had been serving. An investigation is said to be underway.

    Kelley pleaded guilty to the 2012 assaults and served 12 months’ confinement.

    He was found dead in his car Sunday several miles from the church massacre with multiple guns in the vehicle.

    The Air Force did not immediately issue a statement in response to NPR’s report.

  17. dover_beach
    #2545588, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:35 am

    A local resident told DailyMail.com that Willeford, who attends a different church, was first alerted to the shooting when his daughter called him saying there was a man in body armor gunning down church goers. He grabbed his gun and bravely headed down to confront the killer.

    The local said that while Willeford has no military experience, he is an excellent shot, and when he came face to face with Kelley, he didn’t hesitate; he shot in between Kelley’s body armor, hitting him in his side. The 26-year-old had dropped his Ruger assault rifle and climbed in an SUV to flee the scene.

    Bravo! He and another citizen then gave chase as the killer fled the scene.

  18. notafan
    #2545589, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Is there now any actual evidence that Devin Kelley was a member of antifa, or like the fakenews about his child porn conviction (which conservativetreehouse quickly buried) is that another one to tuck into the forgettery?

    And Sunday’s world shifting news didn’t even last 24 hours, what a shame.

  19. egg_
    #2545590, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I’m sorry if I stimulate your inferiority complex

    WTF?
    Attacking nota would not be in your best interest.

    What is it with newbies attacking other posters*?
    How were you with Custard face-to-face rather than behind a keyboard?
    Fisky’s obs re autists coming to the fore.

    *Methinks it’s a cynical exercise in attention seeking.

    “You fools who comment on the Q&A thread” (= I lack the witty riposte).

  20. dover_beach
    #2545592, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Abbott should have just STFU. That he opened his mouth and said what he did showed terrible practical judgement, about the matter at hand, ans was politically, cloth-eared.

  21. thefrolickingmole
    #2545593, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Gudian busy buffing the dessicated festering cock of a mass murderer again..

    Lenin the cat lover: rare photos of Soviet leader go on show in Oxford
    Exhibition coinciding with centenary of October revolution includes image of revolutionary in wig and makeup, and stroking a cat

    ..and show a less well-known side to the ruthless revolutionary leader: Lenin the cat lover.
    ….
    The photographs are all drawn from the archives of the British Society for Cooperation in Russian and Soviet Studies (SCRSS), which was set up in 1924 to foster good artistic and scientific links, in a exhibition timed to coincide with the centenary of the revolution that brought Lenin to power.

    Its main early supporters were from the Bloomsbury set – people such as John Maynard Keynes, Virginia Woolf, EM Forster and George Bernard Shaw.

    The Soviet Union may have gone but the society, based in Brixton, south London, continues today. “Russia and the Soviet Union continue to fascinate people,” said Ralph Gibson, honorary secretary of the SCRSS. “Every aspect of its history, culture and language has been a key part of the 20th century.”


    The exhibition at the North Wall arts centre in Oxford marks the centenary of the Bolshevik revolution and aims to explore the lives of ordinary people in the years after the uprising.

    They range from Georgian mothers being taught to write for the first time, to a photograph of smiling babies in tin saltwater baths at Nursery No 5 of the 8th Tobacco factory in Moscow – a reflection of the revolutionary zeal to properly look after and educate Russian children.

    These people are deranged. I cant wait for the “h*tler patting a dog” and “National socialist mothers bathing their kiddies” exhibition…

  22. srr
    #2545595, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Also remember the Paddock family prospered wildly ‘despite’ the father being a major crim –

    Thomas Paine‏ @Thomas1774Paine 2h2 hours ago

    FBI withholding Intel Paddock in Vegas and Texas Maniac were Anti-Trump Libs.
    Afraid White Christians may revolt & rampage. Playing politics

  23. Tom
    #2545596, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I love these Melbin Gup stories: the mad Irishmen who own Heartbreak City, which ran second to Almandin last year, plonked half a million bucks on the horse to run a place with UK bookmakers at better than 40/1!

  24. Joe
    #2545598, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:41 am

    FBI withholding Intel Paddock in Vegas and Texas Maniac were Anti-Trump Libs.
    Afraid White Christians may revolt & rampage. Playing politics

    That was obvious from the targets chosen. Never seems to happen to an antifa crowd.

  25. Infidel Tiger
    #2545599, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Raining in Melbourne on our sacred day. What a horrid city.

  26. C.L.
    #2545600, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Lazy hundred on Ventura Storm.
    What the hell.

  27. Joe
    #2545602, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Raining in Melbourne on our sacred day. What a horrid city.

    Yep, good old four season in one day Melbourne. Just wait an hour or two.

  28. notafan
    #2545603, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Raining in Melbourne on our sacred day. What a horrid city.

    A cold wet Melbourne Cup is very traditional.

    As long as the roses look nice.

  29. egg_
    #2545604, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Odd then that Palacechook ‘outed’ herself after discovering last Friday that her partner had spent 18 months with a conflict of interest so severe that she has had to pull the pin on a major State project.
    FMD.

    Just as she called an election – what a coincidence!

  30. Motelier
    #2545606, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:44 am

    The draining of tax revenue means there is less money to spend, among other things, on needed infrastructure, health services, mental health services and public education.

    Passing strange. My new “bestie” on twitter was going on about this last night.

  31. Snoopy
    #2545608, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Attorney for Rand Paul neighbor says dispute not political

    He would say that wouldn’t he?

  32. srr
    #2545609, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Thomas Paine‏ @Thomas1774Paine 9m9 minutes ago

    BREAKING: Obama’s Defense Department Failed to Submit Texas Church Shooter’s Criminal Files to FBI

    Texas church killer Devin Kelley was legally permitted to purchase firearms thanks to a glaring mistake by either the Air Force or the FBI during President Barack Obama’s tenure, according to federal officials.

    Either the FBI failed to log Kelley’s criminal history into its NCIC database or the Air Force and Pentagon failed to forward the file to the FBI.

    Either way, Kelley was apparently allowed to purchase guns “legally” because his criminal history was not warehoused by the FBI NCIC database used by federal firearms dealers for background checks.

    Kelley was convicted after assaulting his wife and stepson in 2012. He served 12 months in Air Force incarceration and confinement. In 2014 he was issued a bad-conduct discharge.

    This story is developing.

    http://truepundit.com/obamas-defense-department-failed-to-submit-texas-church-shooters-criminal-files-to-fbi/

  33. egg_
    #2545610, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:45 am

    FBI withholding Intel Paddock in Vegas and Texas Maniac were Anti-Trump Libs.

    That’s my take – “don’t frighten the horses”.
    Paddock’s target was Country Music fans = likely Trump666 supporters.

  34. DrBeauGan
    #2545611, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:46 am

    johanna
    #2545571, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:23 am
    Tony Abbott demonstrates yet again his massive blind spot. He doesn’t support freedom, whether it be of speech or the right to self defence.

    Yup. He’s always been a big government fan. Just another politician.

  35. Mother Lode
    #2545612, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:46 am

    The 40 000 years estimate appeared around 1988. I have always suspected that it was simply made up as the square of 200 years, the period of white settlement being celebrated that year.

    Since any old broken rock is indistinguishable from the pinnacle of Aboriginal technology, it is not surprising that those who wish to find evidence of ever earlier occupation can ‘find’ it.

    I remember working on a road project in central QLD once and seeing what the Heritage people were putting up yellow tape around – to ward off any clumsy worker whose very work boot was as far above the broken stones as to be almost laughable.

  36. Neil
    #2545615, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Repealing the 2nd Amendment is politically impossible.

    The talk is about what type of guns should people be allowed to own

  37. MsDolittle
    #2545616, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Just found out I now get free drugs when I use a prescription. It’s a bit depressing that I use so many scripts.

    ‘Tis the season to be jolly because I’ve hit the PBS safety net. Had a lady who hit the similarly calibrated medical services safety net. I chirped “Great! You’ll get most of that back from Medicare”. She’d chopped her toes off with the mower. Regional hospital were unable to help so her husband drove her to the big smoke while she sucked on the orange whistle. Hitting a safety net is not cause for celebration. Fa la la.

  38. Joe
    #2545618, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:48 am

    “don’t frighten the horses”

    Only works until the horse can no longer ignore the threat – then it bolts and the result is not pretty.

  39. Boambee John
    #2545619, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:49 am

    stackja
    #2545511, posted on November 7, 2017 at 9:49 am
    Who invented dual citizenship? And why?

    Not sure who, but I think under Hawke or Keating.

    The “why” is simple: multiculturalism.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2545620, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:49 am

    The talk is about what type of guns should people be allowed to own

    They can own most guns except full auto and heavy weapons, these require a special licence

  41. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2545622, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Sometimes you are a great disappointment Stimpy

    In reality it is “usually “, rather than “sometimes”.
    We all have our crosses to bear.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2545623, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:51 am

    The talk is about what type of guns should people be allowed to own

    Juxtapose that to the 1st amendment – would you be comfortable with what type of speech people should be allowed.

  43. Joe
    #2545625, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:52 am

    The talk is about what type of guns should people be allowed to own

    The second amendment make NO mention of the types of arms. Only that the right of the people to bear them SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!

  44. JC
    #2545626, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:53 am

    egg_
    #2545610, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:45 am

    FBI withholding Intel Paddock in Vegas and Texas Maniac were Anti-Trump Libs.

    That’s my take – “don’t frighten the horses”.
    Paddock’s target was Country Music fans = likely Trump666 supporters.

    Could be.

    But here’s my question. If that were true why would the Trump Administration be hiding it? Trump can and would receive any intel he asked for from the FBI.

    There’s no way in hell that Trump would conceal this information from the punters.

  45. srr
    #2545627, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 49m49 minutes ago

    I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing….
    ….Some of those they are harshly treating have been “milking” their country for years!

  46. DrBeauGan
    #2545629, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:55 am

    egg_
    #2545590, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:36 am
    I’m sorry if I stimulate your inferiority complex

    WTF?
    Attacking nota would not be in your best interest.

    What is it with newbies attacking other posters*?
    How were you with Custard face-to-face rather than behind a keyboard?
    Fisky’s obs re autists coming to the fore.

    *Methinks it’s a cynical exercise in attention seeking.

    “You fools who comment on the Q&A thread” (= I lack the witty riposte).

    I don’t know what you are on about, egg.

    For a start, I’m not a newbie. For a second thing I got on fine with custard. He’s a good bloke. I voted for him. For a third thing I haven’t attacked Notafan, merely defended my belief that there are more exciting things to do than watch horses, and finally I have no idea where you got your last quote from but it wasn’t me.

  47. Boambee John
    #2545631, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Zulu at 1001

    Is there some part of SA where whites could congregate to form a white majority enclave?

  48. stackja
    #2545632, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Boambee John
    #2545619, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:49 am
    stackja
    #2545511, posted on November 7, 2017 at 9:49 am
    Who invented dual citizenship? And why?

    Not sure who, but I think under Hawke or Keating.

    The “why” is simple: multiculturalism.

    Multi-citizenship helps the Left fragmentation.

  49. srr
    #2545633, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Al Arabiya English‏Verified account @AlArabiya_Eng 1h1 hour ago

    #BREAKING: #Pentagon: US backs #Saudi statements on #Iran’s supplies of dangerous missile systems to #Houthis

  50. egg_
    #2545635, posted on November 7, 2017 at 10:58 am

    There’s no way in hell that Trump would conceal this information from the punters.

    I don’t think he wants civil war.
    He could have crucified Hillary over the email fiasco alone.

  52. stackja
    #2545637, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Child critically injured as car ploughs into Banksia Road School in south-western Sydney
    By police reporter Jessica Kidd
    Updated 10 minutes ago

    A child is in a critical condition after a car ploughed into a demountable classroom at Banksia Road Public School in Greenacre in Sydney’s south-west.

    Paramedics were called to the school on Boronia Road about 9:45am after reports seven people, including children, had been injured, the NSW ambulance said.

    One child was in a critical condition and another patient was listed as serious.

    NSW Police said the car left the road and crashed into a classroom in which children were being taught.

    “The female driver of the car has been taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests,” police said.

    A crime scene has been set up and police from the Bankstown Local Area Command are at the scene.

    Parents who wish to collect their children have been asked to attend the school entrance on Boronia Road, police said.

    The Careflight helicopter is at the site.

  53. Tom
    #2545638, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:02 am

    There’s no way in hell that Trump would conceal this information from the punters.

    JC, big slabs of the FBI are still Deep State never-Trumpers appointed under Obambi. FFS, Mueller as FBI director was the Clinton bagman who buried the investigation of Uranium One.

    Everything I’ve seen in the past month tells me the FBI’s investigation of the Las Vegas shooter is a sham.

  54. egg_
    #2545639, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:02 am

    For a start, I’m not a newbie.

    You certainly are, and it shows – and accusing someone of having an inferiority complex is certainly a personal attack. These are indisputable facts.

    You bring little here other than chat – not a single link to events that I can recall.

    Pure ego.

  55. struth
    #2545640, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:03 am

    I used to conduct tours for many years.
    I used to bush camp with my people some nights at a place called Barry cave.
    east of the Barkly road house heading toward the Isa.

    Named after an American serviceman who died there in WW2.

    Nobody much knew of the place, but it wasn’t far off the road.
    The punters could go and sleep up in the cave , for a changes, not having to erect a tent.
    Did this for a number of years.

    Then, one day I pulled up and the cave had been fenced off.
    Through the fence I saw a brand new aboriginal mural on the ground.

    A regular activity in land claims.

    They fly abos out of town, and into the bush for a few days, and then fly the townie judge in to show them blackfellas having continuous connection to the land.

    For these guys, it is often the first time they have seen real blackfellas and it seems almost surreal to them.
    They use this to their advantage in claims.

    Lots of other stories, but the age of aboriginals comes from carbon dating wasp nests fossilised over rock art, and sometimes just the strata itself in many corrupt ways.
    You won’t be tolerated for a second on aboriginal land if you come up with the wrong findings.

    I believe none of it.

  56. stackja
    #2545641, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Tom
    #2545638, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:02 am

    FBI lost much when Hoover died.

  57. Roger
    #2545643, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Who invented dual citizenship? And why?

    In the 20th C. it became a way in which national governments could deal pragmatically with persons who, due to increased international travel and business activity and the various citizenship laws, could claim two nationalities; e.g. American & British.

    Contrary to the common view, which sees internationalism eclipsing national borders and cultures, rendering nationality fluid, I suspect that in the 21st C. nationality will continue to be regarded as crucial to the political and social stability of nations and will be upheld tenaciously, especially by developing countries in Asia such as India & China and the lesser powers. We, meanwhile, are pursuing the extremely dubious notion of being a “nation of nations”.

  58. Boambee John
    #2545645, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Mote at 1044

    Passing strange. My new “bestie” on twitter was going on about this last night.

    Surely you are not suggesting tbat leftists have some kind of system for spreading their latest iteration of the “narrative” to ensure that everyone says the “correct” thing are you

  59. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2545646, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Just south of Flemington, the webcams scanning my fishing lakes in Tasmania, reveal intermittent snow flurries from the deep south.

  60. woolfe
    #2545649, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Hey Twitterati numbers is on Twitter and he has 32 followers. @BobWhittaker1

  61. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2545651, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

    I believe none of it.

    Cite you the story of the well, which was supposedly a “sacred site”, and actually had been dug by the Army, during the Second World War.

  62. stackja
    #2545654, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Roger
    #2545643, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:05 am
    We, meanwhile, are pursuing the extremely dubious notion of being a “nation of nations”.

    Yes!

  63. Winston Smith
    #2545655, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:13 am

    OCO;

    Strawman. The point is that when you found out Rand Paul had been assaulted, you LOL’d and made light of it. Turns out he’s been hurt really quite badly. You ought to be ashamed of yourself. Hell, you clearly know you’re in the wrong – hence your attempt to weasel out of it by attempting to deflect attention with the above and some irrelevant crap about an antifa supersoldier.

    Here’s the problem, OCO.
    Leftists genuinely believe they are never in the wrong.
    I’m serious about that.
    They can justify every murder, every destruction of functioning Nation States, under the badge of International Socialism and a Better Life For All.
    Even as they slaughter over a hundred million and rising in the last century.
    Until we realise the evil of Socialism, we will never begin to win this class war.

  64. stackja
    #2545657, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2545651, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

    And Hindmarsh Island?

  65. entropy
    #2545662, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:20 am

    JC
    #2545636, posted on November 7, 2017 at 11:00 am
    Iphone X is pretty fucking amazing tech.

    Mine’s on order

    Haven’t you got to hold that up to your face to unload C.J. it? Cruel thing to do to a phone JC. 😁

    Seriously though. Congrats. Wish I had the spare moolah to indulge.

