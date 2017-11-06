Monday Forum, November 6, 2017

  egg_
    #2545942, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Insiders ABC‏Verified account @InsidersABC Nov 4

    [email protected] says #Manus has been a colossal failure in policy throughout. #Insiders #auspol

    Mark Kenny in 2013, when Rudd started sending boat people to Manus.

    Politically, Rudd’s moves have been clever, methodical, and, it seems, effective.

    Leftard Fisked, pwned.

  notafan
    #2545944, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    And assuming that if that is the rumour circulating around the school it probably had some credence.

  Mike of Marion
    #2545945, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    srr
    #2545939, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Don’t tell Monty

    he’ll top himself!

  Tom
    #2545946, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Stupid race.
    Ban it.

    Hahaha. How much did you lose, CL?

  Boambee John
    #2545948, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Zyconoclast at 1411

    What the hell (no pun intended) is a free lance Angican priest?

    One to whom not even the trendiest bishop will offer a parish?

  Snoopy
    #2545950, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Baldrick
    #2545941, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:22 pm
    Winning:

    Cory Bernardi @corybernardi
    Rekindling and Max Dynamite have my two bobs worth riding on them today.
    12:36 PM · Nov 7, 2017

    Bernardi also says a ‘No’ vote is not out of the question.

  Serena at the Pub
    #2545951, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Yes, Stimpy. Major issue for monty “ass” or “arse”Right up there with the msm obsession of how Trump fed fish in Japan.

    Huh? The lamestream media has stopped obsessing over how Trump is certain to cause an international incident by possibly, maybe, perhaps, ordering steak well-done and eating it with tomato sauce?

  egg_
    #2545952, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    I’ve been here longer than you, egg. My posting is sporadic*, depending on my other interests. Notafan got cross with me for what she considers superciliousness. She thought I was condemning her for being ordinary. I responded in kind.

    It certainly has been, I’ve been here about 5 years and Bolt’s and Blair’s for over a decade..as have many others here.
    *Not today, by the looks?

    I don’t post links often because I use a phone which makes it fairly tiresome. I didn’t know it was compulsory or I’d have tried harder.

    This is the only place you visit on the intarwebs?
    Crap!

    Are you, perhaps, drunk blogging? It’s a bit early in the day, but it’s the charitable explanation for your posts. I detect an inexplicable animosity.

    I detect a jackass.

    Not, you understand, that I give half a damp fart in a thunderstorm. Perhaps you are in pain. When it happens to me, I can get a trifle grouchy too.

    A bagfull of ad homs, robot?

  Serena at the Pub
    #2545953, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Correct me where I’m wrong, but a ** “Freelance Anglican Priest” is one who preaches stuff that is contrary to scripture, coz we all know scripture is wrong and is totally the opposite of what Jesus would have wanted anyway.

    ** See also “Freelance Roman Catholic Priest”

  Tom
    #2545954, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    BTW, I gave jockey Dean Yendall a rap earlier today, but he butchered Amelie’s Star — 4-wide all the way from gate 10. An absolute shocker of a ride.

  pete m
    #2545955, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Tom, he bet $100 on Ventura …

    I lost my trifecta – had none in top 3.

    FIL had johannes in each way as that is his first name!

  Eddystone
    #2545956, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    So the guy who engaged the Texas shooter with his rifle is one of those men who have more than two semi-automatic rifles?

    According to CL, he needs to prove he is not insane.

  srr
    #2545957, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Stealth Jeff Retweeted
    Kyle‏ @HNIJohnMiller 4h4 hours ago
    Replying to @Imperator_Rex3 @drawandstrike @ThomasWictor

    Of the 14 arrested, 7 tied to the Podesta Group’s lobbying efforts.
    Saudi Arabia didn’t donate to Clinton, rich corrupt princes did.

  Top Ender
    #2545958, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    And now for something completely different:

    I had a life on Mars: Russian, 20, claims he lived on the Red Planet before being reborn on Earth

    A Russian who has baffled scientists since birth claims he lived on Mars before he was reborn on Earth.

    Boriska Kipriyanovich has confounded experts with his knowledge of outer space for nearly 20 years.

    His parents claim that he was able to speak months after he was born and would often discuss subjects they had never taught him, such as alien civilisations.

    As a toddler, he amazed his doctors by being able to read, write and draw by the age of two.

    His mother, who herself is a doctor, said the first indication that he was special came a couple of weeks after birth, as he was able to hold his own head up unassisted.

    Boriska, from Volgograd, claims to have lived on a ‘war-ravaged’ Mars, which suffered from a nuclear catastrophe in the distant past.

    He says that Martians measuring about seven-feet tall still live undergound on the Red Planet and breathe in carbon dioxide.

    According to Boriska, they are immortal and stop aging at an age of 35 years. They are also technologically advanced and capable of interstellar travel.

    As a schoolboy, Boriska explained how the Martians had a strong connection to the ancient Egyptians on Earth and how he had once visited the planet as a pilot.

    He said that life on Earth will change dramatically when the Great Sphinx monument in Giza is ‘unlocked’, adding that the opening mechanism is hidden behind an ear.

    Link but it’s still as silly on the actual site.

  srr
    #2545959, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    🙂 … 😉 …

    Stealth Jeff Retweeted
    Jen‏ @JustanotherJk 12m12 minutes ago
    Replying to @Uboatvet @drawandstrike @Imperator_Rex3

    Did you say crystal ball? 🤔 🔮
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOAM__gUMAAN3L6.png

  egg_
    #2545961, posted on November 7, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    I doubt the journalists involved had actually read the book and its 674 pages of attempted Rudd glorification.

    674 pages of KRudd?
    Gluttons for punishment!

