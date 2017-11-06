Liberty Quote
The politician, acting on a modified Keynesian maxim that in the long run we are all out of office, does not care if his successful cure of unemployment is bound to produce more unemployment in the future.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
I know who was behind that letter and it’s sad that some people here believe they can shift the blame in the way they are.
GUNS. CNN and SUTHERLAND SPRINGS
BillWhittleChannel
Nov 6, 2017
Want to stop these massacres? It’s not like we don’t know how.
And an insult to the intelligence of others, really. We aren’t so stupid that we don’t recall what happened.
Rather like plagiarising from a well-read source.
Picture from Flemington today …
One for the thought it was a good idea at the time file.
A Tarago will be too spacious, a Yaris will fit their needs particularly with the lates revelations about Libs and their GetUp connections.
GetUp is on the far left of the Labor Party yet the “moderates” in the Liberal Party found them natural allies.
Liberals have only one choice, cleaning out their “moderates” or extinction at the next election. Either way they are done, political dead men walking, simply because they no longer have a base. The base has moved on.
The only one I feel sorry for is my state MP who is a Lib but will pay for her federal colleagues’ sins though not sorry enough to vote for her again.
Driller and his plagiarist buddy are just sore losers. That’s all.
They never win against me or anyone else and create fake news.
What’s grating though is the plagiarist’s attitude in all this. He basically plagiarizes not one, but several posts and then when he’s brought to account he writes emails to Sinc complaining that people are calling him a plagiarist and Laserjet8600.
to paraphrase.
Add to that countless accusations of gay people being child molesters, claiming to have a stash of guns and making his own bullets…. and we could have a seriously weird fucker roaming around up north.
I have a stool like the one at the base of their edifice, its metal and quite strong so unless there is proof of a spill the guy would have remained unscathed.
Wow, the oil market doesn’t like what’s going on in Saudi. it’s now 57.35 bucks a barrel.
Me too, I love the Classic movies – there’ve been some good ones on lately
100% correct.
Brian called out some of the Kipfler Kommando’s Vietnam bullshit and Hanoi Bob popped his circuit breakers.
Being the vengeful prick he was I have no doubt he spun a line of bullshit to Brian’s employer to drop him in the shit.
Had the Vet-fraud’s fingerprints all over it.
I guess this means Allan Joyce will be a world beating CEO again next year?
Don’t bother. I googled it. A fascinator is a particularly silly hat. Endless pictures of quite attractive chicks looking really ridiculous.
Well that’s my education taken care of for today. I have learnt three things.
1.Today was Melbourne cup day.
2. Horses run around in one circle, people get drunk and spew on the grass and lose money gambling unless they are Cory Bernardi or Rabz.
3. Women will wear anything no matter how pointless if a woman hating couturier can think of a name for it that will fool her.
All valuable information.
Doxxing a Cat with a written letter to his employer was just beyond the pale
Huh? There’s only one person I know who did that – Hanoi Bob.
Do we know what happened to the Doxee?
Why? It’s not like any Saudi ever got his hands dirty working on their oil wells. Whoever is in power it will still be foreigners who operate the wells. Besides, Saudis need every petrodollar that comes their way so I don’t see them cutting production. And if they do they will just make American fracking more profitable.
Paris Jackson Reveals She Is
A Shaman In Trainingan idiot.
Fashion’s new muse is also using her Melbourne Cup trip down under to help save the Great Barrier Reef.
Won’t they think of ManBearPig?
And she needs to go and have a holiday there to make sure it is in danger from the hoi polloi.
Leigh
According to Brian, and I have no reason to doubt him, someone actually did write a letter complaining to his employer the next day after we had a tangle. I said some things I shouldn’t have because I misread what he was saying, but according to him an email did arrive the next day with a complaint.
Here’s the thing though, it wasn’t me and the fake news pub rat, along with his buddy, know that, so they’re just trying to CCN me like the miserable sore losers they are.
But But…
Laserjet wrote an email to the blog owner complaining that I was mocking the worthless sack of shit about his plagiarism,.
and… and the Aryan land whale one threatened to look up social sites, find members of my family and inform them I had been rude to her.
DL is surprised that the HC decided that s.44 means what it says.
Look, if Saudi Arabia doesn’t collapse the frackers will hedge in here and the market will fall again. However if Saudi Arabia does fall in a heap of shit, oil will go to 120 bucks a barrel.
Qnatas is hedged for 12 months as they always hedge through options.
JC … no-one accused you of dashing off a letter to BoM’s employer.
There is little doubt that it was Hanoi Bob.
The arrests, plus the upcoming IPO of Saudi Aramco and the question of which market it will open on. Not sure which is more destabilizing for the price at the moment.
What the royal purge means for Saudi Arabia — and its oil
The woman who sang the national anthem at the Cup was wonderful. It was done slowly and with restraint. Accoustic guitar only. Really well done.
How much of Michael Jackson’s DNA does Paris have in her?
Does Paris Jackson have any of Michael’s DNA or did he save that for other kids?
The pub rat and a few of his loser mates kept repeating the fake news.
Maybe briefly but soon after every other oil producing country will crank up production to cash in thus pushing the price down. Beside the US frackers there is Alberta in Canada that would be in on it, Norway wouldn’t mind a windfall either. Russia and Iran would also be overjoyed.
You mean if it opens in Euro or the Dollar. I hugely doubt they go for anything other than the dollar because their reserves are in US dollars… at least 90%.
Medium term the IPO is hugely bearish for oil because it means that even the Saudi thinks there’s going to be an end to the oil era.
I didn’t see that JC.
Mainly because I used to scroll through your midnight to dawn fueds.
In my opinion the sniper was Hanoi Bob.
I wouldn’t put it past him to wait until someone else had a tiff with his target and fire off his poison pen letter immediately afterwards to deflect blame.
He was a vindictive prick.
My guess would be none. If there was any to spare he would have used it with Lisa Marie Presley.
It’s just fucking bullshit, Steve. I get that you really don’t like JC. Ok, fine. But when you lie about others knowing full well that you’re lying, that’s pretty low. And do you really think so little of the others who were around at the time? You seem to think that you and only you can remember the brouhaha when Numbers tried to get Brian fired, and that everyone else has forgotten.
No, no we haven’t. And you aren’t that clever.
Righto David, let’s get to it.
I will now outline to you the worst case scenario. I don’t think this is all true, but if even a little bit of it is true then it’s very bad indeed.
I don’t know how long you have been around the site David, but do you remember when Kates used to post regularly about Obama’s data operations that helped him win elections by analysing the electorate in great detail? He liked to quote Peggy Noonan:
Leading into the 2016 election, much was made of the Republicans’ lack of ground game (i.e. doorknockers, booth workers and GOTV organisers), or at least their historical gap from the Obama years. Trump made the decision to outsource the ground game to the Republican National Committee, and instead spent most of his money on Internet advertising, as laid out in this Wired piece. Much was also made of how the RNC ignored Trump to focus on down-ballot races, meaning these Internet ads were being relied upon to a very large extent.
The election result was almost uncanny in how Trump got just the right boosts in just the right states to barely get him over the line by a total of less than 100,000 votes in a nation of 320 million, despite losing the popular vote by over two million. Those Internet ads must have been quite something, mustn’t they? Did Trump’s people have a similarly sophisticated data analytics operation that went one better over Obama’s benchmark?
Ah, but once you look into it, what did Trump actually have? Kushner engaged a company called Cambridge Analytica which is owned by the Mercer family who bankroll Bannon and Breitbart (and formerly Milo). It wasn’t just Facebook and Twitter ads, though. It was a suddenly constituted network of millions of social media bots, obviously run by Russians. How piquant that these two organisations just happened to bob up in 2016 to elect Trump.
Now, here is where we leave the realm of established facts and get into speculation. Were Mercer and the Russians just fellow travellers whose motive to elect Trump just happened to align through serendipity, or was there outright coordination? If there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia that actually changed the result of the election, it will have been centred on this CA mob and any sharing of info or resources that they did with whoever controlled the Russian bot networks.
As to what form that alleged collusion took, there are several possibilities:
– both parties worked separately but encouraged each other with backslaps and attaboy emails (enh)
– both parties worked separately but money/assets changed hands (bad)
– CA sent the Russians files of the RNC’s voter targeting data (very bad)
– the Russians used voter targeting data that they hacked from the Democrats (NUCULAR)
I have no idea if any of that is true, I am just presenting the worst case scenario as per your request. So far there has been little to nothing related to this in the charges already announced because Manafort wasn’t directly involved in much of this from what I have read (though if there was a full-on conspiracy then surely he was implicated in brokering it). Flynn was right amongst it, and of course Kushner was all in.
As to what can be proven that Trump knew about it, probably very little. But if half of that was true, Trump must be impeached and removed from office because he would have essentially outsourced the most crucial functions of his election campaign to a hostile foreign power. If the Republicans let him get away with that, the republic is dead.
… and. In the interim, there will be no hey-days of massive price hikes.
Fracking and alternative sources like oil-sands will keep a lid on the price.
My guess would be that Trump spelled out a few truths for them and one is that Obama is no longer the president.
Oh, and when I write Steve, I mean whatever wanky moniker you’ve adopted for yourself ‘at the pub’.
Labor royalty. Yeah, I’d believe it. Thick as pig shit.
Drunk girls of the Melbourne Cup 2017
jupes, don’t forget Chamberlain and his many supporters in the aristocracy who wanted to negotiate with Hitler. The urge to appease was strong. Even the king favoured Halifax before Churchill.
But I agree about our situation today.
No they weren’t.
Explain this fatboy.
Crooked outspent Trump 1.$3 billion to $350 billion which mostly went into advertising. If you think Wussian advertising worked (total cost around 100K) then why didn’t Crooked win seeing she spent almost 3 times more? US$ 1 billion more in ads.
My money is on Bubbles having a paternal link to Paris.
That’s a good point. But no, I meant that if the Saudis go the New York route they potentially open themselves up to litigation from 9/11 victims which could get very expensive for them.
I can’t see Congress or the courts being too enthusiastic about giving them a get out of jail free card on that.
… and that nobody called Clinton would be President anytime soon.
I dunno. The Saudis hold lots of US Dollar assets and if there were claims against them, it would have gone through the courts by now. I think there is legislation protecting foreign governments from plaintiff claims.
I think it’s called sovereign immunity.
I agree about today’s situation, but Neville Chamberlain didn’t have much option in 1938. Popular opinion was against another war, the British Army wasn’t equipped to provide any more then two divisions, the French weren’t interested in war over the Sudetenland, and the Dominions wouldn’t have “come in.”
Actually, there is a US law which specifically allows US victims of terrorism to sue foreign governments linked t the attacks.
Congress Overrides Obama’s Veto of Bill Allowing Terror Victims to Sue Foreign Governments
One of the few times the Congressional Republicans had the balls to do their jobs.
Can’t be Bubbles or she’d be smarter.
Look at the eyes. I reckon she’s an experimental sex-bot. Built in Japan.
Inexplicably this sentence appears to have migrated from the beginning of paragraph one to paragraph six.
Stimpy, it is late, but I will offer a few thoughts on this.
Firstly, Dr. BG needs to know what a ‘fascinator’ is. Basically, it is an ornament on a headband, worn Alice style like an old fashioned telephonist. You don’t see the band, hidden by hair, but just the ornament. Some fascinators are pseuo-hats, they are large and have artistic ambitions. The majority are just imitation flowers or some tricked-up gauze and feathers, quite small. Tinta is right, they are not real hats.
A real hat is a delight. Sadly, the fashion for wearing a dinner plate-sized circle on the side of the head (shades of La Gillard’s Royal Wedding choice) is still with us. I saw a few of them; some are more attractive than others, those that manage to tilt anything up to forty-five degrees on the head are better than the upright verticals. These approximate hats, rather than being them. A proper hat has a brim around a piece of variable size that fits part or all of the female head. Good milliners take it from there and create lovely confections with buckram and frames as a base. Take it from there, My Fair Lady.
This Cup had more cover-up fashions than previously; a good thing. Melbourne takes climate change seriously, pursuing the four seasons daily. In other words, the temperature is changeable and that word has now got out: skin like a just-plucked chook does no woman any favours. Bright colours were most noticeable, with red a clear stand-out (as it were). One lady on the podium unfortunately chose a large blue horse blanket with white lines on it in a checkered pattern offering blue squares about ten centimetres wide and deep. Another poor choice was a woman interviewed wearing what I deemed a lace tablecloth, with the focal centerpiece over her torso, although my friend declared it to be a curtain, and on that we agreed to differ. Cutaway shoulders are still the go, although on the female jockey who won a couple of years ago (her name escapes me) we see the cutaways have descended from the shoulders to lower down the upper arms. The ‘Jane Austin’ look so favoured by Daisy Cousins was also in evidence on this young jockey (who wore it with elan), and the frills and even laciness of this mode were much in evidence in general.
As I indicated earlier, I joined in the ‘cover up’ movement with what Hairy calls my ‘missionary’ dress; in this case a full skirt frock with pin tuck pleats all over the bodice, a look which could indeed be less flattering (and was) until I recently dropped the few kilos various gourmet cruises had added to my charms. In the event, it wore well, and so did my hat, a flirty piece that hinted this missionary might be breaking out. Hats define the Melbourne Cup, and how wonderful it was to see some gentlemen wearing the Grey Topper of proper Morning Dress, or making some other effort at retro headgear. Those men declaring that they were positional in some way (not the Hoi Polloi) wore suits of varying hues, far more adventurous than usual business wear.
Shoes of course were worn too: Manolo won the day for heels and no-one wears flats to the races.
The Chinese hold even more but I don’t think it will do them any good should the US policy suddenly change. All the US need do is stop trade with China to endanger their whole economy, the rest of the world is not enough to make up the difference.
China’s main competitor is a rapidly industrialising India.
Have you thanked Sinc lately?
I must admit I love seeing Daisy resplendent in her outfits even if I could never get away with it.
Why and how would the US do that when you consider bilateral trade is approaching US$600 billion?
We shouldn’t fall for the fallacy that exports are the only important thing. Imports are equally important in order to maintain living standards.
Sure, a cut in trade would hurt China more, but don’t be under any misapprehension that it wouldn’t the US.
JC,
What about the New Silk Road? I have a suspicion China is making preparations to draw away from US dependence and that road is a big part of that aim. It may also enable them to import oil overland, preventing any possible problems from India or the USA blocking the sea lanes.
When you lie and lie openly, in the public square, about something that happened not all that long ago – and also in the public square – the inference is that the liar thinks the rest of those who witnessed the act being lied about are too stupid to remember what happened back then and that the liar can get away with their lie.
In which case, the appropriate response to the liar or liars is go fuck yourself.
Yes, the maiden riding the knocked-over garbage bin is particularly enchanting, n’est-ce pas?
And some of them would do well to take a few tips from me on losing … well, lots more kilos than I had to lose. There was rather a lot of exposed heft in much of that pulchritude. Clearly, the ‘cover up’ signals have not yet cascaded down through the social order.
You’ll notice of course how right I was: on the ground and legs akimbo, if they still had their shoes on, not one of them was wearing flats.
Just finished the book on Steve Cohen, the worlds best short term trader.
According to the book, the SEC made him close down his hedge fund and was forced to remake his fund in what they call – a family office with $10 billion in the bank. A family office means managing your own chunk of change and not having any outside investors. Yep, Cohen had US$10 billion in the bank.
Just to get an idea on how good this guy was.. He made US$2.5 billion in 2014! Why on earth he would risk jail for insider information is beyond me seeing he’s so talented. He got off by a hair’s breath because two key guys refused to snitch on him, otherwise he’d be doing 20 years in the clink.
Re-industrialisation of the US is one of Trump’s goals. Watch it emerge as THE issue for his re-election.
Australia runs out of epi-pens, the adrenalin injecting rapid cure for allergic shock.
Can’t make ice cream, can’t make epi-pens.
Just as well we can make Bollards to protect our politicians as they graze at their trough.
Bet no Australian politician that needs one is without an epi-pen tonight.