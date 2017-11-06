Liberty Quote
Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
1,504 Responses to Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
Gary Varvel.
Ben Garrison.
MV,
Sorry to hear that re your rellos. However, if as a result of your previous activities you’ve been declared a “prohibited person”, which generally means prior firearm offences or involvement in domestic violence offences (and I am certainly NOT inferring that you’re a domestic violence offender) then any application to store firearms from any person at an address you live at will attract attention.
It would explain a knock on the door, but as your rellos had only paid a deposit on their shooters it wouldn’t explain the execution of a search warrant for illegal firearms, nor would it the forfeit of any deposits.
There’s still other relevant information, I suspect. If you give half a story to people it’s just confusing.
I have been out of officialdom’s eye for nearly twenty years.
I’ve worked rather hard at it.
And yet, out of the blue, the day after JC’s rants, I’m targeted.
Who’d a thunk?
Believe what you will.
I’ll continue to work on the evidence of my own senses.
Time for bed.