Monday Forum, November 6, 2017

  1. Empire GTHO Phase III
    To say this is not to say we are holier than thou – only that we have been able to bite the bullet as it were on dealing with mass gun violence.

    How so?

  2. johanna
    C.L.
    What we’e living through is just astonishing.
    The current Parliament is illegal.

    No.

    There is no such thing, if the Parliament is the product of a legally called and held election.

    That a Member or Members subsequently cease to be Members for whatever reason is irrelevant.

    How many times do I have to explain this to people here who think that wishing makes it so?

  3. Zatara
    Viva,

    You claimed mass killings. Youv’e been proven wrong. Suck it up.

    If you meant something else you should have said do.

  4. dover_beach
    Australia must have been racked with mass shootings since the colonial era! Thank God Howard changed things.

  5. Senile Old Guy
    ABC serving up more nonsense.

    When it comes to success, what is more important: your attitude or how talented you are? There is a growing body of research to suggest a bit of grit and determination will actually carry you further than any innate IQ score, and KPMG performance coach Andrew May says it pays to be adaptable.

    But then says May:

    “I’m sure we’ve all known people, athletes, entertainers, people in the media, friends, who have got this latent talent but don’t actually get to the top level,” he told News Breakfast.

    So you do need the latent talent and the determination to succeed. I might nominate for the Australian Open but I am useless with golf clubs, so my final score will be much larger than my IQ.

    Stanford University professor of psychology Carol Dweck is a leading proponent in this field and 10 years ago developed a theory around how attitude could determine success. According to Professor Dweck, people broadly fall into two groups: fixed mindset or growth mindset.

    According to me, people fall into two groups: those who think people fall into two groups and those who don’t.

  6. Baldrick
    m0nty
    Hey, I see that the Democrats won the Virginia governorship, after the loony GOP candidate ran an extremely racist campaign. Good news.

    No wonder m0nty is chirpy:

    A Democratic socialist just unseated the House GOP Majority Whip by a huge margin for a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates.

  7. Mitch M.
    the Prime Minister’s cat has died.

    Precipitous decline in household IQ.

  9. johanna
    Shagger Xenophon, has another problem with the High Court’s approach to the Constitution:

    But there are concerns the High Court’s strict ruling will make it harder for political parties to attract multi-cultural candidates in future.

    Maybe it’s just me, but I’m not seeing a downside here.

    As a Dutchie born there and brought here as a toddler, and naturalised with my parents, at age 21 I had to formally renounce one or the other. No contest, bye bye Dutch citizenship.

    Why is having MPs with foreign allegiances a good thing? Bizarre, IMO.

  10. cohenite
    #2547009, posted on November 8, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    JC

    By Cohenite, this morning.

    This is what passes for intellectual rigor at the Cat these days.

    You really are a weirdo; you cautioned me; FMD your ego is monstrous; just deny you are a closet alarmist and muslim supporter. And that muslims are not the new J.ws. Just deny it.

    Trotsky would be proud of this clown.

    Idiots never rest: JC is implacable. The key word was closet; but then we already know you don’t do nuance.

  11. jupes
    Trump’s speech in the Korean parliament this morning was very clever: instead of concentrating on Phat Phuck Un’s nuclear threat, the guts of it was about the details of the daily living hell of the North Korean peasantry, condemned to a life of poverty and fear while those south of the border enjoy freedom and prosperity. Even though they’re banned from doing so, lots of Norks would have been listening to a Korean translation, thus fomenting even more defiance of the regime.

    Dunno about that Tom.

    I have seen no evidence of ‘defiance of the regime’. From what I’ve seen, the Norks genuinely love the Kims. When Kim Jong il died, the crowds appeared genuinely upset. Dunno if you can fake crying on that scale.

    Not sure a lot of them would have the means to listen to Trump’s speech either. North Korean radios have fixed channels and they jam other channels in any case.

