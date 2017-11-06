Recognise this:

Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.

Compare that with this:

The U.S. ‘will never yield’ ‘No one – no dictator, no regime and no nation – should underestimate, ever, American resolve.’

The first is from JFK’s inaugural. The second is from PDT’s speech yesterday as he landed in Tokyo. You need to be of a certain age to notice, but not only is Donald Trump the true successor of Ronald Reagan, he is the true successor of JFK as well.