Profoundly undemocratic, even racist

The Prime Minister is right to reject the recommendation from the Referendum Council to establish a constitutionally enshrined indigenous advisory body. It is a profoundly anti-democratic and even racist concept.
The sophistry of proponents who claim it is not a ‘third chamber’ of Parliament because it would be ‘advisory’ is brazen.
Look at the reaction to the Prime Minister’s rejection of the Referendum Council’s advice – he has been branded a ‘liar’ by Noel Pearson and pressure is being brought to bear to ensure the advice is taken up. In other words, the Government and Parliament should automatically adopt the recommendations of the Referendum Council.
Well a constitutionally enshrined indigenous advisory body would be the Referendum Council on steroids. It would give advice and woe betide any Government or the House or Senate that refused to heed the advice. The body’s advice would be of the form the Prime Minister gives to the Governor General – an order disguised as advice.
Constitutionally enshrined is code for ATSIC gravy train that cannot be disbanded…no matter how corrupt or nepotistic it gets.
LQC, yes, our darker brethren were pretty hard done by under the constitution. Time and referenda have changed this. In fact! I would like to see ANY situation where Aborigines are excluded because of race. ANY exclusion from any education institution…I contend our current system bends over backwards to accommodate any member of our “First Nations”…we are all Australian! This apartheid has to stop!
The entire Parliament as it stands is “advisory”… to the Governor General.
Aboriginal Industry overreach. Stick to the usual MO. Keep moving the goal posts while claiming the next change will actually make a difference despite 40 years of post-Whitlam history saying otherwise. Now, where’s me Landcruiser I’ve got to head off to the the QANTAS Club and another round of consultation.
The whole proposal is being put forward by undemocratic racists so there should be no surprise.
Hasn’t got a snowflake’s chance in hell of getting up in a referendum.
They’re trying to bypass democracy and entrench racism.
Hark!
I hear the sounds of another feeding trough being constructed for our darker skinned brothers and sistas.
I wonder if they have noticed the gibbet above their heads?
In 1973 under Whitlam and Gordan Bryant, the ALP set up the National Aboriginal Consultative Committee (NACC), an elected body. In his review of the Dept of Aboriginal Affairs, the Auditor General found it to be riddled with waste and unaccountability.
Gordan Bryant was removed and replaced by Jim Cavanagh who disbanded the NACC and replaced it with the National Aboriginal Congress.. This was also a costly failure and disbanded. It was replaced by another advisory body, The Aboriginal Development Commission (ADC). This body was again riddled by waste and ineffectiveness so it was replaced by the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Commission (ATSIC).
ATSIC was another elected body which inevitably turned into a bureaucratic disaster, riddled by waste and fraud.
There have been four advisory bodies tried in the past and all have monumentally failed so now they are proposing another one and one that will be permanently entrenched. What could possibly go wrong?
Scrap the aboriginal industry and distribute welfare on a needs basis, not a race basis.
Put that to a plebiscite.
Bring on the referendum and watch a stake driven through its heart. Would Labor have the guts to bring this to a vote?