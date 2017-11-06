Profoundly undemocratic, even racist

The Prime Minister is right to reject the recommendation from the Referendum Council to establish a constitutionally enshrined indigenous advisory body. It is a profoundly anti-democratic and even racist concept.

The sophistry of proponents who claim it is not a ‘third chamber’ of Parliament because it would be ‘advisory’ is brazen.

Look at the reaction to the Prime Minister’s rejection of the Referendum Council’s advice – he has been branded a ‘liar’ by Noel Pearson and pressure is being brought to bear to ensure the advice is taken up. In other words, the Government and Parliament should automatically adopt the recommendations of the Referendum Council.

Well a constitutionally enshrined indigenous advisory body would be the Referendum Council on steroids. It would give advice and woe betide any Government or the House or Senate that refused to heed the advice. The body’s advice would be of the form the Prime Minister gives to the Governor General – an order disguised as advice.