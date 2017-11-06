So I’ve spent a lot of time in aeroplanes in recent months so I thought I’d share some TV shows I’ve watched.
- Charles III. Somehow the BBC managed to find an issue where Charles looks good while they were trying to smear him.
- Taboo. Hmmmm. Don’t know. The basic storyline is okay but the black magic overlay didn’t work well. There are some saucy scenes in later episodes that make you think that you shouldn’t be watching it on a back-of-seat screen in a public place.
- Silicon Valley season 4. Funny.
- Gomorrah seasons 1 and 2. Highly recommended.
- SS-GB. Based on the novel by Len Deighton it is very good, but slow in parts.
Well, seeing as there is no way – no way – Charles will take the name “King Charles III”, the title has lost me to begin with. Must have been written by silly amateurs with no idea how the real world works.
Is SS-GB on FTA, or one of the cable/streams?
Silicon Valley is one of the best shows of the last decade.
SS-GB very good and Taboo OK – haven’t seen the others. SS-GB and Taboo on Foxtel