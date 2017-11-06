Where the suckers are

Posted on 4:37 pm, November 6, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Writing in Saturday’s AFR, Tony Boyd notes that when they were asked, Macquarie Group employees offered the following 3 areas where the “best money making opportunities” are – renewables, infrastructure and technology.  Money making for Macquarie that is.

Renewables, infrastructure and technology.  Hmmm.  Boyd also writes:

All three words come into play when you think about the enormous financing requirements that go with governments making commitments to cutting national carbon production and hitting renewable energy targets.

There you go.  The executives of the millionaires factory know where to go to make their millions ….. government.

Speaking only for Spartacus, I am fully confident that Australian governments will protect the financial interests of all taxpayers.  Thus has it always been, and thus shall it ever be

Good thing that the current and former CEOs of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation are former Macquarie Executive Directors.

9 Responses to Where the suckers are

  1. Helen
    #2544701, posted on November 6, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    With lots of Macquarie shares in their wives names, no doubt.

  2. Confused Old Misfit
    #2544709, posted on November 6, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    To misquote the “Sage of Omaha” : “The only reason to invest in wind farms is for the tax credit.”
    How in the name of all that is good and Holy did we come to be encumbered with the idiots that are in government? How, Oh Lord! have we sinned?

  3. Baldrick
    #2544713, posted on November 6, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    It must be sheer coincidence that in Australia all three areas are heavily subsided by the taxpayers dollar.

  5. H B Bear
    #2544754, posted on November 6, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Macquarie have been bending over governments (read taxpayers) for decades. It is their primary business model.

  6. RobK
    #2544766, posted on November 6, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    As per Roger:
    Drain the swamp.

  7. OneWorldGovernment
    #2544792, posted on November 6, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Most business in Australia operates under ‘Government’ license.

    Always has, always will.

  9. Dr Faustus
    #2544869, posted on November 6, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    It’s a global model – particularly wrt renewables. I can be told differently, but as far as I am aware, there has been no significant investment in renewable energy anywhere, ever, that has not depended on government support. Some (think hydro) may eventually luck a social capital return – most (think everything done in Europe over the past 30 years) haemorrhage value through subsidies.

