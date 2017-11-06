Where the suckers are

Writing in Saturday’s AFR, Tony Boyd notes that when they were asked, Macquarie Group employees offered the following 3 areas where the “best money making opportunities” are – renewables, infrastructure and technology. Money making for Macquarie that is.
Renewables, infrastructure and technology. Hmmm. Boyd also writes:
All three words come into play when you think about the enormous financing requirements that go with governments making commitments to cutting national carbon production and hitting renewable energy targets.
There you go. The executives of the millionaires factory know where to go to make their millions ….. government.
Speaking only for Spartacus, I am fully confident that Australian governments will protect the financial interests of all taxpayers. Thus has it always been, and thus shall it ever be
Good thing that the current and former CEOs of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation are former Macquarie Executive Directors.
With lots of Macquarie shares in their wives names, no doubt.
To misquote the “Sage of Omaha” : “The only reason to invest in wind farms is for the tax credit.”
How in the name of all that is good and Holy did we come to be encumbered with the idiots that are in government? How, Oh Lord! have we sinned?
It must be sheer coincidence that in Australia all three areas are heavily subsided by the taxpayers dollar.
Drain the swamp!
Macquarie have been bending over governments (read taxpayers) for decades. It is their primary business model.
As per Roger:
Drain the swamp.
Most business in Australia operates under ‘Government’ license.
Always has, always will.
Detonate the swamp