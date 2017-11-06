Where the suckers are

Writing in Saturday’s AFR, Tony Boyd notes that when they were asked, Macquarie Group employees offered the following 3 areas where the “best money making opportunities” are – renewables, infrastructure and technology. Money making for Macquarie that is.

Renewables, infrastructure and technology. Hmmm. Boyd also writes:

All three words come into play when you think about the enormous financing requirements that go with governments making commitments to cutting national carbon production and hitting renewable energy targets.

There you go. The executives of the millionaires factory know where to go to make their millions ….. government.

Speaking only for Spartacus, I am fully confident that Australian governments will protect the financial interests of all taxpayers. Thus has it always been, and thus shall it ever be

Good thing that the current and former CEOs of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation are former Macquarie Executive Directors.

