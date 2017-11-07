As night follows day and as certain as death and taxes, citizens can be assured that in the not too distant future, our political elite will seek to put to a referendum their favourite grab bags of ideas under the innocuous heading of “democratic reforms”.

With democracy meaning:

government by the people; a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system

and reform meaning:

the improvement or amendment of what is wrong, corrupt, unsatisfactory, etc,

it is almost guaranteed that the proposals our political elite will seek to put to citizens will unlikely be democratic or reform. What the proposed “reforms” will likely be are changes to make the lives of politicians easier and to make the passage of laws and regulations easier.

The proposals will almost certainly be bipartisan and will almost certainly include changes to Section 44.i. (aka the dual citizenship clause) and to extend parliamentary terms to 4 years. They will be presented as enhancing and strengthening Australia’s democracy but the common thread will be a net transfer of power from citizens to politicians.

You can bet your bottom dollar because it certainly won’t be their bottom dollar.

Here are some real democratic reform ideas that our political elite will never put to the people. Cats will probably have their own in addition. But our political masters will likely never put these to the people because the people would likely vote for them and in doing to, take power away from Canberra. How about citizens being offered some of these apples:

citizen initiated referenda

term limits

recall elections

citizen juries

representation through sortition

a balanced budget clause in the Constitution

Can’t see this happening.

